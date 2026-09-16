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Insurance

Travel insurance for visitors in France

France’s travel insurance needs vary by nationality and entry status, and some travellers must show cover or documents. GHIC/EHIC may help with necessary public healthcare, but won’t cover all risks. This guide explains requirements, key cover, exclusions, and activities.

Jonathan Rigottier
Written by
Last updated

Official France entry and healthcare pages were reviewed on September 2026. This guide is general information only, not legal, medical, or insurance advice.

Key takeaways

  • Visa-required visitors: Travel insurance is usually part of the visa process. Check that your certificate clearly covers medical and hospital expenses, medical repatriation, the required territory, and the full travel period.
  • GHIC or EHIC holders: Eligible travellers may use their card for medically necessary public healthcare during a temporary stay, but it is not a substitute for every type of travel insurance cover.
  • Visa-free city-break travellers: Check the current entry-document rules for your situation and consider emergency medical cover, theft, delays, and missed connections when comparing policies.
  • Family holidays: Look at medical cover for every traveller, cancellation, baggage, emergency support, child age limits, excesses, and claims rules.
  • Ski trips: Standard policies may not automatically cover skiing, rescue, equipment, or off-piste activity, so check whether you need a winter sports add-on.

Wise for travel spending in France

A Wise account can help you hold, convert, and spend euros in France, which is useful if you need to pay upfront for a doctor, pharmacy, or unexpected travel changes. Keep it as a backup for everyday costs and emergency top-ups.

No commitment required

Do you need travel insurance for France?

Travel insurance requirements for France depend on your nationality and entry status. EU, EEA, and Swiss travellers using the EHIC framework and visa-exempt non-EU visitors can face different entry and healthcare rules, so check the official guidance that applies to your situation before departure.

When travel insurance is required for France

If you need a short-stay visa for France, travel insurance is usually part of the application. France-Visas and French government short-stay guidance refer to proof of insurance for medical and hospital expenses and medical repatriation. If you are unsure which route applies, Expatica’s guide to French visas is a useful starting point.

France-Visas also explains that border officers can ask travellers for supporting documents on arrival, including an insurance certificate depending on their situation. Mainland France and French non-European territories do not always follow the same visa framework, so check the relevant rules separately if your itinerary extends beyond European France.

  • Confirm that the policy is valid for the full stay and the territory required for your trip.
  • Check that emergency medical and hospital treatment are clearly covered.
  • Verify that medical repatriation is named in the certificate or policy wording.
  • Make sure your name, travel dates, and destination match your visa file.
  • Check whether the insurer states that the policy is suitable for your visa requirements.
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Visas & Immigration

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When GHIC or EHIC helps but is not enough

A common question is whether a GHIC or EHIC makes travel insurance for France unnecessary. In practice, it does not cover every travel risk. According to Service-Public and CLEISS guidance for short stays in France, eligible visitors can use an EHIC, called a CEAM in French guidance, or a UK GHIC to access medically necessary public healthcare during an eligible temporary stay.

Public healthcare access during a short stay still depends on your status and eligibility, and it does not remove every cost or travel risk. If your visit may turn into a move or a longer stay, Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in France explains the resident system instead.

  • GHIC or EHIC may help with medically necessary public treatment during an eligible temporary stay.
  • Travel insurance can add protection for risks such as repatriation, cancellation, baggage, and some costs outside public healthcare.
  • GHIC or EHIC does not automatically cover private treatment or non-medical travel disruption.
  • You may still need to pay some costs upfront and seek reimbursement later, depending on your circumstances.
A plane cabin with many passengers, as shown from the aisle

What should a France travel insurance policy cover?

Not every policy fits a trip to France equally well. If your plans include a visa application, multiple cities, a ski resort, or a long list of prepaid bookings, focus on the wording in the policy and certificate rather than only the sales summary.

Medical treatment, hospital stays, and repatriation

Emergency medical cover is the first thing to check in a travel medical insurance policy for France. France has an extensive healthcare system, but visitors should not assume that every type of treatment will be low-cost or cashless. Depending on the provider and your healthcare status, you may be asked to pay first and seek reimbursement later.

Look for clear wording on emergency treatment, inpatient hospital care, specialist treatment, and medical repatriation. Check how emergency limits apply, when the assistance line must be contacted, and under what circumstances transport back to your home country is covered.

