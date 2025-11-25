Saving money in Portugal as an expat

Understanding the cost of living in Portugal The cost of living in Portugal can vary considerably depending on where you choose to settle. Major cities like Lisbon and Porto tend to be more expensive, especially when it comes to rent, dining, and entertainment. In contrast, smaller towns and rural areas usually offer a lower cost of living, with more affordable housing and everyday expenses. Even within cities, living outside the centre can significantly reduce costs while still providing good access to public transport and amenities. For newcomers or anyone looking to manage their budget wisely, understanding local prices and adopting a few practical habits can make a big difference. Some of the best ways to save money include comparing prices across regions, cooking at home, and choosing accommodation outside main tourist areas – but in the end, it all comes down to personal preferences and goals. Seasonal variations mainly affect utility costs (heating in winter or air conditioning in summer) and food prices, as fresh produce tends to be cheaper in season. Below is an overview of the main expense categories and money-saving tips to consider: Housing: The cost of buying and renting homes in Portugal has seen one of the steepest increases in the EU. The national median rent for a 50 m² apartment is around 411 EUR, but in Lisbon, an apartment that size can go beyond 800 EUR. Research the local market carefully and consider neighbouring municipalities, where prices are often significantly lower. Food: Food prices in Portugal are close to the EU average. However, unlike in many other countries, eating out can still be affordable thanks to the wide variety of local restaurants. Although increasingly rare, it is still possible to find nice places where a main course and a drink cost around 10 EUR, even in larger cities. When shopping for groceries, buying seasonal produce and looking out for coupons and discounts are effective money-saving tips. Transportation: Public transport in Portugal is generally inexpensive, but coverage outside major cities can be limited and services sometimes unreliable. Monthly passes offer good value for regular commuters. Alternatives to public transport include driving, cycling, or using a scooter, depending on where you live. Utilities: Costs vary across services. For instance, electricity is slightly below the European average, while communications are relatively expensive. During winter months, expect higher energy bills due to the poor insulation common in older Portuguese houses. Choosing energy-efficient appliances and monitoring consumption can help reduce expenses. If you’re managing international finances, using Wise can be an excellent ally to help you save money. With the mid-market exchange rate and transparent pricing, Wise offers a reliable and low-cost way to send money home, manage multiple currencies, and spend while travelling abroad.

Saving on housing and accommodations costs Housing is often the largest expense for anyone living in Portugal, especially in major cities, where rents and property prices have risen sharply in recent years. One of the most effective ways to save money is to consider areas outside the city centre, where rental prices can be significantly lower while still offering good access to public transport. For example, neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Lisbon, such as Amadora or Loures, typically offer more affordable apartments than central districts. Another practical option is to share accommodation. Renting a room in a shared apartment or house can cut monthly costs by half or more compared with renting a one-bedroom apartment alone. In smaller towns or interior cities like Castelo Branco and Santa Maria da Feira, entire apartments or small houses can also be surprisingly affordable, providing more space for the same price as a studio in a major city. For those under 35 and meeting the eligibility criteria, Porta 65, a government-supported housing programme, can also provide financial assistance for renting. Housing Portuguese real estate: buying a house in Portugal Read more Finding affordable housing Securing affordable housing in Portugal requires a good understanding of how the rental market works and where to look. Property portals like Idealista and Imovirtual are useful for exploring current rental listings and getting a sense of prices across different neighbourhoods. House-sharing is quite common, especially in cities, and can be a great way to save money and meet people shortly after moving. For students, many universities offer residences, though costs vary depending on the institution and housing type, so it’s important to check with your university and contact the international office for details. Being proactive and responding quickly to listings can make a significant difference, particularly in competitive markets like Lisbon and Porto. Other practical strategies include negotiating lease terms with landlords, for example adjusting the deposit, including utilities, or agreeing on a longer-term contract for a reduced monthly rent. Finally, networking through local expat groups or social media communities can help uncover housing opportunities that aren’t always listed on mainstream platforms. Reducing utility costs Utility costs in Portugal vary by region and season. Electricity is generally moderate compared with other European countries, but winter heating can increase bills, especially in older, poorly insulated houses. Energy-saving tips include using programmable heaters, energy-efficient appliances, sealing windows and doors, and taking advantage of natural light. In warmer regions like the Algarve and Alentejo, air conditioning costs can rise during summer, so using fans or shading windows can help reduce consumption. Online simulators can also help compare electricity and gas providers to find the best options. For internet, TV, and mobile services, many providers offer bundled packages, which can save money compared with separate contracts. Understanding billing cycles and opting for direct debit or prepaid options can also help avoid late fees. For mobile and internet needs, free Wi-Fi is widely available in cafés, libraries, and co-working spaces across the country, which can reduce mobile data usage. For accessing content from your home country, VPN services provide a cost-effective way to maintain access to streaming platforms and other online services.

