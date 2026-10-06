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How the Wise eSIM in France works?

Wise eSIM can quickly provide mobile data in France for eligible Wise account holders with funds—ideal for getting online on arrival.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Jonathan Rigottier
Reviewed by
Last updated

Wise eSIM can get you mobile data in France soon after arrival, but it will not give you a French number. You also need an eligible Wise account and money in your Wise balance to buy a plan. For expats, that makes it useful for arrival week, when maps, transport apps, and messages need to work straight away. It may not be enough once day-to-day life in France starts to depend on a local mobile line. This guide explains eligibility, setup, plan choice, and when a French SIM is still worth getting.

Key takeaways

  • Fast arrival data: Wise eSIM is best for getting online quickly after arrival, rather than replacing a full French mobile line.
  • Account required: You need an eligible Wise account, and payment comes from money held in your Wise balance.
  • France account restriction: France-registered Wise accounts generally cannot buy a France single-country plan.
  • Data only: Wise eSIM does not provide a French phone number, standard voice calls, or SMS.
  • Check coverage before buying: France can appear in single-country, Europe, and global coverage, but the current destination list in Wise is the one to check.

Heading to France? Get connected with Wise eSIM

Maps, messages, and travel bookings—have mobile data ready for your arrival. With Wise eSIM, you can buy and manage your travel data plan directly in the Wise app, without swapping physical SIM cards. Check available plans and prices before you travel.

What is Wise eSIM and who is it for in France?

Wise eSIM is a travel data service inside the Wise app. It lets eligible customers buy mobile data plans without swapping a physical SIM card.

For expats moving to France, it is most useful for early arrival tasks such as navigation, accommodation messages, and logging into apps.

Can people moving to France buy a France plan?

The key rule is where your Wise account is registered. Wise says eSIM is available to eligible customers in places where they can hold money with Wise, including EEA countries such as France.

Use this quick check:

  • Outside-France account: you may be able to buy a France plan.
  • France-registered account: you generally cannot buy a France-only plan.
  • France as your Wise home country: a Europe or global plan may still work if France is included.
  • Mid-move account change: check Wise guidance again before buying.

What Wise eSIM includes and what it does not

What it includes:

  • mobile data on supported partner networks
  • plan purchase and management inside the Wise app
  • reuse of the same installed eSIM for future Wise plans

What it does not reliably replace:

  • a French number
  • standard voice calls or SMS
  • local mobile needs tied to French admin or service verification

On arrival, it can usually handle maps, messaging apps, email, and app logins. It does not prove you have a local French mobile line.

How Wise eSIM works in France

The flow is simple: choose a plan, check device compatibility, pay from your Wise balance, install the eSIM, and switch it on when you want to use data in France.

Installing the eSIM does not start the plan. Wise says usage usually begins when the eSIM connects to a supported network.

image of insider

Wise eSIM user

Jonathan Rigottier

💡 Insider tip: tailor your data plan to your trip

Visiting France for nine days and need 10GB of data? Explore the custom-plan option in the Wise app to adjust your data allowance and duration to your needs, subject to the options available. This gives you more flexibility than choosing only from fixed-duration packages.

When you arrive, switch on your Wise eSIM, select it for mobile data, and enable Data Roaming for that eSIM in your phone’s settings—otherwise, it won’t connect as intended. Keep data roaming switched off on your home SIM to avoid unwanted roaming charges.

France plan vs Europe plan vs global plan

If France is your only destination, a country plan can feel simplest. If you are arriving through another EU country, or expect to cross borders soon, a Europe or global option may save you from buying twice.

Plan typeBest forMain advantageKey watchout
France planMoving straight to France from a non-French Wise home countrySimple fit if you only need FranceNot available as a single-country plan for France-registered Wise accounts
Europe planArriving via another EU or EEA stop, or travelling around the regionOne plan can cover France and nearby countriesCheck that all destinations you need are listed
Global planFrequent movers, remote workers, or multi-country travelBroad coverage and less plan switchingOften more than you need for a France-only move

France appears on Wise’s France, Europe, and global coverage options at the time of writing. If your route changes, use the destination list inside Cards, Travel hub, Travel eSIM. For a wider provider comparison, see Expatica’s France eSIM options.

