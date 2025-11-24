Best credit cards in Portugal 2025

What makes a credit card “best” for expats? Finding the right credit card as an expat in Portugal can make everyday life and trips abroad much smoother. The best option helps you avoid extra fees, manage your spending easily, and sometimes even gives you a few perks along the way. To help you choose, here are six key features to look out for when comparing credit cards in Portugal: No foreign transaction fees: Many Portuguese credit cards charge an extra 2-4% for transactions made outside the European Economic Area (EEA), or for transactions within the EEA conducted in currencies other than EUR, SEK, or RON. A card that waives this fee can save a noticeable amount when booking flights, shopping online from abroad, or spending in your home country.

Understanding credit card fees for international spending Paying with your Portuguese credit card overseas might seem straightforward, but a few extra fees can sneak in. Understanding how international charges work will help you keep costs under control and make the most of your card while travelling or shopping online. Foreign transaction fees: Many Portuguese credit cards add a charge of around 2-4% for transactions made outside the EEA, or for transactions within the EEA conducted in currencies other than EUR, SEK, or RON. For example, a 1,000 EUR hotel bill overseas could end up costing 1,020 EUR or more once the fee is added. ATM withdrawal fees abroad: Taking out cash with a credit card usually comes with an extra fee, which is charged on top of any foreign transaction costs. In many cases, interest starts to accrue right away, so withdrawing cash this way is one of the most expensive options. Hidden costs in exchange rate markups: On top of visible fees, some banks and providers use exchange rates that include their own margin. Instead of the fair mid-market rate, you may end up paying several EUR more for every transaction. Dynamic currency conversion traps: You might be offered the choice to pay in EUR instead of the local currency when paying abroad. It feels convenient, but usually results in a poor exchange rate and extra charges. Choosing the local currency almost always works out cheaper. Annual fees vs. benefits: Some credit cards charge an annual fee in exchange for perks like travel insurance, purchase protection, or rewards. For expats and frequent travellers, the benefits can be worth it, but if you rarely use them you may be better off with a low- or no-fee card.

Top 5 credit cards for expats in Portugal Whether you are settling everyday expenses in EUR or travelling, the right credit card can improve your finances in Portugal. Many cards now offer useful features for expats, from low foreign transaction fees to travel insurance and cashback on international purchases. Below is an overview of some of the best credit cards available in Portugal, followed by a closer look at what each one offers and how they compare. Card name Interest rate Foreign transaction fees Annual fee Key benefits Within the EEA in currencies other than EUR, SEK, or RON Outside the EEA bankintercard Gold 18,8% 1,7% 2,7% (1% for transactions in EUR, SEK, or RON) 0 EUR – 3% cashback during the first year (up to 5 EUR/month);

– Personal accident insurance and travel assistance;

– No need to change banks or open an account, you can link this card to your existing account. Unibanco 18,8% 3% 3% 0 EUR – Up to 200 EUR cashback in the first year;

– Payment for purchases > 150 EUR in 3 instalments without interest. Millennium bcp Gold Prestige 18,8% 3% 3% 31 EUR – Emergency medical assistance abroad and medical assistance at home;

– Home maintenance services (e.g., carpentry);

– Legal aid abroad. novobanco Gold 360º 18,8% 3,85% 3,85% 110 EUR (or included in 360º account for 118.80 EUR) – No foreign transaction fees if subscribed as part of the 360º account Santander Platinum 18,8% 3% 3% 150 EUR – Access to VIP lounge airport areas in > 500 airports;

– Benefits booking luxury hotels and resorts;

– Frequent flyer programme in all companies except low cost ones. A 4% stamp duty applies to all transactions (including the card annual fee) *Information checked on 25th October 2025 As illustrated, there are several cards to choose from, depending on how you spend and what matters most to you. Check out the details for each provider below. bankintercard Gold The bankintercard Gold is a great choice if you are looking for a straightforward credit card without an annual fee or unnecessary premium extras. It has a credit card interest rate of 18,8% and its 1.7% foreign transaction fee within the EEA (for currencies other than EUR, SEK, and RON) is lower than many options on the market, making it a solid option for occasional travellers. Key features Details Annual fee 0 EUR Interest rate 18,8% Foreign transaction fees Within the EEA in currencies other than EUR, SEK, or RON 1,7% Outside the EEA 2,7% (1% for transactions in EUR, SEK, or RON) Perks Earn 3% cashback during the first year, up to 5 EUR/month;Includes personal accident insurance and travel assistance;Can be linked to your existing account, with no need to change banks or open a new one. Best for Those who want a no-fee, easy-to-manage card with basic travel protection Pros of bankintercard Gold Cons of bankintercard Gold ✅ No annual fee;

