Russian supermarkets and grocery shopping

Grocery shopping in Russia When you arrive in Russia, you’ll want to stock up on a few essentials. Food shopping is probably one of the first things you’ll do. But how does it work in Russia? You might find the grocery shopping process slightly different from your home country. But don’t worry – we won’t let you go hungry. Until relatively recently, supermarkets weren’t that popular in Russia. Instead, people did their food shopping at different shops, small local grocery stores, and markets. Nowadays, Russians do most of their shopping in convenience stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. While online shopping is less popular than in-person shopping, it has become more widespread since the COVID-19 pandemic.

: you might find that you can’t get products in Russia that you can get in your home country, especially if you come from a country in the European Union or the Americas. One major casualty of Russia’s embargo on European products was cheese. However, in recent years, the Russian cheese industry has gone from strength to strength, so why not try something new? Lockers : When you go to a Russian supermarket, there are usually lockers by the entrance. This is to store any coats and bags you might have with you.

: This is becoming less common, but when buying goods that need weighing, such as fruit, you might need to print a slip stating the weight to show at checkout. Ripped receipts: Occasionally, your cashier might rip the receipt before handing it to you. This is a relic of Soviet times, when salespeople would rip the receipt to show the transaction was completed.

Food delivery services in Russia If you can’t get to your local supermarket in person, most supermarkets offer home delivery. Some supermarkets, such as Pyaterochka, require you to download a mobile app before ordering. At larger supermarkets, such as Perekrestok, it’s possible to order groceries to pick up in-store. Bear in mind, however, that it’s currently illegal to deliver alcohol from an online sale, so you might run into difficulty if you order it with the rest of your groceries. Sbermarket and Yandex.eda list supermarkets with delivery options online. Several delivery companies offer an online-only service. These include: Ozon.ru

Utkonos Can’t decide what to cook? Meal kits have also taken off in Russia in recent years. Chefmarket offers menus for two or four people – they deliver the ingredients to your door, and you prepare the meal yourself. Their recipes are only in Russian, so it’s good language practice. If you don’t feel like cooking, Russia has plenty of takeaway options such as Delivery Club.

If you want to try something a little different or find food from your home country, Russia has a few international grocery stores. Moscow, for example, is home to several Asian supermarkets, which sell products from China, Japan, Vietnam, Korea, and Thailand. You can also find a few Indian supermarkets focusing on spices, cosmetics, and snacks. Meanwhile, finding a physical supermarket that stocks products from Europe and the US is a little more challenging. This is due primarily to the trade ban that has been in place for the last few years. That said, you might have more luck in online stores. Ozon.ru, for example, stocks some British brands, and if you search by country, you can find items from all over the world.

Food shopping at Russian markets Russia has many food markets. Thankfully, most of these are inside, so you’ll be protected from Russia’s harsh winter while shopping. Russian markets specialize in all kinds of things – including fresh food, electronics, books, and antiques. Check online to find your nearest. In recent years, some Russian markets have also introduced street food stands, where you can grab a bite to eat. For example, Tsentralny Rynok and Danilovsky Market in Moscow offer a wide range of products and stalls cooking up everything from shawarma to seafood.

Specialty stores in Russia As well as Russian supermarkets, you might want to stop by one of the many specialty stores. While most people nowadays do their shopping at grocery stores, you can find specialty shops offering anything from French-style bread to high-quality meat in larger cities. Some handy words you might need include: Bakery: pekarnya (пекарня)

Butcher shop: myasnaya lavka (мясная лавка)

According to Bloomberg's 2019 Global Health Index, Russia is the 95th healthiest country globally. Despite this low ranking, many Russians intend to take better care of their health following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you'd like to join them, there are plenty of health food shops, mainly in Moscow. If you prefer organic food, Ugleche Pole has stores in Moscow and an online store serving the region. You can find other health food shops in your local area by searching online for magazin zdorovoy pishchi (магазин здоровой пищи). Vitamins and supplements are available at chemists and online.

Convenience stores Russia’s most popular type of store is a convenience store. Like traditional supermarkets, they sell food, drink, and household necessities, just on a smaller scale. If you’re living in a Russian city, you’re bound to have one nearby – look out for small stores with produkti (продукти) signs. Kiosks are another familiar feature of the Russian city landscape. Wandering the streets of almost any Russian city, you’ll come across small stands selling all kinds of products, such as bread, sweets, and newspapers. While they have a limited range of products, they come in extremely handy if you need to grab something en route.