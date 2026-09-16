Family allowance in Switzerland for expats

The confusion is understandable because who pays depends on work status, family setup, and sometimes cross-border rules. If you’re new to the Swiss social security system, this guide explains what family allowance covers, who may qualify, how canton rates change the amount, and where to verify the current rules.

Key takeaways As of September 2026, the federal minimums are CHF 215 a month for child allowance and CHF 268 for education allowance.

Cantons can pay more, and some also offer one-time birth or adoption allowances.

Only one allowance of the same type is usually paid per child at a time.

Claims are not automatic. Employees usually start through the employer’s family allowance fund.

Verify the current year with the right fund, because the paying canton may depend on your job, business registration, or residence.

What family allowance means in Switzerland In Switzerland, family allowance is the umbrella term for cash benefits linked to children. It is separate from childcare in Switzerland, childcare subsidies, parental leave, and tax deductions. Federal law sets the floor, but cantons can top it up. Some cantons also pay one-time birth or adoption allowances, so two families with similar incomes can still receive different amounts depending on where they live. Type What it covers Usual timing Child allowance Monthly payment from birth to age 16, or to 20 if a child cannot work for health reasons Monthly Education allowance Monthly payment from post-compulsory study or training, no earlier than age 15 and usually to 25 Monthly Birth or adoption allowance One-time payment in some cantons only One-off *Details checked using official resources, 9th September 2026 – as rules change, get advice and look at live information before applying

Who can claim family allowance in Switzerland? Expats may qualify if they meet Swiss rules on work, residence, and family status. Nationality alone is usually not the main test. Employees, self-employed people, and low-income non-working parents Employees: If your OASI-liable pay reaches at least CHF 630 a month or CHF 7,560 a year, your employer usually sends the claim to its family allowance fund.

If your OASI-liable pay reaches at least CHF 630 a month or CHF 7,560 a year, your employer usually sends the claim to its family allowance fund. Self-employed people: You claim through the fund where your business is registered and must meet the same earnings threshold.

You claim through the fund where your business is registered and must meet the same earnings threshold. Some low-income parents who are not working: You can also qualify if you live in Switzerland and meet the current income rules. If you’re registered unemployed, the route is different and unemployment insurance may pay a supplement instead. Newcomers often start with their commune, but employees usually get a faster answer from payroll because the employer already knows which family allowance fund handles staff claims. If two people can claim, who gets paid? A parent in paid work usually comes before a parent who is not in paid work. If both parents work, parental authority and where the child mainly lives matter next. If both parents live with the child, the parent working in the child’s canton of residence can take priority. If that still does not settle it, higher employment income, and then self-employed income, usually decides. Only one allowance of the same type is usually paid per child. If another eligible parent works in a higher-paying canton, the family may be able to request only the difference. If both of you work, give both job and residence details to the fund instead of filing duplicate claims.

How much family allowance do you get by canton? Federal law sets minimums, while Swiss cantons can add higher rates. Child allowance in Switzerland by canton Canton Child allowance Education allowance Birth/adoption Zurich CHF 215 / 268 CHF 268 No Bern CHF 250 CHF 310 No Lucerne CHF 215 / 260 CHF 268 CHF 1,075 / 1,075 Uri CHF 240 CHF 290 CHF 1,200 / 1,200 Schwyz CHF 230 CHF 280 CHF 1,000 / No Obwalden CHF 220 CHF 270 No Nidwalden CHF 258 CHF 311 No Glarus CHF 215 CHF 268 No Zug CHF 330 CHF 330 / 385 No Fribourg CHF 265 / 285 CHF 325 / 345 CHF 1,500 / 1,500 Solothurn CHF 215 CHF 268 No Basel-Stadt CHF 275 CHF 325 No Basel-Landschaft CHF 215 CHF 268 No Schaffhausen CHF 230 CHF 290 No Appenzell Ausserrhoden CHF 230 CHF 280 No Appenzell Innerrhoden CHF 245 CHF 298 No St. Gallen CHF 245 CHF 298 No Graubünden CHF 240 CHF 290 No Aargau CHF 225 CHF 278 No Thurgau CHF 215 CHF 280 No Ticino CHF 215 CHF 268 No Vaud CHF 322 / 365 CHF 425 / 468 CHF 1,617 / 3,234 Valais CHF 327 / 435 CHF 477 / 585 CHF 2,142 / 3,213 Neuchâtel CHF 240 / 270 CHF 320 / 350 CHF 1,200 / 1,200 Geneva CHF 311 / 411 CHF 415 / 515 CHF 2,073 / 3,073 Jura CHF 275 CHF 325 CHF 1,500 / 1,500 *Details drawn from publicly available resources – check the live information for your Canton before you apply Where two figures appear, the higher amount usually applies to older children or from the third child, depending on canton. Many families check the wrong canton first. Employees usually start with the employer’s fund and its canton, self-employed parents with the canton where their business is registered, and non-working parents with the canton of residence. A family living in Geneva and working in Vaud may not automatically receive Geneva rates.

How to apply and when payments start Claims are not automatic, so you need to start the process yourself. The first step changes depending on whether you are employed, self-employed, or not working. Which office or fund should you apply through? Employee: Start with your employer or payroll team. If the claim is approved, payment is usually added to salary.

Start with your employer or payroll team. If the claim is approved, payment is usually added to salary. Self-employed: Start with the family allowance fund where you are registered.

Start with the family allowance fund where you are registered. Not working: Start with the cantonal compensation office in your canton of residence.

Start with the cantonal compensation office in your canton of residence. How to verify: Use the AHV/IV cantonal compensation office directory to confirm the right office before you apply. Which documents, deadlines, and changes matter most? Requirements vary, but claims are not automatic and late claims can mean more paperwork and slower payment. Swiss guidance says retroactive claims can be possible for up to five years, so it is usually better to apply early. ID or residence permit

Child’s birth certificate or family record

Employer or fund details

Proof of study for an older child

Custody or residence papers if the family situation is complex Report changes quickly, especially a child turning 16, starting or ending education, moving, a new job, or a custody change. If you are applying soon after birth, it helps to keep the papers used for pregnancy and giving birth in Switzerland close to hand.

Special cases expats should check Cross-border and international situations follow different rules. That is why it is worth checking the official fund before you assume the standard route fits your family. Cross-border families and children living abroad Cross-border families and children living abroad may still fall under Swiss rules, especially inside EU and EFTA coordination, but the outcome is case specific. These questions often overlap with the wider rules for cross-border workers in Switzerland. Where the child lives

Where each parent works

Whether another country already pays a family benefit

Whether the case falls under EU or EFTA coordination A differential payment means Switzerland may top up another country’s benefit if Swiss entitlement is higher and Swiss rules put your household second in line. Do not assume you can choose the higher-paying system, because order of entitlement rules decide that. Education allowance, disability, and older children When a child reaches 15 or 16, child allowance can switch to education allowance if post-compulsory study or training applies. Proof of study, or documents showing health-related inability to work, can matter. If a child is studying abroad or is close to a milestone age, ask the fund before the term starts. That can help you avoid a lapse between child allowance and education allowance.

How to verify your canton’s current rules Check the latest official family allowance rates sheet or federal overview for the current year’s minimums and canton top-ups. Find the right compensation office or employer-linked fund through the AHV/IV cantonal compensation office directory. Confirm the facts that change the answer, your work status, the child’s age, education status, where the child lives, and whether another parent can also claim.