✅ Includes basic travel protection without extra cost;

✅ Lower foreign transaction fees within the EEA in any currency. ❌ Cashback capped at 5 EUR/month, which is relatively low;

❌ Limited premium perks compared to higher-end cards;

❌ No special offers for large purchases or interest-free instalments. Unibanco The Unibanco card is a good option if you want a credit card with no annual fee and flexible payment options. It allows purchases over 150 EUR to be paid in three instalments without interest and offers up to 200 EUR cashback in the first year. With its straightforward benefits and no fixed costs, it suits those who value convenience and occasional rewards without committing to a premium card. Key features Details Annual fee 0 EUR Interest rate 18,8% Foreign transaction fees Within the EEA in currencies other than EUR, SEK, or RON 3% Outside the EEA 3% Perks Earn up to 200 EUR cashback during the first year;Split purchases over 150 EUR into three interest-free instalments. Best for Those who want a free card with flexible payment options Pros of Unibanco Cons of Unibanco ✅ No annual fee;

✅ Up to 200 EUR cashback in the first year;

✅ Flexible payment options for purchases over 150 EUR. ❌ Foreign transaction fees are relatively high (3%);

❌ No travel or personal insurance included;

❌ No premium perks. Millennium bcp Gold Prestige The Millennium bcp Gold Prestige card is a solid choice if you value extra support and peace of mind both at home and abroad. It includes medical and legal assistance, as well as home maintenance services. For those who travel occasionally, it is possible to subscribe to Millennium Travel for the duration of your trip (for example, one month for 4,99 EUR or one year for 29,99 EUR: this grants exemption from foreign transaction fees and lowers cash withdrawal fees, making it a flexible option for travellers seeking temporary benefits without a long-term commitment. It has a credit card interest rate of 18,8%. Key features Details Annual fee 31 EUR Interest rate 18,8% Foreign transaction fees Within the EEA in currencies other than EUR, SEK, or RON 3% Outside the EEA 3% Perks Access to emergency medical assistance abroad and medical support at home;Home maintenance services, such as carpentry and plumbing;Legal assistance while abroad;Possibility to subscribe Millennium Travel temporarily, offering no foreign transaction fees, for the duration of your trip. Best for Occasional travellers who want extra support and temporary fee-free international spending Pros of Millennium bcp Gold Prestige Cons of Millennium bcp Gold Prestige ✅ Access to emergency medical and legal assistance abroad, plus medical support at home;

✅ Subscription to Millennium Travel allows no foreign transaction fees during trips;

✅ Free subscription to the Millennium Rewards Programme. ❌ Foreign transaction fees apply if not subscribed to Millennium Travel;

❌ Limited rewards or cashback compared to other premium cards;

❌ Not ideal for frequent international travellers who want permanent fee-free spending. novobanco Gold 360º The novobanco Gold 360º card is a great choice for those who want to keep their banking simple. By subscribing to the 360º account (annual fee of 118.80 EUR, which includes the card), you can enjoy no foreign transaction fees, making it ideal for travellers or anyone who prefers an all-in-one solution for everyday banking and credit card needs. Key features Details Annual fee 110 EUR Interest rate 18,8% Foreign transaction fees Within the EEA in currencies other than EUR, SEK, or RON 3,85% Outside the EEA 3,85% Perks No foreign transaction fees with a 360º packaged account subscription. Best for Those who want to simplify their finances with a bundled account and enjoy fee-free international spending Pros of novobanco Gold 360º Cons of novobanco Gold 360º ✅ Can be subscribed to as part of a packaged account, simplifying finances;

✅ No foreign transaction fees when used with the packaged account;

✅ Useful for frequent travellers who want a single account for multiple needs. ❌ Few benefits if not part of the packaged account;

❌ High foreign transaction fees (3,85%) unless used with the packaged account;

❌ Limited cashback and rewards compared to other premium cards. Santander Platinum The Santander Platinum card is perfect for frequent travellers who want to enjoy premium perks. It offers access to VIP airport lounges, benefits for booking luxury hotels and resorts, and a frequent flyer programme across most airlines. While it comes with a higher annual fee, it is ideal for those who value exclusive travel experiences and want to make the most of their journeys. Like the rest of the highlighted options, it includes a credit card interest rate of 18,8%. Key features Details Annual fee 150 EUR Interest rate 18,8% Foreign transaction fees Within the EEA in currencies other than EUR, SEK, or RON 3% Outside the EEA 3% Perks Access to VIP airport lounges at over 500 locations;Special benefits when booking luxury hotels and resorts;Participation in frequent flyer programmes with most airlines, excluding low-cost carriers. Best for Luxury travellers who value VIP perks and travel frequently Pros of Santander Platinum Cons of Santander Platinum ✅ Premium perks suited for frequent and luxury travellers;

