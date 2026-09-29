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Visas & Immigration

Digital nomad visa France: your options in 2026

This guide explains how remote workers can legally stay in France without a dedicated digital nomad visa, outlining the main long-stay visa options, typical documents, and key admin steps before and after arrival while keeping visa status, tax residency, and social contributions separate.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Jonathan Rigottier
Reviewed by
Last updated
Freelance France

France attracts remote workers, but there is no official French digital nomad visa, so the right route depends on how you earn and how long you plan to stay. For most non-EU nationals staying over 90 days, this means choosing between existing long-stay options while keeping visa permission, tax residency, and social contributions separate. This guide explains the main visa routes, the documents you may need, and the key administrative steps to handle before and after arriving in France.

Key takeaways

  • France does not currently offer a visa officially called a digital nomad visa.
  • The right route usually depends on whether you are a remote employee, freelancer, founder, or genuinely non-working visitor.
  • The long-stay visitor visa is widely discussed online, but it is not a safe catch-all for paid remote work.
  • For many freelancers and consultants, the entrepreneur/profession libérale route is the clearest work-authorising option.
  • Salaried professionals may need a talent or other employer-backed route instead.
  • Always verify the latest route, fee, and document list with France-Visas and your own consulate before you apply.

Wise for managing money while you set up in France

Moving to France as a remote worker often means paying early costs like a rental deposit, temporary accommodation, and first bills before your local banking is fully in place. With Wise, you can hold and convert currencies, keep funds in euros, and make international transfers with the rate and fees shown upfront—helpful while you’re sorting visas, housing, and admin.

No commitment required

Does France have a digital nomad visa?

France does not currently have a dedicated digital nomad visa.

Instead, non-EU nationals staying over 90 days usually need an existing long-stay visa or residence route. Many guides use “digital nomad visa” as shorthand, but France-Visas works with specific labels such as visitor, entrepreneur/profession libérale, and talent, so choosing the right name matters from the start. Expatica’s guide to French visas gives broader context on the main immigration routes.

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Caution: Do not plan a long-term move around a tourist stay. For most non-EU nationals, a stay over 90 days usually needs a long-stay visa or residence route arranged before arrival.

Which French visa route fits your situation?

Use this comparison to narrow the route, then confirm the exact fit with France-Visas and your consulate.

RouteBest forWork limitsTypical durationWhat to verify next
Long-stay visitor visaNon-working visitors with sufficient resources for their stayDoes not permit professional activityUp to 1 yearCheck the exact consular requirements for your nationality and circumstances
Entrepreneur/profession libéraleFreelancers, consultants, independent professionalsAuthorises self-employed activity, with extra checks for regulated professions1 year, then renewalConfirm viability evidence, income proof, and any professional registration
Talent routeQualified employees, founders with capital, some high-skill profilesCategory-specific, often needs employer or investment backingUp to 4 years, depending on the category and contractCheck the salary or investment threshold that fits your category

The long-stay visitor visa

The France long-stay visitor visa is one of the most searched routes in this area, and also one of the easiest to misunderstand. Official visitor logic is about staying in France without working there, so this route needs extra care if your plan involves ongoing paid remote work.

  • Remote employees with foreign salaries should not assume visitor status permits paid remote work; official visitor rules require applicants not to engage in professional activity in France.
  • Applicants are usually asked for an attestation sur l’honneur, a sworn statement that they will not work in France.
  • Some advisers frame the issue as not entering the French labour market, but the official visitor wording is stricter than that.
  • If you plan to invoice clients, register a French activity, or rely on paid work while living in France, look instead at a work-authorising route that matches your situation.
A young woman freelancer works on her laptop on a bench outside a building

The entrepreneur/profession libérale visa

For many people searching “move to France as a freelancer” or “France visa for self-employed”, this is the clearest route. France-Visas presents it as the work-authorising path for self-employed and liberal professional activity carried out from France. Expatica also has a practical guide to freelance taxes in France for the financial side of working independently.

If your work looks like active client delivery rather than passive foreign income, expect stronger evidence than a savings-only file.

  • Show a clear description of your activity and why it is viable in France.
  • Bring contracts, invoices, portfolio evidence, or other proof that the work is real.
  • Expect income expectations around the SMIC, the French minimum wage, not just a large savings balance.
  • Check early whether your profession is regulated, because some sectors need extra qualifications or registration.
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Talent and other employer-backed routes

If you are a salaried professional, a founder with serious capital, or part of an intra-group move, a talent route may fit better than a visitor-style application. These routes are not simple substitutes for every remote employee, because they often need a French contract, employer paperwork, or a specific investment profile.