Food and grocery savings Food and grocery costs in Portugal are around the EU average, though prices can vary depending on the region and type of store, with Lisbon being particularly expensive. For some products, local markets may be more affordable than larger supermarkets, but this is not always the case, so it’s important to compare prices in your area. How to save money on everyday expenses includes buying seasonal produce, planning meals ahead, and watching out for discounts. When eating out, check prices online and use platforms like TheFork, where you can often find deals and discounts when booking in advance. Madeira, Portugal (Photo: Merten Snijders/Getty Images) Smart grocery shopping To save money on groceries, consider these practical strategies: Budget-friendly supermarket chains: Continente and Pingo Doce are among the most affordable supermarket options in Portugal, and both offer loyalty programmes you can easily sign up for online. For example, in Continente, besides other advantages, topping up your loyalty card with 100 EUR (usable for groceries) gives you 10% off the entire store for a month – and this can be repeated monthly with no limit. Other chains that might be convenient depending on your location include Auchan, Lidl, Intermarché, Mercadona, Aldi, and Minipreço. Supermarkets provide the convenience of finding everything in one place. Local markets and seasonal produce: Buying seasonal items or shopping at farmers’ markets can be fresher and sometimes cheaper. Comparing prices across different stores in your neighbourhood can help you find the best deals for each product type. Bulk buying and meal planning: Stocking up on non-perishables such as rice, pasta, and olive oil (especially when discounted) and planning weekly meals can reduce both waste and overall costs. Eating out and entertainment on a budget Eating out and enjoying life in Portugal doesn’t have to be expensive if you plan ahead. Take the following into consideration: Lunch specials: These are very common in Portugal (prato do dia) and often include soup, a main course, dessert, and a drink. While increasingly rare, it’s still possible to find full meals for under 10 EUR, even in central Lisbon. Local restaurants: Known as tascas, these small, often family-run establishments serve traditional Portuguese dishes at affordable prices. Though they are becoming less common, they remain one of the best ways to experience local cuisine without overspending. Free museums for residents: Portuguese citizens and residents have free access to 37 museums, monuments, and palaces on 52 days per year. Examples include the Jerónimos Monastery in Lisbon (normally 18 EUR), the Machado de Castro National Museum in Coimbra (5 EUR), and the Convent of Christ in Tomar (15 EUR). Student discounts: Discounts are widely available for students across sectors, including transport, museums, cinemas, events, and sports facilities. You’ll usually need to show a valid student card or proof of enrolment for the current academic year. Cultural events and festivals: Many local events are free or low-cost. Keep an eye on your municipality’s social media or subscribe to event newsletters. For example, annual book fairs are held in many cities, often featuring food trucks and live performances. Across Portugal, you’ll also find cinema, music, and arts festivals throughout the year. Parks and beaches: Portugal’s sunny climate makes outdoor activities an excellent free option. Enjoy the many urban parks, hiking trails, and beaches that stretch from north to south – perfect for a low-cost day out.