✅ Support for expense refunds in case of flight delays or cancellations;

✅ Comprehensive premium travel, health, and home insurance. ❌ High annual fee (150 EUR);

❌ High foreign transaction fees (3%);

❌ Limited value for those who don’t travel often.

Alternative to credit cards: Why some people may prefer Wise For many expats living in Portugal, managing money both at home and abroad can be tricky. Credit cards often include foreign transaction fees and exchange rate markups that can add to total costs. The Wise debit card offers a different approach. It isn’t a credit card, but for expats it can be a useful financial companion, giving you the freedom to spend and withdraw in multiple currencies without the hidden extras. Linked to your Wise multi-currency account, it uses the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees, so you know what you’re paying. Whether you’re settling into life in Portugal or travelling further afield, Wise’s app provides tools to help track and manage spending. Wise debit card benefits Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with a transparent, upfront fee. Other providers may include markups in their rates;

Low, transparent fees starting from 0.68%, compared to credit card foreign transaction fees typically range from 2–4%, depending on the provider (check credit card terms);

Global reach with one card that works in 150+ countries;

Multi-currency support that lets you hold and manage 40+ currencies at once;

Real-time control, with instant spending notifications, the ability to freeze or unfreeze your card, and budgeting tools in the Wise app;

Wise isn’t a credit card, but it’s a smart, flexible alternative for expats looking to manage money effortlessly at home and abroad. Get a Wise card Cost comparison: Wise vs. credit cards When you’re spending overseas, the way your card handles fees and exchange rates can make a big difference. Let’s look at a simple example of spending overseas with a typical Portuguese credit card versus using the Wise debit card. Example: Spending 1 000 EUR while on holiday in the United States Spend abroad Wise debit card Typical Portuguese credit card* Transaction value 1 000 EUR equivalent in USD 1 000 EUR equivalent in USD Exchange rate Mid-market rate with no markup Visa/Mastercard rate with markup Foreign transaction fee None Around 3% = 30 EUR Total cost 1 000 EUR + small Wise conversion fee (often under 1%) 1 030 EUR + exchange rate and markup *Figures based on average credit card fees in Portugal. Exact costs vary depending on the provider. With Wise, you pay at the mid-market rate and only a small, upfront conversion fee. With many Portuguese credit cards, foreign transaction fees and exchange rate markups can eat into your finances, meaning the same holiday purchase could cost you at least 30 EUR more. When Wise may be more suitable than credit cards Credit cards still have their place, but in many everyday situations the Wise debit card can be the smarter choice: For regular international money transfers: Credit cards aren’t designed for sending money abroad, and doing so often triggers cash advance fees. Wise lets you transfer to 140+ countries directly at the mid-market rate.

Credit cards aren’t designed for sending money abroad, and doing so often triggers cash advance fees. Wise lets you transfer to 140+ countries directly at the mid-market rate. When you want to avoid debt: A debit card means you can only spend what you already have, helping you stay on budget and avoid interest charges.

A debit card means you can only spend what you already have, helping you stay on budget and avoid interest charges. For better exchange rates: Credit cards often build hidden margins into the rate. Wise converts at the mid-market rate, so you get more value for your money.

Credit cards often build hidden margins into the rate. Wise converts at the mid-market rate, so you get more value for your money. For transparent pricing: Wise shows you all fees upfront in the app before you confirm the payment. With credit cards, fees are often bundled into interest or less favourable exchange rates. Get a Wise card

How to choose the right credit card as an expat Assess your spending patterns: Think about where most of your money goes. If you travel frequently, a card with no foreign transaction fees and travel perks may save the most. If you shop locally, a rewards program that matches your day-to-day spending might be better value. Calculate potential fees and savings: Add up the likely costs, including annual fees, foreign transaction charges and ATM fees. Balance these against the benefits, such as cashback or points, to see if the card really pays for itself. Consider your credit history status: If you’re new to Portugal, you probably don’t have a local credit history yet. Some premium cards may be harder to qualify for until you’ve built up your record, so check eligibility before applying. Evaluate additional benefits needed: Extras like travel insurance, purchase protection, or airport lounge access can be very useful, but only if you’ll actually use them. Make sure the perks align with your lifestyle. Check eligibility requirements: Many providers have income thresholds or residency rules. Confirm what’s required so you don’t waste time applying for a card you’re unlikely to be approved for. Questions to ask before applying for a credit card What are the total costs of international spending, including fees and exchange rates?

