Second-Hand Shops in Paris: An Expat Guide

Explore second-hand shops in Paris with a practical guide for expats looking for affordable basics, curated vintage, or useful homeware without the fashion hype. Shopping second-hand in Paris can mean very different things depending on whether you choose a friperie, a dépôt-vente, a boutique solidaire, or a flea market. Knowing the difference can help you avoid paying boutique prices when you are simply looking for everyday clothes, or wasting time rummaging when you would rather find one well-chosen piece. This guide explains the main shop types, typical budget levels, the best areas to browse, what to expect when paying or returning an item, and how to plan a second-hand shopping day that fits your needs and budget.

Key takeaways Start here if you want the quickest route to the right part of Paris. First-time route: Start in Le Marais for a mix of friperies and curated chains at low to medium price levels. Start early and walk east before the crowds build.

Start in Le Marais for a mix of friperies and curated chains at low to medium price levels. Start early and walk east before the crowds build. Lowest budget: Look at outer neighborhoods and Emmaüs stops, especially boutique solidaire or rummage-style friperies. Check quality carefully and expect more digging.

Look at outer neighborhoods and Emmaüs stops, especially boutique solidaire or rummage-style friperies. Check quality carefully and expect more digging. Better curation: République and Canal Saint-Martin suit curated vintage and dépôt-vente shopping. Prices are generally medium to high, and second-hand here does not always mean cheap.

République and Canal Saint-Martin suit curated vintage and dépôt-vente shopping. Prices are generally medium to high, and second-hand here does not always mean cheap. Classic French resale: Saint-Germain and the Left Bank are stronger for dépôt-vente and polished vintage. This is better for one strong piece than a bargain haul.

Saint-Germain and the Left Bank are stronger for dépôt-vente and polished vintage. This is better for one strong piece than a bargain haul. Market day out: Choose Saint-Ouen for a marché aux puces experience with mixed price levels. Treat it as a half-day trip rather than a quick stop. Wise for budgeting a second-hand shopping day in Paris Second-hand shopping in Paris often means lots of small card payments, occasional cash-only stalls, and prices that vary widely between friperies, dépôt-ventes, solidarity shops, and flea markets. If some of your money is still in another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert to euros and track spending while you settle in. Open a Wise account No commitment required

How second-hand shopping works in Paris Paris has several different second-hand systems, and they are not interchangeable. A friperie usually means second-hand clothing with a thrift-store feel, while a dépôt-vente is consignment, which means the shop sells items on behalf of the original owner and usually filters harder for brand, condition, or style. A common surprise for newcomers is that “vintage” in Paris often means curated, styled, and priced higher than in many UK or US thrift stores. If you want the lowest prices, aim for rummage-friendly friperies, Emmaüs-type shops, or market-style browsing. If you want cleaner rails and less hunting, expect to pay more. Shop type What it usually means in practice Typical spend Best for Friperie Second-hand clothes, often more rummage-heavy Low to medium Cheap basics and casual browsing Dépôt-vente Consignment with stronger editing Medium to high Labels, quality fabrics, polished pieces Boutique solidaire Charity-led resale with a social mission Low to medium Everyday clothes, books, homeware Marché aux puces Flea market with many sellers and styles Low to high Furniture, odd finds, vintage accessories These spending levels are general shopping benchmarks rather than fixed prices. Actual prices vary by shop, item, condition, and stock. What do friperie, dépôt-vente, and boutique solidaire mean? These are the French words you will actually see on signs, maps, and reviews, so learning them saves time fast. Friperie: a second-hand clothing shop, often thriftier and less filtered than a polished vintage boutique.

a second-hand clothing shop, often thriftier and less filtered than a polished vintage boutique. Dépôt-vente: a consignment shop where pieces are sold for the original owner, usually with more curation and higher prices.

a consignment shop where pieces are sold for the original owner, usually with more curation and higher prices. Boutique solidaire: a solidarity or charity shop, often a strong option for practical clothes, books, and household items.

