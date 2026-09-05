International student insurance in Switzerland

Key takeaways Swiss health insurance is often called LAMal in French-speaking areas and KVG in German-speaking areas.

EU, EFTA, and many UK students who stay insured at home and do not work in Switzerland may rely on EHIC or equivalent home cover, but some cantons still expect a formal exemption check.

Non-EU students may be eligible for an exemption if their private policy offers comparable cover in Switzerland, but the canton decides case by case.

If you are subject to Swiss compulsory insurance, you usually need to join within three months of taking up residence.

Compare more than the premium. Franchise, co-payment, accident cover, and claims support all matter.

If you start working, stay beyond an exemption period, or change permit status, your insurance duty can change.

International private cover may not replace mandatory Swiss basic health insurance once you become subject to the Swiss system.

How Swiss student health insurance works Switzerland requires most residents to hold basic health insurance. The rule is federal, but admin often happens at canton level, so paperwork can differ between Zurich, Bern, and Geneva. This compulsory basic system is the one many students hear called LAMal in French-speaking Switzerland and KVG in German-speaking areas. If you take up residence in Switzerland, you usually have three months to join or prove that an exemption applies. Some useful terms to familiarise yourself with when learning about health insurance as an international student in Switzerland: Canton means the state-like region handling exemptions and enforcement.

means the state-like region handling exemptions and enforcement. Commune means your local municipality, where you register after arrival.

means your local municipality, where you register after arrival. Residence permit means the document that lets you live in Switzerland for study.

means the document that lets you live in Switzerland for study. Franchise means the annual amount you pay yourself before reimbursements start.

means the annual amount you pay yourself before reimbursements start. Co-payment means the share you still pay after the franchise. When Swiss basic insurance is mandatory Most students must join Swiss basic insurance if they live in Switzerland and cannot show an exemption. That includes students whose home cover is not accepted or whose status changes after arrival. The three-month window is not a free pass to wait. If you delay, cover can still be backdated, and the authority may place you with a policy or apply a late surcharge. When an exemption may be possible Some students can avoid joining Swiss basic insurance if they already hold cover comparable to the Swiss basic package. EU, EFTA (European Free Trade Association), and UK students who stay insured in their home system and do not work often use that route, while some non-EU students may apply with comparable private cover. Approval is not automatic. The cantonal authority may check whether the policy covers treatment in Switzerland and whether the benefits match what it expects. To gain an exemption from compulsory health insurance you’re likely to need: Cover valid in Switzerland for the full study stay

Sickness and accident benefits

Hospital and outpatient treatment at a level the canton accepts

Clear policy wording or benefits schedule

Any canton or university forms filed on time Photo: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels

Which insurance route fits your situation Check your legal position before comparing providers. The right answer usually depends on nationality, residence status, and whether you work in Switzerland. EU, EFTA, and UK students Students who stay insured in their home social security system and do not work in Switzerland may be able to rely on EHIC or equivalent home cover. However, you should still check the federal rule, your canton, and university instructions. To verify, confirm the live rules on the Federal Office of Public Health website, then check the cantonal authority for your place of residence. If you later start working in Switzerland, the rules might apply differently, which can still mean you need to arrange Swiss compulsory insurance in future. Non-EU students and recognised private cover For students from outside the EU, EFTA, and UK, you may be able to rely on an international plan – but it is dangerous to assume that your policy will work automatically. If you’ve bought a health insurance plan as part of your visa application this might not be enough to fulfil the requirements for an exemption upon arrival. A plan that helps with entry paperwork may still fall short if the canton decides that the Swiss benefits or treatment conditions are not comparable. When you’re considering applying for an exemption based on an existing plan: ask for a full benefits schedule from your insurer, not just a certificate

