International student insurance in Switzerland

Many students assume having an EHIC(European Health Insurance Card), home cover, or an existing international plan will be all that’s needed. In reality, Switzerland has compulsory Swiss health insurance, which you may be obliged to sign up for depending on your situation.
This guide covers recognised student plans, Swiss basic insurance, and what changes if you start working, to help you navigate the best Swiss insurance route for your stay.
Key takeaways
- Swiss health insurance is often called LAMal in French-speaking areas and KVG in German-speaking areas.
- EU, EFTA, and many UK students who stay insured at home and do not work in Switzerland may rely on EHIC or equivalent home cover, but some cantons still expect a formal exemption check.
- Non-EU students may be eligible for an exemption if their private policy offers comparable cover in Switzerland, but the canton decides case by case.
- If you are subject to Swiss compulsory insurance, you usually need to join within three months of taking up residence.
- Compare more than the premium. Franchise, co-payment, accident cover, and claims support all matter.
- If you start working, stay beyond an exemption period, or change permit status, your insurance duty can change.
- International private cover may not replace mandatory Swiss basic health insurance once you become subject to the Swiss system.
How Swiss student health insurance works
Switzerland requires most residents to hold basic health insurance. The rule is federal, but admin often happens at canton level, so paperwork can differ between Zurich, Bern, and Geneva.
This compulsory basic system is the one many students hear called LAMal in French-speaking Switzerland and KVG in German-speaking areas. If you take up residence in Switzerland, you usually have three months to join or prove that an exemption applies.
Some useful terms to familiarise yourself with when learning about health insurance as an international student in Switzerland:
- Canton means the state-like region handling exemptions and enforcement.
- Commune means your local municipality, where you register after arrival.
- Residence permit means the document that lets you live in Switzerland for study.
- Franchise means the annual amount you pay yourself before reimbursements start.
- Co-payment means the share you still pay after the franchise.
When Swiss basic insurance is mandatory
Most students must join Swiss basic insurance if they live in Switzerland and cannot show an exemption. That includes students whose home cover is not accepted or whose status changes after arrival.
The three-month window is not a free pass to wait. If you delay, cover can still be backdated, and the authority may place you with a policy or apply a late surcharge.
When an exemption may be possible
Some students can avoid joining Swiss basic insurance if they already hold cover comparable to the Swiss basic package. EU, EFTA (European Free Trade Association), and UK students who stay insured in their home system and do not work often use that route, while some non-EU students may apply with comparable private cover.
Approval is not automatic. The cantonal authority may check whether the policy covers treatment in Switzerland and whether the benefits match what it expects.
To gain an exemption from compulsory health insurance you’re likely to need:
- Cover valid in Switzerland for the full study stay
- Sickness and accident benefits
- Hospital and outpatient treatment at a level the canton accepts
- Clear policy wording or benefits schedule
- Any canton or university forms filed on time
Which insurance route fits your situation
Check your legal position before comparing providers. The right answer usually depends on nationality, residence status, and whether you work in Switzerland.
EU, EFTA, and UK students
Students who stay insured in their home social security system and do not work in Switzerland may be able to rely on EHIC or equivalent home cover. However, you should still check the federal rule, your canton, and university instructions.
To verify, confirm the live rules on the Federal Office of Public Health website, then check the cantonal authority for your place of residence. If you later start working in Switzerland, the rules might apply differently, which can still mean you need to arrange Swiss compulsory insurance in future.
Non-EU students and recognised private cover
For students from outside the EU, EFTA, and UK, you may be able to rely on an international plan – but it is dangerous to assume that your policy will work automatically.
If you’ve bought a health insurance plan as part of your visa application this might not be enough to fulfil the requirements for an exemption upon arrival. A plan that helps with entry paperwork may still fall short if the canton decides that the Swiss benefits or treatment conditions are not comparable.
When you’re considering applying for an exemption based on an existing plan:
- ask for a full benefits schedule from your insurer, not just a certificate
- check how the plan handles accident cover, hospital care, and claims in CHF
- remember that longer stays, paid work, or other status changes can end the exemption route
The Federal Office of Public Health says the student exemption is normally granted for three years, with a possible three-year extension, when comparable private cover is accepted.
International private options to research
If you may qualify for an exemption, compare policy wording and Swiss paperwork support, not just the headline premium. The University of Bern notes that such plans are checked individually rather than accepted automatically.
|Provider
|Likely fit
|Notable angle
|Important caveat
|APRIL International / ScoreStudies
|Students or trainees in Switzerland who may qualify for a student-focused exemption route
|Switzerland-specific student product; APRIL says recognition depends on canton eligibility
|You still need cantonal approval and exemption paperwork
|Feather Insurance
|Pre-arrival or transition cover, or broader international cover to compare
|Switzerland-focused international health page and digital claims process
|Do not assume private cover replaces Swiss basic insurance once Swiss-system duties apply
|Cigna Global
|Students wanting broader international cover and multilingual support
|Flexible international student plans with mental health support options
|Best treated as broader international cover to research, not a guaranteed substitute for Swiss basic cover
|Allianz Worldwide Care
|Broader international cover or top-up needs
|Its student page directs Switzerland-focused students to ScoreStudies
|Its Switzerland plans are top-up oriented, not a blanket replacement for compulsory Swiss cover
What to compare before you choose a plan
When choosing a suitable insurance plan, what matters is what happens when you need treatment, submit a claim, or have to prove your cover to a canton.
