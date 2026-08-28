How to invest in real estate stocks in France

Key takeaways French real estate shares: Best for readers who want exposure to one company or sector. They offer targeted exposure but come with higher single-company risk. Verify details through Euronext Paris and issuer reports.

Best for readers who want exposure to one company or sector. They offer targeted exposure but come with higher single-company risk. Verify details through Euronext Paris and issuer reports. SIICs: Best for readers who want French listed property exposure, with a clear link to income-producing property. The main drawback is continued stock market volatility. Check issuer annual reports for details.

Best for readers who want French listed property exposure, with a clear link to income-producing property. The main drawback is continued stock market volatility. Check issuer annual reports for details. Real estate ETFs: Best for readers seeking diversification, as one trade can provide exposure to many companies. However, the fund may also include non-French assets. Verify the ETF KID, factsheet, and AMF information.

Best for readers seeking diversification, as one trade can provide exposure to many companies. However, the fund may also include non-French assets. Verify the ETF KID, factsheet, and AMF information. PEA-compatible options: Best for readers focused on French tax wrappers and may offer tax advantages if eligible. However, not every product qualifies. Check the broker page and issuer factsheet.

Best for readers focused on French tax wrappers and may offer tax advantages if eligible. However, not every product qualifies. Check the broker page and issuer factsheet. Direct property: Best for readers who want control of a single asset and tangible ownership. The main drawbacks are the high entry cost and additional administration. Verify details with a notary and relevant property guides. Wise for funding investments in euros If you’re investing in French listed property shares (SIICs) or real estate ETFs from another currency, your results can be affected by FX spreads and repeated transfer fees. A Wise account can help you hold and convert money into euros before sending it to your broker, so you can compare the total FX cost up front. Wise is a money management tool, not a broker, and it doesn’t provide investment advice. Open a Wise account If you are comparing listed exposure with direct ownership, Expatica’s guide to French real estate: buying a house in France helps show the trade-offs. Buying & Selling French real estate: buying a house in France Read more

Step 1: understand what real estate stocks mean in France In France, real estate stocks usually mean listed property companies traded on Euronext Paris. You may also see the French terms immobilier coté or foncière cotée. A SIIC, short for Société d’Investissements Immobiliers Cotée, is the French listed real estate regime and is broadly similar to a REIT-style structure. This is different from buying a flat directly, and it is also different from unlisted pooled property vehicles such as SCPI or OPCI. Many search results mix these routes together, even though they behave very differently in practice. Listed property shares can usually be bought and sold like other shares. That makes them easier to enter and exit than direct property, but their price can move daily with the stock market. Route What you own Liquidity Typical entry level Main trade-off Direct property A physical home or building Low High More control, more admin SIIC Shares in a listed property company High Low Market volatility Real estate ETF A fund holding several listed property companies High Low Broader, less targeted exposure SCPI Units in an unlisted property fund Lower Medium Less liquid, often fee-heavy

Step 2: choose between individual real estate shares and real estate ETFs For most readers, the real choice is between buying one or more French listed property companies and buying a real estate ETF. The key question is how much diversification you want, and how much research you are willing to do yourself. When a real estate ETF may fit better An ETF can suit you if you want broader diversification and a simpler first step. The AMF’s ETF guide explains that ETFs track an index and come with their own costs and risks. A common question is whether a real estate ETF in France only holds French names. Often it does not. Many real estate ETFs available to investors in France also include companies from other European or global markets. When individual French real estate shares may fit better Individual French real estate shares may fit better if you want targeted exposure to one segment, such as offices, logistics, retail, housing, or hotels. That can be useful if you have a clear view on one part of the market. The risk here is concentration. Before you invest in SIICs or other listed property companies available in France, check what the company owns, how much debt it carries, how it earns rent, and how easy the shares are to trade.

Step 4: research French listed property companies before you buy You do not need to become an equity analyst before your first trade, but you do need a simple research process. Focus on what the company owns, where it operates, how concentrated it is, what debt it uses, and how it pays shareholders. Key details to compare on Euronext and company reports Use the Euronext Paris equities list to confirm the listing, ticker, market, and ISIN. Then move to the issuer’s investor relations page or annual report for the details that matter. Check Why it matters Where to verify Asset type Offices, retail, logistics, hotels, or housing behave differently Annual report, factsheet Geography One city or one country can create concentration risk Investor presentation Debt High debt can increase pressure when rates are high Financial statements Dividends Payouts matter, but they are not guaranteed Dividend history, results Liquidity Thinly traded shares can be harder to buy or sell at your target price Euronext page Neutral examples of French listed real estate names These are examples of the market only, not recommendations. Company Main property focus Gecina Mainly central offices, with residential exposure in the Paris region Klépierre Large shopping centres across continental Europe Covivio A mix of offices, housing, and hotels across major European cities Argan Logistics warehouses in France Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Large shopping centres and mixed-use retail destinations

Step 5: understand taxes and costs before you invest Tax and cost references in this section were last checked in July 2026. PFU or flat tax: taxable securities gains and income are often taxed under the PFU system for French tax residents, but the exact outcome depends on the product and your situation. See the Service-Public guide to gains on securities.

taxable securities gains and income are often taxed under the PFU system for French tax residents, but the exact outcome depends on the product and your situation. See the Service-Public guide to gains on securities. Social charges: these can apply alongside income tax for French tax residents.

these can apply alongside income tax for French tax residents. Broker fees: check dealing fees, custody fees, transfer fees, and closing fees.

check dealing fees, custody fees, transfer fees, and closing fees. Fund fees: ETFs have ongoing costs even if the trading fee looks low.

ETFs have ongoing costs even if the trading fee looks low. Foreign withholding tax: some dividends may arrive after tax has already been deducted abroad.

some dividends may arrive after tax has already been deducted abroad. Wrapper effect: holding a product in a PEA can lead to a different outcome from holding it in a compte-titres ordinaire. What may change if you are not fully tax resident in France Cross-border tax treatment can depend on your tax residence, the country where the income arises, and the applicable tax treaty. If you receive foreign investment income while resident in France, check the relevant treaty and French reporting requirements before relying on a particular withholding-tax or tax-credit treatment. That is where a qualified adviser matters. Check treaty relief, reporting obligations, and dividend treatment before you build a large position. How currency conversion and transfer fees affect your return If you are paid in pounds, dollars, or another currency, your return can be reduced before you even invest. A poor exchange rate or repeated transfer fee can quietly erode performance, especially on large or regular top-ups. A Wise account can be one practical option to compare when moving money into euros or funding a French brokerage account, but it is not the investment itself. The useful step is to compare the total FX cost before you send the money.