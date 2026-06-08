Guide to expat communities in Portugal

Why connecting matters for expats in Portugal Moving away from your familiar home environment can be exciting, but it’s also stressful and can be isolating if you’re unable to quickly build connections in your new local community. Expats often experience a degree of culture shock in their new host country, which can make settling in tricky – and even more so where moving as a family means one partner is a “Trailing Spouse”, without a work community to lean into. Actively working to create a new social circle and support network in Portugal can mean you enjoy yourself more and also helps prevent burnout, excess stress and loneliness. The good news is that other expats in Portugal have already been in your shoes – and so finding people with shared experiences and outlooks may not be as tricky as you might think. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Where do most expats live in Portugal? Some of the biggest expat communities in Portugal center around Lisbon for working professionals, and the Algarve for retirees, remote workers and entrepreneurs. Expats in Lisbon: community insights Lisbon, as Portugal’s capital, is one of the core cities for expats moving to Portugal for work. It has strong infrastructure and international schools, and English is very widely spoken which also makes it a popular place for expats moving with family. Lisbon has a huge expat population, with Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) data showing some 25% of residents of Lisbon are originally from overseas. Aside from job opportunities, Lisbon is popular for its quality of life, boasting over 300 days of sunshine annually as well as relative affordability. You can get to local beaches with ease, and it’s very well connected for international travel too. Lisbon has a large community of digital nomads, startups, and entrepreneurs as well as offering professional jobs. Housing costs are rising as demand increases, but Lisbon is likely to remain an in demand location for expats in Portugal for the foreseeable future. Expats in the Algarve: community insights The Algarve is about 3 hours drive from Lisbon, or you can catch a flight to the major city Faro, and offers a more relaxed way of life that’s popular with expats in Portugal for retirement. AIMA data suggests as many as 20% of the residents of Faro are originally from outside of Portugal. There are particularly large communities from the UK, Germany, and the US, and like Lisbon, the climate is mild and sunny, and English is commonly spoken. For retirees major draws include stunning beaches, great golf, interesting culture and history, and unique cuisine. The Algarve is also a popular location for digital nomads and remote workers looking for a beautiful beachside location to work. There are Portuguese remote worker visas for both employed and self employed individuals, and the costs of life can be much lower compared to other areas of Northern Europe or North America. Downsides of living in the Algarve as an expat include the large seasonal variations in visitor numbers. Summers can be crowded, while some more tourist driven areas can close down to an extent in the off season. However, the upsides of life in the Algarve win through for many expats from around the world. Expats in Porto: community insights Porto is the second largest city in Portugal, and while it doesn’t have such a large expat community compared to Lisbon and the Algarve region, it is growing in popularity. Porto is in the north of the country, around about 3 hours drive from Lisbon, and is a manageable and walkable city which could suit professionals, digital nomads and retirees alike. As costs of housing and other services rise in Lisbon and in key towns in the Algarve, Porto can be more affordable. Increasing attention may ultimately push up prices here, but it’s a hidden gem for expats, with unique cultural attractions, great food and a friendly community. Relocation Moving to Portugal: the essential checklist Read more

Finding your perfect expat community in Portugal Finding your community in Portugal is an important step in settling into the country. You might meet people through work, hobbies or based on your family status – meeting other parents at school events for example. Starting to build a community in a new place is daunting, but with a mix of on and offline tools it’s possible to find your people. Online expat communities and forums Depending on where you live, and how you use social media you use, you may find helpful online groups and forums for asking questions and getting advice such as: Expats in Lisbon (Facebook)

Expats in the Algarve (Facebook)

