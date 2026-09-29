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Learn Portuguese in Portugal: Best courses for expats

If you want to learn Portuguese in Portugal, the real goal is usually bigger than grammar. You want to handle daily life with more confidence, depend less on English, and feel at home sooner.

Eduardo Krett
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Last updated

Portugal gives you several good routes into European Portuguese, from private schools and university programs to public courses for migrants. The right choice depends on your goal, schedule, and budget. 

Key takeaways

  • European Portuguese is the right variant for everyday life in Portugal, even though Brazilian Portuguese content is easier to find online.
  • Private schools usually suit faster speaking progress, while university and public options can work better for longer stays or lower budgets.
  • Lisbon has the widest course choice, but Porto, Coimbra, and Faro can fit different budgets and learning styles.
  • Public PLA and PPT pathways exist, but eligibility, openings, and schedules vary by provider and region.
  • If you may need official proof later, start checking CAPLE and A2-related requirements early rather than waiting until the last minute.

Why learn Portuguese in Portugal?

Learning on the ground alters what you see. Speak true European Portuguese not only in textbook dialogues, but also at the pharmacy, bakery, and when you look at apartments.

That’s important because it can make life a little easier in Portugal when you can deal with these small things on your own, such as confirming a doctor’s appointment, asking a landlord about utilities or understanding a message from your child’s school. A great number of people in Lisbon and in the city of Porto speak English, but Portuguese speakers also tend to switch to English quite rapidly to show they can help, too, which can slow down your speaking practice if you let it.

So for most expats, it will be European Portuguese they need to learn. For pronunciation, spelling and regional variations, Expatica’s Introduction to Portuguese: Portugal’s official language will help you refresh your memory.

Compare the main ways to learn Portuguese in Portugal

Best ways to learn Portuguese in Portugal at a glance

RouteBest forTypical flexibilityRough cost levelMain drawback
Private language schoolsFast progress and daily speakingHighMedium to highCosts rise quickly if you add private lessons
University coursesLonger stays and academic structureMediumMediumStart dates and schedules can be less flexible
Public PLA or PPT coursesEligible residents seeking lower-cost studyMediumLowAvailability and eligibility vary
Private tutorSpecific goals or awkward schedulesVery highMedium to highLess group interaction
Online study plus local practiceSmaller budgets or smaller townsVery highLow to mediumEasier to avoid real speaking

The primary choice you’ll have to make is the format – whether you’re looking for quick speaking results, exam training or part-time learning.

Private language schools

If you desire European Portuguese classes with immediate feedback and extensive speaking practice, you will generally find it best to attend a private school. In Portugal, there are numerous schools where you can study Portuguese language in intensive groups, part-time evening courses, private lessons, conversation classes, and Portuguese immersion courses in Portugal.

Frequently appearing names are CIAL, Portuguese Connection, and Lusa Language School. Prior to booking, please verify the class size, hours per week, location, refund policy, and whether the class is actually European Portuguese and not just Portuguese. Be sure to look at the lowest-priced course if it provides you with little speaking time.

University courses

For those who are seeking an academic atmosphere or are considering staying in Portugal for longer, university courses may be a better option. If you prefer a more formal progression and structured calendar, you may find university-based solutions like the University of Lisbon, the University of Coimbra and the University of Porto at Instituto Camões appealing.

It’s a compromise for flexibility. University schedules might be less flexible than private schools, particularly for those with non-standard hours or who come late to school.

Free or low-cost public classes

I guess a question many people ask is whether there are free classes in Portugal for the Portuguese language. In reality, there are public or lower-cost alternatives for some foreigners, such as the Programa PPT of the IEFP (Programa Português para Todos), Cursos de Português Língua de Acolhimento (PLA), etc.

Courses are designed for migrants and other eligible learners, and eligibility requirements may differ by age, residency document, work status, provider and local availability. AIMA also states that most courses that lead to a certificate for PLA are, in general, free of charge, and that A2 or higher may be accepted for some residence or nationality processes; however, it is advisable to check the most recent requirements before assuming this!

Visual required: please include an image of the official IEFP course lookup page or AIMA course eligibility page here so that readers can see where they can find current job openings, documents, and local contacts.

What city is the most ideal for your goals?

No one city is the perfect city for all learners. The better question is where will you find the right combination of affordable prices, course selection and weekly speaking practice?

Lisbon

Lisbon on a cloudy day
Lisbon (Photo: Naimish Verma/Pexels)

If you value choice, it’s typically the simplest place to learn European Portuguese in Lisbon. It offers the widest range of schools, evening classes, tutors, conversation groups and expat networks, but daily life is also more expensive than in many other parts of Portugal.

Insider Tip: In Lisbon, conversation exchanges can be full as soon as they are a week old (or sooner), so it’s okay if you join one in your first week to get a head start on speaking before classes begin.

Porto, Coimbra, and Faro

CityOften suitsMain plusTrade-off
PortoLearners who want city life with strong immersionBig city energy, solid school choiceFewer expat-friendly course options than Lisbon
CoimbraAcademic learners and longer staysStrong university feelLess course variety outside university routes
FaroAlgarve-based expats and slower-paced learnersSmaller scale, easier lifestyle fit if you already live southFewer schools and smaller class choice

How much does it cost to learn Portuguese in Portugal?

In addition to tuition, there are other costs to consider. The difference in pricing depends on the city, the type of format, the size of the class, the number of hours per week and whether they include housing or not.

