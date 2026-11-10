Best eSIMs for Indonesia: How our four top picks compare

Landing in Jakarta or Denpasar without data makes it hard to book a ride, message your host, or find your hotel. The best eSIM for Indonesia depends on where you go, how much data you use, and whether you need hotspot support beyond Bali. This guide compares Airalo, Jetpac, Ubigi, and Holafly, then explains local carriers, island coverage, setup steps, and IMEI rules.

Top eSIM picks for different trips in Indonesia Most travelers want a fast answer before they read plan details. These four picks match common trip types in Indonesia. Best for easy setup: Airalo

Airalo Best for value: Jetpac

Jetpac Best for remote work: Ubigi

Ubigi Best for unlimited-data convenience: Holafly

Best eSIM plans for Indonesia compared side by side Here’s how our top Indonesia eSIM picks compare on price, coverage and customer ratings. Check the data options, plan length and hotspot limits to find the best fit for your trip. Provider Best for Starting price Plan type Validity Hotspot Indonesia network Trustpilot Main limitation Airalo Easy setup From 4.50 USD Fixed and unlimited 3 to 30 days (unlimited) No cap on unlimited plans. Indosat plus two unnamed 4.2 (49,615) Only one network named Jetpac Value and perks From 6 USD Fixed and unlimited 1 to 30 days Unlimited tethering, per Jetpac Not named 4.7 (3,614) Unlimited slows after 3 GB daily Ubigi Remote work From 16 USD Fixed and unlimited 30 days Data sharing allowed Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison 4.1 (50,634) Data only, one network Holafly Unlimited convenience From 3.90 USD Unlimited 1 to 90 days Up to 1 GB shared daily XL and Telkomsel 4.7 (117,553) Pricier on longer trips Prices are in USD and can change, so compare eSIM plans and prices before you buy. How we chose: we compared price, validity, hotspot support, named Indonesian networks, setup steps, and Trustpilot sentiment. This guide rests on desk research in November 2026, using provider pages, carrier pages, Apple Support, and Trustpilot profiles. Expatica did not test these eSIMs hands-on or give them numerical scores.

Best eSIMs for Indonesia reviewed We compare each eSIM on price, plan duration, hotspot support, local networks, and ease of setup to help you find the right option for your trip. We also look at Trustpilot reviews to see what customers think. Airalo for easy setup and shorter trips First-time eSIM users often worry about getting stuck mid-setup, and Airalo suits them because its app walks you through installation, offers top-ups in many cases, and carries a familiar brand. Airalo was rated ‘Great’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.2 out of 5, based on 49,615 reviews (correct as of November 2026). Our Airalo review covers the app in more detail. Price: Airalo lists Indonesia plans from 4.50 USD, and unlimited plans run from 11 USD for 3 days to 69 USD for 30 days.

Airalo lists Indonesia plans from 4.50 USD, and unlimited plans run from 11 USD for 3 days to 69 USD for 30 days. Hotspot: Allowed on compatible devices and networks, with no separate tethering cap on unlimited plans.

Allowed on compatible devices and networks, with no separate tethering cap on unlimited plans. Trade-off: Fixed-data plans can run out on long or hotspot-heavy trips. Jetpac for value and useful travel perks Jetpac says packs of 3 GB or more include free WhatsApp chat, Grab, and Google Maps navigation after your data runs out, which could help if you drain a plan early. Jetpac Travel eSIM was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.7 out of 5, based on 3,614 reviews (correct as of November 2026). Price: Jetpac lists Indonesia plans from 6 USD, including 5 GB for 11 USD and 40 GB for 39.99 USD over 30 days.

Jetpac lists Indonesia plans from 6 USD, including 5 GB for 11 USD and 40 GB for 39.99 USD over 30 days. Hotspot: Jetpac states that tethering has no data cap.

Jetpac states that tethering has no data cap. Trade-off: The page does not name Indonesian networks, so read the fair-use terms before buying. Ubigi for remote work and more stable video calls Steady video calls matter more than the lowest price when you work remotely. Because your call runs on the partner network behind the plan, a provider that names that network lets you check its coverage where you work. Ubigi eSIM was rated ‘Great’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.1 out of 5, based on 50,634 reviews (correct as of November 2026). Price: Ubigi’s Indonesia plans start at US$4 for 1 GB over 7 days, with a 10 GB plan available for US$16 over 30 days.

Ubigi’s Indonesia plans start at US$4 for 1 GB over 7 days, with a 10 GB plan available for US$16 over 30 days. Hotspot: Ubigi says data sharing is allowed.

