How to invest in bonds in France

Key takeaways Individual government bonds: May suit readers who want known maturity dates and direct issuer exposure. They offer a clear coupon and maturity structure, but the price can fall if you sell early. In France, government bonds are commonly called OATs.

May suit readers who want known maturity dates and direct issuer exposure. They offer a clear coupon and maturity structure, but the price can fall if you sell early. In France, government bonds are commonly called OATs. Individual corporate bonds: May suit readers who want income and are comfortable researching issuers. They can offer higher yields than government bonds, but also carry higher default risk and weaker liquidity. Credit quality matters more than headline yield.

May suit readers who want income and are comfortable researching issuers. They can offer higher yields than government bonds, but also carry higher default risk and weaker liquidity. Credit quality matters more than headline yield. Bond ETFs: May suit beginners looking for simple diversification, with easy access to a broad spread of holdings. However, the fund price moves daily and most broad bond ETFs do not have a single maturity date. In France, they are often available through a compte-titres ordinaire, or CTO.

May suit beginners looking for simple diversification, with easy access to a broad spread of holdings. However, the fund price moves daily and most broad bond ETFs do not have a single maturity date. In France, they are often available through a compte-titres ordinaire, or CTO. Bond mutual funds: May suit readers using bank or insurer platforms. They offer professional management and easy buying, but ongoing charges and the manager’s investment style can affect returns. In France, they are often found within assurance vie contracts.

May suit readers using bank or insurer platforms. They offer professional management and easy buying, but ongoing charges and the manager’s investment style can affect returns. In France, they are often found within assurance vie contracts. Inflation-linked bonds: May suit readers concerned about inflation eroding fixed income. They can offer some protection if inflation rises, but prices may still fall when real yields increase. France offers inflation-linked OATs as well as fund options. Funding your bond investment account from abroad If you’re building a bond allocation in France but earn in another currency, keep funding costs low. A Wise account lets you hold multiple currencies, convert to euros at transparent rates, and send EUR to a French bank or broker when you’re ready to buy bonds or bond funds. Open a Wise account No commitment required

Step 1: decide what role bonds should play in your portfolio Bonds can provide income, diversification, and potentially lower volatility than shares, and may support capital-preservation goals when the money has a clear future use. A common mistake is treating bonds as “safer cash.” Cash balances do not fluctuate in market price like traded bonds do, so bond investing for beginners starts with understanding what problem the bond allocation is meant to solve. Use this checklist before you buy: Time horizon: Will you need the money in under three years, in five years, or much later?

Will you need the money in under three years, in five years, or much later? Income need: Do you want regular payments now, or are you focused on total return?

Do you want regular payments now, or are you focused on total return? Risk tolerance: Could you stay invested if bond prices fell after rates moved up?

Could you stay invested if bond prices fell after rates moved up? Access to cash: Might you need to sell quickly for a move, school fees, or a property deposit? For example, an expat in Lyon who earns partly in US dollars but saves for euro spending in three to five years may use bonds to reduce the risk of holding everything in shares, while also avoiding leaving too much money in low-yield cash.

Step 2: pick the bond type and risk level that match your goal The first practical choice is usually government bonds versus corporate bonds, and then whether you want inflation protection as well. Government bonds are loans to states, corporate bonds are loans to companies, and inflation-linked bonds are built so payments or principal adjust with inflation measures. Higher yield often means higher risk. That risk may come from weaker issuer finances, longer duration, lower liquidity, or all three. A bond can look safe on the issuer side but still be a poor fit if you may need to sell at the wrong time. Goal Usually compare What may fit Main watchpoint Stability and issuer strength Government bonds High-quality sovereign debt Rate moves still affect price Higher income Corporate bonds Investment-grade or mixed corporate exposure Credit risk can rise fast in weak markets Inflation concern Inflation-linked bonds OATi or bond funds with inflation-linked exposure Protection is not the same as no volatility Government bonds, corporate bonds, and inflation-linked bonds French government bonds are called OATs, short for Obligations Assimilables du Trésor. Agence France Trésor says retail investors can buy fixed-rate and index-linked OATs on the secondary market, checked on 20 July 2026 at Agence France Trésor. Bond type What it is Main use Main risk Government bonds Loans to a state, such as French OATs Core stability and income Prices can fall when rates rise Corporate bonds Loans to businesses Higher income potential Issuer default or downgrade Inflation-linked bonds Bonds linked to inflation measures Help protect purchasing power Can still lose value before maturity Before buying, verify the issuer, ISIN, maturity date, coupon, currency, and product factsheet on your broker platform or the official issuer page. Short-, medium-, and long-term bonds Longer-term bonds usually react more strongly to interest-rate changes, while shorter-term bonds are generally less sensitive to those moves. Yields can vary across maturities depending on market conditions. That bond yield versus price relationship matters most if you may sell before maturity or if you buy a bond fund. For beginners, comparing shorter or intermediate durations with long-dated bonds can make the interest-rate trade-off easier to understand before choosing a route.

