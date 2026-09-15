How to get an HSBC international mortgage in France

Key takeaways HSBC route: HSBC Expat still offers international mortgage support, but HSBC no longer operates its former retail banking business in France. For a French property purchase, check HSBC Expat’s current availability and compare separate options such as CCF’s Mortgage in France service or other French lenders.

HSBC Expat still offers international mortgage support, but HSBC no longer operates its former retail banking business in France. For a French property purchase, check HSBC Expat’s current availability and compare separate options such as CCF’s Mortgage in France service or other French lenders. French mortgage rules: French rules still shape the deal, including the 35% affordability limit, borrower insurance, and the 10-day reflection period after the mortgage offer.

French rules still shape the deal, including the 35% affordability limit, borrower insurance, and the 10-day reflection period after the mortgage offer. Deposit and costs: Expats and non-residents often need a meaningful deposit, plus separate cash for notaire fees and other purchase costs.

Expats and non-residents often need a meaningful deposit, plus separate cash for notaire fees and other purchase costs. Foreign income: Income in a currency other than euros can add exchange-rate considerations to a French mortgage application, and lenders may assess foreign-income cases differently. Keep in mind: mortgage approval is subject to status, lender criteria, residency, income, age, insurance, property type, and current product availability. Missing repayments can put your property at risk. The same rules that apply to French mortgages still apply whichever route you start with, and approval depends on lender criteria, residency, income, insurance, the property, and current product availability. Wise for euro payments during a France property purchase Buying in France often means paying a euro deposit, notaire fees, and completion funds on fixed deadlines. A Wise account can help you hold multiple currencies, convert to EUR, and send payments to a French bank or notaire at transparent rates. Wise isn’t a lender and doesn’t affect mortgage approval. Opne a Wise account No commitment required

What an HSBC international mortgage means in France Most people searching for an HSBC international mortgage want a cross-border home loan option linked to HSBC’s international or expat business. In practice, they are asking whether HSBC can help them buy in France without starting from zero with an unfamiliar lender. The lender name does not change the French process. You still need local underwriting, the right mortgage clause, a notaire, and enough euros for purchase costs. Expatica’s guide to buying property in France explains how the mortgage fits into the wider purchase process. An HSBC Expat international mortgage enquiry may be a useful starting point for buyers who: Are internationally mobile professionals with income outside France.

Already bank with HSBC and want a familiar starting point.

Need a French mortgage for non-residents rather than a standard local salary case.

Want to compare a home-country relationship with a mortgage in France for foreigners. At a glance: the main routes Route Best for France-specific note Verify next HSBC Expat route Existing HSBC customers and internationally mobile buyers French rules still govern the deal Who will assess the France file? France local lender route Buyers using CCF or another major local bank Foreign income and insurance policy vary Check LTV, account setup, and documents Broker route Non-residents and foreign-income applicants Useful when lender appetite differs Check fees, timing, and lender scope This is a high-level comparison. Confirm current lender availability, eligibility criteria, fees, and the team that will handle your application before proceeding. Buying & Selling French real estate: buying a house in France Read more

Does HSBC still lend directly in France? HSBC Expat still offers international mortgage support, but HSBC sold its French retail banking business to CCF in January 2024. HSBC Expat says it can refer customers to local HSBC mortgage specialists where HSBC already offers personal banking, while CCF separately offers its Mortgage in France service for non-residents buying property in France. Check the current route and eligibility for your circumstances before starting an application. Before you spend time on an application, confirm three things: Are you applying through HSBC Expat rather than assuming a legacy France retail route?

Which lender or local mortgage team will actually assess your France purchase?

If a lender wants a local repayment setup, how will your banking options in France affect the process?

Who can qualify and how much can you borrow? French lenders usually assess residency, stable income, existing debts, age at the end of the loan, deposit size, property type, and borrower insurance. The key France rule is the HCSF affordability framework, which generally keeps the borrower’s taux d’effort, the share of income going to housing debt and insurance, within 35%, with loan terms usually capped at 25 years. Non-resident borrowers with income in another currency may face additional exchange-rate considerations. CCF’s Mortgage in France information notes that its mortgages are denominated and repaid in euros, which can differ from the borrower’s income currency. Ask the lender how it will assess your income and currency exposure before relying on an estimated borrowing amount. If your visa or residence status in France is still changing, that can add questions about stability. In broad terms, expat profiles may be assessed along these lines: Resident salaried income in euros is usually the strongest profile.

Non-resident salaried income can work, but the deposit expectation is often higher.

Self-employed, bonus, rental, or dividend income usually needs deeper review.

Older borrowers may see lower affordability because insurance costs can rise.

Second-home or investment purchases can face tighter terms than a main home.

Which documents do expats need? Most lenders will ask for a standard pack of documents: Passport or national ID.

Proof of current address.

