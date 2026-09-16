Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers
Disclaimers

Family & Pets

Family allowance in Switzerland for expats

Family allowance in Switzerland is monthly support for children, but expats often get stuck on which canton pays and who should apply.

Claire Millard
Written by
Last updated
Father smiling at his daughter while holding a credit card.

The confusion is understandable because who pays depends on work status, family setup, and sometimes cross-border rules. If you’re new to the Swiss social security system, this guide explains what family allowance covers, who may qualify, how canton rates change the amount, and where to verify the current rules. 

Key takeaways

  • As of September 2026, the federal minimums are CHF 215 a month for child allowance and CHF 268 for education allowance.
  • Cantons can pay more, and some also offer one-time birth or adoption allowances.
  • Only one allowance of the same type is usually paid per child at a time.
  • Claims are not automatic. Employees usually start through the employer’s family allowance fund.
  • Verify the current year with the right fund, because the paying canton may depend on your job, business registration, or residence.

What family allowance means in Switzerland

In Switzerland, family allowance is the umbrella term for cash benefits linked to children. It is separate from childcare in Switzerland, childcare subsidies, parental leave, and tax deductions.

Federal law sets the floor, but cantons can top it up. Some cantons also pay one-time birth or adoption allowances, so two families with similar incomes can still receive different amounts depending on where they live.

TypeWhat it coversUsual timing
Child allowanceMonthly payment from birth to age 16, or to 20 if a child cannot work for health reasonsMonthly
Education allowanceMonthly payment from post-compulsory study or training, no earlier than age 15 and usually to 25Monthly
Birth or adoption allowanceOne-time payment in some cantons onlyOne-off
*Details checked using official resources, 9th September 2026 – as rules change, get advice and look at live information before applying

Who can claim family allowance in Switzerland?

Expats may qualify if they meet Swiss rules on work, residence, and family status. Nationality alone is usually not the main test.

Employees, self-employed people, and low-income non-working parents

  • Employees: If your OASI-liable pay reaches at least CHF 630 a month or CHF 7,560 a year, your employer usually sends the claim to its family allowance fund.
  • Self-employed people: You claim through the fund where your business is registered and must meet the same earnings threshold.
  • Some low-income parents who are not working: You can also qualify if you live in Switzerland and meet the current income rules. If you’re registered unemployed, the route is different and unemployment insurance may pay a supplement instead.

Newcomers often start with their commune, but employees usually get a faster answer from payroll because the employer already knows which family allowance fund handles staff claims.

If two people can claim, who gets paid?

  1. A parent in paid work usually comes before a parent who is not in paid work.
  2. If both parents work, parental authority and where the child mainly lives matter next.
  3. If both parents live with the child, the parent working in the child’s canton of residence can take priority.
  4. If that still does not settle it, higher employment income, and then self-employed income, usually decides.

Only one allowance of the same type is usually paid per child. If another eligible parent works in a higher-paying canton, the family may be able to request only the difference. If both of you work, give both job and residence details to the fund instead of filing duplicate claims.

How much family allowance do you get by canton?

Federal law sets minimums, while Swiss cantons can add higher rates.

Child allowance in Switzerland by canton

CantonChild allowanceEducation allowanceBirth/adoption
ZurichCHF 215 / 268CHF 268No
BernCHF 250CHF 310No
LucerneCHF 215 / 260CHF 268CHF 1,075 / 1,075
UriCHF 240CHF 290CHF 1,200 / 1,200
SchwyzCHF 230CHF 280CHF 1,000 / No
ObwaldenCHF 220CHF 270No
NidwaldenCHF 258CHF 311No
GlarusCHF 215CHF 268No
ZugCHF 330CHF 330 / 385No
FribourgCHF 265 / 285CHF 325 / 345CHF 1,500 / 1,500
SolothurnCHF 215CHF 268No
Basel-StadtCHF 275CHF 325No
Basel-LandschaftCHF 215CHF 268No
SchaffhausenCHF 230CHF 290No
Appenzell AusserrhodenCHF 230CHF 280No
Appenzell InnerrhodenCHF 245CHF 298No
St. GallenCHF 245CHF 298No
GraubündenCHF 240CHF 290No
AargauCHF 225CHF 278No
ThurgauCHF 215CHF 280No
TicinoCHF 215CHF 268No
VaudCHF 322 / 365CHF 425 / 468CHF 1,617 / 3,234
ValaisCHF 327 / 435CHF 477 / 585CHF 2,142 / 3,213
NeuchâtelCHF 240 / 270CHF 320 / 350CHF 1,200 / 1,200
GenevaCHF 311 / 411CHF 415 / 515CHF 2,073 / 3,073
JuraCHF 275CHF 325CHF 1,500 / 1,500
*Details drawn from publicly available resources – check the live information for your Canton before you apply

Where two figures appear, the higher amount usually applies to older children or from the third child, depending on canton.

