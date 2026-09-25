Employment Basics
Understand working as an international student in Canada, from study permit rules to day-to-day job choices.
Many international students in Canada can work while studying, but only if their permit wording, school, and program meet specific rules. This guide explains the main work restrictions, hour limits, and common mistakes in plain language.
Disclaimer: Rules can change, and this guide is not legal advice, so check the latest IRCC guidance and confirm your status with your designated learning institution before you start or change any job.
Before signing a contract or accepting your first shift, make sure your immigration setup officially allows you to take on work. The rules apply to paid roles, unpaid internships, and freelance gigs alike:
Start with your study permit. You normally need a valid permit with work conditions, full-time status at a DLI, and a program of at least 6 months that leads to a degree, diploma, or certificate.
A common question is whether you need an off-campus work permit. Usually, you do not, if your study permit already has the right work conditions.
You can usually begin work only after your program starts. One exception is the final semester rule, where some students can stay eligible while studying part-time if they were full-time until then.
Students in ESL or FSL-only programs, general interest courses, or preparatory courses are generally not eligible for off-campus work under these student rules.
A Social Insurance Number (SIN) is a 9-digit number issued by Service Canada that you need before starting work or joining payroll.
To get a SIN, your study permit must state that you may accept employment or may work off campus. If your permit lacks these remarks, you must apply to IRCC to amend it before Service Canada can issue your number.
Documents needed for Service Canada:
What employers may ask for during onboarding:
Your weekly hour cap depends on where and how you are working. Before taking on shifts, use this breakdown to check how on-campus, off-campus, placement, and remote roles are treated under your study permit:
|Work type
|👥 Who it usually covers
|⏰ Hours rule
|⚠️ What students often miss
|On-campus work
|Jobs for the school, faculty, student groups, or on-campus service providers
|No set weekly limit while you stay eligible
|You must stop if you lose eligibility
|Off-campus work
|Jobs outside the campus rule
|Up to 24 hours a week during regular study periods
|Total hours count across all jobs
|Required placement
|Co-ops, practicums, internships, or work-integrated learning required by the program
|No weekly cap
|This is separate from regular part-time work
|Remote work outside Canada’s labour market
|Work for an employer outside Canada while you are physically in Canada
|Not counted toward the 24-hour cap
|Your study permit conditions still apply
On-campus work is often the simplest option because eligible students can usually work unlimited hours without a separate work permit. That can include a campus café, bookstore, student union, lab, library, or a role with a faculty member.
However, on-campus flexibility does not override your study conditions, and you will need to stop working if you no longer meet the rules, including during authorized leave.
Eligible students can usually work up to 24 hours per week off campus during regular school terms.
Count the total across every off-campus job. Self-employment, gig work, and some unpaid work can still count if the role would normally be paid or provide valuable work experience. Although, going over the limit can risk your student status and future permit applications. To stay on the safe side:
During scheduled breaks set by your DLI, such as summer holidays, winter holidays, or reading week, eligible students can usually work unlimited off-campus hours. Likewise, remote work for an employer outside Canada usually does not count toward the off-campus weekly limit, but you still need to meet your study permit conditions.
The main risk for self-employed students is weak hour tracking, so check with the IRCC and your school calendar before you take on more work.
Required placements follow different rules from ordinary part-time jobs. That is why co-op and internship programs often confuse students.
As of 1 April 2026, post-secondary international students generally do not need a separate co-op work permit for required student work placements. Secondary-level students still follow different co-op rules.
The placement must still be required to complete the program, tied to a DLI, and usually total 50% or less of the program. Confirm whether your school needs a placement letter or other documents before the start date.
Completing your studies is often just the first step toward building a long-term career in Canada, which is where the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) comes in. Because application timing directly impacts your ability to stay and work, submitting your paperwork early is vital.
Some graduates may be able to work unlimited hours while waiting for a decision if they were eligible to work during their studies and apply before their study permit expires. Check official IRCC eligibility before making plans, and use a dedicated PGWP guide for full details.
Once you know the rules, the next step is finding student jobs that fit your timetable. The safest way of maintaining study permit status is to choose flexible work and track hours carefully.
Campus roles are often the easiest place to start because they understand class schedules. Many students find work through career centres, departments, student unions, libraries, and dining services.
Off campus, look for sectors that regularly hire students, such as retail, food service, customer support, tutoring, and campus-adjacent admin work. Job Bank can also help you compare openings and expectations. Start by looking at:
Your immigration permission and your workplace rights are different issues, so it helps to understand basic labour law in Canada. Students are usually covered by provincial or territorial employment standards, but minimum wage, overtime, and breaks vary by location.
Keep payslips and tax forms once you start earning. If you want a province-level pay reference, Expatica’s guide to minimum wage and average salaries in Canada is a useful starting point.
|Topic
|💡 What you should expect
|⚖️ Where rules vary
|☑️ How to verify
|Minimum wage
|At least the legal minimum for your role
|Province, territory, and sometimes sector
|Provincial standards office
|Pay records
|Clear payslips and hour records
|Local payroll rules
|Contract and payslips
|Hours and overtime
|Break and overtime rules may apply
|Province, sector, and age
|Employment standards guidance
|Taxes
|Deductions may come off each paycheque
|Province, income, and credits
|CRA guidance or campus tax clinic
Balancing student life in Canada usually involves managing money across more than one currency. While local banks handle everyday Canadian transactions, a Wise Account gives you a flexible, low-cost way to manage cross-border funds on the side.
Wise allows you to hold CAD and other currencies in a single account, converting funds in the app whenever you need them. For example, if you earn money through off-campus shifts, you can easily pay your local living costs in Canada while using Wise to send a portion back home or keep funds ready for international travel.
How Wise can help while studying in Canada:
FAQ
During regular study periods, eligible students can usually work up to 24 hours per week off campus. The main exception is a scheduled break, so do not rely on older 20-hour advice without checking current IRCC guidance.
Usually, no. For most students, work can begin only after the study program has started.
Yes, students generally need a SIN to work in Canada. Their study permit must include the right work conditions first, so check that before applying through Service Canada.
This is usually not for required post-secondary placements, because the rule changed on 1 April 2026. Secondary-level students can still have different requirements, so confirm the current rule with both IRCC and your school.
Information last checked: 31st August 2026.
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