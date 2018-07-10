Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso de Todos los Santos de Borbón y de Grecia was born on 30 January 1968. He ascended to the throne in 2014 upon the abdication of his father, King Juan Carlos I. The king and his wife, Queen Letizia, have two daughters: Leonor Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía of Spain. Heir to the throne

Heir to the throne The family’s two daughters were born fewer than two years apart. The eldest Leonor, however, is set to be the youngest heir to the throne in Europe. Spain hasn’t had a queen since 1868; this will be another twist that ensures the Spanish royal family’s continued affection with the public.

The Zarzuela Palace Like many royal families facing the eye of the media, the Spanish royal family cut back on their spending habits. They need approval from the Spanish parliament on the numbers; however, they continue to live in the Zarzuela Palace on the outskirts of Madrid. Sitting on the Monte de El Pardo hill, the palace has been the official residence of the Spanish monarchs since 1975. Although King Felipe reportedly forbade members of the Spanish royal family in accepting extravagant gifts as it would “compromise the dignity of the institution.”