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What you need before you buy

Have these ready before you start:

  • an eligible Wise account
  • enough money in your Wise balance
  • the Wise app or website
  • an unlocked phone that supports eSIM
  • stable Wi-Fi for installation

Compatibility problems often come down to the exact model or a carrier lock. The common mistake is waiting until you land to discover that the phone or account will not work.

How to set up Wise eSIM before you land

Setup is easiest while you still have good Wi-Fi and time to troubleshoot. Install it before travel, then leave it turned off until you want to use it in France.

Check device compatibility and app version

Start with your exact phone model, not just the brand. Apple says iPhone XS, XR, or later support eSIM, while Google says Pixel 3a or later can use eSIM, though operator support and device variations still matter.

Wise also keeps its own supported-device list. If your phone is carrier-locked, setup can fail even when the hardware supports eSIM.

Buy, install and activate in the Wise app

1

Open Wise and go to Cards, then Travel hub, then Travel eSIM.

2

Choose France, Europe, or global coverage based on your itinerary.

3

Review the data amount, validity, coverage, and payment details, then pay from your Wise balance.

4

Follow the on-screen install steps while connected to Wi-Fi.

5

After landing in France, turn on the Wise eSIM for mobile data and enable data roaming for the Wise eSIM line.

Installing early is different from using the plan. Wise says the timer normally starts only when the eSIM connects to a supported local network. After arrival, test maps or messaging before you leave the airport or station.

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Is Wise eSIM enough for moving to France?

It is enough if you mainly need data for the first days or weeks. It is not enough if you need a French number, routine local calls, or a longer-term mobile setup.

When a Wise eSIM is enough for your first days or weeks

Wise eSIM fits best when the immediate goal is simply to get online. That can mean pulling up train tickets, messaging a landlord, opening a banking app, or checking into temporary accommodation without finding a phone shop first.

Woman using a mobile phone in Paris

If all you need on day one is navigation, messaging, and app access, the eSIM can cover the basics. For many expats, that is enough for the first week or two.

When you may still need a French SIM or mobile plan

A data-only eSIM can cover arrival week, but it is often less practical once you settle in. If you need a French mobile number, want ongoing local calls or SMS, or care about local long-stay tariffs, a French prepaid or monthly plan may suit daily life better.

That matters once you start arranging viewings, deliveries, utility appointments, or any service that expects a French contact number. A local number from Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom, or Free Mobile can make those steps easier.

OptionBest use caseNumber includedLong-term suitability
Wise eSIMFast data on arrival and short cross-border flexibilityNo, not as a standard local lineLimited
French prepaid SIM or eSIMQuick local setup without a long commitmentUsually yesBetter for medium stays
Monthly French mobile planEveryday use after you settle inYesBest for longer stays

Expatica’s guide to getting a French SIM card breaks down prepaid and contract choices in more detail. Travellers arriving with an EU or EEA mobile plan may already have roaming in France at domestic rates, but those rules are meant for periodic travel, not a permanent move.

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Costs, validity, refunds and common issues

Before paying, focus on three things: how the plan is funded, when validity starts, and what counts as refundable. Plan options and app screens can change, so use the Wise app and Help Centre as the final check.

How payment, validity and refunds work

  • You must pay from money held in your Wise balance, not from an outside bank account or payment card.
  • Wise says you usually have up to 12 months from purchase to activate and start using a plan, but the activation deadline in your plan details is the one that matters.
  • The timer normally starts when the eSIM connects to a supported network, not when you install it.
  • Unused plans can usually be refunded if no data has been consumed and the activation deadline has not passed.
  • Partly used plans are not automatically refundable, though technical fault cases may be reviewed individually.

