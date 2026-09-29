Digital nomad visa France: your options in 2026

France attracts remote workers, but there is no official French digital nomad visa, so the right route depends on how you earn and how long you plan to stay. For most non-EU nationals staying over 90 days, this means choosing between existing long-stay options while keeping visa permission, tax residency, and social contributions separate. This guide explains the main visa routes, the documents you may need, and the key administrative steps to handle before and after arriving in France.

Key takeaways France does not currently offer a visa officially called a digital nomad visa.

The right route usually depends on whether you are a remote employee, freelancer, founder, or genuinely non-working visitor.

The long-stay visitor visa is widely discussed online, but it is not a safe catch-all for paid remote work.

For many freelancers and consultants, the entrepreneur/profession libérale route is the clearest work-authorising option.

Salaried professionals may need a talent or other employer-backed route instead.

Always verify the latest route, fee, and document list with France-Visas and your own consulate before you apply. Wise for managing money while you set up in France Moving to France as a remote worker often means paying early costs like a rental deposit, temporary accommodation, and first bills before your local banking is fully in place. With Wise, you can hold and convert currencies, keep funds in euros, and make international transfers with the rate and fees shown upfront—helpful while you’re sorting visas, housing, and admin. Open a Wise account No commitment required

Does France have a digital nomad visa? France does not currently have a dedicated digital nomad visa. Instead, non-EU nationals staying over 90 days usually need an existing long-stay visa or residence route. Many guides use “digital nomad visa” as shorthand, but France-Visas works with specific labels such as visitor, entrepreneur/profession libérale, and talent, so choosing the right name matters from the start. Expatica’s guide to French visas gives broader context on the main immigration routes. Visas & Immigration Work visas in France Read more Caution: Do not plan a long-term move around a tourist stay. For most non-EU nationals, a stay over 90 days usually needs a long-stay visa or residence route arranged before arrival.

Which French visa route fits your situation? Use this comparison to narrow the route, then confirm the exact fit with France-Visas and your consulate. Route Best for Work limits Typical duration What to verify next Long-stay visitor visa Non-working visitors with sufficient resources for their stay Does not permit professional activity Up to 1 year Check the exact consular requirements for your nationality and circumstances Entrepreneur/profession libérale Freelancers, consultants, independent professionals Authorises self-employed activity, with extra checks for regulated professions 1 year, then renewal Confirm viability evidence, income proof, and any professional registration Talent route Qualified employees, founders with capital, some high-skill profiles Category-specific, often needs employer or investment backing Up to 4 years, depending on the category and contract Check the salary or investment threshold that fits your category The long-stay visitor visa The France long-stay visitor visa is one of the most searched routes in this area, and also one of the easiest to misunderstand. Official visitor logic is about staying in France without working there, so this route needs extra care if your plan involves ongoing paid remote work. Remote employees with foreign salaries should not assume visitor status permits paid remote work; official visitor rules require applicants not to engage in professional activity in France.

Applicants are usually asked for an attestation sur l’honneur, a sworn statement that they will not work in France.

Some advisers frame the issue as not entering the French labour market, but the official visitor wording is stricter than that.

If you plan to invoice clients, register a French activity, or rely on paid work while living in France, look instead at a work-authorising route that matches your situation. The entrepreneur/profession libérale visa For many people searching “move to France as a freelancer” or “France visa for self-employed”, this is the clearest route. France-Visas presents it as the work-authorising path for self-employed and liberal professional activity carried out from France. Expatica also has a practical guide to freelance taxes in France for the financial side of working independently. If your work looks like active client delivery rather than passive foreign income, expect stronger evidence than a savings-only file. Show a clear description of your activity and why it is viable in France.

Bring contracts, invoices, portfolio evidence, or other proof that the work is real.

Expect income expectations around the SMIC, the French minimum wage, not just a large savings balance.

Check early whether your profession is regulated, because some sectors need extra qualifications or registration. Self-Employment Becoming a freelancer or self-employed worker in France Read more Talent and other employer-backed routes If you are a salaried professional, a founder with serious capital, or part of an intra-group move, a talent route may fit better than a visitor-style application. These routes are not simple substitutes for every remote employee, because they often need a French contract, employer paperwork, or a specific investment profile. The official talent framework can cover qualified employees, EU Blue Card applicants, researchers, creators, and certain founders.

Qualified employee talent routes currently use salary thresholds such as €39,582, while the EU Blue Card route uses €59,373, based on official 2026 Service-Public figures.

The talent business-creator route requires a real and serious business creation project plus at least €30,000 in project funding.

