How to invest in startups in France as an expat

Key takeaways Equity crowdfunding platforms: Crowdfunding is often the easiest way to start investing in French startups with smaller amounts, but your money can be locked up for years and your shareholder rights may be limited if you invest through an SPV/nominee structure. Before investing, confirm the platform is properly authorised by checking it against AMF and ESMA registers.

Crowdfunding is often the easiest way to start investing in French startups with smaller amounts, but your money can be locked up for years and your shareholder rights may be limited if you invest through an SPV/nominee structure. Before investing, confirm the platform is properly authorised by checking it against AMF and ESMA registers. Angel networks and direct deals: Angel deals can suit investors who can read legal terms and do serious due diligence, but they usually involve more admin, higher minimum tickets, and less “standard” process than platforms. Make sure you know who is leading the round and review the pacte d’actionnaires carefully before committing.

Angel deals can suit investors who can read legal terms and do serious due diligence, but they usually involve more admin, higher minimum tickets, and less “standard” process than platforms. Make sure you know who is leading the round and review the pacte d’actionnaires carefully before committing. Startup funds and FCPI: Funds (including FCPI-style vehicles) can diversify your exposure across multiple startups, but fees, lock-ups, and tax rules can make them less flexible than they appear. Check the fund’s strategy, eligibility conditions, exit mechanics, and the current tax treatment that applies to your situation.

Funds (including FCPI-style vehicles) can diversify your exposure across multiple startups, but fees, lock-ups, and tax rules can make them less flexible than they appear. Check the fund’s strategy, eligibility conditions, exit mechanics, and the current tax treatment that applies to your situation. Before sending money: The operational risk is real, especially cross-border: sending funds to the wrong beneficiary or skipping onboarding/compliance steps can derail the investment. Read the KIIS and confirm the exact legal entity and bank details that should receive your transfer.

The operational risk is real, especially cross-border: sending funds to the wrong beneficiary or skipping onboarding/compliance steps can derail the investment. Read the KIIS and confirm the exact legal entity and bank details that should receive your transfer. Best next action: Don’t choose an investment route just because the minimum amount looks affordable, as the structure may be a poor fit for your objectives and constraints. Instead, pick the route that matches your risk tolerance, tax residency/profile, and your ability to review and store the right documents. Wise to fund a French startup investment in EUR (and keep clean records) Startup investing often fails on logistics, not the pitch: you may need to send a time-sensitive EUR transfer to a specific beneficiary (platform, SPV/nominee, escrow, or a lawyer’s client account), using an exact reference, after KYC/source-of-funds checks. A Wise account can help you hold and convert to EUR, see conversion costs upfront, and send cross-border payments when the recipient and transfer route are supported. Learn more about the Wise account

What startup investing in France actually means Startup investing in France usually means putting money into an unlisted company at an early or growth stage. Unlike buying listed shares on Euronext Paris, you are normally funding the company directly during a private round, often through a platform, an angel syndicate, or a fund. That matters because the rules, documents, and risks are different. You may see French paperwork, longer holding periods, and fewer easy exits than in public markets. If you want the wider investing context first, Expatica’s guide to investing in France is a useful starting point. Money Management Investing in France Read more Quick glossary: Business angel: a private investor who uses their own money to back an early-stage company.

a private investor who uses their own money to back an early-stage company. Augmentation de capital: a capital increase, where the company issues new shares to raise money.

a capital increase, where the company issues new shares to raise money. Pacte d’actionnaires: a shareholder agreement that sets rules on voting, transfers, exits, and investor rights.

Compare the main ways to invest in French startups Most expats will end up choosing between startup crowdfunding in France, direct angel access, or pooled exposure through a fund. The practical choice depends on how much you can invest, how much due diligence you can do yourself, and how comfortable you are reading legal terms before you commit. Equity crowdfunding platforms For many readers, equity crowdfunding in France is the most accessible route. You invest online in unlisted shares or share-linked structures, usually with lower entry amounts than angel deals, but you still need to treat it as a high-risk private investment, not an easy side bet. Checklist before you use a platform: Confirm it is authorised and appears on the AMF and ESMA records.

Read the KIIS, or key investment information sheet, before relying on the pitch video.

Check whether you hold shares directly or through a nominee or special purpose vehicle, called an SPV. Angel networks and direct deals Angel networks, syndicates, and direct private deals usually suit readers with more experience, more time for due diligence, or stronger access to founders and lead investors. Minimum tickets are often higher, and the documents may be less standardised than on a platform. A strong lead investor can be a useful signal, but it is not a substitute for reviewing the deal terms. The pacte d’actionnaires is an important document to check for transfer limits, pre-emption rights, drag-along clauses, tag-along clauses, voting rights, and information rights. French documents may arrive first in French, so ask early what can be provided in English if you need it. Startup funds and FCPI Some expats prefer pooled exposure instead of choosing one company. This can include venture or innovation funds, and in some cases FCPI, or fonds communs de placement dans l’innovation, which are French innovation funds that pool investor money across several companies. If you are looking at French startup funds for individuals, the key trade-off is lower involvement versus less control. A fund can spread risk across several holdings, but you still need to check strategy, fees, lock-in rules, and whether any tax benefit actually applies to your own tax residency and holding period.