Step 3: choose how you want to buy bonds in France If you are researching how to buy bonds in France, the real decision is not just what to buy, but how you want to access it. The route changes your diversification, minimum investment size, admin burden, and the type of tax wrapper you can use. In France, many readers compare individual bonds, bond ETFs, bond funds, and wrapper routes such as a CTO or assurance vie. If you are still mapping the wider picture, Investing in France is a useful starting point before narrowing your shortlist. Money Management Investing in France Read more Route Ease of use Diversification What to check in France Individual bonds Medium Low unless you buy many issues Access, minimum size, liquidity, tax reporting Bond ETFs High Usually broad UCITS structure, duration, fees, currency exposure Bond mutual funds High Usually broad Ongoing charges, manager style, platform menu Assurance vie fund menu Medium Depends on contract Available bond funds, wrapper fees, withdrawal rules Individual bonds vs bond ETFs and funds The bond ETFs versus individual bonds decision comes down to control versus simplicity. Individual bonds can give you known maturity dates and clearer cash-flow planning, while bond ETFs and funds usually make diversification easier and lower the starting barrier. This is different from assuming a fund is automatically safer. A bond fund still moves in price every day and, unlike an individual bond, typically does not have one fixed maturity date. Rather than searching only for the best bond funds for beginners, compare broad funds on duration, credit quality, currency exposure, and ongoing charges. Broker, major local bank, or French wrapper A self-directed broker may give you wider market access and lower dealing costs, while a major local bank such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, or Société Générale may feel simpler if you want your banking and investing in one place. A CTO, or compte-titres ordinaire, is the standard taxable securities account and is often the most flexible route for broad bond investing. An assurance vie is a French tax wrapper that can give access to different investment supports, including units of account invested in bonds or investment funds, depending on the contract. Fees, available investments, and withdrawal conditions can vary significantly between providers. If you still need local banking infrastructure first, see opening a bank account in France. Check these points before opening anything: What bond products can the platform actually access?

Are bond ETFs and funds easier to buy than individual bonds on that route?

What dealing, custody, or wrapper fees apply?

How clear are the annual tax statements for a France-based resident? Where Interactive Brokers can fit Interactive Brokers is one self-directed platform example to compare, not a personal recommendation. It may suit readers who want broad market access, but the key question is whether its bond range, bond ETF availability, pricing, and reporting fit your France-based setup. Compare market access for UCITS bond ETFs and individual bonds.

Compare dealing, custody, and foreign exchange costs.

Check whether the reporting and tax paperwork will be easy for you to use in France.

Step 4: check taxes, fees, and key risks before you invest Effective bond investing is about the result after friction, not the headline yield before it. Interest-rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, platform fees, fund charges, and foreign exchange costs can all reduce what you actually keep. A common mistake is to look only at the coupon or quoted yield. If the bond is in another currency, if the fund is expensive, or if you later sell into a weak market, the after-tax and after-fee outcome may look very different from the first number you saw. Use this pre-buy checklist: Compare issuer quality, not just yield.

Check duration, especially in bond funds.

Review dealing fees, custody fees, and fund ongoing charges.

Check the bond currency against your spending currency.

Ask what happens if you need to sell before maturity. How bond interest and gains may be taxed in France For French tax on bond interest, the first question is whether you are a French tax resident and what account wrapper you are using. As checked on July 2026, Service-Public says fixed-income investments such as bonds are taxable in France, and French residents often need to compare the PFU, also called the flat tax, with the progressive income tax option. At a high level: Bond interest: Often falls under the PFU framework unless you elect the progressive scale.

Often falls under the PFU framework unless you elect the progressive scale. Social charges: Can also apply, and the exact treatment depends on product and status.

Can also apply, and the exact treatment depends on product and status. Account type: A CTO and an assurance vie do not usually lead to the same tax outcome.

A CTO and an assurance vie do not usually lead to the same tax outcome. Verification: Check impots.gouv.fr and Service-Public for current tax rules, and Agence France Trésor for OAT-specific information before acting. French tax treatment depends on tax residency, account type, and sometimes a treaty, so avoid treating any generic example as a personal tax answer. For wider context, see Expatica’s taxes in France. Taxes Guide to French taxes in 2026 Read more What expats should verify if they have assets or income abroad Cross-border facts can change the result more than many beginners expect. If you hold assets or receive income outside France, verify these points before you buy: Tax residency: Which country currently taxes your worldwide investment income?

Which country currently taxes your worldwide investment income? Treaty position: Does a double-tax treaty affect how bond income is taxed?

Does a double-tax treaty affect how bond income is taxed? Withholding tax: Is tax being deducted abroad before money reaches you?

Is tax being deducted abroad before money reaches you? Reporting: Do you need to declare foreign accounts, relevant contracts, or foreign-source investment income in France? If your case spans more than one country, the after-tax result can change sharply, so professional advice may be worth it. Expatica’s France financial advisors directory can help you find local support.