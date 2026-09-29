Best apps to make money in Switzerland

In this guide, making money means real side income from paid studies, freelance work, resale, or local services rather than cashback that only lowers your shopping bill.

Key takeaways Research and testing: TestingTime is Switzerland-focused, while Prolific is English-friendly and pays through PayPal. Both can pay real money, but invitations and study volume are irregular and profile-based.

TestingTime is Switzerland-focused, while Prolific is English-friendly and pays through PayPal. Both can pay real money, but invitations and study volume are irregular and profile-based. Freelance work: Upwork suits skilled custom projects and supports direct-to-local-bank payouts, while Fiverr is built around packaged services and offers PayPal or Payoneer-based withdrawal routes. Fees and competition matter on both platforms.

Upwork suits skilled custom projects and supports direct-to-local-bank payouts, while Fiverr is built around packaged services and offers PayPal or Payoneer-based withdrawal routes. Fees and competition matter on both platforms. Local resale: Ricardo is CHF-based and useful for selling unused items locally, but selling fees and Swiss or Liechtenstein domicile requirements can affect how practical it is.

Ricardo is CHF-based and useful for selling unused items locally, but selling fees and Swiss or Liechtenstein domicile requirements can affect how practical it is. Local childcare: Babysitting24 connects caregivers with families and does not take a platform commission from wages, but employment, AHV/AVS, accident-insurance, and employer duties may apply.

Babysitting24 connects caregivers with families and does not take a platform commission from wages, but employment, AHV/AVS, accident-insurance, and employer duties may apply. Cashback is excluded: Cashback apps reduce spending rather than create the same kind of side income as paid studies, freelancing, resale, or childcare. Manage Your Multi-Currency Earnings With Wise Freelancing on global platforms often means receiving USD, EUR, or GBP. Wise helps Switzerland-based remote workers hold multiple currencies, avoid high bank conversion markups, and transfer funds directly to local Swiss accounts with transparent, mid-market exchange rates. Open a Wise account

Top money-making apps at a glance App Best for Payout and currency Minimum cash-out or fees Swiss watch-outs TestingTime Switzerland-focused user tests Wallet withdrawal, timing and threshold vary by country, study examples often show CHF No signup fee, current threshold shown in wallet Invitations are irregular, language needs vary by study Prolific English-friendly remote studies PayPal, usually USD and GBP Cash out from a combined approved balance of $6 or £6 ID checks apply, volume still varies Upwork Skilled freelance work Direct to local bank in CHF or EUR, plus other methods Freelancer fee of 0% to 15%, direct to local bank withdrawal costs $0.99 Competition is high, recurring work may look like self-employment Fiverr Packaged freelance services PayPal, bank transfer via Payoneer, or Payoneer account You keep 80%, minimum withdrawal depends on method English helps, but German or French can improve discoverability Ricardo Selling unused items locally CHF marketplace with Swiss buyer tools Listing is free in most categories, selling fee is 8% to 12%, capped at CHF 290 Private sellers generally need Swiss or Liechtenstein domicile, scams and shipping disputes happen Babysitting24 Local childcare work Families pay wages directly, no platform commission No signup fee on the matching platform, work can trigger extra costs and insurance rules AHV/AVS, accident insurance, and employer duties may apply

TestingTime For Swiss residents who want paid product research rather than random survey roulette, TestingTime is one of the stronger options. The platform treats Switzerland as a core market and is upfront that invitations are irregular, so it works best for occasional extra income, not daily earnings. Swiss fit, payout timing, and selection odds You sign up, answer profile questions, and get email invites when a study matches. TestingTime runs online surveys, moderated calls, and in-person sessions, and its public participant examples recently included roughly CHF 45 to 60 for a 60-minute in-person study and about CHF 5 for a short 10-minute survey, but offers vary by study. Payouts are not automatic after every invitation, though. TestingTime says compensation lands in your wallet, withdrawal thresholds vary by country, and payment is made within 10 business days after a withdrawal request. Practical tip: Switzerland is a core market, but English-only expats should still check whether a study needs German, French, or Italian.

Prolific If English is your main working language, Prolific is often easier to use than Swiss local platforms. It is also clearer than many survey panels about cash payouts and participant rules, but it still works best as variable side income because study volume depends on your profile, approval status, and the studies available that day. Cash-out rules, PayPal, and study volume Prolific matches participants to academic, AI, and product research studies, then pays real money rather than gift cards. Switzerland is on Prolific’s supported country list, and you can cash out once your approved balance reaches a combined $6 or £6, with both currencies sent to PayPal together. That does not make the income predictable, though. After your first four cash-outs, payments are typically instant to PayPal, but the number of studies you see can swing widely, so Prolific is usually better than generic survey sites for payout clarity and study quality, not for stable weekly income.

Upwork Among the apps on this list, Upwork has one of the highest earning ceilings, but it is not quick money. For Switzerland-based writers, designers, developers, marketers, translators, and admin specialists, it can become a strong long-term option, but the trade-off is setup time, proposal work, and heavy competition before you land a repeat client. Payout routes, fees, and client competition Winning on Upwork usually takes more than just opening a profile. You need a clear service offer, a credible portfolio, and enough patience to send proposals before the first client says yes. Upwork’s freelancer fee ranges from 0% to 15% per contract, and its Direct to Local Bank option supports Switzerland in CHF and EUR for $0.99 per withdrawal, with payouts usually arriving within four days after setup. If you plan to freelance alongside a main job, check your Swiss employment law and whether repeated client work starts to look like self-employment for taxes for freelancers in Switzerland. A Wise account may help if a client or payout route leaves you with USD, EUR, or GBP and you want more control over when to convert to CHF, but only after you confirm your live withdrawal options and current Wise availability in Switzerland. Self-Employment Becoming a freelancer or self-employed in Switzerland Read more

Fiverr Fiverr makes more sense when you can package a service clearly. Instead of pitching for every project, you list fixed offers, which can suit people selling translation, voiceover, design edits, tutoring, video clipping, or short-form content. If your offer is standardized and easy to explain, Fiverr can feel simpler than a proposal-led platform. Gig setup, withdrawal rules, and Swiss caveats Fiverr lets you build a storefront around clearly packaged work, while Upwork is better for custom briefs and longer scopes. On Fiverr, you keep 80% of each completed order, and official payout methods include PayPal, bank transfer via Payoneer, or a Payoneer account, with different fees and minimum withdrawals depending on the route. Before choosing a payout route, understand how foreign-currency receipts fit into banking in Switzerland and whether your main account with UBS, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, or Zürcher Kantonalbank will convert or receive them the way you expect. Fiverr can work well for bilingual sellers in Switzerland, especially where English plus German or French helps people find the service, and a Wise account can be useful for supported foreign-currency payouts if you verify live compatibility first. If you expect regular foreign-currency payouts, compare the withdrawal route, provider fees, and CHF conversion costs before you start delivering client work.