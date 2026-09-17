Second-Hand Shops in Paris: An Expat Guide

House & Home
This guide helps expats shop second-hand in Paris by explaining the main store types (friperies, dépôt-ventes, boutiques solidaires, and flea markets), typical prices, best areas to browse, payment and returns expectations, and how to plan a budget-friendly shopping day.
Explore second-hand shops in Paris with a practical guide for expats looking for affordable basics, curated vintage, or useful homeware without the fashion hype. Shopping second-hand in Paris can mean very different things depending on whether you choose a friperie, a dépôt-vente, a boutique solidaire, or a flea market. Knowing the difference can help you avoid paying boutique prices when you are simply looking for everyday clothes, or wasting time rummaging when you would rather find one well-chosen piece. This guide explains the main shop types, typical budget levels, the best areas to browse, what to expect when paying or returning an item, and how to plan a second-hand shopping day that fits your needs and budget.
Start here if you want the quickest route to the right part of Paris.
Second-hand shopping in Paris often means lots of small card payments, occasional cash-only stalls, and prices that vary widely between friperies, dépôt-ventes, solidarity shops, and flea markets. If some of your money is still in another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert to euros and track spending while you settle in.
No commitment required
Paris has several different second-hand systems, and they are not interchangeable. A friperie usually means second-hand clothing with a thrift-store feel, while a dépôt-vente is consignment, which means the shop sells items on behalf of the original owner and usually filters harder for brand, condition, or style.
A common surprise for newcomers is that “vintage” in Paris often means curated, styled, and priced higher than in many UK or US thrift stores. If you want the lowest prices, aim for rummage-friendly friperies, Emmaüs-type shops, or market-style browsing. If you want cleaner rails and less hunting, expect to pay more.
|Shop type
|What it usually means in practice
|Typical spend
|Best for
|Friperie
|Second-hand clothes, often more rummage-heavy
|Low to medium
|Cheap basics and casual browsing
|Dépôt-vente
|Consignment with stronger editing
|Medium to high
|Labels, quality fabrics, polished pieces
|Boutique solidaire
|Charity-led resale with a social mission
|Low to medium
|Everyday clothes, books, homeware
|Marché aux puces
|Flea market with many sellers and styles
|Low to high
|Furniture, odd finds, vintage accessories
These spending levels are general shopping benchmarks rather than fixed prices. Actual prices vary by shop, item, condition, and stock.
These are the French words you will actually see on signs, maps, and reviews, so learning them saves time fast.
Budget friperies can be genuinely affordable, but not every Paris vintage shop is cheap. One thing worth knowing is that better curation usually means fewer damaged pieces, but it also means higher prices, especially for leather, denim, tailoring, or known labels.
Payment and return rules vary by shop and seller. Many established second-hand shops accept cards, but it is worth checking accepted payment methods, any card minimums, and the return or exchange policy before you buy. Keeping a backup payment option can also be useful when visiting smaller shops or flea-market stalls.
Opening hours, stock, sizing, and payment rules can change quickly. Check each shop’s latest information before you visit, especially on Sundays and during August.
Le Marais is the easiest place to start if you want a dense, walkable route with a mix of cheap rails and more curated picks. It works well for newcomers because you can browse several very different shop styles without crossing half the city, and it also sits close to the best arrondissements to live in Paris if you are still working out where you want to base yourself.
For a first circuit, allow 2 to 3 hours if you actually want to browse rather than rush. The area suits shoppers who want quick orientation, a few clear price points, and easy metro connections.
If you care more about editing than bargain bins, this area is often a better fit than Le Marais. The streets feel a little less tourist-led, and the shopping leans more toward specific taste, cleaner presentation, and stronger mid-range resale.
This is different from a classic friperie route. Prices can rise quickly here, so it suits shoppers who would rather buy one better piece than leave with a big bag of experiments.
Saint-Germain-des-Prés and the wider Left Bank are better for polished resale than for cheap thrift-store hunting. If your goal is classic French labels, quality knits, handbags, or a smarter coat, this area makes more sense than a budget-first route.
