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Finding a Job

How to find jobs in Canada as an expat

Finding a job in Canada as an expat or skilled immigrant works best when you align your legal work status with a clear target location. Rather than treating Canada as one massive job market, a successful search focuses on regional demand, local licensing requirements, and Canadian-style applications.

Adam Nowek
Written by
Last updated

Hiring processes, language expectations, and in-demand sectors vary significantly from province to province. Taking a targeted, region-specific approach gives your application a much higher chance of standing out, especially if you are searching from abroad. Knowing how local hiring timelines work and what employers expect upfront will help you move from initial applications to real job offers much faster.

Key takeaways

  • Legal status: Confirm whether your current immigration status allows you to work immediately or requires securing a specific work permit first.
  • Job Bank: Filter your search using a dedicated foreign-candidate or newcomer portals rather than only relying on generic job boards.
  • Location: Target specific provinces and cities based on your sector, language skills, and living costs.
  • Application: Tailor your resume specifically for each posting to match Canadian hiring standards, and prepare your references in advance.
  • Credentials and networking: Verify requirements for regulated professions early, then leverage newcomer settlement services and informal networking chats.
  • Scam prevention: Avoid any recruiter asking for payment for job offers, interviews, or LMIAs, and always independently verify job postings before sharing personal details.

Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only, not immigration, legal, or employment advice.

Make sure you can legally work in Canada

Your status shapes which roles you can apply for, how employers read your résumé, and what you should do first.

If you are applying from outside Canada

  1. Confirm which work permit or immigration route applies to you before you spend hours applying.
  2. Use Job Bank’s foreign candidates page and look for listings marked for international applicants.
  3. Check whether the employer is recruiting internationally, rather than only citizens, permanent residents, or current permit holders.

🔍 How to verify: Compare the employer’s posting with IRCC work permit rules and the eligibility guidance on Job Bank.

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If you are already in Canada

  • Make sure your permit or status lets you work, whether you hold permanent residence, an open permit, a post-graduation permit, or another eligible status
  • Apply for a SIN as soon as you are eligible, because employers need it to put you on payroll
  • Use Job Bank’s newcomer page and its tools for employers that support newcomers
  • Contact settlement, mentoring, or employment services in your area for résumé reviews, interview practice, and local referrals

Focus on the right jobs, provinces, and cities

Broad national job searches rarely deliver the best results for newcomers. You will get much better traction by targeting your applications toward specific cities where your industry is actually expanding, taking into account local cost of living and regional language requirements alongside your core skill set.

In-demand jobs in Canada

As of July 2026, demand often clusters in essential services and skill-short areas, but you should still verify local openings before you apply.

SectorExample rolesProvinces where demand is often strongerWhat to check
HealthcareNurses, personal support roles, techniciansOntario, Alberta, Nova ScotiaCheck licensing and provincial rules first
Skilled tradesElectricians, welders, mechanicsAlberta, Saskatchewan, OntarioConfirm whether the trade is regulated where you plan to work
Tech and digitalDevelopers, data roles, IT supportOntario, British Columbia, QuebecVerify language needs and whether employers hire from abroad
Logistics and educationDrivers, warehouse supervisors, early childhood educatorsAlberta, Ontario, Atlantic CanadaCheck permit eligibility, shift patterns, and credential rules

Best cities for jobs in Canada

Toronto is strongest for finance, business services, and large-company hiring. Vancouver is a major option for tech and digital roles, while Calgary and Edmonton often appeal to energy, engineering, logistics, and healthcare workers.

Ottawa is important for government, policy, and public sector work. Montreal can offer strong opportunities in tech, education, and creative industries, but many roles in Quebec expect French, so verify language requirements early.

Halifax is smaller, but it can be a smart target if you want a lower-cost Atlantic city with universities, healthcare employers, and growing demand. What to verify: use local labour market tools, employer pages, and current Job Bank results for the exact city.

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➡️ Budget matters too, so compare your shortlist with Expatica’s cost of living in Canada guide.

Use the best places to search for jobs

Most successful searches use a mix of different platforms rather than sticking to just one main job board. Using official government portals alongside industry-specific platforms and direct employer outreach ensures you see active vacancies while getting your resume in front of hiring managers.

Job Bank Canada and public resources

Job Bank Canada is especially useful because it separates foreign candidates from newcomers already in Canada. One thing worth knowing is that this split saves time, because the filters reflect different eligibility rules and support options.

A simple order is: Start with the right Job Bank page, create alerts or a Plus account, then use newcomer services or pre-arrival support to tighten your search.

Private job boards, recruiters, and employer websites

LinkedIn and Indeed Canada are useful for broad visibility, while specialist boards can work better once you know your niche. Recruitment agencies and employer careers pages become more valuable when you are targeting a shortlist of companies or one local labour market.

