How to invest in real estate stocks in France

Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- Step 1: understand what real estate stocks mean in France
- Step 2: choose between individual real estate shares and real estate ETFs
- Step 3: pick the right account in France
- Step 4: research French listed property companies before you buy
- Step 5: understand taxes and costs before you invest
- Step 6: place your first order and build a simple routine
You will see how these options differ, where a PEA or compte-titres ordinaire may fit, what taxes and fees to watch, and how to check products on official sources. Rules, product availability, and tax treatment can change, so this guide is general information only, not personal investment, tax, or legal advice.
Key takeaways
- French real estate shares: Best for readers who want exposure to one company or sector. They offer targeted exposure but come with higher single-company risk. Verify details through Euronext Paris and issuer reports.
- SIICs: Best for readers who want French listed property exposure, with a clear link to income-producing property. The main drawback is continued stock market volatility. Check issuer annual reports for details.
- Real estate ETFs: Best for readers seeking diversification, as one trade can provide exposure to many companies. However, the fund may also include non-French assets. Verify the ETF KID, factsheet, and AMF information.
- PEA-compatible options: Best for readers focused on French tax wrappers and may offer tax advantages if eligible. However, not every product qualifies. Check the broker page and issuer factsheet.
- Direct property: Best for readers who want control of a single asset and tangible ownership. The main drawbacks are the high entry cost and additional administration. Verify details with a notary and relevant property guides.
Wise for funding investments in euros
If you’re investing in French listed property shares (SIICs) or real estate ETFs from another currency, your results can be affected by FX spreads and repeated transfer fees. A Wise account can help you hold and convert money into euros before sending it to your broker, so you can compare the total FX cost up front. Wise is a money management tool, not a broker, and it doesn’t provide investment advice.
If you are comparing listed exposure with direct ownership, Expatica’s guide to French real estate: buying a house in France helps show the trade-offs.
Step 1: understand what real estate stocks mean in France
In France, real estate stocks usually mean listed property companies traded on Euronext Paris. You may also see the French terms immobilier coté or foncière cotée. A SIIC, short for Société d’Investissements Immobiliers Cotée, is the French listed real estate regime and is broadly similar to a REIT-style structure.
This is different from buying a flat directly, and it is also different from unlisted pooled property vehicles such as SCPI or OPCI. Many search results mix these routes together, even though they behave very differently in practice.
Listed property shares can usually be bought and sold like other shares. That makes them easier to enter and exit than direct property, but their price can move daily with the stock market.
|Route
|What you own
|Liquidity
|Typical entry level
|Main trade-off
|Direct property
|A physical home or building
|Low
|High
|More control, more admin
|SIIC
|Shares in a listed property company
|High
|Low
|Market volatility
|Real estate ETF
|A fund holding several listed property companies
|High
|Low
|Broader, less targeted exposure
|SCPI
|Units in an unlisted property fund
|Lower
|Medium
|Less liquid, often fee-heavy
Step 2: choose between individual real estate shares and real estate ETFs
For most readers, the real choice is between buying one or more French listed property companies and buying a real estate ETF. The key question is how much diversification you want, and how much research you are willing to do yourself.
When a real estate ETF may fit better
An ETF can suit you if you want broader diversification and a simpler first step. The AMF’s ETF guide explains that ETFs track an index and come with their own costs and risks.
A common question is whether a real estate ETF in France only holds French names. Often it does not. Many real estate ETFs available to investors in France also include companies from other European or global markets.
When individual French real estate shares may fit better
Individual French real estate shares may fit better if you want targeted exposure to one segment, such as offices, logistics, retail, housing, or hotels. That can be useful if you have a clear view on one part of the market.
The risk here is concentration. Before you invest in SIICs or other listed property companies available in France, check what the company owns, how much debt it carries, how it earns rent, and how easy the shares are to trade.
Step 3: pick the right account in France
The account wrapper can change both your tax outcome and the list of products you can buy. For a fuller wrapper overview, see Expatica’s guides on how to invest in index funds in France and how to invest for passive income in France. Wrapper references below were last checked in July 2026.
Can you hold real estate investments in a PEA?
A PEA, or Plan d’Épargne en Actions, is France’s equity savings wrapper. The AMF guide to the PEA explains that it is designed for equity investing and follows its own eligibility rules.
SIIC shares, and comparable European listed property companies covered by the same rule, are not eligible for a PEA under current French tax guidance. Other securities and investment funds follow separate PEA eligibility rules, so check the current eligibility of any real estate share or ETF with your broker and in the issuer or fund documentation before placing an order.
What to check with a broker before you fund the account
If you are not sure whether to use a bank platform or a specialist broker, start with the basics: market access, custody fees, dealing fees, reporting, recurring investment options, and whether the platform offers the exact share or ETF you want. In France, major local banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, and Société Générale may offer investment accounts, but costs and product range can differ a lot.
A compte-titres ordinaire, or ordinary securities account, is usually the more flexible wrapper. The AMF guide to the compte-titres ordinaire explains that it can hold a wide range of listed securities, but it does not work like a PEA for tax purposes. If you still need local banking rails to fund your broker, it may also help to open a bank account in France.
Step 4: research French listed property companies before you buy
You do not need to become an equity analyst before your first trade, but you do need a simple research process. Focus on what the company owns, where it operates, how concentrated it is, what debt it uses, and how it pays shareholders.