check how the plan handles accident cover, hospital care, and claims in CHF

remember that longer stays, paid work, or other status changes can end the exemption route The Federal Office of Public Health says the student exemption is normally granted for three years, with a possible three-year extension, when comparable private cover is accepted. Higher Education Best MBA in Switzerland Read more International private options to research If you may qualify for an exemption, compare policy wording and Swiss paperwork support, not just the headline premium. The University of Bern notes that such plans are checked individually rather than accepted automatically. Provider Likely fit Notable angle Important caveat APRIL International / ScoreStudies Students or trainees in Switzerland who may qualify for a student-focused exemption route Switzerland-specific student product; APRIL says recognition depends on canton eligibility You still need cantonal approval and exemption paperwork Feather Insurance Pre-arrival or transition cover, or broader international cover to compare Switzerland-focused international health page and digital claims process Do not assume private cover replaces Swiss basic insurance once Swiss-system duties apply Cigna Global Students wanting broader international cover and multilingual support Flexible international student plans with mental health support options Best treated as broader international cover to research, not a guaranteed substitute for Swiss basic cover Allianz Worldwide Care Broader international cover or top-up needs Its student page directs Switzerland-focused students to ScoreStudies Its Switzerland plans are top-up oriented, not a blanket replacement for compulsory Swiss cover

What to compare before you choose a plan When choosing a suitable insurance plan, what matters is what happens when you need treatment, submit a claim, or have to prove your cover to a canton. Coverage, franchise, and co-payments A low monthly premium can still lead to a high bill when you use care. Check whether the plan covers illness and accidents, because both can matter for students who travel, play sport, or take on part-time work. Also compare the franchise, which is the annual amount you pay yourself before reimbursements start, and the co-payment, which is the share you still pay after that. A higher franchise can lower your premium but raise the amount you need in CHF when something goes wrong. Coverage areas to understand and compare include: Outpatient visits and specialist care

Hospital treatment and direct billing rules

Prescriptions and emergency treatment

Mental health support and referral rules

Dental or optical extras, if important to you

Accident cover, especially if you work fewer than eight hours a week Recognition, claims, and language support Before choosing a private or student-focused plan, ask which documents your canton wants for the exemption file. A certificate alone may not be enough if the authority also wants benefit wording or deductible details. Then check the day-to-day admin. Ask whether the insurer pays providers directly or reimburses you later, how claims are filed, and whether English-language support is available. If you expect reimbursements by bank transfer, it helps to know how the process works with your account and with major local banks such as UBS, PostFinance, and Zürcher Kantonalbank.

How to apply without delays or forced enrolment In most cases the route you’ll need to take will look something like this: Register at your commune, the local municipality where you live. Keep proof of arrival, address, enrolment, and permit status together. Decide whether you are using an EHIC or home cover, applying for an exemption, or joining Swiss basic insurance. Ask the relevant cantonal authority which form and supporting documents it wants. Submit the insurance application or exemption request within the three-month window. Keep written confirmation, policy documents, and copies of everything you send. Documents and deadlines The documents and checks most commonly needed when arranging international student health insurance in Switzerland include: Passport or national ID. Proof of enrolment from your university, plus details matching your Swiss student visa and permit. Residence permit, or local registration proof from your commune, and your Swiss address. Insurance certificate, benefits schedule, EHIC if relevant, and any exemption form required by the canton or university. A final check with the cantonal authority that you are filing the right form within three months of arrival or taking up residence. What changes if you work or stay longer You start working. Paid work can change your insurance position and may trigger Swiss compulsory cover. A switch from student status to a Swiss work visa often changes both permit and insurance duties.

Paid work can change your insurance position and may trigger Swiss compulsory cover. A switch from student status to a Swiss work visa often changes both permit and insurance duties. Your exemption period ends or your stay extends. For some non-EU students, the official student exemption route is limited and may later require Swiss basic insurance.

For some non-EU students, the official student exemption route is limited and may later require Swiss basic insurance. Your household or permit status changes. Marriage to a resident spouse or a move into longer-term residence can reopen the insurance question. For instance, a master’s student in Bern may need a fresh review after taking a paid research job or moving onto a non-student permit. Once Swiss compulsory rules apply, a private international plan may no longer count as an acceptable substitute.