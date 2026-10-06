How the Wise eSIM in France works?

Wise eSIM can get you mobile data in France soon after arrival, but it will not give you a French number. You also need an eligible Wise account and money in your Wise balance to buy a plan. For expats, that makes it useful for arrival week, when maps, transport apps, and messages need to work straight away. It may not be enough once day-to-day life in France starts to depend on a local mobile line. This guide explains eligibility, setup, plan choice, and when a French SIM is still worth getting.

Key takeaways Fast arrival data: Wise eSIM is best for getting online quickly after arrival, rather than replacing a full French mobile line.

Wise eSIM is best for getting online quickly after arrival, rather than replacing a full French mobile line. Account required: You need an eligible Wise account, and payment comes from money held in your Wise balance.

You need an eligible Wise account, and payment comes from money held in your Wise balance. France account restriction: France-registered Wise accounts generally cannot buy a France single-country plan.

France-registered Wise accounts generally cannot buy a France single-country plan. Data only: Wise eSIM does not provide a French phone number, standard voice calls, or SMS.

Wise eSIM does not provide a French phone number, standard voice calls, or SMS. Check coverage before buying: France can appear in single-country, Europe, and global coverage, but the current destination list in Wise is the one to check. Heading to France? Get connected with Wise eSIM Maps, messages, and travel bookings—have mobile data ready for your arrival. With Wise eSIM, you can buy and manage your travel data plan directly in the Wise app, without swapping physical SIM cards. Check available plans and prices before you travel. See Wise eSIM plans

What is Wise eSIM and who is it for in France? Wise eSIM is a travel data service inside the Wise app. It lets eligible customers buy mobile data plans without swapping a physical SIM card. For expats moving to France, it is most useful for early arrival tasks such as navigation, accommodation messages, and logging into apps. Can people moving to France buy a France plan? The key rule is where your Wise account is registered. Wise says eSIM is available to eligible customers in places where they can hold money with Wise, including EEA countries such as France. Use this quick check: Outside-France account: you may be able to buy a France plan.

you may be able to buy a France plan. France-registered account: you generally cannot buy a France-only plan.

you generally cannot buy a France-only plan. France as your Wise home country: a Europe or global plan may still work if France is included.

a Europe or global plan may still work if France is included. Mid-move account change: check Wise guidance again before buying. What Wise eSIM includes and what it does not What it includes: mobile data on supported partner networks

plan purchase and management inside the Wise app

reuse of the same installed eSIM for future Wise plans What it does not reliably replace: a French number

standard voice calls or SMS

local mobile needs tied to French admin or service verification On arrival, it can usually handle maps, messaging apps, email, and app logins. It does not prove you have a local French mobile line.

How Wise eSIM works in France The flow is simple: choose a plan, check device compatibility, pay from your Wise balance, install the eSIM, and switch it on when you want to use data in France. Installing the eSIM does not start the plan. Wise says usage usually begins when the eSIM connects to a supported network. Wise eSIM user Jonathan Rigottier 💡 Insider tip: tailor your data plan to your trip Visiting France for nine days and need 10GB of data? Explore the custom-plan option in the Wise app to adjust your data allowance and duration to your needs, subject to the options available. This gives you more flexibility than choosing only from fixed-duration packages. When you arrive, switch on your Wise eSIM, select it for mobile data, and enable Data Roaming for that eSIM in your phone’s settings—otherwise, it won’t connect as intended. Keep data roaming switched off on your home SIM to avoid unwanted roaming charges. France plan vs Europe plan vs global plan If France is your only destination, a country plan can feel simplest. If you are arriving through another EU country, or expect to cross borders soon, a Europe or global option may save you from buying twice. Plan type Best for Main advantage Key watchout France plan Moving straight to France from a non-French Wise home country Simple fit if you only need France Not available as a single-country plan for France-registered Wise accounts Europe plan Arriving via another EU or EEA stop, or travelling around the region One plan can cover France and nearby countries Check that all destinations you need are listed Global plan Frequent movers, remote workers, or multi-country travel Broad coverage and less plan switching Often more than you need for a France-only move France appears on Wise’s France, Europe, and global coverage options at the time of writing. If your route changes, use the destination list inside Cards, Travel hub, Travel eSIM. For a wider provider comparison, see Expatica’s France eSIM options. House & Home France eSIM travel guide (2026): best 5G plans & providers Read more What you need before you buy Have these ready before you start: an eligible Wise account

enough money in your Wise balance

the Wise app or website

an unlocked phone that supports eSIM

stable Wi-Fi for installation Compatibility problems often come down to the exact model or a carrier lock. The common mistake is waiting until you land to discover that the phone or account will not work.

How to set up Wise eSIM before you land Setup is easiest while you still have good Wi-Fi and time to troubleshoot. Install it before travel, then leave it turned off until you want to use it in France. Check device compatibility and app version Start with your exact phone model, not just the brand. Apple says iPhone XS, XR, or later support eSIM, while Google says Pixel 3a or later can use eSIM, though operator support and device variations still matter. Wise also keeps its own supported-device list. If your phone is carrier-locked, setup can fail even when the hardware supports eSIM. Buy, install and activate in the Wise app 1 Open Wise and go to Cards, then Travel hub, then Travel eSIM. 2 Choose France, Europe, or global coverage based on your itinerary. 3 Review the data amount, validity, coverage, and payment details, then pay from your Wise balance. 4 Follow the on-screen install steps while connected to Wi-Fi. 5 After landing in France, turn on the Wise eSIM for mobile data and enable data roaming for the Wise eSIM line. Installing early is different from using the plan. Wise says the timer normally starts only when the eSIM connects to a supported local network. After arrival, test maps or messaging before you leave the airport or station. Relocation Moving to France: the ultimate checklist for your move Read more

Is Wise eSIM enough for moving to France? It is enough if you mainly need data for the first days or weeks. It is not enough if you need a French number, routine local calls, or a longer-term mobile setup. When a Wise eSIM is enough for your first days or weeks Wise eSIM fits best when the immediate goal is simply to get online. That can mean pulling up train tickets, messaging a landlord, opening a banking app, or checking into temporary accommodation without finding a phone shop first. If all you need on day one is navigation, messaging, and app access, the eSIM can cover the basics. For many expats, that is enough for the first week or two. When you may still need a French SIM or mobile plan A data-only eSIM can cover arrival week, but it is often less practical once you settle in. If you need a French mobile number, want ongoing local calls or SMS, or care about local long-stay tariffs, a French prepaid or monthly plan may suit daily life better. That matters once you start arranging viewings, deliveries, utility appointments, or any service that expects a French contact number. A local number from Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom, or Free Mobile can make those steps easier. Option Best use case Number included Long-term suitability Wise eSIM Fast data on arrival and short cross-border flexibility No, not as a standard local line Limited French prepaid SIM or eSIM Quick local setup without a long commitment Usually yes Better for medium stays Monthly French mobile plan Everyday use after you settle in Yes Best for longer stays Expatica’s guide to getting a French SIM card breaks down prepaid and contract choices in more detail. Travellers arriving with an EU or EEA mobile plan may already have roaming in France at domestic rates, but those rules are meant for periodic travel, not a permanent move. House & Home How to get a mobile phone number and SIM card in France Read more