Talent-famille status can make family moves easier, because an accompanying spouse can usually work. Visas & Immigration How the French “Talent Passport” (Passeport talent) visa works (2026 guide) ? Read more

What do you need to apply? Most digital nomad France requirements are not actually nomad requirements. They are standard French visa building blocks, plus extra documents tied to your exact route. Even routine items have conditions. Your passport must stay valid through the process, and accommodation proof must match what your consulate accepts. This section reflects official guidance checked on 19 August 2026, but your own consulate remains the final checkpoint. Passport validity: make sure your passport is valid long enough for the planned stay and has space for visa processing.

make sure your passport is valid long enough for the planned stay and has space for visa processing. Proof of income or resources: use bank statements, payslips, contracts, pensions, or business evidence that fit your route.

use bank statements, payslips, contracts, pensions, or business evidence that fit your route. Proof of accommodation: this can be a lease, hosted stay proof, or accepted temporary accommodation, depending on the consulate.

this can be a lease, hosted stay proof, or accepted temporary accommodation, depending on the consulate. Health coverage: requirements depend on your visa route. Visitor applicants must show health insurance covering their stay, while work-authorising routes may have different requirements.

requirements depend on your visa route. Visitor applicants must show health insurance covering their stay, while work-authorising routes may have different requirements. Civil status documents: birth, marriage, or family documents may be needed for dependants or route-specific files.

birth, marriage, or family documents may be needed for dependants or route-specific files. Work evidence: freelancers may need a business plan or invoices, while salaried applicants may need employer attestations or contracts.

freelancers may need a business plan or invoices, while salaried applicants may need employer attestations or contracts. Translations and formalities: if a document is not in French, sworn translation or extra certification may be required. For route selection and the exact file list, use the France-Visas visa wizard first, then compare it against your own consulate checklist. If your case sits in a grey area or involves a regulated profession, the type of help listed in Expatica’s immigration lawyers and services directory can be useful before you file.

How do you apply step by step? 1 Match the route to your real work setup. Start with how you earn, because France separates non-working visitors, self-employed activity, and salaried work. 2 Check France-Visas and your local consulate. Use France-Visas to identify the route, then confirm local filing rules, appointments, and document formats. 3 Build the document pack. Gather passport pages, accommodation proof, insurance, financial evidence, and any route-specific work or business documents. 4 Complete the online process and book your appointment. Most applicants start online, then attend a consular or service-centre appointment to submit the file and biometrics. 5 Attend the appointment and keep your application consistent. Mixed messages about visitor, freelance, and employee status can create problems. 6 Wait for the decision, then prepare the move. Visa approval remains discretionary, and timing varies by country, season, and whether the file needs extra checks. Common mistakes are applying too late, using the wrong route label, or assuming one nationality’s checklist fits all. Another is treating a blog post as a substitute for your own consulate’s instructions.

What happens after you arrive in France? A visa approval is only the start. Many new arrivals then need to validate a VLS-TS, short for visa de long séjour valant titre de séjour, which is a long-stay visa that also acts as a residence permit for its first period of validity. The next steps depend on the route. ANEF handles many online formalities, while a préfecture, your local state office, may still matter for residence-card issues or renewals. Older guides often mention OFII, but many current steps now sit on ANEF or with the préfecture. A freelancer on the entrepreneur/profession libérale route may validate the visa, secure a first justificatif de domicile, meaning proof of address, register the activity through France’s Guichet unique for business formalities, which then forwards the relevant information to bodies such as URSSAF. 1 Validate your VLS-TS within the deadline that applies to your visa category. The timing can differ by route, so follow the instructions shown on France-Visas and on your visa. 2 Keep proof of address from day one. A lease, utility bill, or hosted-address paperwork often unlocks later admin. 3 Check whether your visa says a residence card must be requested. If it does, follow the timing shown for the préfecture or ANEF step. 4 Register professional activity if your route allows it. Freelancers and self-employed workers generally complete business registration through France’s Guichet unique for business formalities. 5 Organise healthcare and routine admin. Insurance, phone contracts, banking, and tax registration often become easier once your address proof is in place.

Costs, taxes, and healthcare The price of a France remote work visa move is not just the visa sticker. You may also face tax-stamp payments, translations, document certification, and service-centre charges. Official guidance checked on 19 August 2026 shows a long-stay visa application fee of €99, but follow your own consulate for the final amount in local currency. Route-specific money rules also differ. Service-Public currently shows a minimum visitor resource level of €1,477.93 net a month for a single person, or €17,735.19 over a year. The entrepreneur/profession libérale route uses a different logic tied to economic viability and the equivalent of the full-time minimum wage. Immigration approval is also separate from tax status. French tax residence can depend on factors such as your household or main residence, your principal professional activity, and the centre of your economic interests, subject to any applicable tax treaty. Social security follows separate rules and can depend on your employment status, employer location, and international coordination arrangements. Item Current official figure or rule Long-stay visa application fee €99 Visitor residence card issue €350 by timbre fiscal, the French tax stamp Visitor residence card renewal €250 by timbre fiscal Talent residence card fee €350 by timbre fiscal Extra admin costs Translations, legalisation where required, and visa-centre fees may add to the cost and vary by country and case Fees and thresholds can change. Check the relevant France-Visas, Service-Public, and consular pages before publication and before applying. For healthcare, think in two phases: Before or at arrival: health coverage requirements depend on your visa route. Visitor applicants must show medical coverage for their stay, while other routes may have different requirements.

health coverage requirements depend on your visa route. Visitor applicants must show medical coverage for their stay, while other routes may have different requirements. After settlement: CPAM, the local health insurance fund, and the health insurance directory on Expatica can help you navigate cover options once your route and residence are clearer.

CPAM, the local health insurance fund, and the health insurance directory on Expatica can help you navigate cover options once your route and residence are clearer. Ongoing caution: public healthcare access and contributions can depend on your route, your work status, and how long you have already been living in France. The ameli English pages are a useful official starting point.