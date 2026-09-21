Best virtual credit cards in France for expats

Finding the best virtual credit card in France can be harder than it looks. Many products described that way are actually virtual debit cards, deferred-debit cards, prepaid options, or e-Carte Bleue services linked to a bank card. That distinction affects fees, eligibility, and how the card fits everyday French payment habits. This guide compares France-available virtual card options by pricing, wallet support, local fit, overseas usefulness, and their main drawbacks.

Key takeaways Many expats search for a virtual credit card in France, but the shortlist usually narrows to virtual debit cards, bank-linked virtual-number tools, and only sometimes a true credit-style card. Some readers also care whether a card fits the CB or Cartes Bancaires ecosystem, which depends on the provider and card type. Virtual-number services: Best suited to safer online payments rather than full everyday spending.

Best suited to safer online payments rather than full everyday spending. FX costs: They can matter more than card subscription costs if you spend abroad often.

They can matter more than card subscription costs if you spend abroad often. Eligibility: For many newcomers, proof-of-address and onboarding requirements matter as much as fees.

For many newcomers, proof-of-address and onboarding requirements matter as much as fees. Local backup: A local card can still help with France-specific admin or merchant quirks. Wise account : A virtual debit card linked to a multi-currency account. It costs 7 EUR to order the physical card, with conversion fees from 0.2% and free same-currency card spending. Best for: expats paid or spending across currencies. Main trade-off: it is not a credit card, and some situations still call for a physical backup card.

A virtual debit card linked to a multi-currency account. It costs 7 EUR to order the physical card, with conversion fees from 0.2% and free same-currency card spending. expats paid or spending across currencies. it is not a credit card, and some situations still call for a physical backup card. Revolut : A virtual debit card. The Standard plan costs 0 EUR and virtual cards are free, although FX limits and weekend fees can apply. Best for: fast app-based setup and mixed EUR or travel use. Main trade-off: the best value depends on your plan and conversion habits.

A virtual debit card. The Standard plan costs 0 EUR and virtual cards are free, although FX limits and weekend fees can apply. fast app-based setup and mixed EUR or travel use. the best value depends on your plan and conversion habits. N26 : A virtual debit card. The Standard plan costs 0 EUR and includes a first virtual card, although non-euro cash withdrawal fees apply on lower plans. Best for: clean everyday EUR spending and simple app controls. Main trade-off: it offers less direct multi-currency control than Wise.

A virtual debit card. The Standard plan costs 0 EUR and includes a first virtual card, although non-euro cash withdrawal fees apply on lower plans. clean everyday EUR spending and simple app controls. it offers less direct multi-currency control than Wise. BoursoBank Ultim : A Visa debit card available in physical or dematerialised form, with free virtual cards. The dematerialised Ultim card is free without a usage condition, while the physical card is free subject to usage conditions. Foreign-currency cash withdrawal fees apply after the monthly free allowance. Best for: expats who want a French online-bank relationship. Main trade-off: eligibility and onboarding requirements depend on the card setup you choose.

A Visa debit card available in physical or dematerialised form, with free virtual cards. The dematerialised Ultim card is free without a usage condition, while the physical card is free subject to usage conditions. Foreign-currency cash withdrawal fees apply after the monthly free allowance. expats who want a French online-bank relationship. eligibility and onboarding requirements depend on the card setup you choose. Fortuneo : A French bank card with a virtual-card service. Key cards cost 0 EUR when usage conditions are met, and listed offers include no card fees abroad. Best for: fee-conscious users who already want a local bank setup. Main trade-off: it is less flexible for cross-border money management.

A French bank card with a virtual-card service. Key cards cost 0 EUR when usage conditions are met, and listed offers include no card fees abroad. fee-conscious users who already want a local bank setup. it is less flexible for cross-border money management. Société Générale e-Carte Bleue: A virtual card-number service linked to an existing bank card. The service costs 14 EUR a year as an add-on. Best for: safer online shopping within a major local bank setup. Main trade-off: it is mainly designed for remote payments rather than use as a full travel card. Methodology: this shortlist was chosen for France availability, virtual-card features, expat friendliness, pricing clarity, and international usability. Fees, features, and eligibility can change, so always verify current details on official provider sites before applying. Provider information was checked on September 2026. This guide is for general information only and is not financial, legal, or tax advice. Wise virtual card for online payments and travel spending If you mainly want a virtual card for safer online purchases or mobile-wallet payments, a Wise virtual card can be a practical option to compare. It’s a virtual debit card linked to a multi-currency account, so you can spend in EUR or convert when paying in other currencies. Open a Wise account No commitment required If French banking still feels new, Expatica’s guide to banking in France gives the wider picture. Banking Banking in France for expats Read more