Do I qualify to apply for this credit card based on my current income and credit history?

What additional benefits will I realistically use, and which are just “nice to have”?

How does this card compare to alternatives like Wise, which let you manage multiple currencies without the risk of building up credit card debt? Application tips for expats Applying for a credit card as an expat can be straightforward with the right preparation and understanding of the requirements. Here are some tips to help you improve your chances of approval and navigate common documentation needs. Building Portuguese credit history: If you’ve just arrived, your overseas credit record usually won’t transfer to Portugal. Start small by opening a basic credit card or using other forms of credit responsibly, such as a small personal loan or an authorised overdraft, to begin building your local history.

If you’ve just arrived, your overseas credit record usually won’t transfer to Portugal. Start small by opening a basic credit card or using other forms of credit responsibly, such as a small personal loan or an authorised overdraft, to begin building your local history. Required documentation: Expect to provide a valid ID, such as a passport or residence permit, along with a Portuguese tax identification number (NIF).

Expect to provide a valid ID, such as a passport or residence permit, along with a Portuguese tax identification number (NIF). Income verification for expats: Lenders often need evidence of steady income, which may include recent payslips, an employment contract, or bank statements. Some banks are more flexible for newcomers, but being able to show stable earnings helps significantly.

Lenders often need evidence of steady income, which may include recent payslips, an employment contract, or bank statements. Some banks are more flexible for newcomers, but being able to show stable earnings helps significantly. Address history requirements: Most banks ask for proof of your current Portuguese address, such as a rental contract, utility bill, or residence certificate. If you’ve recently moved from abroad, you may also need to provide your previous address for identification purposes. Common rejection reasons Insufficient Portuguese credit history: Without a track record of borrowing and repayment in Portugal, some applications may be declined. Starting with a more accessible product can help.

Without a track record of borrowing and repayment in Portugal, some applications may be declined. Starting with a more accessible product can help. Income verification issues: If your documents don’t clearly show reliable earnings, the bank may hesitate to approve your application.

If your documents don’t clearly show reliable earnings, the bank may hesitate to approve your application. Address verification problems: Missing or incomplete proof of address is a common hurdle. Double-check your paperwork before applying.

Missing or incomplete proof of address is a common hurdle. Double-check your paperwork before applying. Too many recent applications: Submitting multiple credit card applications in a short time can hurt your chances, as it signals financial instability to lenders.

Building credit history as an expat Building a strong credit history in Portugal is important for accessing credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, and other financial products. All your active credit with Portuguese banks is recorded in the Central Credit Register managed by Banco de Portugal, and lenders use this record to assess your reliability. Even if you have an excellent credit history from another country, it usually doesn't transfer to Portugal. While this can be frustrating at first, with a few simple steps, you can build a solid credit profile that supports future applications for financial services. Using a credit card responsibly is one of the easiest ways to start building your local credit history. Making small purchases and paying off your balance in full and on time demonstrates sound financial management. If you're new to Portugal, alternative options like a small personal loan or an authorised overdraft facility can also help establish your credit record. However, building credit takes time. You can start creating a record almost immediately, but lenders usually prefer to see 6-12 months of consistent, on-time repayments before offering higher credit limits or loans. Over the long term, maintaining responsible credit use will make it easier to access a wider range of financial products with better terms.

Managing your credit card abroad Having a credit card can make life much easier when you’re travelling, but it’s also important to know how to use it wisely. A few small habits can save you money and prevent unwanted surprises while you’re away. Best practices for international spending Pay in the local currency: Choosing to be charged in the currency of the country you’re in usually gives you the fairest exchange rate and avoids hidden conversion costs.

Choosing to be charged in the currency of the country you’re in usually gives you the fairest exchange rate and avoids hidden conversion costs. Tell your bank before you travel: A quick note to your card provider about your trip can help stop your card from being declined due to suspected fraud.

A quick note to your card provider about your trip can help stop your card from being declined due to suspected fraud. Check your spending often: Use your bank’s app or online banking to keep an eye on your transactions and quickly flag anything unusual.