Many families check the wrong canton first. Employees usually start with the employer’s fund and its canton, self-employed parents with the canton where their business is registered, and non-working parents with the canton of residence. A family living in Geneva and working in Vaud may not automatically receive Geneva rates.

How to apply and when payments start

Claims are not automatic, so you need to start the process yourself. The first step changes depending on whether you are employed, self-employed, or not working.

Which office or fund should you apply through?

  • Employee: Start with your employer or payroll team. If the claim is approved, payment is usually added to salary.
  • Self-employed: Start with the family allowance fund where you are registered.
  • Not working: Start with the cantonal compensation office in your canton of residence.
  • How to verify: Use the AHV/IV cantonal compensation office directory to confirm the right office before you apply.

Which documents, deadlines, and changes matter most?

Requirements vary, but claims are not automatic and late claims can mean more paperwork and slower payment. Swiss guidance says retroactive claims can be possible for up to five years, so it is usually better to apply early.

  • ID or residence permit
  • Child’s birth certificate or family record
  • Employer or fund details
  • Proof of study for an older child
  • Custody or residence papers if the family situation is complex

Report changes quickly, especially a child turning 16, starting or ending education, moving, a new job, or a custody change. If you are applying soon after birth, it helps to keep the papers used for pregnancy and giving birth in Switzerland close to hand.

Special cases expats should check

Cross-border and international situations follow different rules. That is why it is worth checking the official fund before you assume the standard route fits your family.

Cross-border families and children living abroad

Cross-border families and children living abroad may still fall under Swiss rules, especially inside EU and EFTA coordination, but the outcome is case specific. These questions often overlap with the wider rules for cross-border workers in Switzerland.

  • Where the child lives
  • Where each parent works
  • Whether another country already pays a family benefit
  • Whether the case falls under EU or EFTA coordination

A differential payment means Switzerland may top up another country’s benefit if Swiss entitlement is higher and Swiss rules put your household second in line. Do not assume you can choose the higher-paying system, because order of entitlement rules decide that.

Education allowance, disability, and older children

When a child reaches 15 or 16, child allowance can switch to education allowance if post-compulsory study or training applies. Proof of study, or documents showing health-related inability to work, can matter.

If a child is studying abroad or is close to a milestone age, ask the fund before the term starts. That can help you avoid a lapse between child allowance and education allowance.

How to verify your canton’s current rules

  1. Check the latest official family allowance rates sheet or federal overview for the current year’s minimums and canton top-ups.
  2. Find the right compensation office or employer-linked fund through the AHV/IV cantonal compensation office directory.
  3. Confirm the facts that change the answer, your work status, the child’s age, education status, where the child lives, and whether another parent can also claim.

Using a multi-currency account for family costs across borders

Family allowance itself follows Swiss social-security rules, but family costs do not always stay in Switzerland. That can matter if relatives send support from abroad or a child studies in another country.

A multi-currency account or money transfer service such as Wise may help you hold, convert, or send money in different currencies, with fees shown upfront. Compare your options based on the overall costs of converting and sending money in foreign currencies, to see if Wise is a good fit for your needs.

Learn more about Wise

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions about family allowance in Switzerland

Can expats get family allowance in Switzerland?

Yes. Expats may qualify if they meet Swiss employee, self-employed, or low-income residence rules. Eligibility follows the legal criteria and the right fund, not simply nationality.

Which canton pays family allowance if I live in one canton and work in another?

Usually the first canton to check is linked to the job or fund, not just the home address. Employees often start with the employer’s canton and fund, while self-employed people start with the canton of business registration.

Can I claim family allowance in Switzerland retroactively?

Often yes, within the official limit. Swiss guidance says missed claims can be made retroactively for up to five years, but waiting can make proof and paperwork harder.

Is family allowance taxable in Switzerland?

In most employment cases, yes. Swiss salary-certificate guidance treats family allowances paid through employment as taxable income; this then sits inside the wider Switzerland’s tax rates system.

Can I get Swiss family allowance if my child lives or studies abroad?

Possibly. It may be possible, especially under EU or EFTA coordination or when a child studies abroad, but the answer depends on where the child lives, where the parent works, and the exact family setup.

Useful resources
Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
Newsletter

Moving abroad?

Sign-up for the latest guides and expat news

By joining us, you confirm that you're over 16 years old and have read our Privacy Policy.

Related Articles

Did you find this guide helpful?