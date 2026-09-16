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Relocation

Moving to Switzerland from Australia in 2026

Trading the Australian coast for the Swiss Alps is an exciting leap, but making it work takes more than booking a flight. While Australians can enter Switzerland visa-free for short visits, settling down long-term requires a secured residency permit before you pack your bags.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Last updated
Man looking at plane taking off from inside the airport.

Whether you are relocating for a career move, university, or family, success comes down to timing. Lining up your visa route, health cover, local budget, and tax departure from Australia early ensures a seamless transition.

Below is your roadmap to key permit pathways, administrative deadlines, and essential first steps, designed to work hand-in-hand with Expatica’s moving to Switzerland checklist.

Key takeaways

  • Australians can enter Switzerland without a visa for short stays, but moving for work, study, family reunification, or a stay over 90 days still needs the right Swiss authorisation.
  • Switzerland is outside the EU but part of Schengen, and Australians are treated as third-country nationals for work and long stays.
  • Register with your local commune, your municipal authority, within 14 days of arrival.
  • Arrange Swiss basic health insurance within 3 months of arrival, or you could face retroactive premiums or late-registration costs.
  • Budget in CHF for early setup costs such as a rent deposit, first housing payments, registration fees, and your first insurance premium.

Can Australians move to Switzerland?

Yes, if you use the right route. Switzerland sits inside Schengen but outside the EU, so Australians can visit visa-free for short stays, but they remain third-country nationals for work and longer residence.

As of 2026, Australians do not need a national D visa for long stays. However, they may still need an assurance of residence permit before entry, plus the correct Swiss authorisation for work, study, family reunification, or living without gainful employment. 

  • Short visits: Up to 90 days in any 180-day period, no relocation rights.
  • Work: Employer sponsorship and a permit before entry in most cases.
  • Study: Admission to a Swiss institution and cantonal approval.
  • Family reunification: Sponsor status plus housing and financial rules.
  • Without gainful employment: Proof of funds and suitable insurance. 

Swiss visa and permit routes for Australians

Your reason for moving should decide your route, and Expatica’s Swiss visas hub covers the wider system in more detail. While federal rules set the framework, the canton usually handles all of the paperwork.

Most applicants need a passport plus route-specific proof, such as a contract, admission letter, funds, housing, or sponsor documents. Processing times vary, so check the competent authority rather than relying on any estimate.

RouteWho usually appliesWho submitsCommon documentsWhere canton differences show up
WorkSkilled employee with a Swiss job offerUsually the employerPassport, contract, CV, qualificationsLabour-market tests, quotas, local process
StudyStudent accepted by a Swiss institutionThe university or school often starts the processPassport, admission, funding proof, study planStudent paperwork, insurance questions, commune registration
Family reunificationSpouse, partner, or child joining eligible family in SwitzerlandSponsor and applicant together in many casesPassport, relationship proof, housing and income documentsPermit entitlement, language rules, local housing standards
Without gainful employmentStudent, retiree, or person of private meansUsually the applicantPassport, proof of funds, insurance, purpose of stayFinancial evidence, local document rules, registration steps

The young professionals route

Australians early in their careers have one niche option. Switzerland’s Young Professionals scheme can allow eligible Australians who have completed their education to gain work experience in Switzerland for up to 18 months. Check current SEM guidance before applying.

Moving timeline: What to do before you leave and after you arrive

1

Choose your route and start approval. Do not assume visa-free entry lets you fix long-stay paperwork later. Confirm with your employer, university, or canton.

2

Build a document pack. Prepare your passport, civil-status records, admission or employment letters, and any certified translations. Use the list from the authority handling your case.

3

Plan your first month. Temporary housing can help in Zurich, Geneva, or Basel while you search for a long-term flat. Check employer, university, and commune guidance before booking.

4

Arrange first transfers. If you need a rent deposit or first-month funds in CHF, compare your options before departure. Some readers use Wise for an international bank transfer or a multi-currency account, but check current fees, exchange rates, and eligibility first.

5

Register with the commune within 14 days. The commune is your local municipality and usually handles arrival registration. Confirm the local order on the commune website.

6

Finish local setup in the first 90 days. That usually includes health insurance, banking, and any permit follow-up. Check each deadline with the provider or authority.

Working in Switzerland as an Australian

For many Australians, work is the toughest route because third-country nationals usually need a job offer, employer sponsorship, and a permit within a quota system.

Swiss employers hiring outside the EU and EFTA normally need to show why the role could not be filled locally or from the wider EU and EFTA labour market. Prospects are strongest in finance, pharmaceuticals, biotech, tech, research, and international organisations, while language needs shift between German-speaking, French-speaking, and Italian-speaking regions.

