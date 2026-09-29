Learn Portuguese in Portugal: Best courses for expats

Portugal gives you several good routes into European Portuguese, from private schools and university programs to public courses for migrants. The right choice depends on your goal, schedule, and budget.

Key takeaways European Portuguese is the right variant for everyday life in Portugal, even though Brazilian Portuguese content is easier to find online.

Private schools usually suit faster speaking progress, while university and public options can work better for longer stays or lower budgets.

Lisbon has the widest course choice, but Porto, Coimbra, and Faro can fit different budgets and learning styles.

Public PLA and PPT pathways exist, but eligibility, openings, and schedules vary by provider and region.

If you may need official proof later, start checking CAPLE and A2-related requirements early rather than waiting until the last minute.

Why learn Portuguese in Portugal? Learning on the ground alters what you see. Speak true European Portuguese not only in textbook dialogues, but also at the pharmacy, bakery, and when you look at apartments. That’s important because it can make life a little easier in Portugal when you can deal with these small things on your own, such as confirming a doctor’s appointment, asking a landlord about utilities or understanding a message from your child’s school. A great number of people in Lisbon and in the city of Porto speak English, but Portuguese speakers also tend to switch to English quite rapidly to show they can help, too, which can slow down your speaking practice if you let it. So for most expats, it will be European Portuguese they need to learn. For pronunciation, spelling and regional variations, Expatica’s Introduction to Portuguese: Portugal’s official language will help you refresh your memory.

Compare the main ways to learn Portuguese in Portugal Best ways to learn Portuguese in Portugal at a glance Route Best for Typical flexibility Rough cost level Main drawback Private language schools Fast progress and daily speaking High Medium to high Costs rise quickly if you add private lessons University courses Longer stays and academic structure Medium Medium Start dates and schedules can be less flexible Public PLA or PPT courses Eligible residents seeking lower-cost study Medium Low Availability and eligibility vary Private tutor Specific goals or awkward schedules Very high Medium to high Less group interaction Online study plus local practice Smaller budgets or smaller towns Very high Low to medium Easier to avoid real speaking The primary choice you’ll have to make is the format – whether you’re looking for quick speaking results, exam training or part-time learning.

Private language schools If you desire European Portuguese classes with immediate feedback and extensive speaking practice, you will generally find it best to attend a private school. In Portugal, there are numerous schools where you can study Portuguese language in intensive groups, part-time evening courses, private lessons, conversation classes, and Portuguese immersion courses in Portugal. Frequently appearing names are CIAL, Portuguese Connection, and Lusa Language School. Prior to booking, please verify the class size, hours per week, location, refund policy, and whether the class is actually European Portuguese and not just Portuguese. Be sure to look at the lowest-priced course if it provides you with little speaking time. University courses For those who are seeking an academic atmosphere or are considering staying in Portugal for longer, university courses may be a better option. If you prefer a more formal progression and structured calendar, you may find university-based solutions like the University of Lisbon, the University of Coimbra and the University of Porto at Instituto Camões appealing. It’s a compromise for flexibility. University schedules might be less flexible than private schools, particularly for those with non-standard hours or who come late to school. Free or low-cost public classes I guess a question many people ask is whether there are free classes in Portugal for the Portuguese language. In reality, there are public or lower-cost alternatives for some foreigners, such as the Programa PPT of the IEFP (Programa Português para Todos), Cursos de Português Língua de Acolhimento (PLA), etc. Courses are designed for migrants and other eligible learners, and eligibility requirements may differ by age, residency document, work status, provider and local availability. AIMA also states that most courses that lead to a certificate for PLA are, in general, free of charge, and that A2 or higher may be accepted for some residence or nationality processes; however, it is advisable to check the most recent requirements before assuming this! Visual required: please include an image of the official IEFP course lookup page or AIMA course eligibility page here so that readers can see where they can find current job openings, documents, and local contacts. What city is the most ideal for your goals? No one city is the perfect city for all learners. The better question is where will you find the right combination of affordable prices, course selection and weekly speaking practice? Lisbon Lisbon (Photo: Naimish Verma/Pexels) If you value choice, it’s typically the simplest place to learn European Portuguese in Lisbon. It offers the widest range of schools, evening classes, tutors, conversation groups and expat networks, but daily life is also more expensive than in many other parts of Portugal. Insider Tip: In Lisbon, conversation exchanges can be full as soon as they are a week old (or sooner), so it’s okay if you join one in your first week to get a head start on speaking before classes begin. Porto, Coimbra, and Faro City Often suits Main plus Trade-off Porto Learners who want city life with strong immersion Big city energy, solid school choice Fewer expat-friendly course options than Lisbon Coimbra Academic learners and longer stays Strong university feel Less course variety outside university routes Faro Algarve-based expats and slower-paced learners Smaller scale, easier lifestyle fit if you already live south Fewer schools and smaller class choice

