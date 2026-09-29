Digital nomad visa France: your options in 2026

Visas & Immigration
This guide explains how remote workers can legally stay in France without a dedicated digital nomad visa, outlining the main long-stay visa options, typical documents, and key admin steps before and after arrival while keeping visa status, tax residency, and social contributions separate.
France attracts remote workers, but there is no official French digital nomad visa, so the right route depends on how you earn and how long you plan to stay. For most non-EU nationals staying over 90 days, this means choosing between existing long-stay options while keeping visa permission, tax residency, and social contributions separate. This guide explains the main visa routes, the documents you may need, and the key administrative steps to handle before and after arriving in France.
Moving to France as a remote worker often means paying early costs like a rental deposit, temporary accommodation, and first bills before your local banking is fully in place. With Wise, you can hold and convert currencies, keep funds in euros, and make international transfers with the rate and fees shown upfront—helpful while you’re sorting visas, housing, and admin.
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France does not currently have a dedicated digital nomad visa.
Instead, non-EU nationals staying over 90 days usually need an existing long-stay visa or residence route. Many guides use “digital nomad visa” as shorthand, but France-Visas works with specific labels such as visitor, entrepreneur/profession libérale, and talent, so choosing the right name matters from the start. Expatica’s guide to French visas gives broader context on the main immigration routes.
Caution: Do not plan a long-term move around a tourist stay. For most non-EU nationals, a stay over 90 days usually needs a long-stay visa or residence route arranged before arrival.
Use this comparison to narrow the route, then confirm the exact fit with France-Visas and your consulate.
|Route
|Best for
|Work limits
|Typical duration
|What to verify next
|Long-stay visitor visa
|Non-working visitors with sufficient resources for their stay
|Does not permit professional activity
|Up to 1 year
|Check the exact consular requirements for your nationality and circumstances
|Entrepreneur/profession libérale
|Freelancers, consultants, independent professionals
|Authorises self-employed activity, with extra checks for regulated professions
|1 year, then renewal
|Confirm viability evidence, income proof, and any professional registration
|Talent route
|Qualified employees, founders with capital, some high-skill profiles
|Category-specific, often needs employer or investment backing
|Up to 4 years, depending on the category and contract
|Check the salary or investment threshold that fits your category
The France long-stay visitor visa is one of the most searched routes in this area, and also one of the easiest to misunderstand. Official visitor logic is about staying in France without working there, so this route needs extra care if your plan involves ongoing paid remote work.
For many people searching “move to France as a freelancer” or “France visa for self-employed”, this is the clearest route. France-Visas presents it as the work-authorising path for self-employed and liberal professional activity carried out from France. Expatica also has a practical guide to freelance taxes in France for the financial side of working independently.
If your work looks like active client delivery rather than passive foreign income, expect stronger evidence than a savings-only file.
If you are a salaried professional, a founder with serious capital, or part of an intra-group move, a talent route may fit better than a visitor-style application. These routes are not simple substitutes for every remote employee, because they often need a French contract, employer paperwork, or a specific investment profile.
Most digital nomad France requirements are not actually nomad requirements. They are standard French visa building blocks, plus extra documents tied to your exact route.
Even routine items have conditions. Your passport must stay valid through the process, and accommodation proof must match what your consulate accepts. This section reflects official guidance checked on 19 August 2026, but your own consulate remains the final checkpoint.
For route selection and the exact file list, use the France-Visas visa wizard first, then compare it against your own consulate checklist. If your case sits in a grey area or involves a regulated profession, the type of help listed in Expatica’s immigration lawyers and services directory can be useful before you file.
Match the route to your real work setup. Start with how you earn, because France separates non-working visitors, self-employed activity, and salaried work.
Check France-Visas and your local consulate. Use France-Visas to identify the route, then confirm local filing rules, appointments, and document formats.
Build the document pack. Gather passport pages, accommodation proof, insurance, financial evidence, and any route-specific work or business documents.
Complete the online process and book your appointment. Most applicants start online, then attend a consular or service-centre appointment to submit the file and biometrics.
Attend the appointment and keep your application consistent. Mixed messages about visitor, freelance, and employee status can create problems.
Wait for the decision, then prepare the move. Visa approval remains discretionary, and timing varies by country, season, and whether the file needs extra checks.
