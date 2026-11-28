Key takeaways What is it? An SCI is a French civil property company with its own legal personality, shares, and a gérant (manager).

An SCI is a French civil property company with its own legal personality, shares, and a gérant (manager). Who uses it? It often suits shared ownership, family property, and long-term succession planning more than solo buying.

It often suits shared ownership, family property, and long-term succession planning more than solo buying. How many associates? You need at least 2 associates to set up an SCI. They can be individuals or legal entities.

You need at least 2 associates to set up an SCI. They can be individuals or legal entities. Why does furnished letting matter? Furnished rental activity can push a civil SCI into commercial tax treatment, which changes the tax implications.

Furnished rental activity can push a civil SCI into commercial tax treatment, which changes the tax implications. When is advice essential? Get help before choosing IR (impôt sur le revenu, or income tax) or IS (impôt sur les sociétés, or corporate income tax), planning gifts of shares, or mixing personal use with furnished or short-term rental. Manage your French property payments with Wise Hold and convert your personal funds into euros

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What is an SCI in France? A société civile immobilière (SCI) in France is a civil property-holding company. It has its own legal personality, its own statuts (articles of association), and one or more gérants who manage day-to-day matters. In practice, the SCI owns the property, and the associates own shares. The statuts set the rules on contributions, voting, exit rights, and manager powers, so the structure gives you more room to organize a shared purchase than basic joint ownership. This isn’t a French version of a limited liability company (LLC). It’s a civil property structure, not a general commercial company. SCI vs indivision: what changes in practice? The following table compares an SCI with indivision (joint ownership) across decision-making, exit rights, succession, and administrative requirements. Point SCI Indivision Decision-making Rules set in the statuts, with possible majority thresholds Broader agreement potentially required for some key decisions Selling or leaving Share transfers, subject to approval rules Potentially more disruptive exit for individual owners Succession Possibility of transferring shares gradually Heirs potentially owning the property together by default Administrative burden Higher, with company formalities and filings Lower, but less flexible For expat couples, siblings, or friends buying together, the real trade-off is control versus simplicity. An SCI can reduce future friction, while indivision is easier to manage if the arrangement is simple and everyone’s plans match. Buying & Selling French real estate: buying a house in France Read more

Why expats use an SCI for French property Expats usually look at an SCI when more than one person is involved or when future succession matters almost as much as the purchase. Common cases include buying with a partner, organizing family ownership, planning transfers to children, or avoiding later disputes under indivision. A practical example is 2 siblings buying a long-term family apartment in Lyon. With direct co-ownership, an exit or inheritance can become complicated later. With an SCI, they can agree upfront on how to fund repairs, how to share use of the property, and how one sibling can leave. An SCI is usually worth exploring in the following situations: At least 2 people will own the property.

You want clear written rules on use, costs, and voting.

You may transfer shares to children over time.

The plan is long-term ownership rather than quick resale or furnished vacation rentals. Pay particular attention to the statuts. Spell out who pays for major repairs, whether family members can use the property, and how to set a buyout price if someone exits.

When an SCI may not be the right fit If you’re buying alone, want the simplest possible setup, or expect to run a furnished rental strategy, direct ownership may be easier. Some couples also don’t need an SCI if their position is straightforward and they’re comfortable owning property in their own names. The trade-off is extra formalities, governance decisions, and a structure that can work against you if your real plan is short-term letting or fast resale.

How to set up an SCI in France Cross-border SCI projects can slow down if the associates live in different countries or the statuts aren’t ready. If the purchase also requires financing, coordinate the structure early when planning a buy-to-let mortgage in France. 1 Agree on the purpose of the SCI. Decide whether it will hold a family home, a long-term unfurnished rental, or another civil property project. 2 Choose the associates. You generally need at least 2, and their share split should match the actual funding and ownership plan. 3 Draft the statuts. This is the core document, covering powers, voting, exits, transfers, and the company purpose. 4 Appoint the gérant. This person handles daily management within the powers set by the statuts. 5 Set the siège social (registered office). This can sometimes be the manager’s address, depending on the arrangement. 6 Publish a legal notice. French company creation requires a publication step. 7 Register online. Register the SCI through the guichet des formalités des entreprises and declare its beneficial owners. Delays often happen before registration. Associates may still be gathering identification documents, proof of address, source-of-funds evidence, translations, or agreement on the wording of the statuts. Buying & Selling Buy-to-let mortgage in France Read more The documents, partners, and formalities to prepare Here are some useful items to gather early: Passports or other identification documents for each associate

Proof of address

Source-of-funds evidence

Details of each partner’s contribution

Registered office details

Draft rules on voting, repairs, exits, share transfers, and manager powers If associates live abroad, gather civil-status documents and any certified translations early. Know-your-customer (KYC), banking, and notarial checks can slow the timeline more than the actual company registration.