a solidarity or charity shop, often a strong option for practical clothes, books, and household items. Ressourcerie: a reuse centre focused on giving objects a second life, often useful for homeware and practical move-in finds.

a reuse centre focused on giving objects a second life, often useful for homeware and practical move-in finds. Marché aux puces: a flea market with many traders, mixed quality, and far more ground to cover. What prices, payment methods, and return rules should you expect? Budget friperies can be genuinely affordable, but not every Paris vintage shop is cheap. One thing worth knowing is that better curation usually means fewer damaged pieces, but it also means higher prices, especially for leather, denim, tailoring, or known labels. Payment and return rules vary by shop and seller. Many established second-hand shops accept cards, but it is worth checking accepted payment methods, any card minimums, and the return or exchange policy before you buy. Keeping a backup payment option can also be useful when visiting smaller shops or flea-market stalls. Check for stains, missing buttons, broken zips, and worn lining before you pay.

Ask about returns or exchanges before the receipt is printed.

Keep a backup payment option in case a card machine is down or a minimum applies.

If there is no fitting room, compare measurements or wear easy layers for quick try-ons. House & Home Household shopping in France: paint, plants, and more Read more

The best second-hand shops in Paris by area Opening hours, stock, sizing, and payment rules can change quickly. Check each shop’s latest information before you visit, especially on Sundays and during August. Best areas for second-hand shopping in Paris, from Le Marais friperies to the Saint-Ouen flea markets, with convenient metro stops for each neighborhood. Le Marais for first-time thrifting Le Marais is the easiest place to start if you want a dense, walkable route with a mix of cheap rails and more curated picks. It works well for newcomers because you can browse several very different shop styles without crossing half the city, and it also sits close to the best arrondissements to live in Paris if you are still working out where you want to base yourself. For a first circuit, allow 2 to 3 hours if you actually want to browse rather than rush. The area suits shoppers who want quick orientation, a few clear price points, and easy metro connections. Free’P’Star for cheap digging and low-pressure browsing around Rue de la Verrerie.

for cheap digging and low-pressure browsing around Rue de la Verrerie. Kilo Shop Paris Marais for a bigger range and weight-based pricing.

for a bigger range and weight-based pricing. Vintage Désir for low-budget leather, denim, and patience-rewarding finds.

for low-budget leather, denim, and patience-rewarding finds. BIS Boutique Solidaire if you are happy to stretch the walk east toward République for a tidier, charity-led stop. République and Canal Saint-Martin for curated finds If you care more about editing than bargain bins, this area is often a better fit than Le Marais. The streets feel a little less tourist-led, and the shopping leans more toward specific taste, cleaner presentation, and stronger mid-range resale. This is different from a classic friperie route. Prices can rise quickly here, so it suits shoppers who would rather buy one better piece than leave with a big bag of experiments. Thanx God I’m A V.I.P. for designer-led, highly curated resale.

for designer-led, highly curated resale. Episode as a useful follow-on stop by metro if you want larger vintage rails after République.

as a useful follow-on stop by metro if you want larger vintage rails after République. Nearby dépôt-vente options around upper Marais and Sentier for filtered resale rather than rummaging. Saint-Germain and the Left Bank for higher-end vintage Saint-Germain-des-Prés and the wider Left Bank are better for polished resale than for cheap thrift-store hunting. If your goal is classic French labels, quality knits, handbags, or a smarter coat, this area makes more sense than a budget-first route. One thing worth knowing is that the Left Bank rewards focus. Come here when you want one strong item with good fabric and finish, not when you want the lowest price in the city. Chercheminippes for long-running consignment and a broad mix of clothing and home finds.

for long-running consignment and a broad mix of clothing and home finds. Kilo Shop Paris Saint-Germain for a more polished version of the chain’s offer.

