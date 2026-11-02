A new sense of belonging: How I learned to feel at home across borders

From an Italian teenager discovering Germany to 5 unforgettable years in Jordan and a new life in Switzerland – this is my journey of curiosity, connection, and belonging.

I eat Italian piadina (unleavended flatbread) with za’atar. I listen almost exclusively to Arabic music. I speak German because it’s practical. And I still curse in Italian – because, let’s face it, it sounds so much better.

If you’d have asked my 16-year-old self where I would be living in 20-years times, I probably wouldn’t have had a clear answer. The only thing I knew was that my life would take me beyond Italy. Even if that meant leaving behind the sea, the sunshine and, of course, the gelato.

The first flight that changed everything

I was 16 when I boarded a plane to Germany for my first trip abroad.

I stayed with a local family and worked in a kindergarten. It wasn’t a glamorous adventure or a life-changing university exchange. It was simply my first real experience of living within another culture, rather than experiencing it as a tourist.

And I loved it.

There was something fascinating about discovering how other people lived, communicated, celebrated, and approached everyday life. Even the smallest differences sparked my curiosity. I returned to Italy with a feeling I couldn’t quite explain. The world suddenly seemed much bigger, and I wanted to experience as much of it as possible.

I continued studying foreign languages and, at 18, I made a choice that surprised a few people – I enrolled in Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies at university. Something about the language, the history, and the cultures of the region captured my imagination. This budding curiosity would quickly become the catalyst for my next, much bigger journey.

Surfing in Barcelona, Spain.

5 months became 5 years

My studies took me to Edinburgh for a semester. To Spain and Chicago, albeit briefly. And, eventually, to Jordan. I arrived with a 5-month scholarship. I stayed for 5 years.

Somewhere along the way, I’d found what I still like to call the land of my soul. I fell in love with Arabic, its sounds, expressions, and ability to capture emotions that sometimes seem impossible to translate. I loved the colours, the traditions, the hospitality, and the extraordinary depth of Levantine culture.

Of course, not everything was smooth sailing. There were misunderstandings, awkward moments, and challenges. I occasionally found myself navigating situations where the rules I thought I understood didn’t apply. But what stayed with me most was the human connection.

The conversations, the laughter, the generosity, the people who welcomed me into their lives.

Jordan taught me something that no language textbook ever could: that understanding another culture isn’t about memorising its customs, it’s about being genuinely curious about the people in front of you.

And, sometimes, being willing to laugh at yourself.

From the Middle East to the Swiss Alps

Even the greatest love stories have turning points. While completing my master’s degree in Florence, I made the difficult decision to close the chapter of my life in Jordan. I returned to Italy for a short pit stop – I already knew I wasn’t ready to settle there.

My next destination? Zurich.

Switzerland might seem an unexpected choice after the warmth and intensity of the Middle East. But Zurich offered something that appealed to me: an international environment, new professional opportunities, and people from all over the world.

I got my first taste of this diverse culture while working at the airport – a fascinating place to begin my Swiss chapter. People were constantly arriving, departing, reuniting, and saying goodbye. Different languages, different stories, different destinations. And there I was, somewhere in the middle of it all.

After some time, I began to really settle down in Zurich. I didn’t stop traveling, but I began building something more permanent. And I’m still here today – 11 years later.

At the Gotthard Pass in Switzerland.

A life between worlds

Switzerland became the place where I built my corporate career, started a multicultural family, and became a mother. My travels also took me to Africa, adding yet more experiences and perspectives to a life that was already a colourful mix of cultures.

Today, I’m raising a third-culture child – and this has probably had one of the biggest impacts on my understanding of belonging. I don’t want my son to feel that he must choose between the different worlds that are part of him. I want him to experience them as a richness, not a contradiction. To feel proud of all the cultures that shape his identity. To know that he can be connected to different places without having to divide himself into separate versions of who he is.

I hope that future generations will grow up with a different understanding of belonging. One where being multicultural doesn’t mean being caught between worlds, but being able to embrace them.

When my life became my work

For 10 years, I pursued a growing corporate career in Zurich, while still contemplating the nuances of identity and adapting to new cultures. Eventually, I decided to bring my professional experience and personal journey together and founded The Inner Meridian – a mentoring programme that helps international woman reconnect with themselves.

The work feels like an extension of the journey I’ve been on for the past 20 years. Only now, instead of looking for my next direction, I’m helping others find theirs.

What 20 years abroad have taught me

Much of my life was driven by an almost instinctive curiosity about the “other” – other languages, other traditions, other ways of thinking and living. Perhaps I was also searching for answers, enrichment, and meaning in places where I couldn’t quite find them within myself. And while the answers weren’t necessarily waiting for me in another country, I received something equally valuable in return.

I learned to approach people as human beings first, before trying to understand the culture they come from. I learned that differences can be fascinating without becoming barriers. And I learned that adapting doesn’t have to mean losing yourself.

This is what I think being an expat is really about. Not collecting countries, learning languages, or getting comfortable with airports, but finding comfort with the unfamiliar. Discovering you can feel connected to the world without needing to fit perfectly into any one place. And, most importantly, realising home isn’t always somewhere you arrive. Sometimes, it’s something you build within yourself.

So, yes, I still eat piadina with za’atar, listen to Arabic music, speak German when it’s practical and curse in Italian when the occasion calls for it. And, somehow, all those different pieces fit together.

After 20 years of expat life, I no longer feel the need to choose between them.

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