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How to find an internship in Canada as an international student

Doing an internship in Canada as an international student can open doors, but you’ll need to make sure you’re complying with your visa permissions and course requirements before you accept a role.

writer

Updated 13-8-2026

Since 1 April 2026, most post-secondary students no longer need a separate co-op work permit for required placements, but other student jobs still follow different study permit and hour rules.

This guide shows you how to check eligibility, find companies, tailor a Canadian application, and sort out SIN, pay, and tax basics before day one.

Table of contents

Note: This is general information, not immigration, legal, tax, or employment advice.

Key takeaways

  • If the internship is required by your program, treat it as a student work placement.
  • Most post-secondary students no longer need a separate co-op work permit for required placements.
  • Off-campus work is usually capped at 24 hours a week during regular terms, with unlimited hours during scheduled breaks if you remain eligible.
  • Search first through your school portal, co-op office, Job Bank, and employer career pages.
  • Before starting a paid role, confirm your study permit conditions, get a SIN, and understand pay and tax slips.

Check whether you can do the internship legally

student work placement is a co-op, internship, practicum, or mentorship that your designated learning institution approves as required for your program.

For post-secondary students, IRCC says it must be required for completion, backed by a DLI letter, covered by the right study permit conditions, and limited to 50% or less of the total program.

If the role is not required by your program, it usually falls under off-campus work rules instead. Then you must have started studying, meet your study permit conditions, and follow the regular-term hour cap. Unpaid work can still count as work if it is usually paid or gives experience a Canadian worker would normally gain.

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Visas & Immigration

Student Visas in Canada: Requirements and How to Apply

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Checklist:

  • Confirm the placement is mandatory for your program.
  • Get a DLI or co-op letter.
  • Read the work conditions on your study permit.
  • Ask your school whether you need a SIN, permit amendment, or medical exam.
  • Secondary students should verify separate co-op permit rules.

Know the difference between co-op placements and off-campus work

SituationKey ruleHour limitWhat to verify
Required co-op or internshipRequired by your program and approved by your DLINo weekly limit, but placement total must stay within the 50% program capDLI letter, study permit conditions
Ordinary off-campus jobMust meet off-campus study permit criteriaUp to 24 hours a week during regular termsPermit wording, study status
Scheduled break jobSame off-campus eligibility rulesUnlimited hours during official breaksDLI calendar
*Details from publicly available sources, taken 6th August 2026.

Find companies that hire student interns

The goal is not to scan every listing in Canada. It is to find relevant employers early, so you can make the most of the opportunity of doing an internship in Canada as an international student.

Start with popular job boards and build your searches around your preferred role title, intake season, and location. Use keywords like intern, co-op, student, summer, fall, winter, and the actual job title.

Comparing the cost of living in Canada can help you decide whether a short placement in another city is really worth it.

To maximize your opportunity, consider this approach:

  1. Check your school’s career portal first.
  2. Search Job Bank and set alerts.
  3. Apply through employer career pages for shortlisted companies.
  4. Use LinkedIn and alumni contacts for leads.
  5. Track 15 to 20 target employers each week.

🔍 Example: Vary the types of applications you’re making including their source. For example, a U of T Mississauga student in Ontario might track five campus leads, five Job Bank leads, and five company-page applications each week.

✍️ Insider Tip: Campus career portals often surface roles before public boards, so check them early and set alerts for each intake.

Start with your school, Job Bank, and trusted boards

University career centres often advise international students to prepare early, strengthen resume and cover letter basics, and use campus jobs or volunteering to build local skills.

Checklist – great places to look for an internship as an international student in Canada:

  • Campus career portal and co-op office
  • International student office for work-eligibility questions
  • Job Bank alerts for your city and season
  • Employer career pages for shortlisted companies
  • A field-specific board for your subject area

Use networking and direct outreach the Canadian way

Networking for internships in Canada does not mean asking strangers for a job in the first message. It usually works better when you ask for a short informational chat, show that you read the person’s background, and keep the request specific.

