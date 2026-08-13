How to find an internship in Canada as an international student

Key takeaways If the internship is required by your program, treat it as a student work placement.

Most post-secondary students no longer need a separate co-op work permit for required placements.

Off-campus work is usually capped at 24 hours a week during regular terms, with unlimited hours during scheduled breaks if you remain eligible.

Search first through your school portal, co-op office, Job Bank, and employer career pages.

Before starting a paid role, confirm your study permit conditions, get a SIN, and understand pay and tax slips.

Check whether you can do the internship legally A student work placement is a co-op, internship, practicum, or mentorship that your designated learning institution approves as required for your program. For post-secondary students, IRCC says it must be required for completion, backed by a DLI letter, covered by the right study permit conditions, and limited to 50% or less of the total program. If the role is not required by your program, it usually falls under off-campus work rules instead. Then you must have started studying, meet your study permit conditions, and follow the regular-term hour cap. Unpaid work can still count as work if it is usually paid or gives experience a Canadian worker would normally gain. Visas & Immigration Student Visas in Canada: Requirements and How to Apply Read more Checklist: Confirm the placement is mandatory for your program.

Get a DLI or co-op letter.

Read the work conditions on your study permit.

Ask your school whether you need a SIN, permit amendment, or medical exam.

Secondary students should verify separate co-op permit rules. Know the difference between co-op placements and off-campus work Situation Key rule Hour limit What to verify Required co-op or internship Required by your program and approved by your DLI No weekly limit, but placement total must stay within the 50% program cap DLI letter, study permit conditions Ordinary off-campus job Must meet off-campus study permit criteria Up to 24 hours a week during regular terms Permit wording, study status Scheduled break job Same off-campus eligibility rules Unlimited hours during official breaks DLI calendar *Details from publicly available sources, taken 6th August 2026.

Find companies that hire student interns The goal is not to scan every listing in Canada. It is to find relevant employers early, so you can make the most of the opportunity of doing an internship in Canada as an international student. Start with popular job boards and build your searches around your preferred role title, intake season, and location. Use keywords like intern, co-op, student, summer, fall, winter, and the actual job title. Comparing the cost of living in Canada can help you decide whether a short placement in another city is really worth it. To maximize your opportunity, consider this approach: Check your school’s career portal first. Search Job Bank and set alerts. Apply through employer career pages for shortlisted companies. Use LinkedIn and alumni contacts for leads. Track 15 to 20 target employers each week. 🔍 Example: Vary the types of applications you’re making including their source. For example, a U of T Mississauga student in Ontario might track five campus leads, five Job Bank leads, and five company-page applications each week. ✍️ Insider Tip: Campus career portals often surface roles before public boards, so check them early and set alerts for each intake. Start with your school, Job Bank, and trusted boards University career centres often advise international students to prepare early, strengthen resume and cover letter basics, and use campus jobs or volunteering to build local skills. Checklist – great places to look for an internship as an international student in Canada: Campus career portal and co-op office

International student office for work-eligibility questions

Job Bank alerts for your city and season

Employer career pages for shortlisted companies

A field-specific board for your subject area Use networking and direct outreach the Canadian way Networking for internships in Canada does not mean asking strangers for a job in the first message. It usually works better when you ask for a short informational chat, show that you read the person’s background, and keep the request specific. The University of Toronto’s Career Start networking tips sheet recommends using classmates, professors, alumni, and LinkedIn for referrals and informational interviews. A simple message works: “Hi Priya, I’m a finance student at Centennial College looking for winter internship experience in Toronto. If you have 15 minutes next week, I’d love to ask how you approached applications.” Follow up once after about a week.

Tailor your application for Canadian employers A Canadian internship resume format is usually short, clear, and targeted to the posting. In most cases, a one-page resume works well for students. Match the posting language and lead with coursework, projects, volunteering, part-time work, or student leadership that proves relevant skills. Leave out items that are common elsewhere but not useful in Canada, such as a photo, date of birth, or marital status, unless asked. Use that space for project outcomes, tools, languages, and teamwork examples. Your cover letter should connect evidence to the employer’s needs, not repeat the resume. Checklist: Keep the resume to one page unless asked otherwise.

Mirror the posting language for skills and tools.

Put your most relevant project or work experience near the top.

Add outcomes, tools, or teamwork examples instead of generic duties.

Write a short cover letter that explains fit without inventing experience. ✍️ Insider Tip: For Canadian internship hiring, a one-page resume tailored to the role usually beats a longer general CV. Get more tips for writing a resume as an international student here.