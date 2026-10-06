How the Wise eSIM in France works?

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Wise eSIM can quickly provide mobile data in France for eligible Wise account holders with funds—ideal for getting online on arrival.
Wise eSIM can get you mobile data in France soon after arrival, but it will not give you a French number. You also need an eligible Wise account and money in your Wise balance to buy a plan. For expats, that makes it useful for arrival week, when maps, transport apps, and messages need to work straight away. It may not be enough once day-to-day life in France starts to depend on a local mobile line. This guide explains eligibility, setup, plan choice, and when a French SIM is still worth getting.
Maps, messages, and travel bookings—have mobile data ready for your arrival. With Wise eSIM, you can buy and manage your travel data plan directly in the Wise app, without swapping physical SIM cards. Check available plans and prices before you travel.
Wise eSIM is a travel data service inside the Wise app. It lets eligible customers buy mobile data plans without swapping a physical SIM card.
For expats moving to France, it is most useful for early arrival tasks such as navigation, accommodation messages, and logging into apps.
The key rule is where your Wise account is registered. Wise says eSIM is available to eligible customers in places where they can hold money with Wise, including EEA countries such as France.
Use this quick check:
What it includes:
What it does not reliably replace:
On arrival, it can usually handle maps, messaging apps, email, and app logins. It does not prove you have a local French mobile line.
The flow is simple: choose a plan, check device compatibility, pay from your Wise balance, install the eSIM, and switch it on when you want to use data in France.
Installing the eSIM does not start the plan. Wise says usage usually begins when the eSIM connects to a supported network.
Wise eSIM user
Jonathan Rigottier
Visiting France for nine days and need 10GB of data? Explore the custom-plan option in the Wise app to adjust your data allowance and duration to your needs, subject to the options available. This gives you more flexibility than choosing only from fixed-duration packages.
When you arrive, switch on your Wise eSIM, select it for mobile data, and enable Data Roaming for that eSIM in your phone’s settings—otherwise, it won’t connect as intended. Keep data roaming switched off on your home SIM to avoid unwanted roaming charges.
If France is your only destination, a country plan can feel simplest. If you are arriving through another EU country, or expect to cross borders soon, a Europe or global option may save you from buying twice.
|Plan type
|Best for
|Main advantage
|Key watchout
|France plan
|Moving straight to France from a non-French Wise home country
|Simple fit if you only need France
|Not available as a single-country plan for France-registered Wise accounts
|Europe plan
|Arriving via another EU or EEA stop, or travelling around the region
|One plan can cover France and nearby countries
|Check that all destinations you need are listed
|Global plan
|Frequent movers, remote workers, or multi-country travel
|Broad coverage and less plan switching
|Often more than you need for a France-only move
France appears on Wise’s France, Europe, and global coverage options at the time of writing. If your route changes, use the destination list inside Cards, Travel hub, Travel eSIM. For a wider provider comparison, see Expatica’s France eSIM options.
Have these ready before you start:
Compatibility problems often come down to the exact model or a carrier lock. The common mistake is waiting until you land to discover that the phone or account will not work.
Setup is easiest while you still have good Wi-Fi and time to troubleshoot. Install it before travel, then leave it turned off until you want to use it in France.
Start with your exact phone model, not just the brand. Apple says iPhone XS, XR, or later support eSIM, while Google says Pixel 3a or later can use eSIM, though operator support and device variations still matter.
Wise also keeps its own supported-device list. If your phone is carrier-locked, setup can fail even when the hardware supports eSIM.
Open Wise and go to Cards, then Travel hub, then Travel eSIM.
Choose France, Europe, or global coverage based on your itinerary.
Review the data amount, validity, coverage, and payment details, then pay from your Wise balance.
Follow the on-screen install steps while connected to Wi-Fi.
After landing in France, turn on the Wise eSIM for mobile data and enable data roaming for the Wise eSIM line.
Installing early is different from using the plan. Wise says the timer normally starts only when the eSIM connects to a supported local network. After arrival, test maps or messaging before you leave the airport or station.
It is enough if you mainly need data for the first days or weeks. It is not enough if you need a French number, routine local calls, or a longer-term mobile setup.
Wise eSIM fits best when the immediate goal is simply to get online. That can mean pulling up train tickets, messaging a landlord, opening a banking app, or checking into temporary accommodation without finding a phone shop first.
If all you need on day one is navigation, messaging, and app access, the eSIM can cover the basics. For many expats, that is enough for the first week or two.
A data-only eSIM can cover arrival week, but it is often less practical once you settle in. If you need a French mobile number, want ongoing local calls or SMS, or care about local long-stay tariffs, a French prepaid or monthly plan may suit daily life better.
That matters once you start arranging viewings, deliveries, utility appointments, or any service that expects a French contact number. A local number from Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom, or Free Mobile can make those steps easier.
|Option
|Best use case
|Number included
|Long-term suitability
|Wise eSIM
|Fast data on arrival and short cross-border flexibility
|No, not as a standard local line
|Limited
|French prepaid SIM or eSIM
|Quick local setup without a long commitment
|Usually yes
|Better for medium stays
|Monthly French mobile plan
|Everyday use after you settle in
|Yes
|Best for longer stays
Expatica’s guide to getting a French SIM card breaks down prepaid and contract choices in more detail. Travellers arriving with an EU or EEA mobile plan may already have roaming in France at domestic rates, but those rules are meant for periodic travel, not a permanent move.
Before paying, focus on three things: how the plan is funded, when validity starts, and what counts as refundable. Plan options and app screens can change, so use the Wise app and Help Centre as the final check.
Check the latest Help Centre articles and current eSIM terms on the day of purchase.
If it still does not work, refresh the data usage inside Wise, restart the phone, and follow Wise’s official troubleshooting steps. ARCEP’s Mon réseau mobile is useful later if you compare French network coverage.
You cannot buy a Wise eSIM plan without an eligible Wise account and money in your Wise balance. If you want this route, open and fund the account before you travel.
That same account can also help with early euro spending, from station tickets and temporary accommodation to first-week transport costs. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and the connectivity itself is provided by Gigs U.K. Ltd., while Wise handles purchase and plan management inside the app.
For a longer-term view of digital money tools after arrival, Expatica’s guide to mobile banking apps in France compares the main options. It also helps to fit phone setup into your wider moving to France checklist.
Wise eSIM can be a practical way to get data working quickly when you arrive in France, especially while you are still arranging the rest of your move. Its main limitation is that it remains a data service rather than a full French mobile line. Check your account eligibility, device compatibility, destination coverage, and plan details before buying. If you later need a French number or a longer-term local tariff, compare local SIM and mobile-plan options as part of your wider setup.
FAQ
Possibly, but do not assume that living in France means you can buy the France single-country plan. The key check is how your Wise account is registered, because France-based accounts are generally blocked from buying a France-only plan.
No. Wise’s eSIM terms say it does not include voice, SMS, or a local phone number. You may still need a French SIM or mobile plan if a local number matters.
Usually, yes. Many phones let you keep your existing SIM or eSIM active for calls and texts while Wise handles data. Check which line is set as your default for mobile data so your main number does not start roaming unexpectedly.
Choose a France plan if France is your only destination and your Wise account is not registered in France. A Europe plan may make more sense if you are arriving via another country, crossing borders soon, or need regional flexibility.
Check that the eSIM is installed, switched on for mobile data, and allowed to roam if your device requires that setting. Restart the phone and make sure you are connecting to a supported network. If it still fails, follow Wise’s troubleshooting guide and contact official Wise support.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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