for a more polished version of the chain’s offer. Smaller dépôt-vente streets around Rue du Cherche-Midi and Rue Saint-Placide for classic resale browsing. When to choose this area: pick Saint-Germain if you want better curation, classic Paris style, and less time digging through overfilled rails. Montmartre and Saint-Ouen for markets and bargain hunters This route is better for shoppers who are comfortable with a little chaos. Montmartre can reward you with eccentric, lower-cost finds, while Saint-Ouen offers a huge market ecosystem that is worth the trip if you want more than clothing alone. The risk here is trying to do too much in too little time. Saint-Ouen is best planned as a dedicated outing, and busy transport interchanges around northern Paris call for the same common-sense care you would use in any large city. Guerrisol for bargain-led thrifting if you do not mind a rougher, more crowded feel.

for bargain-led thrifting if you do not mind a rougher, more crowded feel. Chinemachine for quirky Montmartre vintage and a more characterful browse.

for quirky Montmartre vintage and a more characterful browse. Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen for furniture, accessories, odd finds, and a proper flea-market day.

How to choose the right shop for your budget and style If you are not sure where to start, the key question is not “what is the best shop?” but “what am I actually trying to buy?” A common mistake is visiting a curated vintage boutique when you really need practical basics, or going to a chaotic friperie when you want one polished item quickly. Best for under €20 and everyday basics If you are looking for second-hand shops in Paris with items under €20, friperies and Emmaüs-style stores are usually a better match than polished vintage boutiques. They are strongest for shirts, denim, scarves, simple coats, and everyday layers, but you will need patience. Start with friperies and charity-led shops, not designer resale.

Check seams, lining, cuffs, and zips before paying.

Expect more rummaging and less brand filtering.

Keep your wishlist practical, especially for move-in basics. Best for curated vintage and designer resale Choose this route when you want cleaner rails, stronger filtering, and less time spent hunting. A dépôt-vente Paris stop or curated vintage shop makes more sense when you want one better jacket, handbag, or pair of shoes rather than five cheap maybes. Best for specific aesthetics or classic labels.

Better if fit, fabric, and finish matter more than quantity.

Be ready for medium to high prices, even though the item is second-hand. Best for homeware and practical move-in finds This is where Paris second-hand shopping becomes especially useful for expats. Emmaüs Paris, some boutique solidaire addresses, and a good ressourcerie can help with books, kitchenware, lamps, shelves, and small furniture. Look beyond clothing if you are setting up a flat from scratch.

Check dimensions before buying bulkier items.

Think about stairs, lifts, and metro logistics before you commit.

If you buy furniture, plan transport first, then keep shopping.

How to plan a successful thrift-shopping day in Paris The easiest mistake is trying to cover too many neighborhoods in one go. Paris rewards simple plans, so pick one main area, one backup stop, and a realistic lunch break. If you are newly settled, Expatica’s guide to Moving to France: the ultimate checklist for your move can help you connect shopping stops to the rest of your setup tasks. Route planning also matters more than many listicles admit. Use one side of the river per outing when possible, and check French public transportation before you leave, especially if you think you may head out to Saint-Ouen. What day and time should you go? Weekdays are usually easier if you want breathing room and better access to fitting rooms. Saturdays can be fun for atmosphere, but they are slower, louder, and more picked over by late afternoon. Weekday late morning is usually the easiest starting point.

Sunday opening varies a lot, so always recheck before setting out.

August can bring reduced hours or temporary closures.

Markets and famous low-budget shops get harder to browse once crowds thicken. Living Top must-have French apps Read more What should you bring, and how will you get around? Paris thrift days are much easier when you pack lightly and move comfortably. If you are still learning the city, Top must-have French apps can help with route planning, and Bonjour RATP or Citymapper are especially useful for last-minute metro changes. Comfortable shoes for uneven pavements and long browsing.

A tote bag or foldable shopper for lighter finds.

A charged phone with a rough metro plan already saved.

A card and some cash as payment backup.

Layers you can try clothes over, since fitting rooms may be tiny or unavailable.