Coverage, franchise, and co-payments
A low monthly premium can still lead to a high bill when you use care. Check whether the plan covers illness and accidents, because both can matter for students who travel, play sport, or take on part-time work.
Also compare the franchise, which is the annual amount you pay yourself before reimbursements start, and the co-payment, which is the share you still pay after that. A higher franchise can lower your premium but raise the amount you need in CHF when something goes wrong.
Coverage areas to understand and compare include:
- Outpatient visits and specialist care
- Hospital treatment and direct billing rules
- Prescriptions and emergency treatment
- Mental health support and referral rules
- Dental or optical extras, if important to you
- Accident cover, especially if you work fewer than eight hours a week
Recognition, claims, and language support
Before choosing a private or student-focused plan, ask which documents your canton wants for the exemption file. A certificate alone may not be enough if the authority also wants benefit wording or deductible details.
Then check the day-to-day admin. Ask whether the insurer pays providers directly or reimburses you later, how claims are filed, and whether English-language support is available. If you expect reimbursements by bank transfer, it helps to know how the process works with your account and with major local banks such as UBS, PostFinance, and Zürcher Kantonalbank.
How to apply without delays or forced enrolment
In most cases the route you’ll need to take will look something like this:
- Register at your commune, the local municipality where you live.
- Keep proof of arrival, address, enrolment, and permit status together.
- Decide whether you are using an EHIC or home cover, applying for an exemption, or joining Swiss basic insurance.
- Ask the relevant cantonal authority which form and supporting documents it wants.
- Submit the insurance application or exemption request within the three-month window.
- Keep written confirmation, policy documents, and copies of everything you send.
Documents and deadlines
The documents and checks most commonly needed when arranging international student health insurance in Switzerland include:
- Passport or national ID.
- Proof of enrolment from your university, plus details matching your Swiss student visa and permit.
- Residence permit, or local registration proof from your commune, and your Swiss address.
- Insurance certificate, benefits schedule, EHIC if relevant, and any exemption form required by the canton or university.
- A final check with the cantonal authority that you are filing the right form within three months of arrival or taking up residence.
What changes if you work or stay longer
- You start working. Paid work can change your insurance position and may trigger Swiss compulsory cover. A switch from student status to a Swiss work visa often changes both permit and insurance duties.
- Your exemption period ends or your stay extends. For some non-EU students, the official student exemption route is limited and may later require Swiss basic insurance.
- Your household or permit status changes. Marriage to a resident spouse or a move into longer-term residence can reopen the insurance question.
For instance, a master’s student in Bern may need a fresh review after taking a paid research job or moving onto a non-student permit. Once Swiss compulsory rules apply, a private international plan may no longer count as an acceptable substitute.
Paying Swiss premiums and study costs from abroad
Insurance is only one part of the wider cost of living in Switzerland, and many students need to move money across borders before their Swiss setup is fully in place. That can mean receiving family support, converting funds into CHF, paying an insurer, or keeping money aside for a franchise or deductible.
A common scenario is a parent in France sending EUR, part of that balance being converted into CHF to pay a premium, and the rest being kept aside in case you need to cover the first part of a claim yourself.
Wise can be useful here to send money to Switzerland, hold CHF alongside other currencies in one account, and use the Wise card for everyday spending in Switzerland or nearby eurozone trips without the usual exchange rate markups. Wise is a helpful digital service for many international students – while major local banks such as UBS, PostFinance, and Zürcher Kantonalbank may suit students who prefer a local banking relationship.
If you’re still not sure how you want to manage your money across currencies as an international student, compare Wise with your bank before starting to make payments for insurance premiums and other unavoidable costs.
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions about international student insurance in Switzerland
Is health insurance mandatory for international students in Switzerland?
Yes. Some students can be exempt, but nationality, work status, and cantonal approval determine whether existing cover is compliant.
Can I use an EHIC in Switzerland as a student?
An EHIC can work for some eligible EU, EFTA, and UK students, but you may still need to follow cantonal exemption steps.
Can private international insurance replace Swiss basic health insurance?
Not always. Once Swiss compulsory rules apply, private international cover may no longer be accepted instead of Swiss basic insurance.
How much does student health insurance cost in Switzerland?
Costs vary by route, canton, age, accident cover, and franchise. Student-focused private plans can look cheaper but follow different exemption and claims rules.
What documents do I need for a Swiss health insurance exemption?
Usually proof of enrolment at an acceptable institution, ID, local registration or permit details, and policy wording showing comparable cover in Switzerland. Verify the exact list with your canton.
What happens if I start working while studying in Switzerland?
Paid work can change your insurance duty and may move you into Swiss compulsory cover. Check with your canton and university as soon as your status changes.
Useful resources
- FOPH (Federal Office of Public Health) on foreign students – federal rules for foreign students
- ch.ch on taking out health insurance – guidance on insurance management
- Priminfo premium tool – official premium comparison tool
- KVG on treatment in Switzerland – treatment benefits for EU/EFTA residents
- Swiss Authorities Online on non-working residence – residency rules for non-working status
- Cantonal exemption authorities list – contact list for local authorities
- ETH Zurich health insurance guide – university example for insurance procedures
- University of Bern health insurance guide – university example for exemption checks