Usual charges and additional expenses

The current provider pages provide a good indicator of the price range, although it is subject to change. In group classes, intensive courses at Lusa Language School start at €243.50 per week, part-time courses at €200 for five weeks, and private courses begin at €35 per lesson (face-to-face courses), as of 24 August 2026.

Other costs might include books, registration, travel, lodging, meeting events, and studying for exams. When checking on 24 August 2026, CAPLE states that there is a €95 fee listed on the official exam page for the CIPLE A2 exam. Before paying, confirm:

  • Total tuition (not weekly rate)
  • No registration or material fees.
  • The cancellation and refunding policy.
  • Attendance or Level certificate course

Enquire about the short-term visa and how to pay course fees while traveling overseas.

Risk is not limited to paying the course fee itself if you are paying from outside Portugal. This can be the problem with the currency conversion, the timing of the transfer or a school requiring a euro deposit before you have a local setup.

A Wise account can assist a newcomer to store euros, deposit for a course and use euros when they arrive, while also using euros from home. In either case, check the accepted payment methods, references, and deadlines with the school before sending anything.

Wise card

Are you visiting or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With the Wise debit card, you can spend in Portugal and in 150 other countries, while holding over 40 currencies. Whether you need to spend, receive or send money abroad, Wise can help make international money management simpler.

How to choose the right course for your goal

The easiest way to choose is to start with the outcome, not the school name. A newcomer who wants survival Portuguese for renting, appointments, and neighborhood life does not need the same course as a resident preparing for the CAPLE exam in Portugal.

Choose this if:

  • Daily-life Portuguese: pick a small-group course or tutor with lots of speaking and real-life role play.
  • Work around a job: part-time evening classes or a flexible tutor.
  • Fast progress: intensive weekday classes, especially in your first month.
  • Certification later: a CEFR-level course with a clear route to A2 and exam prep.

If you prefer a more academic setting, a university-style course may suit you better than a school built around weekly intakes and marketing pages.

If you are torn between two options, email each provider this week and ask for the next intake date, weekly hours, refund rules, and what the certificate actually shows. That will narrow your choice faster than reading another page of reviews.

How to practice faster outside class

Classes matter, but your progress between classes matters just as much. The people who improve fastest usually build Portuguese into daily routines, like ordering coffee, listening to local radio, reading children’s books, or joining neighborhood activities.

Locals may answer you in English even when your Portuguese is fine enough to continue. The fix is simple: thank them, answer in Portuguese, and keep going. Many people switch to be polite, not because they want you to stop.

If someone replies in English, answer politely in Portuguese and continue. That small moment often decides whether your Portuguese stays classroom-only or becomes usable in real life. For more day-to-day context, Expatica’s Portuguese culture: social etiquette in Portugal helps you understand the social side of conversation too.

Do you need a visa or certificate to study Portuguese in Portugal? 

The rulebook is not the same for all language study, residence and certification. Do not combine categories:

  • Short stays: a short course does not automatically mean you need a student route, but you should check your own entry rules.
  • Longer stays: if language study is part of a move, visa or residence rules may matter alongside the course itself.
  • Official proof: attendance at a course and recognized language proof are not always the same thing.

This is for general purposes and not for legal, immigration or citizenship advice. Conditions, charges and documents may be subject to change; check any current requirements with official Portuguese authorities prior to applying for anything.

CAPLE and citizenship context

The official system of exams in Portugal for the foreign language Portuguese is CAPLE. Many expats will correspond to A2 (CIPLE) in terms of the first level of relevance.

A level A2 is often included as part of the Portuguese citizenship exam, but whether you start at a level A2 or not, you should be prepared for the exam. If citizenship in Portugal is the ultimate goal, read Expatica’s Citizenship in Portugal: how to become a Portuguese citizen for context, then confirm the latest accepted proof, fees, and process with CAPLE and the relevant Portuguese authorities.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about learning Portuguese in Portugal

Is it better to learn European or Brazilian Portuguese for life in Portugal?

Yes, European Portuguese is the better fit for life in Portugal. Brazilian Portuguese is more common online, but the accent, vocabulary, and everyday rhythm you hear in Portugal are different enough that Portugal-bound learners usually progress faster with European Portuguese from the start.

Can foreigners get free Portuguese classes in Portugal?

Some can. Public or lower-cost options exist through PLA and PPT pathways, but access depends on current rules, your documents, and what is available locally, so always verify openings and eligibility with official providers.

How much does it cost to learn Portuguese in Portugal?

It depends on format, city, and intensity. Part-time group study can cost far less than intensive school programs or private lessons, and you should also budget for books, transport, exam fees, and housing.

What level of Portuguese do you need for Portuguese citizenship?

A2 is the level most people hear about in Portuguese citizenship discussions. But rules and accepted proof can change, so check the latest official guidance before you plan your course around one legal outcome.

Which city in Portugal is best for learning Portuguese?

It depends on how you learn best. Lisbon suits variety and flexibility, Porto suits urban immersion, Coimbra suits university-linked study, and Faro can work well if you are based in the Algarve and want a smaller setup.

Eduardo Krett

About the author

Over the years, Eduardo has developed a reputation for his ability to connect economic, cultural, and technological trends with their broader impact on businesses and society. His work combines accuracy, accessibility, and regional expertise, offering readers a well-rounded perspective on a rapidly changing landscape.

More articles by Eduardo Krett
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