The University of Toronto’s Career Start networking tips sheet recommends using classmates, professors, alumni, and LinkedIn for referrals and informational interviews.

A simple message works: “Hi Priya, I’m a finance student at Centennial College looking for winter internship experience in Toronto. If you have 15 minutes next week, I’d love to ask how you approached applications.” Follow up once after about a week.

Tailor your application for Canadian employers

A Canadian internship resume format is usually short, clear, and targeted to the posting. In most cases, a one-page resume works well for students. Match the posting language and lead with coursework, projects, volunteering, part-time work, or student leadership that proves relevant skills.

Leave out items that are common elsewhere but not useful in Canada, such as a photo, date of birth, or marital status, unless asked. Use that space for project outcomes, tools, languages, and teamwork examples. Your cover letter should connect evidence to the employer’s needs, not repeat the resume.

Checklist:

  • Keep the resume to one page unless asked otherwise.
  • Mirror the posting language for skills and tools.
  • Put your most relevant project or work experience near the top.
  • Add outcomes, tools, or teamwork examples instead of generic duties.
  • Write a short cover letter that explains fit without inventing experience.

✍️ Insider Tip: For Canadian internship hiring, a one-page resume tailored to the role usually beats a longer general CV. Get more tips for writing a resume as an international student here.

Confirm the offer details before you say yes

  1. Confirm whether the internship is paid or unpaid.
  2. Check weekly hours and whether they fit your legal work category.
  3. Verify start and end dates, and whether the role matches a school term or scheduled break.
  4. Confirm whether it counts toward your academic program and who signs it off.
  5. Ask who will supervise you and how performance will be reviewed.
  6. Check whether remote, hybrid, or hospital-based work creates extra document or medical exam needs.

If you skip these checks, you could accept a role that clashes with your study permit conditions, discover too late that payroll cannot start, or miss a school approval deadline.

Set up your SIN, pay, and tax basics

Paid interns usually need a Social Insurance Number before employment begins. Employers may issue a T4 slip (Statement of Remuneration Paid), which shows this – and which you’ll need to keep for later tax reporting.

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Taxes

Filing your income tax in Canada as an expat

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Checklist:

  • Apply for your SIN before your first paid shift.
  • Give payroll the name and documents that match your permit.
  • Keep copies of your offer, pay stubs, and tax slips.
  • Learn how your internship income affects your annual filing.
  • Consider opening a Wise Account to hold CAD, receive payments money from your internship, or manage your money in multiple currencies.

The Wise Account can be useful if your internship means earning in CAD and converting later to your home currency. It can help you hold CAD and other currencies, receive internship income, convert money at the mid-market rate, and manage spending across borders while you settle into your new role.

Learn more about Wise
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Banking

Banking in Canada: Complete guide for expats

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FAQs

Do international students need a co-op work permit in Canada?

Post-secondary students usually do not need a separate co-op work permit for required student work placements after the 1 April 2026 change. Secondary students follow different rules, so check the latest IRCC guidance and your school’s advice.

How many hours can international students work off campus in Canada?

For ordinary off-campus work during regular study terms, eligible students can usually work up to 24 hours a week. During scheduled breaks, eligible students can usually work unlimited hours if they still meet their study permit conditions.

Where can international students find Canadian companies hiring interns?

Start with campus career portals, co-op offices, Job Bank, employer career pages, LinkedIn, alumni networks, and sector-specific boards. Use seasonal search terms and set alerts so you see new postings early.

Do paid interns need a SIN and file taxes in Canada?

Yes. Paid interns normally need a SIN before they start work. Employers may issue a T4 statement of remuneration, but filing a return can still help because you may be due a refund or credit.

Useful resources

Checked 6th August 2026

  1. IRCC student work placements — required placements and the 1 April 2026 change.
  2. IRCC off-campus work rules — 24-hour limits and scheduled breaks.
  3. Job Bank — filters, alerts, and employer search.
  4. Service Canada SIN — SIN basics and application routes.
  5. CRA students — student filing basics and international guidance.
Author

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.