An Australian software engineer moving to Zurich on an employer-led permit may get company support, but still needs local registration, health insurance, and a CHF setup budget.

  • Secure the job offer before you resign or ship belongings.
  • Expect the strongest demand in highly skilled roles.
  • Treat English-only vacancies as possible, not standard.
  • If you do not have a job offer, a study or family route may be more realistic than moving first and hoping to convert a short stay into a work permit.

Health insurance, housing, and settling into canton life

New residents are generally subject to compulsory Swiss basic health insurance from arrival, and they usually have 3 months to enrol. Cover is backdated to arrival, and late registration can mean a surcharge or gaps in what you can reclaim before enrolment is complete.

For a fuller breakdown of deductibles and plan choice, Expatica’s guide to Swiss health insurance is a useful next read. Registration and supporting documents are handled locally, so requirements can vary by canton and commune.

  • Register with your commune first if that is the local order given to you.
  • Bring a ready document pack for housing viewings and registration appointments.
  • Do not assume international private cover automatically replaces Swiss compulsory basic insurance.
  • Check deductibles carefully, because a lower monthly premium can mean higher out-of-pocket costs later.
  • In fast rental markets, a ready-to-send rental dossier can be just as important as being first in line.

If you need temporary or expat-focused cover while arranging local basics, compare Allianz Worldwide Care, Cigna Global, and April International. International policies do not automatically replace Swiss compulsory basic cover, so confirm any exemption with the canton or insurer.

Costs, banking, and moving your money to Switzerland

Swiss setup costs arrive quickly, and arrive in CHF. For city-by-city context, Expatica’s cost of living in Switzerland can help you benchmark likely expenses.

While major institutions like PostFinance and Raiffeisen process your local paperwork, Wise bridges the financial gap before and during your move:

  • Low-cost AUD to CHF transfers: Move larger lump sums at the mid-market exchange rate with transparent, upfront fees, avoiding high bank spreads.
  • Multi-currency holding: Keep funds in both AUD and CHF under one digital account, allowing you to convert money in stages whenever rates are favorable.
  • Immediate local spending: Use a Wise debit card to cover initial living expenses, transit, and security deposits the moment you land—, ong before your local Swiss bank account is fully activated.

Wise is free to open and charges no monthly maintenance fees. Always check Wise pricing and live exchange rates before transferring large amounts.

Learn more about Wise
Cost itemWhat to budget forWhen it usually hitsHow to check
Rent depositA large upfront housing payment in CHFBefore or at lease signingTenancy listing or landlord terms
First month’s rentYour first regular housing paymentOn move-in or just beforeLease terms
Registration feesLocal admin chargesIn the first days after arrivalCommune or canton website
First health insurance premiumYour first local cover paymentSoon after enrolment, with cover backdated to arrivalInsurer quote and canton rules
Daily living bufferFood, transport, SIM, and basics for the first weeksImmediately after arrivalYour own spending plan in CHF

Australian pre-departure checks you should not miss

Swiss paperwork is only half of the move. Before you leave Australia, check what could change for your tax residency, study-loan reporting, Medicare, and access to government services.

Leaving this admin until after arrival can make tax returns, overseas reporting, and account recovery much harder.

  • Check your Australian tax residency position with the ATO, because moving overseas does not create one automatic outcome.
  • If you have a HELP, VSL, or AASL debt, check whether you still need to report worldwide income.
  • Review Medicare arrangements, because Medicare does not cover you while you are overseas.
  • Make sure your myGov sign-in method will still work outside Australia.
  • Keep secure digital access to banking, super, tax, and identity records.
  • Set up backup sign-in methods before you lose access to your Australian mobile number.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions

Do Australians need a visa to move to Switzerland?

Australians do not need a visa for a short visit, and they do not usually need a national D visa for long stays either. But the real issue is not the visa label, it is whether you have the correct Swiss authorisation for work, study, family, or a long stay.

How long can Australians stay in Switzerland without a visa?

Australians can usually stay in Switzerland and the wider Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period without a visa. If you want to stay longer or work, you need the correct authorisation before relying on that short-stay rule.

Can an Australian work in Switzerland without a job offer?

Not through the main work route in most cases. Most third-country work permits depend on employer sponsorship, although some people may qualify through study, family reunification, or another non-work residence route.

How much money do you need to move from Australia to Switzerland?

There is no single safe figure for everyone. Build your budget around a rent deposit, first housing payments, registration fees, health insurance, travel, and a living buffer, then compare those costs with Expatica’s cost-of-living guide before you move.

Do Australians need Swiss health insurance straight away?

In practical terms, yes. New residents generally have 3 months to arrange Swiss health insurance, but cover is usually backdated to arrival, so delaying can mean retroactive premiums or late-registration costs.

Useful resources

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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