Adapt your application to Canadian hiring norms

Your overseas background is a genuine asset, but Canadian recruiters need to see how it applies directly to their current team. Instead of listing generic responsibilities, tailor each application to demonstrate how your specific achievements solve the exact challenges noted in the job posting.

Canadian résumé tips and cover letters

A Canadian résumé is usually short, tailored, and built around results. Translate unfamiliar job titles where needed, and make your impact easy to scan in the first few lines.

For example, instead of writing “Handled regional operations,” write “Coordinated a five-site service team and cut response times by 18%.” That gives a Canadian hiring manager a clearer picture of scale and outcome.

  • Tailor your résumé to the exact role and use keywords from the posting
  • Lead with achievement-based bullet points, not a long duties list
  • Remove personal details such as age, marital status, or a photo unless asked
  • Keep references ready, even if they are not Canadian yet
  • Ask newcomer employment centres to review your résumé before you apply

How interviews and references usually work

Many employers use behavioural interviews, which means they ask for real examples of how you solved problems, handled conflict, or worked with others.

If you do not yet have Canadian references, use former managers, clients, or professors who can explain your work clearly in English or French.

Before the interview, prepare three success stories, research the employer, confirm your status answer, and tell your references that they may be contacted.

Manage cross-border money while job hunting in Canada

Handling initial relocation costs, receiving family support, or moving your personal savings into Canadian dollars requires a reliable setup before your local salary begins. Opening a Wise Account allows you to hold CAD alongside your home currency, convert funds at the transparent mid-market exchange rate, and send international payments digitally before your local bank registration is complete.

This multi-currency account can simplify everyday transition steps while you look for work. You can use converted CAD to pay for temporary accommodation, cover professional licensing fees, or purchase local phone and transit plans using a linked debit card. Customers can also gain access to local Canadian account details, making it easy to receive transfers from family abroad or take incoming local payments while you focus on securing interviews.

Go to Wise

To take the next step, see how to set up a Canadian bank account, or compare flexible non-resident options in Expatica’s guide to banking in Canada.

Build traction through credentials, networking, and local experience

Job boards are a good starting point, but they seldom tell your full story to a hiring manager. If your applications are stalling, shifting your strategy toward credential alignment, industry networking, and local experience gives employers the confidence they need to bring you in for an interview.

Recognizing foreign credentials

  • Regulated roles: Healthcare, some trades, teaching, and other licensed jobs may require formal recognition before you can practise
  • Non-regulated roles: You can often apply sooner, but employers may still ask how your degree or experience compares locally
  • How to verify: Use the Foreign Credential Recognition tool and then contact the relevant provincial regulator or professional body
  • Practical next step: While recognition is in progress, target adjacent roles that keep you close to your field

Networking for newcomers

Networking can feel awkward when you are new, but in Canada it often helps employers place your experience faster. A short conversation can answer questions that a job ad never will.

  • Update LinkedIn with your target city and the role you want
  • Contact immigrant employment councils, mentoring programs, and settlement agencies in your province
  • Attend one job fair, meetup, or industry event in your first two weeks
  • Ask for short informational chats, not immediate job requests

Avoid common newcomer mistakes and job scams

  • Eligibility first: Do not apply blindly for roles that require a status you do not have
  • Payment requests: Never pay upfront for a guaranteed job, LMIA, recruiter, or interview
  • Documents: Do not send passport scans, banking information, or SIN details until the employer and process are clearly legitimate
  • One résumé does not fit all: Tailor each application to the posting and local language expectations
  • Recruiter check: Match the recruiter’s email domain to the company website, look for a real phone number, and compare the hiring steps with official guidance

What to verify: Company registration, website quality, public contact details, and whether the process looks like what IRCC and Job Bank describe.

FAQ

FAQs

Can you find a job in Canada before you move?

Yes, some people do, especially in fields where employers already recruit internationally. Use foreign-candidate filters, check whether the employer hires from abroad, and make sure your work status path is clear before you rely on an offer.

Do you need a work permit before applying for jobs in Canada?

Not always, but employers usually prefer applicants whose status is easy to understand. You may be able to apply before final approval, but verify the rules with IRCC and do not plan to work until you are authorized.

How do newcomers write a Canadian résumé?

Start by tailoring it to the role, using clear achievement-led bullet points, simple job titles, and strong keywords from the posting. Good Canadian resume tips also mean removing unnecessary personal details and keeping the document focused on relevant results.

Is Job Bank Canada useful for immigrants?

Yes, especially when you use the right page for your situation and not just the main search bar. It works best for official labour market information, newcomer tools, and roles marked for foreign candidates or newcomer support.

Useful sources

Information checked 30th August 2026

Adam Nowek

About the author

Originally from Vancouver, Adam has lived in Belgium and Hong Kong and is currently residing in the Netherlands.

His interests range a wide spectrum of topics, from digital nomads and modern conflict to sports and local craft beer.

More articles by Adam Nowek
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