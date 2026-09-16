Travel insurance for visitors in France

Official France entry and healthcare pages were reviewed on September 2026. This guide is general information only, not legal, medical, or insurance advice.

Key takeaways Visa-required visitors: Travel insurance is usually part of the visa process. Check that your certificate clearly covers medical and hospital expenses, medical repatriation, the required territory, and the full travel period.

Travel insurance is usually part of the visa process. Check that your certificate clearly covers medical and hospital expenses, medical repatriation, the required territory, and the full travel period. GHIC or EHIC holders: Eligible travellers may use their card for medically necessary public healthcare during a temporary stay, but it is not a substitute for every type of travel insurance cover.

Eligible travellers may use their card for medically necessary public healthcare during a temporary stay, but it is not a substitute for every type of travel insurance cover. Visa-free city-break travellers: Check the current entry-document rules for your situation and consider emergency medical cover, theft, delays, and missed connections when comparing policies.

Check the current entry-document rules for your situation and consider emergency medical cover, theft, delays, and missed connections when comparing policies. Family holidays: Look at medical cover for every traveller, cancellation, baggage, emergency support, child age limits, excesses, and claims rules.

Look at medical cover for every traveller, cancellation, baggage, emergency support, child age limits, excesses, and claims rules. Ski trips: Standard policies may not automatically cover skiing, rescue, equipment, or off-piste activity, so check whether you need a winter sports add-on. Wise for travel spending in France A Wise account can help you hold, convert, and spend euros in France, which is useful if you need to pay upfront for a doctor, pharmacy, or unexpected travel changes. Keep it as a backup for everyday costs and emergency top-ups. Open a Wise account No commitment required

Do you need travel insurance for France? Travel insurance requirements for France depend on your nationality and entry status. EU, EEA, and Swiss travellers using the EHIC framework and visa-exempt non-EU visitors can face different entry and healthcare rules, so check the official guidance that applies to your situation before departure. When travel insurance is required for France If you need a short-stay visa for France, travel insurance is usually part of the application. France-Visas and French government short-stay guidance refer to proof of insurance for medical and hospital expenses and medical repatriation. If you are unsure which route applies, Expatica’s guide to French visas is a useful starting point. France-Visas also explains that border officers can ask travellers for supporting documents on arrival, including an insurance certificate depending on their situation. Mainland France and French non-European territories do not always follow the same visa framework, so check the relevant rules separately if your itinerary extends beyond European France. Confirm that the policy is valid for the full stay and the territory required for your trip.

Check that emergency medical and hospital treatment are clearly covered.

Verify that medical repatriation is named in the certificate or policy wording.

Make sure your name, travel dates, and destination match your visa file.

Check whether the insurer states that the policy is suitable for your visa requirements. Visas & Immigration French visas: how to immigrate to France in 2026 Read more When GHIC or EHIC helps but is not enough A common question is whether a GHIC or EHIC makes travel insurance for France unnecessary. In practice, it does not cover every travel risk. According to Service-Public and CLEISS guidance for short stays in France, eligible visitors can use an EHIC, called a CEAM in French guidance, or a UK GHIC to access medically necessary public healthcare during an eligible temporary stay. Public healthcare access during a short stay still depends on your status and eligibility, and it does not remove every cost or travel risk. If your visit may turn into a move or a longer stay, Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in France explains the resident system instead. GHIC or EHIC may help with medically necessary public treatment during an eligible temporary stay.

Travel insurance can add protection for risks such as repatriation, cancellation, baggage, and some costs outside public healthcare.

GHIC or EHIC does not automatically cover private treatment or non-medical travel disruption.

You may still need to pay some costs upfront and seek reimbursement later, depending on your circumstances.

What should a France travel insurance policy cover? Not every policy fits a trip to France equally well. If your plans include a visa application, multiple cities, a ski resort, or a long list of prepaid bookings, focus on the wording in the policy and certificate rather than only the sales summary. Medical treatment, hospital stays, and repatriation Emergency medical cover is the first thing to check in a travel medical insurance policy for France. France has an extensive healthcare system, but visitors should not assume that every type of treatment will be low-cost or cashless. Depending on the provider and your healthcare status, you may be asked to pay first and seek reimbursement later. Look for clear wording on emergency treatment, inpatient hospital care, specialist treatment, and medical repatriation. Check how emergency limits apply, when the assistance line must be contacted, and under what circumstances transport back to your home country is covered. Trip cancellation, delays, and baggage cover Cancellation and trip interruption can matter when you have prepaid travel costs at risk. That may include flights, hotels, ski passes, tours, rail tickets, or domestic travel between French cities. When you compare policies, check these points: Cancellation and curtailment cover for eligible prepaid travel costs.

Delay or missed connection cover for eligible extra transport or accommodation expenses.

Baggage delay, loss, or theft cover.

