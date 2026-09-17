Best EUR currency accounts in Indonesia for expats

Holding EUR in Indonesia can make things easier if you’re paid by a European client, keep your savings in EUR, or send money home. You can hold your funds in EUR while still using IDR for rent, groceries, and QRIS, Indonesia’s standard QR payment system. Disclaimer: This guide provides general information, not legal, tax, or personalized financial advice.

Key takeaways Jenius is a strong digital-first pick for activating, holding, sending, and receiving EUR in-app.

OCBC Tanda 360 Plus suits those who want EUR inside a broader Indonesian banking setup.

Mandiri Multicurrency works well if you already use Mandiri for IDR and want EUR as an add-on.

HSBC suits expats who want a classic foreign-currency savings account with clearer document guidance.

DBS can fit internationally minded users, but customer segment and fee details need extra checking.

Wise can be a convenient alternative for sending money to Indonesia, allowing you to convert funds from your home currency into Indonesian rupiah (IDR) with transparent fees and exchange rates Provider Best for EUR support Opening route Main drawback Jenius digital-first EUR wallet Full in-app activation, buy and sell, receive and send EUR app first, best features need activation before use OCBC Tanda 360 Plus wider banking relationship EUR, app FX, Global Wallet app or branch balance rules change by version Mandiri multi-currency account existing Mandiri customers EUR inside multicurrency structure existing IDR Mandiri account needed least convenient for newly arrived expats HSBC Foreign Currency Savings Account classic foreign-currency savings setup EUR in supported currency list app for existing customers, branch or call for new ones better for holding than low-cost transfers DBS foreign currency account premium-style multi-currency users EUR in official FAQ and product summary app or branch segment and fee details need careful checking Wise account Flexibility, multi-currency accounts Full Online Users outside Indonesia can open a multi-currency account with Wise; cross-currency transfers available for all users Wise belongs here as a transfer companion for EUR and IDR, not as a default local EUR account for those living in Indonesia. Check address-based eligibility before relying on holding features, account details, or cards. Wise can be a convenient alternative for sending money to Indonesia, allowing you to convert funds from your home currency into Indonesian rupiah (IDR) with transparent fees and exchange rates. You may also be able to open a Wise multi-currency account before relocating, enabling you to hold, convert, and manage multiple currencies. However, this option is not currently available to customers whose registered address is already in Indonesia, so you’ll need to open the account before you move. Try Wise

1. Jenius foreign currency account Jenius lets you activate EUR directly in the app, which is why it ranks highly for digital-first expats. If you care more about phone-based control than branch visits, it may feel simpler than starting with Bank Central Asia (BCA) or Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) and then adding foreign-currency services later. Why Jenius suits a digital-first multi-currency account user Jenius suits freelancers, remote workers, and newer expats who want a multi-currency account with modest starting amounts. The EUR balance can be activated in the app with an initial balance of 10 EUR, and once active, you can view EUR account information, receive EUR, and send supported foreign-currency transfers. Jenius treats activation as the gate to the whole feature, so you cannot share EUR receiving details before funding the balance first. One local detail worth knowing: ask the sender to use your registered name exactly. If the name or account details don’t match, the transfer may be returned. Limits, transfer fees, and trade-offs Jenius is easy to start, but it’s not friction-free. The fee page lists a 0.1% non-SWIFT transfer fee, minimum equivalent of 1 USD, plus a 6 EUR service fee for EUR. SWIFT transfers add a 0.125% provision fee, minimum equivalent of 10 USD, plus a telex fee, and are only available from 09:00 to 14:00 WIB. Non-SWIFT transfers and transfers to other Jenius users are available around the clock. In practice, you still need to watch cut-off times, intermediary deductions, and the fact that selling EUR always credits IDR back to your active rupiah balance.

2. OCBC Tanda 360 Plus With OCBC Tanda 360 Plus, EUR sits inside a fuller Indonesian banking setup rather than a standalone euro wallet. That matters if you want one provider for IDR, app banking, and foreign-currency spending. When OCBC works as an expat bank account OCBC works well as an expat bank account if you want EUR access alongside everyday banking in Indonesia. You can choose one base currency and then add others to the same account, which can be convenient if you travel often or manage larger balances. It can also be a good fit if you want to spend with a debit card through Global Wallet instead of managing a separate transfer tool and local spending account. Before comparing prices, make sure you’re looking at Tanda 360 Plus or Tanda 360 Plus Digital, as the minimum balance requirements and opening process differ, which can change the actual cost. Global debit, balance rules, and what to verify OCBC’s multicurrency terms depend on which account you open. The product page lists EUR support and Global Wallet spending for selected currencies, but the fee table shows different thresholds for standard and digital versions. For EUR, the standard account lists a 100 EUR initial deposit and a minimum average balance equivalent to 10,000,000 IDR, while the digital option has a lower minimum average balance equivalent to 1,000,000 IDR. If you drop below the required balance, a fee may apply, so check the terms before opening an account.