Transportation costs Getting around Portugal can be quite affordable, especially if you make use of public transport and available discounts. Major cities have well-developed metro systems (in Lisbon, Almada, and Porto), as well as extensive bus and tram networks, while trains and intercity buses connect most regions. To help you plan, here are a few useful options: Public transportation passes and discounts: Monthly passes offer excellent value. For example, in Lisbon, the Navegante Municipal (30 EUR) covers unlimited travel within one municipality, while the Navegante Metropolitano (40 EUR) covers the entire metropolitan area. In Porto, there are the Andante 3Z (30 EUR, valid for three selected zones), Andante Municipal (40 EUR), and Andante Metropolitano (50 EUR). Students, seniors, and low-income residents can benefit from additional discounts. Regional travel deals and discount cards: The national railway company, Comboios de Portugal (CP), offers the Green Rail Pass, which allows unlimited travel in second class on Intercidades, Regional, InterRegional, and Urbano trains (except certain routes) anywhere in the country for 20 EUR/month. It is available to Portuguese citizens and residents. If you are travelling by bus, Rede Expressos and FlixBus are the most widespread operators. For Rede Expressos, it is worth signing up for the RFlex Loyalty Programme. Bike and scooter sharing: Some cities offer bike- and scooter-sharing schemes such as Gira in Lisbon (25 EUR/year). In addition, private operators (e.g. Bolt, Lime, Bird) run similar services in several cities. Car sharing and ownership: Car-sharing services are not very common in Portugal, though in Lisbon, for example, Cooltra offers scooter sharing from 0,20 EUR/minute. If you need to drive daily, owning a vehicle may be more cost-effective in the long term, but remember to factor in expenses such as fuel, tolls, insurance, and parking. In the islands: If you live in or travel to the Azores or Madeira, public buses might be enough for getting around town. However, to see more of the islands, you’ll probably need a taxi or a car. If you plan to rent one, especially in the Azores, make sure to book in advance since availability is limited.

Banking and financial costs Banking costs in Portugal are generally moderate, but they can add up depending on the bank and the type of account you hold. Many banks charge monthly maintenance fees, typically between 2 EUR and 7 EUR, although some accounts are free or offer special conditions for students or those under 25. Additional fees often apply for card issuance, purchases and ATM withdrawals abroad, or international transfers. Credit cards are less commonly used for everyday purchases than debit cards, and many people avoid carrying balances to prevent interest charges. To save on banking costs, consider the following: Compare account types: Some banks, like ActivoBank, Moey, and Openbank, offer accounts with no opening or monthly fees. Another option is Wise, which offers a multi-currency international account with no opening or maintenance fees. Avoid unnecessary credit products: Some credit cards carry annual fees and high interest rates. Debit cards are usually sufficient for daily use. If you need a credit card, look for options with no monthly or annual fees and always pay your balance on time. Check for student or youth accounts: If you’re under 25 or enrolled at a university, many banks offer free or discounted accounts. Be cautious with international operations: Banks can charge high fees and unfavourable exchange rates for sending money abroad. Always compare fees and exchange rates with different providers before making transfers. While not a bank, Wise is a payment institution that offers a convenient and low-cost solution for international people living in Portugal. The Wise Account is free to open and maintain, allowing you to hold and convert money in 40+ currencies. When converting or sending money abroad, Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and applies only a small, transparent fee. With Wise, you can also create up to 3 digital cards within the app for safer spending. For a one-time fee of 7 EUR, you can order a physical debit card, which allows you to spend both in Portugal and abroad and withdraw cash at ATMs. Choosing the right account Setting up an account in Portugal is usually simple, but picking the right one can save you time and money in the long run. Here’s what to look out for: Compare fees and features: Don’t just look at the monthly cost. Some banks also charge for card renewal, international transfers, or ATM withdrawals abroad. Check whether there’s a minimum initial deposit requirement as well. Look for expat-friendly options: Online banks and operators usually offer English-language apps and customer support, which can make them easier to manage if you’re new to Portugal. However, if you prefer banking in person, visit branches near your home to get a sense of the service and accessibility. Multi-currency flexibility: Accounts like Wise let you hold, receive, and send money in different currencies. They’re especially useful if you’re paid from abroad, need to send money home, or travel frequently. Banking How to open a bank account in Portugal in 2025 Read more Managing your finances internationally If you earn, save, or send money across borders, managing your finances efficiently can make a big difference to your overall budget. Exchange rates, transfer fees, and timing can all affect how much of your money actually reaches its destination. With a bit of planning, you can avoid unnecessary costs and keep your funds working for you wherever you are. Here are some practical tips: Avoid currency conversion fees: When possible, receive and hold money in the same currency you’re paid in. Multi-currency accounts like Wise let you do this easily, helping you avoid repeated conversion charges. Check the mid-market rate: Always compare the exchange rate you’re offered with the mid-market rate – the one you see on Google. Services such as Wise use this rate and show their small, transparent fee upfront, avoiding hidden markups. Wise also offers discounted fees for transfers of 22,000 EUR (or equivalent) and above. Time your transfers: Exchange rates fluctuate daily. You can save money by monitoring trends and transfer money when rates are most favourable, especially for larger amounts. Be mindful of tax-efficient savings: Research local tax rules and seek professional advice if you hold assets or income in multiple countries. Planning ahead can help you avoid double taxation.