Wise account The Wise virtual card in France is a virtual debit card linked to a Wise account, not a credit card. On Wise’s France page, you can get the digital card in the app after ordering the physical Wise debit card for €7, then add it to Apple Pay or Google Pay. Fees, card type and availability in France Think of Wise as a spending and money-management tool, not a borrowing product. If you pay in EUR that you already hold, card spending is free. If you spend in a currency you do not hold, Wise converts at the mid-market rate and adds a conversion fee. Check the live France pricing page for the current rate. A simple use case is an expat in France paid partly in EUR and partly in GBP or USD. You can hold both balances in one place and convert only when needed. If you also plan to withdraw cash, verify the current ATM allowance on Wise’s live limits page. Additional charges may apply from independent ATM networks. Best for expats, limits and key drawbacks Choose Wise if your money moves between France and somewhere else, or if you get paid in one currency and spend in another. It is most useful when visible FX costs matter more to you than rewards or borrowing. Where it falls short is local card use that behaves more like credit. You do not get borrowing, and some hotels or car-rental desks may still prefer a physical card or a local-bank style card. If that is your concern, Expatica’s guide to best credit cards in France is the better adjacent comparison. If your day-to-day life crosses currencies, compare Wise’s live card and FX pricing before you apply. Wise users can freeze and manage their digital card directly in the Wise app.

Revolut For app-first users, Revolut is easy to shortlist. It suits expats who want quick setup, everyday EUR spending, and light travel use. Fees, card type and availability in France On Revolut’s France help page, you create a virtual card in the app, and its France Standard fee page says virtual cards are free and the Standard plan has no subscription fee. That makes entry easy if you want a virtual card for online shopping in France without waiting for a physical card. Revolut’s FX rules depend on your plan and timing. On the Standard plan, money exchanges above €1,000 per month can trigger a 1% fair usage fee, and weekend exchanges can also cost 1%. Check current wallet support, card-delivery charges, and France-specific terms before you apply. Best for expats, limits and key drawbacks If you want one app for subscriptions, day-to-day EUR payments, and light travel use, Revolut can make sense. It feels simplest if most of your spending stays inside the eurozone and you only convert small amounts. The catch is that the cheapest-looking plan is not always the cheapest in practice. Once thresholds, weekend exchanges, or paid-plan extras enter the picture, the total cost can shift. It also may not replace every local banking need in France if you want a more rooted French relationship.

N26 N26 gives you a neat everyday account with a virtual card from a licensed bank. It suits people who want easy EUR spending, online payments, and simple app controls. Fees, card type and availability in France N26’s France plans page lists a free Standard plan with a free virtual debit card. Paid plans add extras such as a physical card, more euro ATM withdrawals, and travel perks. Card payments abroad are listed as free, but international use is not always fully fee-free. N26’s France page also shows a 1.7% fee for ATM withdrawals outside the eurozone on Standard and Smart, while Go and Metal include those withdrawals. Check extra card limits and local eligibility before you apply. Best for expats, limits and key drawbacks If most of your spending stays in euros, N26 can feel refreshingly simple. It is especially neat if you want an N26 virtual card France option for subscriptions and everyday spending. What N26 does less well is multi-currency planning. If you regularly send money home, keep several currency balances, or want more FX transparency at the moment of conversion, Wise gives you more direct cross-border tools. N26 is strongest as an everyday EUR account with a virtual card, not a full multi-currency strategy.

BoursoBank Ultim BoursoBank Ultim is the French online-bank route in this shortlist. It suits expats who want app-based virtual cards tied more closely to daily life in France. Fees, card type and availability in France The official Ultim page describes a Visa card available in physical or dematerialised form, with free virtual cards in the app, free payments in foreign currencies, and three free foreign-currency cash withdrawals per month before a 1.69% fee applies. It is also compatible with major mobile wallets. French terminology matters here. The physical Ultim card can be available in débit immédiat or, for eligible customers, débit différé, while the dematerialised version is available with immediate debit. Because this is a local-bank style product, check current onboarding documents and the steps for opening a bank account in France before you apply. Best for expats, limits and key drawbacks Already settled in France? BoursoBank Ultim can make more sense if you want a more local account and card setup for EUR spending, subscriptions, and some travel. It is also handy if you want app-based virtual cards without leaving the French banking ecosystem. Newly arrived expats may find identity checks and paperwork slower than with app-first providers. You get fewer cross-border money-management tools than with Wise. Banking How to open a bank account in France Read more