  • The official talent framework can cover qualified employees, EU Blue Card applicants, researchers, creators, and certain founders.
  • Qualified employee talent routes currently use salary thresholds such as €39,582, while the EU Blue Card route uses €59,373, based on official 2026 Service-Public figures.
  • The talent business-creator route requires a real and serious business creation project plus at least €30,000 in project funding.
  • Talent-famille status can make family moves easier, because an accompanying spouse can usually work.
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What do you need to apply?

Most digital nomad France requirements are not actually nomad requirements. They are standard French visa building blocks, plus extra documents tied to your exact route.

Even routine items have conditions. Your passport must stay valid through the process, and accommodation proof must match what your consulate accepts. This section reflects official guidance checked on 19 August 2026, but your own consulate remains the final checkpoint.

  • Passport validity: make sure your passport is valid long enough for the planned stay and has space for visa processing.
  • Proof of income or resources: use bank statements, payslips, contracts, pensions, or business evidence that fit your route.
  • Proof of accommodation: this can be a lease, hosted stay proof, or accepted temporary accommodation, depending on the consulate.
  • Health coverage: requirements depend on your visa route. Visitor applicants must show health insurance covering their stay, while work-authorising routes may have different requirements.
  • Civil status documents: birth, marriage, or family documents may be needed for dependants or route-specific files.
  • Work evidence: freelancers may need a business plan or invoices, while salaried applicants may need employer attestations or contracts.
  • Translations and formalities: if a document is not in French, sworn translation or extra certification may be required.

For route selection and the exact file list, use the France-Visas visa wizard first, then compare it against your own consulate checklist. If your case sits in a grey area or involves a regulated profession, the type of help listed in Expatica’s immigration lawyers and services directory can be useful before you file.

How do you apply step by step?

1

Match the route to your real work setup. Start with how you earn, because France separates non-working visitors, self-employed activity, and salaried work.

2

Check France-Visas and your local consulate. Use France-Visas to identify the route, then confirm local filing rules, appointments, and document formats.

3

Build the document pack. Gather passport pages, accommodation proof, insurance, financial evidence, and any route-specific work or business documents.

4

Complete the online process and book your appointment. Most applicants start online, then attend a consular or service-centre appointment to submit the file and biometrics.

5

Attend the appointment and keep your application consistent. Mixed messages about visitor, freelance, and employee status can create problems.

6

Wait for the decision, then prepare the move. Visa approval remains discretionary, and timing varies by country, season, and whether the file needs extra checks.

Common mistakes are applying too late, using the wrong route label, or assuming one nationality’s checklist fits all. Another is treating a blog post as a substitute for your own consulate’s instructions.

What happens after you arrive in France?

A visa approval is only the start. Many new arrivals then need to validate a VLS-TS, short for visa de long séjour valant titre de séjour, which is a long-stay visa that also acts as a residence permit for its first period of validity.

The next steps depend on the route. ANEF handles many online formalities, while a préfecture, your local state office, may still matter for residence-card issues or renewals. Older guides often mention OFII, but many current steps now sit on ANEF or with the préfecture. A freelancer on the entrepreneur/profession libérale route may validate the visa, secure a first justificatif de domicile, meaning proof of address, register the activity through France’s Guichet unique for business formalities, which then forwards the relevant information to bodies such as URSSAF.

1

Validate your VLS-TS within the deadline that applies to your visa category. The timing can differ by route, so follow the instructions shown on France-Visas and on your visa.

2

Keep proof of address from day one. A lease, utility bill, or hosted-address paperwork often unlocks later admin.

3

Check whether your visa says a residence card must be requested. If it does, follow the timing shown for the préfecture or ANEF step.

4

Register professional activity if your route allows it. Freelancers and self-employed workers generally complete business registration through France’s Guichet unique for business formalities.

5

Organise healthcare and routine admin. Insurance, phone contracts, banking, and tax registration often become easier once your address proof is in place.

Costs, taxes, and healthcare

The price of a France remote work visa move is not just the visa sticker. You may also face tax-stamp payments, translations, document certification, and service-centre charges. Official guidance checked on 19 August 2026 shows a long-stay visa application fee of €99, but follow your own consulate for the final amount in local currency.