How is an SCI taxed in France? The big SCI tax question in France is IR vs IS. By default, a civil SCI generally falls under impôt sur le revenu (IR). Individual associates are taxed on their share of the SCI’s taxable results, while different rules may apply to corporate associates. An SCI can also opt for impôt sur les sociétés (IS), under which the company itself pays tax on its profits. The right choice depends on how you’ll use the property, how long you plan to hold it, what costs you expect, and how you might exit later. The structure itself doesn’t automatically create a tax saving. The result depends on the circumstances of the project. The SCI also sits alongside property taxes in France and your wider French tax position. The following table compares the main differences between IR and IS, including taxation, administrative requirements, and the potential impact when selling or exiting an SCI. Route Tax treatment Deductions and administration Sale or exit impact IR Taxation at associate level, according to each associate’s applicable tax rules Usually simpler filing, with each associate reporting their share Often better aligned with long-term private ownership IS The SCI itself is taxed More formal accounting, different deduction rules, and corporate-style administration Different exit treatment, with potential long-term costs offsetting short-term savings IS can suit some cases, but the right choice depends on the whole life of the investment, not just the first year. IR vs IS and the furnished rental trap French tax authorities treat furnished rental activity as commercial in nature. An SCI carrying out commercial activities is generally subject to corporate income tax (IS), which can materially change the tax implications of long-term furnished rentals, short-term rentals, and mixed-use property projects. However, French tax authorities allow an administrative tolerance where commercial revenue doesn’t exceed 10% of the SCI’s total revenue excluding VAT. Special averaging rules may also apply if the threshold is exceeded occasionally. Check the official tax guidance for SCIs and ask an accountant how these rules apply to your project. Before assuming your rental model fits a basic SCI, check impots.gouv.fr and ask a French accountant to review the plan, especially if you mix personal use, long-term letting, and seasonal income. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. Buying & Selling Property taxes in France: is it expensive to buy property? Read more

How do inheritance, share transfers, and exits work? This is one of the main reasons expats choose an SCI. Instead of passing on portions of the property itself, parents or other owners can transfer shares over time, which can make succession planning more flexible and reduce some of the friction that comes with indivision. For succession, 2 French terms matter. Usufruit (usufruct) means the right to use the asset or receive income from it, while nue-propriété means bare ownership without that current right of use. Families sometimes split these rights between generations, but the legal and tax consequences require individual advice. An SCI can also make it easier to bring family members in gradually and keep decision-making organized. It doesn’t remove French succession or cross-border tax questions. Consult a notaire about succession and share transfers. You may also need a cross-border tax advisor if heirs live in different countries. What happens if one partner wants to sell or leave? If one associate wants out, the first thing to read is the statuts. Service Public Entreprendre guidance explains that approvals, valuation, registration, and update formalities can all matter, and some transfers need the consent of the other associates. Since 27 June 2026, transfers of shares in SCIs classified as predominantly real estate companies must meet specific legal requirements for the form of the transfer deed. Depending on the circumstances, this may require a deed prepared by a notaire, countersigned by a lawyer, or prepared by a qualified accountant in permitted cases. Check the official requirements before arranging a share transfer. Imagine 3 friends buy through an SCI. Two years later, one wants to cash out. If the exit clause doesn’t say how to value the shares or who has first refusal, the departure can turn into a pricing dispute or a blocked sale.

What ongoing obligations and risks should you plan for? An SCI isn’t a set-and-forget structure. You should plan for the following: Annual decisions or meetings, plus written records

Bookkeeping and supporting documents

Tax returns for the SCI and, where relevant, the associates

Updates if managers, beneficiaries, or share ownership change

Practical separation between personal and SCI expenses SCIs subject to income tax generally submit an annual 2072-S-SD or 2072-C-SD tax return. The standard filing deadline is the second working day after 1 May, with an additional 15 calendar days available for electronic filing. SCIs subject to corporate income tax use form 2065 and follow the applicable accounting-year deadlines. Some family SCIs that hold property exclusively for personal use and receive no income may qualify for an exemption from annual filing after their year of formation, subject to specific conditions. Check the current filing requirements before submitting your return. Liability is easy to misjudge. An SCI doesn’t offer the same liability protection as a limited liability company. Associates can be personally liable for the SCI’s debts beyond their original contributions, in proportion to their shares in the company’s capital. As a general rule, creditors must first unsuccessfully pursue the SCI before seeking payment from its associates. Pay property costs through the SCI’s own operating setup and keep clear records from the start. This can make tax, sale, and succession reviews much easier later.