Support for passport and travel-document loss after theft. Skiing, driving, and activity add-ons France is not only about museums and weekend breaks. If your trip includes Chamonix, Val d’Isère, mountain driving, or other outdoor activities, standard cover may not be enough for everything you plan to do. When standard cover may not be enough: Skiing or snowboarding may require a winter sports add-on.

Rescue, piste-side treatment, or equipment cover may be subject to separate terms.

Off-piste activity may be excluded unless specific policy conditions are met.

Driving trips may require separate protection for rental-car excess or roadside disruption.

How France changes the risks you should plan for Destination context matters. Travel insurance for France can look similar on paper to cover for other European trips, but healthcare access, transport disruption, theft, and winter sports can change which policy features matter most for your itinerary. Healthcare access and upfront payment in France Residents deal with Assurance Maladie, France’s state health insurance system, through local CPAM offices and the Carte Vitale health card. Short-stay visitors do not usually use the resident setup, so their position can depend on an EHIC, GHIC, international coordination rules, or private cover. If you want the resident view, Expatica’s guide to the French healthcare system explains how the local system works. For visitors, cash flow can matter as well as eligibility because some consultations, treatment, or medicines may require an upfront payment before any reimbursement is claimed. If you need help understanding how local appointments work, Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in France adds practical context. Healthcare Basics The French healthcare system Read more Strikes, theft, and transport disruption in France Rail strikes, airport disruption, and delayed public transport are planning risks first, but they can also become insurance issues if your policy includes delay, missed-departure, or abandonment benefits and the event meets the policy conditions. Check how the insurer treats events that were already known when you booked or bought the policy. Petty theft can also affect travellers in crowded tourist areas, metro lines, stations, and airport routes. If a passport, phone, or bag is stolen, an insurer may require evidence such as a police report, proof of ownership, or receipts for eligible replacement costs. Keep written confirmation from an airline, rail operator, hotel, or other provider when disruption forces you to change your plans.

How to choose the right policy for your trip There is no single best travel insurance for France. The right policy depends on trip length, nationality, medical history, planned activities, and how much prepaid cost you want to protect if the trip changes. Match the policy to your trip type Traveller type First priority Likely add-on What to verify Visa-required visitor Medical and repatriation cover that meets the applicable visa requirements Document-ready certificate Dates, territory, and visa wording Visa-free city-break traveller Emergency medical and theft cover Delay or missed departure Excess, baggage rules, and claims evidence Family holiday traveller Medical cover for each traveller and cancellation Gadget or family-related extras where useful Child age limits and family definitions Ski or activity traveller Medical, rescue, and repatriation Winter sports or activity cover Equipment, off-piste, and rescue exclusions This table is a general planning guide. Policy wording, exclusions, eligibility, and visa acceptance can vary, so check the insurer’s current certificate and full terms before buying. A common mistake is to compare only headline limits. Two policies can look similar at first glance but behave differently when the trip type, prepaid costs, activities, exclusions, and claims requirements are taken into account. Check exclusions, excess, and pre-existing conditions Policies often differ most in the detailed wording rather than the headline promise. Excess, also called a deductible in some markets, is the amount you may need to pay yourself before or as part of a claim. A lower-priced policy can still leave you with higher out-of-pocket costs if its excesses are larger or apply separately to different claims. Claims also depend on the detailed terms. One policy may cover a declared pre-existing condition while another excludes related treatment, alcohol-linked incidents, unattended baggage, or activities outside the base plan. Watch for these warning points: Pre-existing conditions that must be declared before travel.

Separate excess amounts for medical, baggage, or cancellation claims.

Unattended baggage rules in stations, vehicles, or hotel areas.

Activity exclusions, especially for skiing or mountain sports.

Common mistakes and how to avoid them Many travel insurance problems begin before the trip. Travellers may assume GHIC or EHIC covers every risk, buy on price alone, or skip the wording that explains when a claim can be limited or rejected. A simple comparison checklist before you buy Use this checklist when comparing France travel insurance options: Check emergency medical treatment, hospital cover, and repatriation first.

Match cancellation cover to the prepaid costs you actually have at risk.

Add winter sports or other activity cover if your trip needs it.

Compare the excess as well as the headline benefits.

Read the claims process and assistance-contact rules.

Confirm that the certificate fits your visa route if insurance is part of your application.

Check when disruption or strike cover applies and what evidence is required. Claims paperwork to keep while you are in France If something goes wrong, keeping the right paperwork while you are still travelling can make it easier to document a future claim. This matters whether you see a doctor, lose a bag, or have to rebook after a transport problem. Itemised medical invoices and any discharge papers.

Prescription copies and pharmacy receipts.

Police reports for theft or passport loss.

Airline or baggage reference numbers.

Delay notices, rebooking confirmations, and transport receipts. Healthcare Services Guide to doctors and GPs in France Read more