Ubigi says data sharing is allowed. Trade-off: Ubigi sells data only, so you need WhatsApp or similar apps for calls. Holafly for unlimited-data convenience Holafly sells unlimited plans, so you have no data meter to watch. Holafly was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.7 out of 5, based on 117,553 reviews (correct as of November 2026). Price: Holafly’s unlimited Indonesia plans cost US$11.90 for 3 days, US$27.50 for 7 days, or US$76.50 for 30 days.

Holafly’s unlimited Indonesia plans cost US$11.90 for 3 days, US$27.50 for 7 days, or US$76.50 for 30 days. Hotspot: Holafly allows up to 1 GB of shared data per day, which means 7 GB on a 7-day plan.

Holafly allows up to 1 GB of shared data per day, which means 7 GB on a 7-day plan. Trade-off: It can cost more than fixed-data plans on longer trips, and you cannot move it to another phone.

Should you buy a travel eSIM or a local Indonesian eSIM? Local SIMs add paperwork. XL’s Tourist eSIM page asks buyers for a passport, email, and phone IMEI, the unique device number, and lists 30-day plans such as 14 GB for 46,000 IDR. Telkomsel’s prepaid eSIM page says foreigners need a KITAS, a limited stay permit, so short-stay visitors may not qualify. IM3 asks buyers to verify personal details before they receive a QR code. Travel eSIM: best for short trips and first-timers who want data before landing.

best for short trips and first-timers who want data before landing. Local eSIM: best for longer stays that need a local number, if you qualify and complete registration.

best for longer stays that need a local number, if you qualify and complete registration. Neither route wins automatically: a domestic network does not guarantee better coverage on your route.

Will the same eSIM work in Bali, Jakarta, Lombok, and other islands? pura ulun danu bratan temple in Bali, indonesia. Spending most of your trip in Bali? Our guide to the best eSIMs for Bali compares plans for holidays and longer stays on the island. Bali and Jakarta get the most attention, but they are only part of the picture. If your route includes Lombok, inland Java, Nusa Penida, Labuan Bajo for Komodo, or smaller islands, expect more variation in signal. Holafly warns that coverage can weaken on boat journeys, in mountain regions, and around Komodo National Park or the Mount Rinjani trails. Network names help you judge the risk. Telkomsel’s own page promotes wide coverage, and many travelers treat it as the safest name for broad national reach, while XL and Indosat can work well in cities and busy tourist areas. No provider covers every island equally, so match the network on your plan to your route. If Bali is your main base, our guide to the best eSIMs for Bali goes deeper, but this article stays focused on nationwide travel. Map every stop, including ferries and treks.

Check which networks your plan names.

Test your data line before you leave the airport.

Keep a second option ready, such as a local eSIM or plan on another network.

How to choose the best eSIM for Indonesia based on trip length and data use Start with your trip pattern, not the price tag, if you’re unsure how much data you need. Short vacation: a small fixed plan often covers maps, messaging, and ride apps.

a small fixed plan often covers maps, messaging, and ride apps. Multi-island trip: pick a plan that names its networks and allows top-ups.

pick a plan that names its networks and allows top-ups. Remote-work stay: confirm hotspot terms and daily fair-use caps, and consider a 30-day plan.

confirm hotspot terms and daily fair-use caps, and consider a 30-day plan. Longer visit with heavy hotspot use: compare a local eSIM, but check eligibility and registration first.

compare a local eSIM, but check eligibility and registration first. Validity: check whether the clock starts at purchase, installation, or arrival.

check whether the clock starts at purchase, installation, or arrival. Daily versus fixed data: daily allowances reset each day, while fixed pools run out until you top up.

daily allowances reset each day, while fixed pools run out until you top up. Local number: most travel eSIMs are data only, so keep your home SIM for calls and texts.

What to know about setup, device compatibility, and IMEI rules Most setup problems come from a locked phone or a late install, so work through these steps before you fly. Confirm your phone supports eSIM. Apple says iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and later models do. Check that your phone is unlocked. On iPhone, open Settings, General, About, and look for No SIM Restrictions next to Carrier Lock. Buy your plan after you check its network, validity, and hotspot terms. Install the eSIM at home on Wi-Fi, and wait to turn it on until you land. After landing, switch on the eSIM, select it for cellular data, and turn on data roaming for that line. Test hotspot if you need it, because some local carrier eSIMs need manual iPhone settings. IMEI stands for International Mobile Equipment Identity, the unique number of your phone. As of November 2026, local SIM or eSIM activation can involve identity or IMEI steps depending on the carrier and your stay type, as XL’s page shows. Airalo says its Indonesia eSIM has no registration queue, but that is a provider claim. Rules can change, so check Indonesian Customs and your carrier before you travel.