3. Mandiri Multicurrency Mandiri includes EUR in its multicurrency offering, which can make it a convenient option if you already bank locally and want to add EUR without starting over elsewhere. Why Mandiri works for existing customers Mandiri works better as an add-on, not as your first expat bank account. To open the foreign-currency product in Livin’ by Mandiri, you need an existing IDR Mandiri savings or current account and a debit card. Joint accounts are not eligible. If you already use Mandiri for your salary, bills, or cash access, adding EUR can feel easier than opening a new account with BCA or BNI. Setup rules, card linkage, and usability caveats The onboarding flow includes face verification, an immediate deposit step for a main account, and an optional later deposit for a sub-account. Mandiri lets you link the account to a debit card and use it for overseas transactions. However, GPN debit cards may not support the foreign-transaction features you want, so you may need a Visa card instead. If you don’t make an initial deposit within 90 days for a main account, or 180 days for a sub-account, your account will be closed. Simply opening the account is not enough to keep it ready to hold EUR, so you need to fund it in time.

4. HSBC Foreign Currency Savings Account HSBC Indonesia adds a recognizable international-bank option to the list. Rather than chasing the lowest-cost EUR tool, it offers a conventional foreign-currency savings account with branch, app, and transfer support. Where HSBC stands out HSBC comes in handy if you already know the brand and want a classic foreign-currency savings setup. The account supports 11 major currencies, including EUR, and both residents and non-residents aged 18 and over can apply. For foreign nationals, HSBC lists specific requirements: a passport, KIMS or KITAS, a temporary stay permit, and NPWP, the Indonesian taxpayer number. This gives expats a clearer document starting point than some other providers’ pages. Eligibility, fees, and branch realities HSBC is likely better for holding EUR than for cost-sensitive transfers, because the main product page gives the account features but sends you to a separate tariff schedule for charges. Existing HSBC customers can apply in the app, while new customers may still end up calling or visiting a branch. International-brand status does not guarantee easier branch processing, so confirm documents, minimums, and transfer charges before relying on HSBC for salary or freelance payments.

5. DBS Foreign Currency Account DBS looks useful on paper, but its product pages need careful reading. Some of the clearest details appear in Treasures Private Client materials, so make sure you check which terms apply to you. Who DBS fits best DBS may suit you if you like a premium digital experience or already have a DBS relationship in Indonesia or another country. The official FAQ and product summary say the account supports more than 10 currencies, including EUR, under one account number. This can be practical if you want to manage EUR and IDR in the same account. Features and benefits can vary depending on your customer tier, so not everything you see on the DBS website will necessarily apply to you. App access, fees, and hours You can open the DBS account through the digibank app or at a branch. The product summary says there is no monthly administration fee or account closure fee. However, it also lists an administration fee of 300,000 IDR if your total average relationship balance falls below the equivalent of 10 billion IDR. For currency conversions, the FAQ says there is a 17:00 WIB processing cut-off. Treasures page also includes working-day timing notes, so if you regularly convert EUR to IDR, check the exact timing that applies to your account.

6. Wise multi-currency account Wise is not a bank, but it can be a practical alternative for sending money to Indonesia and converting your home currency into Indonesian rupiah (IDR). You can see the exchange rate, transfer fee, and expected delivery time before confirming the transaction. Who Wise fits best Wise may suit you if you are preparing to move to Indonesia and want a convenient way to transfer money into a local bank account. It supports IDR transfers to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, as well as selected mobile wallets. If you currently live in an eligible country, you may also be able to open a Wise multi-currency account to hold and manage several currencies. However, Indonesia is not currently included among the countries where new customers can open an account with the ability to hold money. You should therefore open your account before relocating and check which features will remain available after changing your registered address to Indonesia. Transfers, fees, and delivery times Wise displays its fee and exchange rate before you make a transfer, allowing you to compare the total cost with that of a traditional bank. You can send IDR directly to an Indonesian bank account using the recipient’s name, bank name, and account number. Once your money has been received and converted, an IDR payment can take up to one working day to reach the recipient’s bank account. Transfer limits, fees, and delivery times can vary, so check the details shown for your specific transaction before confirming it. (Wise IDR transfer guide, Wise account availability) Go to Wise