Payslips, employment contract, or business accounts.

Recent tax returns or tax assessments.

Recent bank statements.

Savings and asset statements.

Details of existing loans, cards, or maintenance payments.

Property paperwork once the purchase is live, including the compromis de vente. If a lender wants a local repayment account, start the paperwork for opening a bank account in France early. Non-French documents may need translation or extra review, so ask for the exact checklist before you submit. Banking How to open a bank account in France in 2026 Read more

How the France mortgage process works step by step The mortgage sits inside the wider process of buying property in France, so lender timing and property timing need to line up. 1 Check the route and your borrowing range. Speak to HSBC Expat, a local lender, or a broker before you make an offer, and ask what loan size, deposit, and documents look realistic for your profile. 2 Find the property and agree the mortgage clause. Once a price is accepted, the compromis de vente should include a finance condition that reflects the loan you need. 3 Submit the full mortgage application, including the required evidence for income, source of funds, existing debt, and borrower insurance. 4 Receive the formal offre de prêt showing the loan amount, TAEG, insurance, and other terms. 5 Wait through the reflection period. Borrowers must wait 10 calendar days after receiving the offer before they can accept it. 6 Complete with the notaire, who coordinates the legal transfer, receives the funds, and finalises the purchase on signing day. A well-prepared file can move from compromis to completion in around two to three months, but cross-border paperwork or insurance checks can push the process closer to four months.

Which France-specific rules matter before you sign? Offre de prêt: this is the formal mortgage offer. You cannot accept it until the 10-day reflection period has passed.

this is the formal mortgage offer. You cannot accept it until the 10-day reflection period has passed. Assurance emprunteur: borrower insurance affects both approval and total cost, not just the headline rate.

borrower insurance affects both approval and total cost, not just the headline rate. Notaire role: the notaire handles the legal transfer and funds at completion, so timing with them matters throughout.

the notaire handles the legal transfer and funds at completion, so timing with them matters throughout. Mortgage clause in the compromis: make sure the finance condition matches the amount, term, and rate assumptions you actually need.

What costs and risks should you budget for? The headline mortgage rate is only part of the budget. Expats usually need cash for the deposit, notaire fees, lender or broker fees, borrower insurance, and sometimes valuation or guarantee costs. Costs such as notaire fees and other purchase expenses are often funded separately rather than rolled into the loan. A common mistake is to look only at the nominal rate and miss the TAEG, the total annual cost of credit. Banque de France reported the average rate on new housing loans excluding renegotiations at 3.21% in May 2026, but insurance and fees can lift the real cost. Banque de France also sets a taux d’usure, the legal cap on the total annual cost of credit, so insurance costs can affect whether a file fits within the applicable limit. Cost item What it covers When it is paid How to verify Deposit or apport personnel Your cash contribution Before completion Check lender LTV Notaire fees Transfer taxes and notaire costs Before final signing Ask for an estimate Lender, guarantee, and broker fees File setup and broker work During application or completion Compare TAEG and mandate Borrower insurance Loan-linked death or disability cover With repayments Request a quote early FX and transfer costs Exchange margin and sending fees When funds move Confirm the exact EUR amount due Costs, lender requirements, and payment timing can vary by borrower and provider. Confirm the current amounts before committing. Older borrowers, higher insured amounts, or a detailed medical history can increase the cost of assurance emprunteur. Ongoing ownership costs such as taxes in France and home insurance in France also sit outside the mortgage itself. Insurance Home insurance in France: property, contents, and liability Read more

How to reduce FX costs on deposit and completion The total cost of a large property transfer depends on more than the visible transfer fee. The exchange rate or exchange-rate margin can change the final euro amount, which matters when a seller or notaire expects a fixed EUR sum on a fixed date. Before you send money, check the payment deadline, receiving details, whether the funds must arrive in euros, and the exact net EUR amount required. A Wise account can be one way to hold and convert funds into euros for purchase-related payments, but Wise is not a mortgage lender and does not affect mortgage approval.

What to compare if HSBC is not the best fit If brand familiarity matters to you, weigh it against fit. The better route is the one that handles foreign income, deposit size, borrower insurance, language support, and timing with the least friction. A broker can be especially useful when one lender is cautious on currency risk or residency. Different French lenders may assess the same expat file differently, particularly where foreign income, residency, or currency risk is involved. Compare these points before you decide: The maximum LTV and the cash contribution you need.

How the lender treats salary, bonus, or rental income from abroad.

The cost and coverage level of borrower insurance.

The expected time from full file to formal offer.

Whether a French repayment account or wider local banking relationship is expected. This is different from a prêt relais, a short-term bridge loan linked to another sale, or a prêt à taux zéro, a state-backed support loan for eligible main-residence cases. Those products solve different problems and are not substitutes for a standard expat mortgage route.