How much does it cost to learn Portuguese in Portugal? In addition to tuition, there are other costs to consider. The difference in pricing depends on the city, the type of format, the size of the class, the number of hours per week and whether they include housing or not. Usual charges and additional expenses The current provider pages provide a good indicator of the price range, although it is subject to change. In group classes, intensive courses at Lusa Language School start at €243.50 per week, part-time courses at €200 for five weeks, and private courses begin at €35 per lesson (face-to-face courses), as of 24 August 2026. Other costs might include books, registration, travel, lodging, meeting events, and studying for exams. When checking on 24 August 2026, CAPLE states that there is a €95 fee listed on the official exam page for the CIPLE A2 exam. Before paying, confirm: Total tuition (not weekly rate)

No registration or material fees.

The cancellation and refunding policy.

Attendance or Level certificate course Enquire about the short-term visa and how to pay course fees while traveling overseas. Risk is not limited to paying the course fee itself if you are paying from outside Portugal. This can be the problem with the currency conversion, the timing of the transfer or a school requiring a euro deposit before you have a local setup. A Wise account can assist a newcomer to store euros, deposit for a course and use euros when they arrive, while also using euros from home. In either case, check the accepted payment methods, references, and deadlines with the school before sending anything. Wise card Are you visiting or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With the Wise debit card, you can spend in Portugal and in 150 other countries, while holding over 40 currencies. Whether you need to spend, receive or send money abroad, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

How to choose the right course for your goal The easiest way to choose is to start with the outcome, not the school name. A newcomer who wants survival Portuguese for renting, appointments, and neighborhood life does not need the same course as a resident preparing for the CAPLE exam in Portugal. Choose this if: Daily-life Portuguese: pick a small-group course or tutor with lots of speaking and real-life role play.

pick a small-group course or tutor with lots of speaking and real-life role play. Work around a job: part-time evening classes or a flexible tutor.

part-time evening classes or a flexible tutor. Fast progress: intensive weekday classes, especially in your first month.

intensive weekday classes, especially in your first month. Certification later: a CEFR-level course with a clear route to A2 and exam prep. If you prefer a more academic setting, a university-style course may suit you better than a school built around weekly intakes and marketing pages. If you are torn between two options, email each provider this week and ask for the next intake date, weekly hours, refund rules, and what the certificate actually shows. That will narrow your choice faster than reading another page of reviews.

How to practice faster outside class Classes matter, but your progress between classes matters just as much. The people who improve fastest usually build Portuguese into daily routines, like ordering coffee, listening to local radio, reading children’s books, or joining neighborhood activities. Locals may answer you in English even when your Portuguese is fine enough to continue. The fix is simple: thank them, answer in Portuguese, and keep going. Many people switch to be polite, not because they want you to stop. If someone replies in English, answer politely in Portuguese and continue. That small moment often decides whether your Portuguese stays classroom-only or becomes usable in real life. For more day-to-day context, Expatica’s Portuguese culture: social etiquette in Portugal helps you understand the social side of conversation too.