Saving on healthcare and insurance costs Portugal has a high-quality public healthcare system, the Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS), which provides affordable access to medical care for residents. Most services, including consultations with general practitioners and specialists, hospital care, surgeries, and emergency treatment, are covered by the SNS. However, there are small user fees (known as taxas moderadoras) for certain services, and waiting times for non-urgent appointments can be long. Photo: Andre Roque Almeida/Shutterstock Many people choose to complement public care with private health insurance, which offers faster access to specialists, private clinics, and additional coverage such as dental or physiotherapy. Premiums vary depending on age and coverage, but comparing policies carefully can help you find good value for money. To keep your healthcare costs manageable: Choose cost-effective insurance plans: If you opt for private health insurance, compare policies from different providers and select coverage tailored to your needs. Employers, universities, or professional associations sometimes offer discounted rates. Use preventive care: Regular check-ups, screenings, and vaccinations can help prevent more expensive treatments in the future. Opt for generic medications: When possible, ask if a generic version is available. They’re medically equivalent but typically much cheaper than branded drugs.

Building an emergency fund as an expat Living abroad comes with unique financial uncertainties, from sudden travel needs and visa issues to unexpected changes in employment. That’s why having a solid emergency fund is especially important for expats. A common recommendation is to set aside 3–6 months of living expenses in an account that is easily accessible, so you can cover unexpected costs without stress. In Portugal, this could include high-yield savings or current accounts that offer reasonable interest while allowing you to withdraw funds without penalty. To make your emergency fund truly effective, it’s important to ensure it is accessible across borders. Many expats find multi-currency accounts, such as Wise, useful for holding funds in different currencies, converting when convenient, and accessing money internationally. Keep your emergency fund separate from daily spending or investment accounts to avoid dipping into it for non-urgent expenses. By planning carefully and choosing accounts that are liquid, safe, and internationally accessible, you’ll create a financial buffer that provides peace of mind and flexibility while living abroad.

Long-term financial planning Thinking long‑term is crucial when you’re living abroad. Creating a roadmap for your future gives you peace of mind and ensures that your life in Portugal isn’t just about today, but also about what comes next: retirement, property, repatriation, or staying global. Whether you’re exploring investment opportunities, planning your transition into retirement, weighing property ownership versus renting, or considering returning home (or elsewhere), setting a strategy now helps you stay in control. Here are some key areas to focus on: Investment opportunities for expats: Portugal offers a variety of investment options, from real‑estate to investment funds to pension investments. Be sure to consider currency risk, tax implications (local and home country), and how easy the investment is to manage from abroad. For those interested, Portugal also offers an Immigrant Investor Visa (Golden Visa), which provides residence through certain types of investments. Retirement planning considerations: If you plan to retire in Portugal or elsewhere, think about your income sources, how pensions or savings will be taxed, and your long-term healthcare or insurance needs. Consider early whether you intend to remain in Portugal or return home, as this affects how you structure your savings. Property investment vs. renting: Buying property can be appealing, especially if you plan to stay for many years or rent it out. In Portugal, the process for foreigners to purchase property is usually simple. But also weigh the costs: property taxes, maintenance, and lifestyle implications. For some expats, renting provides flexibility, especially if they might move again or aren’t sure how long they’ll stay. Repatriation financial planning: Even if you plan to stay in Portugal indefinitely, circumstances may change. Family, health, economic conditions, or personal decisions may lead you back home or elsewhere. Think now about how assets will be handled across borders: where your pension will be paid, how you’ll access savings, whether investments are portable, and how currency or tax changes might impact you. Planning ahead reduces stress and gives you more options if the unexpected occurs.