Trip cancellation, delays, and baggage cover

Cancellation and trip interruption can matter when you have prepaid travel costs at risk. That may include flights, hotels, ski passes, tours, rail tickets, or domestic travel between French cities.

When you compare policies, check these points:

  • Cancellation and curtailment cover for eligible prepaid travel costs.
  • Delay or missed connection cover for eligible extra transport or accommodation expenses.
  • Baggage delay, loss, or theft cover.
  • Support for passport and travel-document loss after theft.

Skiing, driving, and activity add-ons

France is not only about museums and weekend breaks. If your trip includes Chamonix, Val d’Isère, mountain driving, or other outdoor activities, standard cover may not be enough for everything you plan to do.

When standard cover may not be enough:

  • Skiing or snowboarding may require a winter sports add-on.
  • Rescue, piste-side treatment, or equipment cover may be subject to separate terms.
  • Off-piste activity may be excluded unless specific policy conditions are met.
  • Driving trips may require separate protection for rental-car excess or roadside disruption.

How France changes the risks you should plan for

Destination context matters. Travel insurance for France can look similar on paper to cover for other European trips, but healthcare access, transport disruption, theft, and winter sports can change which policy features matter most for your itinerary.

Healthcare access and upfront payment in France

Residents deal with Assurance Maladie, France’s state health insurance system, through local CPAM offices and the Carte Vitale health card. Short-stay visitors do not usually use the resident setup, so their position can depend on an EHIC, GHIC, international coordination rules, or private cover. If you want the resident view, Expatica’s guide to the French healthcare system explains how the local system works.

For visitors, cash flow can matter as well as eligibility because some consultations, treatment, or medicines may require an upfront payment before any reimbursement is claimed. If you need help understanding how local appointments work, Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in France adds practical context.

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Strikes, theft, and transport disruption in France

Rail strikes, airport disruption, and delayed public transport are planning risks first, but they can also become insurance issues if your policy includes delay, missed-departure, or abandonment benefits and the event meets the policy conditions. Check how the insurer treats events that were already known when you booked or bought the policy.

Petty theft can also affect travellers in crowded tourist areas, metro lines, stations, and airport routes. If a passport, phone, or bag is stolen, an insurer may require evidence such as a police report, proof of ownership, or receipts for eligible replacement costs. Keep written confirmation from an airline, rail operator, hotel, or other provider when disruption forces you to change your plans.

How to choose the right policy for your trip

There is no single best travel insurance for France. The right policy depends on trip length, nationality, medical history, planned activities, and how much prepaid cost you want to protect if the trip changes.

Match the policy to your trip type

Traveller typeFirst priorityLikely add-onWhat to verify
Visa-required visitorMedical and repatriation cover that meets the applicable visa requirementsDocument-ready certificateDates, territory, and visa wording
Visa-free city-break travellerEmergency medical and theft coverDelay or missed departureExcess, baggage rules, and claims evidence
Family holiday travellerMedical cover for each traveller and cancellationGadget or family-related extras where usefulChild age limits and family definitions
Ski or activity travellerMedical, rescue, and repatriationWinter sports or activity coverEquipment, off-piste, and rescue exclusions

This table is a general planning guide. Policy wording, exclusions, eligibility, and visa acceptance can vary, so check the insurer’s current certificate and full terms before buying.

A common mistake is to compare only headline limits. Two policies can look similar at first glance but behave differently when the trip type, prepaid costs, activities, exclusions, and claims requirements are taken into account.

Check exclusions, excess, and pre-existing conditions

Policies often differ most in the detailed wording rather than the headline promise. Excess, also called a deductible in some markets, is the amount you may need to pay yourself before or as part of a claim. A lower-priced policy can still leave you with higher out-of-pocket costs if its excesses are larger or apply separately to different claims.

Claims also depend on the detailed terms. One policy may cover a declared pre-existing condition while another excludes related treatment, alcohol-linked incidents, unattended baggage, or activities outside the base plan.

Watch for these warning points:

  • Pre-existing conditions that must be declared before travel.
  • Separate excess amounts for medical, baggage, or cancellation claims.
  • Unattended baggage rules in stations, vehicles, or hotel areas.
  • Activity exclusions, especially for skiing or mountain sports.
French business etiquette|||||||

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

Many travel insurance problems begin before the trip. Travellers may assume GHIC or EHIC covers every risk, buy on price alone, or skip the wording that explains when a claim can be limited or rejected.

