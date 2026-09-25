Working as an international student in Canada

Many international students in Canada can work while studying, but only if their permit wording, school, and program meet specific rules. This guide explains the main work restrictions, hour limits, and common mistakes in plain language.

Key takeaways On-campus employment: You do not need a separate work permit or face a weekly hour cap, provided your study permit authorizes work and you remain enrolled full-time.

You do not need a separate work permit or face a weekly hour cap, provided your study permit authorizes work and you remain enrolled full-time. Off-campus work: Eligible students can work up to 24 hours per week during regular academic terms without a separate work permit, provided they hold a valid SIN and meet permit conditions.

Eligible students can work up to 24 hours per week during regular academic terms without a separate work permit, provided they hold a valid SIN and meet permit conditions. Required student placement: As of April 1, 2026, post-secondary students no longer need a separate co-op work permit for mandatory program placements, so long as the placement accounts for 50% or less of the total program.

As of April 1, 2026, post-secondary students no longer need a separate co-op work permit for mandatory program placements, so long as the placement accounts for 50% or less of the total program. Remote work for foreign employers: Working online for an employer based outside Canada generally does not require a work permit or count toward your 24-hour off-campus limit, though you must still satisfy your main study permit obligations.

Working online for an employer based outside Canada generally does not require a work permit or count toward your 24-hour off-campus limit, though you must still satisfy your main study permit obligations. Updated weekly caps: Make sure to follow IRCC’s current 24-hour off-campus limit rather than relying on outdated 20-hour wording printed on older permits or legacy guidance online. Disclaimer: Rules can change, and this guide is not legal advice, so check the latest IRCC guidance and confirm your status with your designated learning institution before you start or change any job.

Check your eligibility before you accept a job Before signing a contract or accepting your first shift, make sure your immigration setup officially allows you to take on work. The rules apply to paid roles, unpaid internships, and freelance gigs alike: Your study permit is valid and includes work conditions

You study at a designated learning institution

Your program lasts at least 6 months and leads to a degree, diploma, or certificate

Your classes have already started

You can get a SIN before your first shift What your study permit and program must show Start with your study permit. You normally need a valid permit with work conditions, full-time status at a DLI, and a program of at least 6 months that leads to a degree, diploma, or certificate. A common question is whether you need an off-campus work permit. Usually, you do not, if your study permit already has the right work conditions. You can usually begin work only after your program starts. One exception is the final semester rule, where some students can stay eligible while studying part-time if they were full-time until then. Valid study permit

Work conditions printed on the permit

Full-time study status, unless the final semester exception applies

Program length of 6 months or more

Degree, diploma, or certificate pathway Students in ESL or FSL-only programs, general interest courses, or preparatory courses are generally not eligible for off-campus work under these student rules. How to get a SIN and what employers may ask for A Social Insurance Number (SIN) is a 9-digit number issued by Service Canada that you need before starting work or joining payroll. To get a SIN, your study permit must state that you may accept employment or may work off campus. If your permit lacks these remarks, you must apply to IRCC to amend it before Service Canada can issue your number. Documents needed for Service Canada: Primary ID: Original valid study permit with work authorization remarks.

Original valid study permit with work authorization remarks. Secondary ID: Valid foreign passport.

Valid foreign passport. Proof of status/address: Proof of address and a DLI enrolment letter (recommended to confirm full-time status). What employers may ask for during onboarding: Your 9-digit SIN and a copy of your study permit.

Your class schedule to confirm shift availability against weekly hour limits.

Direct deposit details or a void cheque for payroll.

Know your work options and hour limits Your weekly hour cap depends on where and how you are working. Before taking on shifts, use this breakdown to check how on-campus, off-campus, placement, and remote roles are treated under your study permit: Work type 👥 Who it usually covers ⏰ Hours rule ⚠️ What students often miss On-campus work Jobs for the school, faculty, student groups, or on-campus service providers No set weekly limit while you stay eligible You must stop if you lose eligibility Off-campus work Jobs outside the campus rule Up to 24 hours a week during regular study periods Total hours count across all jobs Required placement Co-ops, practicums, internships, or work-integrated learning required by the program No weekly cap This is separate from regular part-time work Remote work outside Canada’s labour market Work for an employer outside Canada while you are physically in Canada Not counted toward the 24-hour cap Your study permit conditions still apply On-campus work On-campus work is often the simplest option because eligible students can usually work unlimited hours without a separate work permit. That can include a campus café, bookstore, student union, lab, library, or a role with a faculty member. However, on-campus flexibility does not override your study conditions, and you will need to stop working if you no longer meet the rules, including during authorized leave. Off-campus work and the 24-hour rule Eligible students can usually work up to 24 hours per week off campus during regular school terms. Count the total across every off-campus job. Self-employment, gig work, and some unpaid work can still count if the role would normally be paid or provide valuable work experience. Although, going over the limit can risk your student status and future permit applications. To stay on the safe side: Add up hours across every off-campus job

