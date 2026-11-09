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Relocation

Moving to Japan from the UK: visa, costs, setup

Adam Nowek
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Adam Nowek

About the author

Originally from Vancouver, Adam has lived in Belgium and Hong Kong and is currently residing in the Netherlands.

His interests range a wide spectrum of topics, from digital nomads and modern conflict to sports and local craft beer.

More articles by Adam Nowek
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