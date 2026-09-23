Best eSIMs for Bali (2026): Picks from our expat editors

From booking a ride at the airport to finding your villa, having data ready makes arriving in Bali easier. An eSIM gets you connected without swapping SIM cards or relying on your home provider’s roaming plan. An eSIM is a digital SIM you install on a compatible phone. Whether you’re visiting for a few days or settling in for longer, our picks help you choose based on the data, flexibility and calling options you need.

Our top eSIM picks for Bali Best overall: Nomad . Flexible plans using Telkomsel, Indonesia’s largest mobile network.

Flexible plans using Telkomsel, Indonesia’s largest mobile network. Best for unlimited data: Holafly . Unlimited phone data

Unlimited phone data Best for short trips: Airalo . Small data bundles for a few days away.

Small data bundles for a few days away. Best for longer stays: Ubigi . Larger 30-day bundles with easy app top-ups.

Larger 30-day bundles with easy app top-ups. Best for calls and texts: Saily . Optional calls and texts with a separate Saily number

Optional calls and texts with a separate Saily number Best budget option: Ubigi. A 1 GB, 7-day plan for USD 4.

Best eSIM providers for Bali: Quick comparison The table below compares 5 providers using official Bali or Indonesia plan pages: Provider Best for Starting price Data options Important limitation Nomad Most travelers USD 4 Fixed and unlimited Mostly data-first plans Airalo Short trips USD 4.50 Fixed and unlimited Better for data than local calling Holafly Unlimited data USD 3.90 Unlimited by trip length Hotspot sharing is capped Saily Calls, texts, and security tools USD 4.79 Fixed and unlimited Phone service uses a Saily number, not a local Indonesian one Ubigi Longer stays and top ups USD 4 Fixed and unlimited Data-only service Need a quick pick? Nomad suits most Bali trips. Holafly works for heavy phone data use, while Ubigi is better if you want bigger 30 day plans without relying on airport stores.

How we chose and tested these eSIMs This Bali guide is based on official provider product pages and support information checked on 11 September 2026, not on fresh field testing in Bali. We looked at price transparency, disclosed network partners, data options, hotspot rules, calls and texts, top up options, and setup friction. International travel eSIM providers in this guide show prices in USD. Expatica may receive commission from some provider links, but that does not change the order of our recommendations. A 5 day surf trip, a month of remote work, and a semi permanent move to Bali create very different needs. Travel eSIMs also solve a different problem from local mobile plans. They get you online fast, but they do not always give you a local number.

Nomad Good for: most travelers who want a clear network partner, broad plan choice, and room to top up. Nomad’s Indonesia page says it uses Telkomsel (the largest network in Indonesia) and starts at USD 4, which makes it a strong Bali all rounder if you care about price clarity as much as convenience. It supports hotspot use, offers fixed and unlimited plans, and lets you buy add ons on the same eSIM if your stay runs longer than expected. Because it is mainly a data-first option, it makes the most sense for everyday travel tasks rather than standard local calling. If your main goal is a straightforward Bali setup with a clearly named network partner, Nomad is hard to beat. View Nomad Plans

Holafly Good for: heavy data users, video callers, and anyone who hates tracking usage. Holafly sells Bali unlimited data plans from USD 3.90 for 1 day, and its Bali page lists XL and Telkomsel as network partners in Indonesia. That is appealing if you expect long work calls, daily uploads, or hours of navigation. It is less convincing for value hunters, especially on longer stays, and hotspot sharing is limited to 1 GB per day. That trade off is easier to accept if you mainly want unlimited phone data and do not plan to share much of it. View Holafly Plans 10% OFF Holafly Plans for the first 12 months – Use Discount Code: EXPATICA

Saily Good for: travelers who want Telkomsel coverage plus the option to add calls or texts through Saily’s phone service. Saily’s Indonesia page starts at USD 4.79 and says its plans run on Telkomsel’s 4G LTE and 5G networks, with no hotspot restrictions and a 180 day activation window. It also says calls and SMS are available with a Saily phone number and related minutes or text plans. Some readers assume any calls feature means a local Indonesian number. It does not. Saily is a better fit when you want data plus some calling or texting flexibility, but a true local number may still matter for day to day Bali life. View Saily Plans

Airalo Good for: short trips and first time eSIM users who want a familiar app. For short stays, Airalo starts at USD 4.50 and shows both fixed data and unlimited options, plus top ups and renewals when available. That makes it a practical pick if you want a small plan for a few days in Bali and do not want to overbuy upfront. Its product page is still more useful for data planning than for standard local voice needs. Airalo is strongest when you want a simple short stay setup and do not mind checking package details carefully. View Airalo Plans

Ubigi Good for: longer stays, larger data bundles, and topping up without hunting for wifi. If you are staying longer, Ubigi offers more room to scale up. Its Indonesia plans start at USD 4, and its official pages list options from 1 GB for 7 days up to 25 GB for 30 days, plus unlimited plans. Ubigi also says data sharing is allowed, activation starts on arrival, and you can recharge in the app without Wi-Fi or remaining data credits. The main trade off is that Ubigi is a data only service, so calls and texts work through apps like WhatsApp or Telegram rather than through a regular phone line. For a longer Bali stay where data volume matters more than local voice service, that can still be a very practical setup. Prices and plan details may vary depending on your location, currency and current promotions. Always check the provider’s website for the latest information before buying. View Ubigi Plans

How to choose the best eSIM for your Bali trip If you are not sure which Bali travel eSIM to buy, start with trip length. For a weekend or 5 day break, a smaller Airalo or Nomad plan is usually enough for navigation, messaging, and bookings. For 2 to 4 weeks, Ubigi or Nomad are stronger picks because bigger bundles and top ups reduce the risk of running short. Unlimited data is not automatically the best deal. If most of your heavy use happens on villa or coworking wifi, a fixed data plan may be cheaper and just as practical. Holafly is a better fit if you expect long video calls, regular uploading, or unusually high phone data use. Now think about what kind of number you actually need. Most Bali travel eSIMs are built for data first. Saily is the only provider in this shortlist that clearly says calls and SMS can be added, but that still is not the same as getting a local Indonesian mobile number. If keeping your usual number active matters, dual SIM support can matter more than the cheapest headline price.

How to install and activate an eSIM for Bali Check that your phone is unlocked and eSIM compatible. Choose and buy the plan that matches your stay and data use. Install the eSIM using the provider’s instructions, usually by QR code or app. Keep the new line switched off until the provider’s recommended activation point. Select it for mobile data after arrival and turn on data roaming if the provider requires it. Check whether your original SIM should stay on for calls, texts, or two factor verification. Activation rules differ. Airalo says you can install in advance and connect when you arrive, Nomad says its Indonesia plans must be activated within 60 days of purchase, Saily gives a 180 day activation window, and Ubigi says plans start on arrival and expire automatically if not activated within 6 months. A practical tip is to install the eSIM before departure while you still have reliable wifi.

Why use an eSIM in Bali? Using an eSIM in Bali mainly comes down to convenience. You can land with data ready, contact your host, book transport, and avoid lining up at a phone shop. You can also keep your original SIM active for calls or verification texts while a second line handles data. It is easy to assume that every eSIM works like a local SIM. In practice, many Bali travel eSIMs are excellent for data, maps, and messaging, but not all of them solve local number needs. If that matters to you, check it before you buy.