Common mistakes are applying too late, using the wrong route label, or assuming one nationality’s checklist fits all. Another is treating a blog post as a substitute for your own consulate’s instructions.
A visa approval is only the start. Many new arrivals then need to validate a VLS-TS, short for visa de long séjour valant titre de séjour, which is a long-stay visa that also acts as a residence permit for its first period of validity.
The next steps depend on the route. ANEF handles many online formalities, while a préfecture, your local state office, may still matter for residence-card issues or renewals. Older guides often mention OFII, but many current steps now sit on ANEF or with the préfecture. A freelancer on the entrepreneur/profession libérale route may validate the visa, secure a first justificatif de domicile, meaning proof of address, register the activity through France’s Guichet unique for business formalities, which then forwards the relevant information to bodies such as URSSAF.
Validate your VLS-TS within the deadline that applies to your visa category. The timing can differ by route, so follow the instructions shown on France-Visas and on your visa.
Keep proof of address from day one. A lease, utility bill, or hosted-address paperwork often unlocks later admin.
Check whether your visa says a residence card must be requested. If it does, follow the timing shown for the préfecture or ANEF step.
Register professional activity if your route allows it. Freelancers and self-employed workers generally complete business registration through France’s Guichet unique for business formalities.
Organise healthcare and routine admin. Insurance, phone contracts, banking, and tax registration often become easier once your address proof is in place.
The price of a France remote work visa move is not just the visa sticker. You may also face tax-stamp payments, translations, document certification, and service-centre charges. Official guidance checked on 19 August 2026 shows a long-stay visa application fee of €99, but follow your own consulate for the final amount in local currency.
Route-specific money rules also differ. Service-Public currently shows a minimum visitor resource level of €1,477.93 net a month for a single person, or €17,735.19 over a year. The entrepreneur/profession libérale route uses a different logic tied to economic viability and the equivalent of the full-time minimum wage. Immigration approval is also separate from tax status.
French tax residence can depend on factors such as your household or main residence, your principal professional activity, and the centre of your economic interests, subject to any applicable tax treaty. Social security follows separate rules and can depend on your employment status, employer location, and international coordination arrangements.
|Item
|Current official figure or rule
|Long-stay visa application fee
|€99
|Visitor residence card issue
|€350 by timbre fiscal, the French tax stamp
|Visitor residence card renewal
|€250 by timbre fiscal
|Talent residence card fee
|€350 by timbre fiscal
|Extra admin costs
|Translations, legalisation where required, and visa-centre fees may add to the cost and vary by country and case
Fees and thresholds can change. Check the relevant France-Visas, Service-Public, and consular pages before publication and before applying.
For healthcare, think in two phases:
This is where many newcomers hit a catch-22. Landlords often want a strong rental file and quick payment of the deposit, while major local banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, and Société Générale may want proof of address, residence paperwork, and sometimes a local appointment before opening a full account.
A common question is whether you need a French bank account first. Many people start with an international setup, then open a local account once their paperwork catches up. A Wise account can help you hold euros, move living funds, and handle early payments while you are still getting established. It can be useful for a rental deposit or first bills, but it does not replace every French banking need, and some institutions still prefer a local French setup.
France does not currently offer a dedicated digital nomad visa, so the right route depends on how you work and what you plan to do after arrival. Compare the visitor, entrepreneur/profession libérale, talent, and employer-backed options against your real income model rather than relying on the “digital nomad” label. Confirm the route on France-Visas and with your consulate before you file, then plan for post-arrival administration, healthcare, housing, and everyday finances.
FAQ
This is one of the most debated questions online. Official visitor status does not permit professional activity in France, so do not assume paid remote work is covered by this route. Check France-Visas and your consulate for the work-authorising route that matches your situation.
Freelancers and independent professionals usually look first at the entrepreneur/profession libérale route. It is the clearest work-authorising option for many self-employed cases, but the fit still depends on the activity, income evidence, and whether the profession is regulated.
It depends on the route. The visitor route currently shows a minimum resource figure for a single applicant, while work routes use different tests, so verify the exact threshold and evidence standard before you apply.
They can. Tax treatment depends on residence, treaty position, time spent in France, and where the activity is effectively based, so immigration permission and tax outcomes should not be treated as the same thing.
Sometimes, but not always. Many French banking and rental steps still depend on address proof, visa status, and the onboarding rules of the exact institution, so some newcomers begin with an international setup first.
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