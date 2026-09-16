Moving to Switzerland from the UK: a Swiss guide

It is for UK citizens moving for work, family, study, or retirement. This guide reflects official Swiss and UK sources checked in August 2026, but canton rules and personal circumstances can change the detail. It is general information only, not legal, immigration, tax, or financial advice. Read on for the legal reality, route options, first-step admin, costs, and money setup.

Key takeaways Here are the main points to know before you decide. UK citizens can still move, but most are third-country nationals unless they already hold acquired rights.

A 90-day visit is not permission to live or work in Switzerland.

Register with your commune within 14 days and start permit steps early.

Swiss basic health insurance is usually compulsory within 3 months.

Plan money early for deposits, first costs, and the gap before income. Large sums, held funds, and first-week spending may need different tools.

Can UK citizens move to Switzerland after Brexit? Yes, UK citizens can move to Switzerland after Brexit, but most are now treated as third-country nationals. The main exception is acquired rights for some people already lawfully resident before 1 January 2021. Visa-free travel, residence rights, and work permission are different things. Expatica’s Switzerland visa and immigration guide is a useful starting point, then check SEM rules and your canton. Visiting up to 90 days is not permission to live in Switzerland.

Working usually needs prior authorisation and most UK citizens cannot arrive first and job hunt later.

Study, family, and retirement each have their own test.

Your commune and cantonal migration office apply the rules in practice.

Which route fits your move? Most UK movers need to identify one route before they do anything else. The paperwork, budget, and canton checks follow from that choice. In Swiss terms, an L permit is short-stay, a B permit is residence, and a C permit is longer-term settlement. Route Who it suits Key requirement What to verify Work Professionals with a Swiss job offer Employer-backed permit and suitable qualifications Sponsorship and labour market rules Study Students with confirmed admission Recognised place, funds, accommodation Visa timing, work limits, registration Family reunification Spouses/partners and dependent children Relationship proof, housing, financial means Which relatives qualify and any language or income conditions Retirement or residence without gainful activity Self-funded movers, often aged 55+ Funds, health cover, ties to Switzerland Canton criteria and evidence The work route This is the most common route and the hardest to assume. Employer sponsorship, labour market preference, and your qualifications matter, so if you do not yet have an offer, read Expatica’s finding jobs in Switzerland before treating a move-first plan as realistic. Family, study, and retirement routes Family reunification usually means the relationship, suitable housing, and enough income.

Study routes normally need admission, funds, accommodation, and a lawful plan.

Retirement or residence without gainful activity is narrower for UK citizens and depends heavily on the canton.

What to sort out before you leave the UK 1 Confirm route and canton. Start with the overview that matches your route, then verify the final rule with SEM, ch.ch, and your canton. 2 Gather documents. Passport, civil-status papers, work or study documents, and printed copies still save time. 3 Check qualifications. Regulated jobs may need recognition before you work. 4 Budget for upfront costs. Rent, deposits, temporary housing, insurance, and first-week spending often hit before income. For a wider picture, see Expatica’s cost of living in Switzerland guide. 5 Plan housing in stages. In Zurich and Geneva, short-term housing can be more realistic than a long lease from abroad. 6 Plan the health cover gap. Allianz Worldwide Care, Cigna Global, April International, and Feather Insurance are options to research for temporary or expat-focused cover, but they are not automatic substitutes for Swiss basic insurance unless you qualify for an exemption. 7 Prepare your first CHF spending. If you need to move a deposit or setup money from the UK, compare live transfer tools such as Wise. A data eSIM such as HolaFly can also help with commune emails, insurer logins, and account checks while travelling.

What to do in your first 90 days in Switzerland Your first 90 days break into three admin blocks: registration in the first 14 days, health and billing setup in the first month, and follow-up tasks after that. Register and activate your residence status 1 Register with your commune within 14 days of arrival, even in temporary accommodation. 2 Bring your passport, address proof, and route papers so the permit process can start. A commune is your local municipality, while the canton is the regional authority above it. 3 Check local instructions before you go. Expatica’s registering at your address in Switzerland guide is useful, but your commune and cantonal migration office give the final word. Set up health insurance, banking, and bills Next, sort the systems that affect daily life. Swiss basic health insurance is usually mandatory within 3 months of arrival, and the health insurance in Switzerland guide plus the Swiss healthcare system guide explain how it works. Watch the franchise, the annual deductible you pay before most reimbursements begin. For salary payments and local bills, compare UBS, PostFinance, and Raiffeisen on account-opening rules, fees, and digital access.