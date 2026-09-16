Family allowance in Switzerland for expats

Family & Pets
Family allowance in Switzerland is monthly support for children, but expats often get stuck on which canton pays and who should apply.
The confusion is understandable because who pays depends on work status, family setup, and sometimes cross-border rules. If you’re new to the Swiss social security system, this guide explains what family allowance covers, who may qualify, how canton rates change the amount, and where to verify the current rules.
In Switzerland, family allowance is the umbrella term for cash benefits linked to children. It is separate from childcare in Switzerland, childcare subsidies, parental leave, and tax deductions.
Federal law sets the floor, but cantons can top it up. Some cantons also pay one-time birth or adoption allowances, so two families with similar incomes can still receive different amounts depending on where they live.
|Type
|What it covers
|Usual timing
|Child allowance
|Monthly payment from birth to age 16, or to 20 if a child cannot work for health reasons
|Monthly
|Education allowance
|Monthly payment from post-compulsory study or training, no earlier than age 15 and usually to 25
|Monthly
|Birth or adoption allowance
|One-time payment in some cantons only
|One-off
Expats may qualify if they meet Swiss rules on work, residence, and family status. Nationality alone is usually not the main test.
Newcomers often start with their commune, but employees usually get a faster answer from payroll because the employer already knows which family allowance fund handles staff claims.
Only one allowance of the same type is usually paid per child. If another eligible parent works in a higher-paying canton, the family may be able to request only the difference. If both of you work, give both job and residence details to the fund instead of filing duplicate claims.
Federal law sets minimums, while Swiss cantons can add higher rates.
|Canton
|Child allowance
|Education allowance
|Birth/adoption
|Zurich
|CHF 215 / 268
|CHF 268
|No
|Bern
|CHF 250
|CHF 310
|No
|Lucerne
|CHF 215 / 260
|CHF 268
|CHF 1,075 / 1,075
|Uri
|CHF 240
|CHF 290
|CHF 1,200 / 1,200
|Schwyz
|CHF 230
|CHF 280
|CHF 1,000 / No
|Obwalden
|CHF 220
|CHF 270
|No
|Nidwalden
|CHF 258
|CHF 311
|No
|Glarus
|CHF 215
|CHF 268
|No
|Zug
|CHF 330
|CHF 330 / 385
|No
|Fribourg
|CHF 265 / 285
|CHF 325 / 345
|CHF 1,500 / 1,500
|Solothurn
|CHF 215
|CHF 268
|No
|Basel-Stadt
|CHF 275
|CHF 325
|No
|Basel-Landschaft
|CHF 215
|CHF 268
|No
|Schaffhausen
|CHF 230
|CHF 290
|No
|Appenzell Ausserrhoden
|CHF 230
|CHF 280
|No
|Appenzell Innerrhoden
|CHF 245
|CHF 298
|No
|St. Gallen
|CHF 245
|CHF 298
|No
|Graubünden
|CHF 240
|CHF 290
|No
|Aargau
|CHF 225
|CHF 278
|No
|Thurgau
|CHF 215
|CHF 280
|No
|Ticino
|CHF 215
|CHF 268
|No
|Vaud
|CHF 322 / 365
|CHF 425 / 468
|CHF 1,617 / 3,234
|Valais
|CHF 327 / 435
|CHF 477 / 585
|CHF 2,142 / 3,213
|Neuchâtel
|CHF 240 / 270
|CHF 320 / 350
|CHF 1,200 / 1,200
|Geneva
|CHF 311 / 411
|CHF 415 / 515
|CHF 2,073 / 3,073
|Jura
|CHF 275
|CHF 325
|CHF 1,500 / 1,500
Where two figures appear, the higher amount usually applies to older children or from the third child, depending on canton.
Many families check the wrong canton first. Employees usually start with the employer’s fund and its canton, self-employed parents with the canton where their business is registered, and non-working parents with the canton of residence. A family living in Geneva and working in Vaud may not automatically receive Geneva rates.
Claims are not automatic, so you need to start the process yourself. The first step changes depending on whether you are employed, self-employed, or not working.
Requirements vary, but claims are not automatic and late claims can mean more paperwork and slower payment. Swiss guidance says retroactive claims can be possible for up to five years, so it is usually better to apply early.
Report changes quickly, especially a child turning 16, starting or ending education, moving, a new job, or a custody change. If you are applying soon after birth, it helps to keep the papers used for pregnancy and giving birth in Switzerland close to hand.
Cross-border and international situations follow different rules. That is why it is worth checking the official fund before you assume the standard route fits your family.
Cross-border families and children living abroad may still fall under Swiss rules, especially inside EU and EFTA coordination, but the outcome is case specific. These questions often overlap with the wider rules for cross-border workers in Switzerland.
A differential payment means Switzerland may top up another country’s benefit if Swiss entitlement is higher and Swiss rules put your household second in line. Do not assume you can choose the higher-paying system, because order of entitlement rules decide that.
When a child reaches 15 or 16, child allowance can switch to education allowance if post-compulsory study or training applies. Proof of study, or documents showing health-related inability to work, can matter.
If a child is studying abroad or is close to a milestone age, ask the fund before the term starts. That can help you avoid a lapse between child allowance and education allowance.
Family allowance itself follows Swiss social-security rules, but family costs do not always stay in Switzerland. That can matter if relatives send support from abroad or a child studies in another country.
A multi-currency account or money transfer service such as Wise may help you hold, convert, or send money in different currencies, with fees shown upfront. Compare your options based on the overall costs of converting and sending money in foreign currencies, to see if Wise is a good fit for your needs.
FAQ
Yes. Expats may qualify if they meet Swiss employee, self-employed, or low-income residence rules. Eligibility follows the legal criteria and the right fund, not simply nationality.
Usually the first canton to check is linked to the job or fund, not just the home address. Employees often start with the employer’s canton and fund, while self-employed people start with the canton of business registration.
Often yes, within the official limit. Swiss guidance says missed claims can be made retroactively for up to five years, but waiting can make proof and paperwork harder.
In most employment cases, yes. Swiss salary-certificate guidance treats family allowances paid through employment as taxable income; this then sits inside the wider Switzerland’s tax rates system.
Possibly. It may be possible, especially under EU or EFTA coordination or when a child studies abroad, but the answer depends on where the child lives, where the parent works, and the exact family setup.
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