Reddit – Portugal expats Expat Facebook groups typically have a few questions to answer on sign up, for admins to check you’re a real participant. Some arrange in person meetups and events. Reddit threads may also allow you to connect with moderators if you have specific questions or issues. Local meetups and social groups You may be able to find in-person expat meetups and social events in Portugal based on your interests. For example, if you love to read, you can find book clubs through Reddit or Facebook, or sign up to an organisation like International Women in Portugal which runs book clubs, tours and many other events. Other common routes to connect with people locally include supper clubs and sports clubs. Even joining a gym which runs shared classes may mean access to an instant community of likeminded people. As expats often struggle to find their tribe on arrival, there are also groups which are specifically designed to help expats meet others in Portugal, based on location. Groups do change over the years and may be more or less active – providers like InterNations are commercially run, and so can have multiple monthly events in some locations, but may require you to pay a membership fee: Meetup Algarve

InterNations expats in Lisbon group

InterNations expats in Porto group

Navigating life as an expat in Portugal Finding a community isn’t the only important part of transitioning to your new life as an expat. Here are another few pointers on important things to think about when you move. Portugal’s bureaucracy: Residency, NIF and NISS On arrival in Portugal you’ll need to make sure you’ve completed any required registration of your residency, and got a tax identification number – the NIF (Número de Identificação Fiscal). You may also need a social security number – your NISS (Número de Identificação de Segurança Social). If you’re from the EU/EEA or Switzerland you need a registration document called the CRUE (Certificado de Registo de Cidadão da União Europeia) if you’ll be in Portugal for longer than 3 months. Non-EU citizens require a Título de Residência (Residence Card). For non-EU citizens you’ll be instructed how to get your residence permit through AIMA as part of your visa application. Your EU residency paperwork may need to be submitted in person by the applicant at your local administrative office, such as Lisbon City Council if you’re in the capital. You can apply for an NIF online or in person – if you want to sort out your paperwork in person you’ll need an advance appointment, so plan ahead. You can also get your NISS arranged online by showing a valid ID, documents proving your work status and proof of residence permit. The exact paperwork needed depends on whether you’re an EU citizen or not. Healthcare access for expats in Portugal The state healthcare system – the Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS) – supports healthcare in Portugal. If you’re a legal resident of Portugal you can register for an SNS number and access heavily subsidized healthcare, subject to completing the registration process. You’ll need to use your ID documents, Portuguese Tax Identification Number (NIF), residence permit and address in Portugal to register at your local healthcare center (Centro de Saúde). Many expats do also choose to have private healthcare as well as registering for national health services. This is because you may be able to get quicker access to services, or to English speaking doctors, through a private hospital or healthcare facility. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in Portugal Read more Financial tips for expat life in Portugal Getting settled in Portugal will also mean setting up your financial services, including getting a local bank account for daily payments, and moving money from your home country to Portugal for your initial expenses. To help cut the costs of moving your money from your home country to Portugal, consider Wise which uses the mid-market exchange rate and transparent, low fees for transfers. Wise allows you to send your payment entirely digitally, with fast transfers from many countries. As there are no additional fees added to the rates used to convert your home currency to EUR, you may find your payment costs less compared to using your bank. Go to Wise Managing your money with a Portuguese bank account Most expats will need a local bank account for daily life in Portugal for things like paying rent, setting up utilities and getting a mobile phone. Generally you need an NIF to open a bank account in Portugal. Accounts may have ongoing service fees, which can be paid monthly or annually for example. Transaction fees also usually apply which can vary from your home country – check through the fee sheet carefully before you sign up. For an account to hold, receive and spend EUR – even before you have an NIF – you could choose Wise. Wise isn’t a bank, but does offer an IBAN to let you receive EUR payments, and a EUR holding balance for day to day spending and transfers.

Biggest and best expat communities in Portugal Some of the biggest expat communities in Portugal are in Lisbon – particularly for working professionals and families – and in the Algarve, which can suit retirees, remote workers and people in the tourism industry. You can find the best expat communities in Portugal for your own unique situation with some advance research and planning. Join relevant online groups and think about signing up for hobby groups or sports clubs to find your tribe. Anything from a gym to a supper club, to an improv group or an art class could be your link into a community of like minded people in your new home.