Check the latest Help Centre articles and current eSIM terms on the day of purchase.

Common setup and connectivity problems

  1. The phone is not fully compatible or is carrier-locked. Check the exact model and confirm the phone is unlocked.
  2. The app or operating system is out of date. Update before you buy or install.
  3. You picked the wrong plan for your account country. This can happen when France is already set as your Wise home country.
  4. The eSIM is installed but not selected for data. Make sure the Wise eSIM is your active data line.
  5. Roaming is off. Wise’s troubleshooting guidance says this can stop the eSIM from connecting.
  6. You expected installation to mean activation. The plan may still need to connect to a supported local network before it begins working.

If it still does not work, refresh the data usage inside Wise, restart the phone, and follow Wise’s official troubleshooting steps. ARCEP’s Mon réseau mobile is useful later if you compare French network coverage.

Manage your move to France with a Wise account

You cannot buy a Wise eSIM plan without an eligible Wise account and money in your Wise balance. If you want this route, open and fund the account before you travel.

That same account can also help with early euro spending, from station tickets and temporary accommodation to first-week transport costs. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and the connectivity itself is provided by Gigs U.K. Ltd., while Wise handles purchase and plan management inside the app.

For a longer-term view of digital money tools after arrival, Expatica’s guide to mobile banking apps in France compares the main options. It also helps to fit phone setup into your wider moving to France checklist.

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Conclusion

Wise eSIM can be a practical way to get data working quickly when you arrive in France, especially while you are still arranging the rest of your move. Its main limitation is that it remains a data service rather than a full French mobile line. Check your account eligibility, device compatibility, destination coverage, and plan details before buying. If you later need a French number or a longer-term local tariff, compare local SIM and mobile-plan options as part of your wider setup.

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions about Wise eSIM in France

Can I use Wise eSIM in France if I already live there?

Possibly, but do not assume that living in France means you can buy the France single-country plan. The key check is how your Wise account is registered, because France-based accounts are generally blocked from buying a France-only plan.

Does Wise eSIM give me a French phone number?

No. Wise’s eSIM terms say it does not include voice, SMS, or a local phone number. You may still need a French SIM or mobile plan if a local number matters.

Can I keep my current number with Wise eSIM?

Usually, yes. Many phones let you keep your existing SIM or eSIM active for calls and texts while Wise handles data. Check which line is set as your default for mobile data so your main number does not start roaming unexpectedly.

Should I choose a France plan or a Europe plan?

Choose a France plan if France is your only destination and your Wise account is not registered in France. A Europe plan may make more sense if you are arriving via another country, crossing borders soon, or need regional flexibility.

What should I do if my Wise eSIM is not working in France?

Check that the eSIM is installed, switched on for mobile data, and allowed to roam if your device requires that setting. Restart the phone and make sure you are connecting to a supported network. If it still fails, follow Wise’s troubleshooting guide and contact official Wise support.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Wise eSIM eligibility, setup, and service basics, Wise Help Centre — What is Wise eSIM?
  2. Countries and regions covered by Wise eSIM plans, Wise Help Centre — Wise eSIM data plan coverage
  3. Wise eSIM feature information, Wise — eSIM
  4. Troubleshooting connectivity and Wise eSIM service issues, Wise Help Centre — Problems with Wise eSIM service or connectivity
  5. Mobile network coverage information in France, ARCEP — Mon réseau mobile
  6. eSIM setup guidance for compatible iPhones, Apple Support — Set up eSIM on iPhone
  7. Dual SIM and eSIM guidance for Google Pixel phones, Google Pixel Help — How to use dual SIMs
  8. EU roaming rules and common questions, European Commission — Roaming questions and answers
  9. Current French mobile plans and offers, Orange — Mobile offers
  10. Current French mobile plans and offers, SFR — Mobile offers
  11. Current French mobile plans and offers, Bouygues Telecom — Mobile plans
  12. Current French mobile plans and offers, Free Mobile — Mobile plans
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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