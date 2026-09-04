Self-employed insurance in Switzerland: what expats need to know

Key takeaways Every resident must take out standard KVG (German: Krankenversicherungsgesetz) and LAMal (French: Loi fédérale sur l’assurance-maladie) basic cover.

Self-employed people must pay AHV/AVS (Alters- und Hinterlassenenversicherung / Assurance-vieillesse et survivants) or OASI (Old-Age and Survivors’ Insurance), invalidity insurance, income compensation, and family allowance contributions themselves

You may need to add accident cover and daily sickness allowance if no employer policy covers you.

International or private cover plans can add comfort, wider networks, or travel support, but they do not replace Swiss basic insurance.

How self-employed insurance works in Switzerland Self employed insurance Switzerland is not one single policy. It is a stack of separate decisions, starting with compulsory Swiss basic health insurance and continuing with social contributions, accident cover, income protection, liability, and retirement planning. What changes when you leave employment is that no employer is arranging these layers for you. The federal rules stay in place, but you take over the admin, the premiums, and the choice about which gaps you want to insure. Cantons can still affect premiums, subsidies, compensation offices, and family allowance funds. In practice, most self-employed people need to look at four layers: Swiss basic health insurance under KVG/LAMal for residency compliance

First-pillar social contributions such as AHV/AVS or OASI, invalidity insurance, and income compensation

Risk cover for accidents, sickness-related loss of earnings, and liability

Longer-term protection through voluntary pension saving and, where useful, private or international top-up cover Who must buy KVG/LAMal basic insurance? Swiss residents must take out standard Swiss basic health insurance under KVG/LAMal, usually within three months of taking up residence or starting work in Switzerland, according to the Federal Office of Public Health. This is the rule that satisfies health-insurance residency requirements, whether you are employed, self-employed, or not working. Self Employment Becoming a freelancer or self-employed in Switzerland Read more A common question is whether self-employed health insurance in Switzerland works differently from employee cover. It does not at this first step. Your work status changes who pays what elsewhere, but not the obligation to have Swiss basic health insurance. Checklist: You live in Switzerland or are becoming resident there

You need Swiss basic cover even if you are freelance or running a one-person business

You should enrol on time, because late registration can trigger surcharges Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Switzerland Read more What KVG/LAMal basic insurance covers and what it does not Swiss basic health insurance covers the standard benefits set by law, not a menu chosen by each insurer. That means the legal core is the same across approved providers, even though premiums and service models differ. You can compare approved insurers and premiums through the federal Priminfo comparison tool. One thing worth knowing is that KVG insurance Switzerland deals with healthcare, not every financial risk linked to self-employment. Covered by KVG/LAMal May need top-up Business risk How to verify Standard legally defined healthcare benefits Private hospital comfort, wider private access, broader international care None by itself Check your insurer’s basic plan and the federal benefits rules Emergency and medically necessary treatment within the Swiss system Cover outside your chosen network model, depending on plan terms None by itself Compare plan model rules before enrolling Basic medical costs Income protection if you cannot work Lost earnings during illness Check daily sickness allowance terms Basic medical costs if accident cover is included in the policy Separate accident benefits and business liability Injury claims or client loss claims Check policy wording and profession-specific needs *Details taken from publicly available sources, 17 August 2026

Which cover is mandatory, optional, or unavailable when you work for yourself? Once KVG/LAMal is in place, the next question is what you must fund yourself and what you can add voluntarily. The Federal Office for Social Insurance is clear that self-employed people must handle their own core contributions, while many other protections are optional. If you have employees, dependants, frequent travel, or one major client, your risk picture changes and you should review your setup more carefully. Cover type Status for self-employed people What to know Check next KVG/LAMal basic health insurance Mandatory Residency rule, separate from social contributions Enrolment date and insurer AHV/AVS or OASI, invalidity, income compensation, family allowances Mandatory You pay and manage these yourself Compensation office registration Accident cover, daily sickness allowance, liability, pension top-ups Optional Often important if missed work would hurt your income Your work pattern and contracts Unemployment insurance Usually unavailable Do not assume employee protections continue Savings buffer and income planning Government & Law Swiss social security and claiming benefits Read more The cover you must arrange or contribute to yourself AHV/AVS or OASI: first-pillar old-age and survivors’ insurance is compulsory for self-employed people.

first-pillar old-age and survivors’ insurance is compulsory for self-employed people. Invalidity insurance: this sits alongside first-pillar social protection and is also compulsory.

this sits alongside first-pillar social protection and is also compulsory. Income compensation: compulsory contributions help fund allowances such as maternity, paternity, and service-related income compensation.

compulsory contributions help fund allowances such as maternity, paternity, and service-related income compensation. Family allowances: self-employed people must contribute through the relevant family allowance fund, with rates varying by canton.