One thing worth knowing is that the Left Bank rewards focus. Come here when you want one strong item with good fabric and finish, not when you want the lowest price in the city.
When to choose this area: pick Saint-Germain if you want better curation, classic Paris style, and less time digging through overfilled rails.
This route is better for shoppers who are comfortable with a little chaos. Montmartre can reward you with eccentric, lower-cost finds, while Saint-Ouen offers a huge market ecosystem that is worth the trip if you want more than clothing alone.
The risk here is trying to do too much in too little time. Saint-Ouen is best planned as a dedicated outing, and busy transport interchanges around northern Paris call for the same common-sense care you would use in any large city.
If you are not sure where to start, the key question is not “what is the best shop?” but “what am I actually trying to buy?” A common mistake is visiting a curated vintage boutique when you really need practical basics, or going to a chaotic friperie when you want one polished item quickly.
If you are looking for second-hand shops in Paris with items under €20, friperies and Emmaüs-style stores are usually a better match than polished vintage boutiques. They are strongest for shirts, denim, scarves, simple coats, and everyday layers, but you will need patience.
Choose this route when you want cleaner rails, stronger filtering, and less time spent hunting. A dépôt-vente Paris stop or curated vintage shop makes more sense when you want one better jacket, handbag, or pair of shoes rather than five cheap maybes.
This is where Paris second-hand shopping becomes especially useful for expats. Emmaüs Paris, some boutique solidaire addresses, and a good ressourcerie can help with books, kitchenware, lamps, shelves, and small furniture.
The easiest mistake is trying to cover too many neighborhoods in one go. Paris rewards simple plans, so pick one main area, one backup stop, and a realistic lunch break. If you are newly settled, Expatica’s guide to Moving to France: the ultimate checklist for your move can help you connect shopping stops to the rest of your setup tasks.
Route planning also matters more than many listicles admit. Use one side of the river per outing when possible, and check French public transportation before you leave, especially if you think you may head out to Saint-Ouen.
Weekdays are usually easier if you want breathing room and better access to fitting rooms. Saturdays can be fun for atmosphere, but they are slower, louder, and more picked over by late afternoon.
Paris thrift days are much easier when you pack lightly and move comfortably. If you are still learning the city, Top must-have French apps can help with route planning, and Bonjour RATP or Citymapper are especially useful for last-minute metro changes.
Second-hand shopping works best when it fits into your wider settling-in budget, not when it becomes a string of impulse purchases. If you are trying to keep early costs under control, Expatica’s guide to Saving money in France as an expat is a useful companion.
Set a euro budget before you leave home, compare shop types before you buy, and remember that “vintage” in Paris can cost more than expected. If some of your everyday money is still held in another currency, a Wise account is one option for holding and converting supported currencies while you settle in France; check current fees, features, and availability before using it.
Paris second-hand shopping works best when you match the shop type to what you actually need. Friperies and solidarity shops suit lower budgets and practical basics, while dépôt-vente and curated vintage stores make more sense when you value filtering over price. Le Marais is an easy starting point, while République, Canal Saint-Martin, Saint-Germain, Montmartre, and Saint-Ouen each suit different browsing styles. Check opening hours, payment rules, returns, and item condition before you set out, especially for markets and smaller shops. A simple neighborhood plan and fixed budget can make the day easier to manage.
FAQ
Le Marais has some well-known low-budget stops, but Emmaüs Paris, Guerrisol-style browsing, and market-led areas can also suit a tighter budget. Compare condition as well as price, because a very cheap item that needs repairs may not offer better value.
Many larger shops accept cards, while smaller shops and market sellers may have different payment rules or minimums. Carry a backup payment option and recheck the shop or market information before setting out.
Emmaüs can be useful for practical clothes, books, household items, and other budget-led finds. If you want tightly curated fashion, another shop type may suit you better, and available stock can vary.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
Did you find this guide helpful?