Key details to compare on Euronext and company reports
Use the Euronext Paris equities list to confirm the listing, ticker, market, and ISIN. Then move to the issuer’s investor relations page or annual report for the details that matter.
|Check
|Why it matters
|Where to verify
|Asset type
|Offices, retail, logistics, hotels, or housing behave differently
|Annual report, factsheet
|Geography
|One city or one country can create concentration risk
|Investor presentation
|Debt
|High debt can increase pressure when rates are high
|Financial statements
|Dividends
|Payouts matter, but they are not guaranteed
|Dividend history, results
|Liquidity
|Thinly traded shares can be harder to buy or sell at your target price
|Euronext page
Neutral examples of French listed real estate names
These are examples of the market only, not recommendations.
|Company
|Main property focus
|Gecina
|Mainly central offices, with residential exposure in the Paris region
|Klépierre
|Large shopping centres across continental Europe
|Covivio
|A mix of offices, housing, and hotels across major European cities
|Argan
|Logistics warehouses in France
|Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
|Large shopping centres and mixed-use retail destinations
Step 5: understand taxes and costs before you invest
Tax and cost references in this section were last checked in July 2026.
- PFU or flat tax: taxable securities gains and income are often taxed under the PFU system for French tax residents, but the exact outcome depends on the product and your situation. See the Service-Public guide to gains on securities.
- Social charges: these can apply alongside income tax for French tax residents.
- Broker fees: check dealing fees, custody fees, transfer fees, and closing fees.
- Fund fees: ETFs have ongoing costs even if the trading fee looks low.
- Foreign withholding tax: some dividends may arrive after tax has already been deducted abroad.
- Wrapper effect: holding a product in a PEA can lead to a different outcome from holding it in a compte-titres ordinaire.
What may change if you are not fully tax resident in France
Cross-border tax treatment can depend on your tax residence, the country where the income arises, and the applicable tax treaty. If you receive foreign investment income while resident in France, check the relevant treaty and French reporting requirements before relying on a particular withholding-tax or tax-credit treatment.
That is where a qualified adviser matters. Check treaty relief, reporting obligations, and dividend treatment before you build a large position.
How currency conversion and transfer fees affect your return
If you are paid in pounds, dollars, or another currency, your return can be reduced before you even invest. A poor exchange rate or repeated transfer fee can quietly erode performance, especially on large or regular top-ups.
A Wise account can be one practical option to compare when moving money into euros or funding a French brokerage account, but it is not the investment itself. The useful step is to compare the total FX cost before you send the money.
Step 6: place your first order and build a simple routine
Once you have chosen the wrapper and product, the process is mostly operational: confirm the name, check the ISIN and exchange, review the cost, place the order, and save the documents for your records. A simple recurring plan can help you stay consistent and avoid overtrading.
A first-buy checklist before you click confirm
- Confirm the wrapper you are using, PEA or compte-titres ordinaire.
- Check the exact product type, single share or ETF.
- Verify the ISIN, ticker, and exchange.
- Read the latest factsheet, KID, or annual report.
- Confirm all visible fees before the order goes through.
- Make sure your cash balance is already in euros.
- Be clear that capital is at risk and returns are not guaranteed.
If you are moving money from abroad, compare exchange rates and transfer costs, including the Wise account, before funding a large purchase.
Conclusion
Real estate stocks can give you property exposure in France without the cost and administration of buying a building directly. The main choice is between individual listed property companies and broader real estate ETFs, with diversification, liquidity, fees, and account eligibility all affecting the trade-off. Check the exact security, wrapper, and costs before placing an order, and keep tax residency and cross-border reporting in view if your finances span more than one country. Capital is at risk, so use official product documents and current guidance rather than relying on a company name or headline yield alone.
FAQ
Real estate stocks in France
What is an ISIN and why should you check it before buying?
An ISIN is the international identification code for a security. Checking it helps you avoid buying the wrong share class, ETF, or exchange listing when product names look similar.
Do you need a French broker to buy Euronext Paris real estate shares?
Not always. Many expats can use an international broker if it offers access to Euronext Paris and accepts their country of residence, but the exact account options and tax reporting can differ.
What is the difference between a distributing and accumulating real estate ETF?
A distributing ETF pays income out to investors, while an accumulating ETF reinvests it inside the fund. The better fit depends on whether you want cash flow now or simpler long-term compounding.
Sources
- AMF: ETF definitions, risks, KID checks, and PEA eligibility considerations, checked on 20 July 2026.
- AMF: PEA overview, eligibility rules, and investment-wrapper guidance, checked on 20 July 2026.
- AMF: compte-titres ordinaire scope and fee considerations, checked on 20 July 2026.
- Service-Public: high-level guidance on securities gains, PFU, and social charges, checked on 20 July 2026.
- Euronext: Paris-listed equities, ticker, ISIN, and market information, checked on 20 July 2026.
- Covivio: company information on its office, housing, and hotel portfolio, checked on 20 July 2026.
- Klépierre: investor information and shopping-centre portfolio focus, checked on 20 July 2026.
- Argan: company information on logistics warehouses in France, checked on 20 July 2026.
- Gecina: 2025 Universal Registration Document covering its office and residential portfolio, checked on 20 July 2026.
- Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: financial results and investor information, checked on 20 July 2026.
- BOFiP: PEA eligibility rules, including the treatment of SIIC shares and comparable European listed property companies, checked on 12 August 2026.
- Direction générale des Finances publiques: French reporting and tax treatment of income received from abroad, including the role of applicable tax treaties, checked on 12 August 2026.