self-employed people must contribute through the relevant family allowance fund, with rates varying by canton. KVG/LAMal basic insurance: this is separate from those social contributions and still has to be arranged as your health-insurance base layer. You can verify your status and registration route through your cantonal or professional compensation office using the official AHV/IV compensation office directory. The cover many self-employed people add on After the mandatory layer, many freelancer insurance decisions are about protecting income and business continuity. That usually means deciding whether an accident, illness, claim, or weak retirement saving would create a problem you cannot comfortably absorb yourself. A common misconception is that unemployment insurance fills this gap. It generally does not for the self-employed, so savings, insurance, and contract planning need to be thought about separately. Insurance Insurance in Switzerland Read more Expatica Tip: If you work fewer than eight hours a week for any Swiss employer, non-occupational accident cover may not come through that job, so check whether accident cover is switched on in your KVG/LAMal policy. Checklist: Voluntary accident insurance: useful if no employer-based UVG/LAA (German: Unfallversicherung, French: Assurance-accidents) cover protects you

useful if no employer-based UVG/LAA (German: Unfallversicherung, French: Assurance-accidents) cover protects you Daily sickness allowance Switzerland: helps replace income if illness stops you working

helps replace income if illness stops you working Professional liability insurance Switzerland: important if your work could cause client loss or regulated exposure

important if your work could cause client loss or regulated exposure Voluntary pension top-ups: pillar 2 or pillar 3 saving can help close retirement gaps

Basic Swiss insurance vs international and private top-up cover Swiss basic insurance is the legal foundation. International or private cover only comes after that, and it should be treated as an extra layer for access, convenience, or mobility rather than a substitute for Swiss compliance. In practice, “top-up” means adding cover for things Swiss basic insurance may not fully address for your situation, such as broader private healthcare networks, overseas treatment preferences, or travel-heavy working patterns. When an international top-up makes sense for expats, freelancers, and founders An international top-up may make sense if your life or work regularly crosses borders. That can include frequent business travel, a preference for private networks, telehealth access, or wanting wider cover for treatment outside Switzerland. To choose the right policy for your specific needs, you need to check whether the plan is built as complementary cover alongside Swiss compulsory insurance, and how its territory, exclusions, and waiting periods work in practice. Checklist: You travel often and want smoother access to care outside Switzerland

You want private treatment choices beyond the Swiss basic layer

You need broader support for a cross-border lifestyle or family setup

You are specifically buying a supplement, not trying to replace KVG/LAMal How to verify: check territorial limits, exclusions, waiting periods, underwriting, and whether the plan is designed to sit alongside Swiss basic insurance. Which option may fit you best? Provider Best for Cover angle What to check APRIL International Self-employed professionals who want expat-focused health cover and may also need a separate business-travel option Long-term international health cover, app-based claims, telehealth, plus MyBusiness Travel for professional trips Whether the health plan and business-travel plan fit your destination, underwriting profile, and Swiss basic setup Cigna Global Readers who want modular flexibility and broad private access Core international plan with optional outpatient, evacuation, health and wellbeing, and vision and dental modules Area of cover, optional module costs, and pre-existing condition terms Allianz Worldwide Care / Allianz Care Readers who want premium global cover and a strong service ecosystem International health plans with telehealth, expat support services, and a large provider network Territorial scope, underwriting basis, waiting periods, and which services are included in your selected plan None of these providers replaces Swiss basic insurance under KVG/LAMal. If you already have the legal base in place, this is the point where it makes sense to compare top-up options and request quotes through Expatica’s health insurance quotes page.

How to choose the right setup for your work and lifestyle The easiest way to choose self-employed insurance in Switzerland is to start with what the law requires, then move to the gaps that could hurt you most. 1 Confirm Swiss basic insurance first. Make sure your KVG/LAMal policy is active and matches your residency situation. 2 Check accident cover next. If no employer policy covers you for non-occupational accidents, review whether accident cover is included in your health policy or needs to be added separately. 3 Decide how much income risk you can carry. If missed work would quickly create a cash problem, compare daily sickness allowance options. 4 Review your business liability exposure. If you give advice, handle client data, or work in a regulated field, liability cover may matter more than you think. 5 Only then compare international top-ups. This is the stage for private access, travel-heavy lifestyles, and broader global protection. A simple checklist for choosing cover Confirm your Swiss residency status and KVG/LAMal enrolment timing

Check whether you are considered to have employees under Swiss law, because your obligations increase if you do

Estimate how much time you spend abroad and where you might seek treatment

Ask whether illness or injury would create an immediate income shock

Review client contracts to see whether liability insurance is required Common mistakes and how to avoid them Many readers start by shopping for optional cover before they have the Swiss base layer sorted. That can leave them with an impressive-looking policy that does not solve the legal residency requirement. Another common mistake is treating every risk as a health-insurance question. In reality, Swiss basic insurance, accident cover, income protection, unemployment, and liability solve different problems. Avoid these mistakes: Assuming KVG/LAMal covers every health, income, and business risk

Forgetting to check whether accident cover is included anywhere already

Expecting unemployment protection because you used to be an employee

Buying international cover that does not fit Swiss residency rules or your actual travel pattern