Check eligibility and verify the platform first Before you compare returns, separate three questions: can you invest at all, can the platform onboard someone from your country, and what changes because of your tax residency or where the money is coming from? Can foreigners and non-residents invest? Foreign investors may be able to invest in French startups, but eligibility depends on the platform, the investor’s jurisdiction, onboarding requirements, and tax residency. This is different from immigration status. Buying startup shares is not the same as qualifying for French residence rights, and readers should keep those issues separate rather than assuming that a private investment creates a residence route. How to confirm a platform is authorised Use this five-step process before you send any money to an AMF crowdfunding platform in France or any EU platform marketing French deals: Search the provider on the AMF crowdfunding service provider page. Cross-check the same legal name on the ESMA register. Read the KIIS for the specific deal, not just the homepage summary. Check the platform’s legal entity name, contact details, and complaints information. Stop if you see pressure tactics, guaranteed return language, unclear beneficiary accounts, or missing disclosures. A common question is whether authorisation means the deal is safe. It does not. Authorisation helps you verify the platform, not the quality of the startup. Example of information to check in the AMF register. The platform shown is for illustration only and is not a recommendation.

Do due diligence before you invest Investment mistakes can start before the transfer itself, when an investor skips hard questions, trusts marketing copy, or fails to understand the terms attached to the shares. Questions to ask before you commit capital Use this checklist before you invest: What problem does the business solve, and is there real traction? Look for signed customers, recent revenue figures, or active pilots.

Look for signed customers, recent revenue figures, or active pilots. How much runway does it have? Updated financials should show how long the company can operate before it needs more money.

Updated financials should show how long the company can operate before it needs more money. Who is leading the round? A credible lead investor can improve discipline, but you still need to read the terms yourself.

A credible lead investor can improve discipline, but you still need to read the terms yourself. How much dilution risk is there? Ask for a cap table summary and understand how future rounds could reduce your percentage.

Ask for a cap table summary and understand how future rounds could reduce your percentage. What rights come with your shares? Review the shareholder agreement summary for voting, information, transfer, and exit terms.

Review the shareholder agreement summary for voting, information, transfer, and exit terms. How will the money be used, and what is the likely exit path? Good evidence includes a clear use-of-funds plan, milestones, and a realistic explanation of how an exit could happen. Common mistakes expats make Trusting the pitch over the paperwork: the legal terms matter more than the marketing page.

the legal terms matter more than the marketing page. Ignoring tax residency: French startup tax relief is not automatic and may not apply the same way to non-residents.

French startup tax relief is not automatic and may not apply the same way to non-residents. Underestimating illiquidity: your money can stay locked in for years.

your money can stay locked in for years. Forgetting currency and transfer friction: FX costs and payment mistakes can affect the real cost of the investment.

FX costs and payment mistakes can affect the real cost of the investment. Waiting too long to ask for documents: French startup documents may arrive late in the process.

Understand taxes, fees and exit risk Tax is one of the biggest areas of confusion for expats. In France, relief depends on the investor’s tax situation, the company’s status, the type of investment, and how long the shares are held. Under the current Service Public guidance, IR-PME applies to certain eligible cash subscriptions into qualifying companies and requires the investor to be tax resident in France and to meet the applicable holding conditions. JEI, JEIR, and JEII-related rules can bring different rates or conditions in specific cases, so do not treat any tax relief as automatic. Fees and exits matter just as much as tax. Platform fees, fund fees, legal review costs, dilution in later rounds, and lock-in periods all shape the result. Even a strong company may not give you a quick exit. Startup investing risks in France are not just about company failure; they also include long delays, follow-on funding risk, and the chance that you cannot sell when you want to. Tax relief or cost area Who it may affect Main condition or trigger What to verify IR-PME French tax residents investing in eligible companies and meeting the applicable conditions Eligible subscription, company conditions, and holding period Current Service Public IR-PME rules JEI, JEIR, JEII-related relief Investors in specific qualifying innovative companies Company status, dates, caps, and investor profile Current eligibility and dates on Service Public Platform, fund, and legal fees Almost all investors Entry, management, or document review costs The fee schedule and whether charges are built into the route Exit and dilution risk Anyone buying private shares Future rounds, low liquidity, or no buyer Share class, investor rights, and realistic exit scenarios This table is a high-level summary. Tax eligibility, rates, dates, caps, and holding conditions can change and should be checked against current official guidance before publication or investment. If you also need the broader tax background, Expatica’s guide to taxes in France can help you place startup investing in your wider French reporting picture. Taxes Guide to French taxes in 2026 Read more

Fund your investment from abroad and keep records This is the step many guides miss. Once you decide to invest, you still need to move money into euros, match the exact beneficiary details, and keep proof of what you did. A major local bank such as BNP Paribas, Société Générale, or Crédit Agricole may feel familiar if you already bank in France and want branch support. A multi-currency alternative may be more practical if you are funding from another country and want to hold EUR alongside another currency before you send. The key point is not that one route is always cheaper, but that you should know the full cost and payment path before you confirm. You may also be asked for proof of identity, proof of address, or source-of-funds documents before the platform or startup accepts the investment. If you are still building your local setup, Expatica’s guides to banking in France and opening a bank account in France explain the local banking basics. Where relevant, a Wise account can help you hold euros and other currencies, view conversion costs upfront, and manage cross-border payments. Wise is not an investment provider. Banking Banking in France for expats (2026) Read more Checklist before you send funds: Confirm the exact beneficiary legal name and payment reference.

Check whether the money goes to the platform, the startup, escrow, or a lawyer’s client account.

Ask what identification or source-of-funds documents may be needed.

Save transfer receipts, subscription forms, and shareholder documents in one folder.

Record the euro amount, FX rate used, transfer date, and purpose of payment for tax and compliance records. Example of the bank transfer details to double-check before sending money, including the beneficiary name, IBAN, BIC, and payment reference.