Use your bank’s app or online banking to keep an eye on your transactions and quickly flag anything unusual. Keep emergency contact numbers handy: Store your bank’s emergency contact details somewhere safe so you can act quickly if your card goes missing. Avoiding common pitfalls Dynamic currency conversion traps: Merchants or ATMs may ask if you’d like to be charged in EUR, but this usually comes with a poor rate. Always choose the local currency instead.

Merchants or ATMs may ask if you’d like to be charged in EUR, but this usually comes with a poor rate. Always choose the local currency instead. ATM fee accumulation: Frequent small withdrawals abroad can add up in fees from both your card provider and the local ATM operator.

Frequent small withdrawals abroad can add up in fees from both your card provider and the local ATM operator. Overspending due to currency confusion: It’s easy to overspend if you’re not familiar with exchange rates. Keeping a rough conversion in mind helps stay on budget.

It’s easy to overspend if you’re not familiar with exchange rates. Keeping a rough conversion in mind helps stay on budget. Missing payment due dates while travelling: Missing a due date can impact your credit score in Portugal, so consider setting up an automatic payment for at least the minimum amount due.

Frequently asked questions Credit card eligibility and applications Can I get a Portuguese credit card as a new expat? Yes, new expats in Portugal can get a credit card, but you’ll usually need a Portuguese address, a Portuguese tax identification number (NIF), and proof of income. Since foreign credit history generally doesn’t transfer, starting with a basic credit card, a small personal loan, or an authorised overdraft is a good way to begin building your local credit record. What documents do I need to apply? To apply for a credit card in Portugal, you’ll typically need a valid ID, such as a passport or residence permit, and your Portuguese tax identification number (NIF). Banks will also usually ask for proof of your current address, like a rental contract, utility bill, or residence certificate, and proof of income, such as payslips or an employment contract. In some cases, recent bank statements may be requested to help the bank assess your financial situation. How long does approval take? Credit card approval in Portugal usually takes 1-5 business days for basic cards – if all your documents are in order and you already have an account with the bank. Premium cards or applications that require more verification can take 1-3 weeks, especially for new expats without a Portuguese credit history. Providing all required documents upfront, including a Portuguese address, Portuguese tax identification number (NIF), and proof of income, can help speed up the process. What if I’m rejected? If your application is declined, ask the bank for the reason and whether you can reapply later. Sometimes it’s simply a matter of not yet having enough Portuguese credit history, in which case starting with a low-limit card or exploring alternatives like Wise can help you manage your finances while you build a local record. Using credit cards abroad Are there limits on international spending? Most credit cards come with daily or monthly limits, and your provider may also flag unusual overseas spending as suspicious. It’s a good idea to check your card’s terms in advance and let your bank know your travel plans. What happens if my card is stolen abroad? If your card is lost or stolen, contact your bank immediately using their emergency helpline. They can block the card to stop further charges and arrange a replacement, sometimes even sending one to you while you’re overseas. How do I dispute foreign transactions? If you notice a suspicious or incorrect foreign transaction on your Portuguese credit card, contact your bank immediately with the transaction details. You may need to submit a formal dispute and provide supporting documents, such as receipts or emails. The bank will investigate the claim, and if the dispute is valid, your account may be refunded. Acting quickly helps ensure the best chance of a successful resolution. Should I carry multiple cards when traveling? Yes, having a backup is a smart safety net. Keep one card with you and another in a secure place, so you’re not left stranded if your main card is lost or stolen. Fees and charges What exactly is a foreign transaction fee? A foreign transaction fee is an extra charge added by your bank when you make a purchase in a different currency or country. Within the European Economic Area (EEA), credit cards don’t charge this fee when you spend in EUR, SEK, or RON. However, purchases in other currencies or transactions outside the EEA typically incur a fee of 2-4% of the transaction. How are exchange rates determined? Exchange rates are usually set by the card network (Visa or Mastercard), but banks often add a margin on top, so you rarely get the true mid-market rate you’d see on Google. What other fees should I watch out for? Aside from foreign transaction fees, common costs include annual fees, ATM withdrawal charges and interest on cash advances. Some cards also penalise late payments heavily, so it’s important to keep track of due dates. Within the EEA, many cards charge a small fee for transactions at gas stations in EUR, SEK, or RON, making this one of the most common additional costs to be aware of. How can I minimise costs when spending abroad? Look for cards with no foreign transaction fees, always choose to pay in the local currency and avoid frequent ATM withdrawals with a credit card. A multi-currency account like Wise can also be handy for keeping conversion costs low.