Route-specific money rules also differ. Service-Public currently shows a minimum visitor resource level of €1,477.93 net a month for a single person, or €17,735.19 over a year. The entrepreneur/profession libérale route uses a different logic tied to economic viability and the equivalent of the full-time minimum wage. Immigration approval is also separate from tax status.

French tax residence can depend on factors such as your household or main residence, your principal professional activity, and the centre of your economic interests, subject to any applicable tax treaty. Social security follows separate rules and can depend on your employment status, employer location, and international coordination arrangements.

ItemCurrent official figure or rule
Long-stay visa application fee€99
Visitor residence card issue€350 by timbre fiscal, the French tax stamp
Visitor residence card renewal€250 by timbre fiscal
Talent residence card fee€350 by timbre fiscal
Extra admin costsTranslations, legalisation where required, and visa-centre fees may add to the cost and vary by country and case

Fees and thresholds can change. Check the relevant France-Visas, Service-Public, and consular pages before publication and before applying.

For healthcare, think in two phases:

  • Before or at arrival: health coverage requirements depend on your visa route. Visitor applicants must show medical coverage for their stay, while other routes may have different requirements.
  • After settlement: CPAM, the local health insurance fund, and the health insurance directory on Expatica can help you navigate cover options once your route and residence are clearer.
  • Ongoing caution: public healthcare access and contributions can depend on your route, your work status, and how long you have already been living in France. The ameli English pages are a useful official starting point.

Setting up money, banking, and housing

This is where many newcomers hit a catch-22. Landlords often want a strong rental file and quick payment of the deposit, while major local banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, and Société Générale may want proof of address, residence paperwork, and sometimes a local appointment before opening a full account.

A common question is whether you need a French bank account first. Many people start with an international setup, then open a local account once their paperwork catches up. A Wise account can help you hold euros, move living funds, and handle early payments while you are still getting established. It can be useful for a rental deposit or first bills, but it does not replace every French banking need, and some institutions still prefer a local French setup.

  • Bring ID, visa paperwork, and whatever address proof you already have.
  • Keep enough accessible cash flow for rent, deposit, utilities, and admin fees.
  • Ask each bank exactly which documents they accept before booking an appointment.
  • If you want to compare newer local options as well, Expatica’s mobile and online banks directory is a useful reference point. You can also read Expatica’s wider guide to banking in France.

Conclusion

France does not currently offer a dedicated digital nomad visa, so the right route depends on how you work and what you plan to do after arrival. Compare the visitor, entrepreneur/profession libérale, talent, and employer-backed options against your real income model rather than relying on the “digital nomad” label. Confirm the route on France-Visas and with your consulate before you file, then plan for post-arrival administration, healthcare, housing, and everyday finances.

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions about digital nomad visas in France

Can you work remotely in France on a visitor visa?

This is one of the most debated questions online. Official visitor status does not permit professional activity in France, so do not assume paid remote work is covered by this route. Check France-Visas and your consulate for the work-authorising route that matches your situation.

What visa do freelancers usually consider in France?

Freelancers and independent professionals usually look first at the entrepreneur/profession libérale route. It is the clearest work-authorising option for many self-employed cases, but the fit still depends on the activity, income evidence, and whether the profession is regulated.

How much income do you need for a long-stay move to France?

It depends on the route. The visitor route currently shows a minimum resource figure for a single applicant, while work routes use different tests, so verify the exact threshold and evidence standard before you apply.

Do digital nomads pay tax in France?

They can. Tax treatment depends on residence, treaty position, time spent in France, and where the activity is effectively based, so immigration permission and tax outcomes should not be treated as the same thing.

Can you open a French bank account before you move?

Sometimes, but not always. Many French banking and rental steps still depend on address proof, visa status, and the onboarding rules of the exact institution, so some newcomers begin with an international setup first.

Sources

  • France-Visas: official visa routes and application information, checked on 19 August 2026.
  • France-Visas: long-stay visa information, checked on 19 August 2026.
  • France-Visas: self-employed and liberal professional activity information, checked on 19 August 2026.
  • France-Visas: international talent routes, checked on 19 August 2026.
  • Service-Public: visitor residence information and resource requirements, checked on 19 August 2026.
  • Service-Public: residence and administrative information, checked on 19 August 2026.
  • Service-Public: multi-year residence permit and renewal information, checked on 19 August 2026.
  • ANEF: online foreign-national administration portal, checked on 19 August 2026.
  • ameli: English-language French health insurance information, checked on 19 August 2026.
  • Guichet unique des formalités d’entreprises: official business registration and formalities portal, checked on 11 September 2026.
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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