A simple comparison checklist before you buy

Use this checklist when comparing France travel insurance options:

  • Check emergency medical treatment, hospital cover, and repatriation first.
  • Match cancellation cover to the prepaid costs you actually have at risk.
  • Add winter sports or other activity cover if your trip needs it.
  • Compare the excess as well as the headline benefits.
  • Read the claims process and assistance-contact rules.
  • Confirm that the certificate fits your visa route if insurance is part of your application.
  • Check when disruption or strike cover applies and what evidence is required.

Claims paperwork to keep while you are in France

If something goes wrong, keeping the right paperwork while you are still travelling can make it easier to document a future claim. This matters whether you see a doctor, lose a bag, or have to rebook after a transport problem.

  • Itemised medical invoices and any discharge papers.
  • Prescription copies and pharmacy receipts.
  • Police reports for theft or passport loss.
  • Airline or baggage reference numbers.
  • Delay notices, rebooking confirmations, and transport receipts.
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Prepare your documents and travel money before you go

Before you leave, make sure you can prove your cover, pay for urgent costs, and show key documents if border staff, a healthcare provider, or an insurer asks for them.

What to carry before departure and on arrival

Keep digital and paper access to the documents that matter most for your route.

  • Passport with enough validity for your itinerary.
  • Visa, if your nationality or stay type requires one.
  • Travel insurance certificate and emergency contact details.
  • GHIC or EHIC, if you are eligible to use one.
  • Proof of accommodation and key onward or return bookings where relevant.
  • Copies of major bookings and important contact numbers.

If your trip is closer to a long stay than a holiday, Expatica’s France long-stay visa health insurance guide explains why the insurance context changes. If you are planning a fuller move, Expatica’s moving to France checklist helps separate visitor paperwork from relocation admin.

Using a Wise account for euro spending and emergency top-ups

A Wise account can be a secondary money-management tool for holding and converting euros while you travel. It is not travel insurance and does not replace visa-required medical cover, trip cancellation cover, or emergency medical protection. Travel money products and insurance products serve different purposes.

Conclusion

Travel insurance for France is not mandatory for every visitor, but the right cover depends on your entry route, healthcare rights, trip costs, and planned activities. If a visa requires insurance, focus on the certificate wording, dates, territory, medical cover, and repatriation before you apply. GHIC or EHIC can help eligible travellers with medically necessary public care, but they do not cover every travel risk. Compare exclusions, excesses, cancellation protection, activity cover, and claims paperwork before you buy. Keep your documents accessible during the trip and recheck official France guidance before departure.

FAQ

Travel insurance for France

Is travel insurance mandatory for France?

It depends on your entry route and circumstances. Short-stay visa applicants generally need to meet the applicable insurance requirements, while other visitors should check the current entry-document rules for their situation and consider cover for risks that public healthcare arrangements do not address.

Does GHIC or EHIC cover healthcare in France?

GHIC or EHIC can help eligible travellers access medically necessary public healthcare during an eligible temporary stay in France. They do not normally cover every private treatment cost, medical repatriation, cancellation, baggage loss, or other non-medical travel risks.

How much medical cover do you need for France?

Do not choose a policy on the headline amount alone. Visa applicants should check the current certificate and coverage requirements for their route, while other travellers should compare how the policy handles emergency treatment, hospital stays, repatriation, exclusions, and excesses.

Does travel insurance for France cover skiing?

Not always. Skiing may require a winter sports add-on or a policy that specifically covers the activities, equipment, rescue costs, and circumstances relevant to your trip, so check the wording before relying on standard cover.

Sources

  • France-Visas: official frequently asked questions on Schengen entry, supporting documents, and insurance certificates, page checked on 31 August 2026.
  • France-Visas: official information on arrival in France and documents that may be required at the border, page checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Service-Public.fr: official French guidance on short-stay Schengen visas, page checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Service-Public.fr: official guidance on health insurance for foreign visitors during holidays and short stays in France, page checked on 31 August 2026.
  • CLEISS: official guidance on healthcare coverage for people visiting France temporarily, page checked on 31 August 2026.
Jonathan Rigottier

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after several years living in Japan, Jonathan Rigottier is a content specialist at Expatica. Having experienced relocation firsthand, he understands the practical concerns expats face — from day-to-day admin to settling into a new culture — and is proud to support the expat community by helping deliver clear, useful, and trustworthy articles.

More articles by Jonathan Rigottier
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