Track freelance and self-employed time carefully

Treat unpaid internships cautiously if the role would normally be paid

Keep records of all work hours during term Scheduled breaks, remote work, and self-employment During scheduled breaks set by your DLI, such as summer holidays, winter holidays, or reading week, eligible students can usually work unlimited off-campus hours. Likewise, remote work for an employer outside Canada usually does not count toward the off-campus weekly limit, but you still need to meet your study permit conditions. The main risk for self-employed students is weak hour tracking, so check with the IRCC and your school calendar before you take on more work. Confirm the break on your DLI calendar

Keep records of paid hours and client work

Remember that gig work can still count as work

Check again before adding more hours during term

Understand co-op placements, internships, and PGWP next steps Required placements follow different rules from ordinary part-time jobs. That is why co-op and internship programs often confuse students. What changed for post-secondary co-op and internship programs As of 1 April 2026, post-secondary international students generally do not need a separate co-op work permit for required student work placements. Secondary-level students still follow different co-op rules. The placement must still be required to complete the program, tied to a DLI, and usually total 50% or less of the program. Confirm whether your school needs a placement letter or other documents before the start date. The placement must be a required part of the program

You need a valid study permit and ongoing eligibility

Your school may need to confirm the placement in writing

Secondary students may still need a separate co-op permit What happens after graduation and how PGWP fits in Completing your studies is often just the first step toward building a long-term career in Canada, which is where the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) comes in. Because application timing directly impacts your ability to stay and work, submitting your paperwork early is vital. Some graduates may be able to work unlimited hours while waiting for a decision if they were eligible to work during their studies and apply before their study permit expires. Check official IRCC eligibility before making plans, and use a dedicated PGWP guide for full details.

Find student jobs and protect your status Once you know the rules, the next step is finding student jobs that fit your timetable. The safest way of maintaining study permit status is to choose flexible work and track hours carefully. Where to look for jobs in Canada Campus roles are often the easiest place to start because they understand class schedules. Many students find work through career centres, departments, student unions, libraries, and dining services. Off campus, look for sectors that regularly hire students, such as retail, food service, customer support, tutoring, and campus-adjacent admin work. Job Bank can also help you compare openings and expectations. Start by looking at: Campus career centre listings

Departmental jobs and faculty assistant roles

Student union, library, and dining jobs

Job Bank and local job boards

Referrals through classmates, professors, and seasonal hiring drives Final semester, authorized leave, and other mistakes that can risk your permit ⚠️ Stop working if you go on authorized leave.

⚠️ Check again before working in your final semester. The part-time exception is narrow.

⚠️ Do not start work before classes begin.

⚠️ Track combined off-campus hours across multiple jobs.

⚠️ Do not assume unpaid or gig work does not count. Your rights at work, pay, and taxes Your immigration permission and your workplace rights are different issues, so it helps to understand basic labour law in Canada. Students are usually covered by provincial or territorial employment standards, but minimum wage, overtime, and breaks vary by location. Labor law Labor law in Canada 🇨🇦: A guide for expats Read more Keep payslips and tax forms once you start earning. If you want a province-level pay reference, Expatica’s guide to minimum wage and average salaries in Canada is a useful starting point. Topic 💡 What you should expect ⚖️ Where rules vary ☑️ How to verify Minimum wage At least the legal minimum for your role Province, territory, and sometimes sector Provincial standards office Pay records Clear payslips and hour records Local payroll rules Contract and payslips Hours and overtime Break and overtime rules may apply Province, sector, and age Employment standards guidance Taxes Deductions may come off each paycheque Province, income, and credits CRA guidance or campus tax clinic