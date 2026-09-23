Best eSIMs for Bali (2026): Picks from our expat editors

About Indonesia
Our editors have compared five of the best eSIMs for Bali to help you choose a plan for a quick getaway or a longer stay. Explore our picks for value, unlimited data and flexible top-ups, with the key limits explained before you buy.
From booking a ride at the airport to finding your villa, having data ready makes arriving in Bali easier. An eSIM gets you connected without swapping SIM cards or relying on your home provider’s roaming plan.
An eSIM is a digital SIM you install on a compatible phone. Whether you’re visiting for a few days or settling in for longer, our picks help you choose based on the data, flexibility and calling options you need.
The table below compares 5 providers using official Bali or Indonesia plan pages:
|Provider
|Best for
|Starting price
|Data options
|Important limitation
|Nomad
|Most travelers
|USD 4
|Fixed and unlimited
|Mostly data-first plans
|Airalo
|Short trips
|USD 4.50
|Fixed and unlimited
|Better for data than local calling
|Holafly
|Unlimited data
|USD 3.90
|Unlimited by trip length
|Hotspot sharing is capped
|Saily
|Calls, texts, and security tools
|USD 4.79
|Fixed and unlimited
|Phone service uses a Saily number, not a local Indonesian one
|Ubigi
|Longer stays and top ups
|USD 4
|Fixed and unlimited
|Data-only service
Need a quick pick? Nomad suits most Bali trips. Holafly works for heavy phone data use, while Ubigi is better if you want bigger 30 day plans without relying on airport stores.
This Bali guide is based on official provider product pages and support information checked on 11 September 2026, not on fresh field testing in Bali. We looked at price transparency, disclosed network partners, data options, hotspot rules, calls and texts, top up options, and setup friction. International travel eSIM providers in this guide show prices in USD. Expatica may receive commission from some provider links, but that does not change the order of our recommendations.
A 5 day surf trip, a month of remote work, and a semi permanent move to Bali create very different needs. Travel eSIMs also solve a different problem from local mobile plans. They get you online fast, but they do not always give you a local number.
Good for: most travelers who want a clear network partner, broad plan choice, and room to top up.
Nomad’s Indonesia page says it uses Telkomsel (the largest network in Indonesia) and starts at USD 4, which makes it a strong Bali all rounder if you care about price clarity as much as convenience. It supports hotspot use, offers fixed and unlimited plans, and lets you buy add ons on the same eSIM if your stay runs longer than expected.
Because it is mainly a data-first option, it makes the most sense for everyday travel tasks rather than standard local calling. If your main goal is a straightforward Bali setup with a clearly named network partner, Nomad is hard to beat.
Good for: heavy data users, video callers, and anyone who hates tracking usage.
Holafly sells Bali unlimited data plans from USD 3.90 for 1 day, and its Bali page lists XL and Telkomsel as network partners in Indonesia. That is appealing if you expect long work calls, daily uploads, or hours of navigation.
It is less convincing for value hunters, especially on longer stays, and hotspot sharing is limited to 1 GB per day. That trade off is easier to accept if you mainly want unlimited phone data and do not plan to share much of it.
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Good for: travelers who want Telkomsel coverage plus the option to add calls or texts through Saily’s phone service.
Saily’s Indonesia page starts at USD 4.79 and says its plans run on Telkomsel’s 4G LTE and 5G networks, with no hotspot restrictions and a 180 day activation window. It also says calls and SMS are available with a Saily phone number and related minutes or text plans.
Some readers assume any calls feature means a local Indonesian number. It does not. Saily is a better fit when you want data plus some calling or texting flexibility, but a true local number may still matter for day to day Bali life.
Good for: short trips and first time eSIM users who want a familiar app.
For short stays, Airalo starts at USD 4.50 and shows both fixed data and unlimited options, plus top ups and renewals when available. That makes it a practical pick if you want a small plan for a few days in Bali and do not want to overbuy upfront.
Its product page is still more useful for data planning than for standard local voice needs. Airalo is strongest when you want a simple short stay setup and do not mind checking package details carefully.
Good for: longer stays, larger data bundles, and topping up without hunting for wifi.
If you are staying longer, Ubigi offers more room to scale up. Its Indonesia plans start at USD 4, and its official pages list options from 1 GB for 7 days up to 25 GB for 30 days, plus unlimited plans. Ubigi also says data sharing is allowed, activation starts on arrival, and you can recharge in the app without Wi-Fi or remaining data credits.
The main trade off is that Ubigi is a data only service, so calls and texts work through apps like WhatsApp or Telegram rather than through a regular phone line. For a longer Bali stay where data volume matters more than local voice service, that can still be a very practical setup.
Prices and plan details may vary depending on your location, currency and current promotions. Always check the provider’s website for the latest information before buying.
If you are not sure which Bali travel eSIM to buy, start with trip length. For a weekend or 5 day break, a smaller Airalo or Nomad plan is usually enough for navigation, messaging, and bookings. For 2 to 4 weeks, Ubigi or Nomad are stronger picks because bigger bundles and top ups reduce the risk of running short.
Unlimited data is not automatically the best deal. If most of your heavy use happens on villa or coworking wifi, a fixed data plan may be cheaper and just as practical. Holafly is a better fit if you expect long video calls, regular uploading, or unusually high phone data use.
Now think about what kind of number you actually need. Most Bali travel eSIMs are built for data first. Saily is the only provider in this shortlist that clearly says calls and SMS can be added, but that still is not the same as getting a local Indonesian mobile number. If keeping your usual number active matters, dual SIM support can matter more than the cheapest headline price.
Activation rules differ. Airalo says you can install in advance and connect when you arrive, Nomad says its Indonesia plans must be activated within 60 days of purchase, Saily gives a 180 day activation window, and Ubigi says plans start on arrival and expire automatically if not activated within 6 months. A practical tip is to install the eSIM before departure while you still have reliable wifi.
Using an eSIM in Bali mainly comes down to convenience. You can land with data ready, contact your host, book transport, and avoid lining up at a phone shop. You can also keep your original SIM active for calls or verification texts while a second line handles data.
It is easy to assume that every eSIM works like a local SIM. In practice, many Bali travel eSIMs are excellent for data, maps, and messaging, but not all of them solve local number needs. If that matters to you, check it before you buy.
For most readers, Nomad is the best eSIM for Bali because it pairs a low starting price with a clearly named network partner. Holafly is the better alternative if your main goal is unlimited data, and Ubigi is a strong longer stay option. Before you pay, decide whether you only need data or whether you want some kind of calling option as well.
FAQ
Most recent iPhones, Google Pixel phones, Samsung Galaxy devices, and other newer models support eSIM, but not every version does. Check your device settings and the provider’s compatibility list before you buy.
Usually, yes. If your phone supports dual SIM, you can often keep your home SIM active for calls or texts while using the Bali eSIM for data. Just watch roaming settings on your original line.
It can be a good short term solution while you get settled, especially for maps, banking logins, messages, and bookings. But if you need a true local Indonesian number for daily life, you may outgrow a travel eSIM and need a local mobile plan instead.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
Expatica relies on official provider pages for changing facts such as pricing, plan structure, network disclosures, activation rules, hotspot policies, and calls or texts availability.
Sources last checked on: 11 September 2026
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