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Employment Basics

Working as an international student in Canada

Understand working as an international student in Canada, from study permit rules to day-to-day job choices.

Adam Nowek
Written by
Last updated

Many international students in Canada can work while studying, but only if their permit wording, school, and program meet specific rules. This guide explains the main work restrictions, hour limits, and common mistakes in plain language.

Key takeaways

  • On-campus employment: You do not need a separate work permit or face a weekly hour cap, provided your study permit authorizes work and you remain enrolled full-time.
  • Off-campus work: Eligible students can work up to 24 hours per week during regular academic terms without a separate work permit, provided they hold a valid SIN and meet permit conditions.
  • Required student placement: As of April 1, 2026, post-secondary students no longer need a separate co-op work permit for mandatory program placements, so long as the placement accounts for 50% or less of the total program.
  • Remote work for foreign employers: Working online for an employer based outside Canada generally does not require a work permit or count toward your 24-hour off-campus limit, though you must still satisfy your main study permit obligations.
  • Updated weekly caps: Make sure to follow IRCC’s current 24-hour off-campus limit rather than relying on outdated 20-hour wording printed on older permits or legacy guidance online.

Disclaimer: Rules can change, and this guide is not legal advice, so check the latest IRCC guidance and confirm your status with your designated learning institution before you start or change any job.

Check your eligibility before you accept a job

Before signing a contract or accepting your first shift, make sure your immigration setup officially allows you to take on work. The rules apply to paid roles, unpaid internships, and freelance gigs alike:

  • Your study permit is valid and includes work conditions
  • You study at a designated learning institution
  • Your program lasts at least 6 months and leads to a degree, diploma, or certificate
  • Your classes have already started
  • You can get a SIN before your first shift

What your study permit and program must show

Start with your study permit. You normally need a valid permit with work conditions, full-time status at a DLI, and a program of at least 6 months that leads to a degree, diploma, or certificate.

A common question is whether you need an off-campus work permit. Usually, you do not, if your study permit already has the right work conditions.

You can usually begin work only after your program starts. One exception is the final semester rule, where some students can stay eligible while studying part-time if they were full-time until then.

  • Valid study permit
  • Work conditions printed on the permit
  • Full-time study status, unless the final semester exception applies
  • Program length of 6 months or more
  • Degree, diploma, or certificate pathway

Students in ESL or FSL-only programs, general interest courses, or preparatory courses are generally not eligible for off-campus work under these student rules.

How to get a SIN and what employers may ask for

A Social Insurance Number (SIN) is a 9-digit number issued by Service Canada that you need before starting work or joining payroll.

To get a SIN, your study permit must state that you may accept employment or may work off campus. If your permit lacks these remarks, you must apply to IRCC to amend it before Service Canada can issue your number.

Documents needed for Service Canada:

  • Primary ID: Original valid study permit with work authorization remarks.
  • Secondary ID: Valid foreign passport.
  • Proof of status/address: Proof of address and a DLI enrolment letter (recommended to confirm full-time status).

What employers may ask for during onboarding:

  • Your 9-digit SIN and a copy of your study permit.
  • Your class schedule to confirm shift availability against weekly hour limits.
  • Direct deposit details or a void cheque for payroll.

Know your work options and hour limits

Your weekly hour cap depends on where and how you are working. Before taking on shifts, use this breakdown to check how on-campus, off-campus, placement, and remote roles are treated under your study permit:

Work type👥 Who it usually covers⏰ Hours rule⚠️ What students often miss
On-campus workJobs for the school, faculty, student groups, or on-campus service providersNo set weekly limit while you stay eligibleYou must stop if you lose eligibility
Off-campus workJobs outside the campus ruleUp to 24 hours a week during regular study periodsTotal hours count across all jobs
Required placementCo-ops, practicums, internships, or work-integrated learning required by the programNo weekly capThis is separate from regular part-time work
Remote work outside Canada’s labour marketWork for an employer outside Canada while you are physically in CanadaNot counted toward the 24-hour capYour study permit conditions still apply

On-campus work

On-campus work is often the simplest option because eligible students can usually work unlimited hours without a separate work permit. That can include a campus café, bookstore, student union, lab, library, or a role with a faculty member.

However, on-campus flexibility does not override your study conditions, and you will need to stop working if you no longer meet the rules, including during authorized leave.

Off-campus work and the 24-hour rule

Eligible students can usually work up to 24 hours per week off campus during regular school terms.

Count the total across every off-campus job. Self-employment, gig work, and some unpaid work can still count if the role would normally be paid or provide valuable work experience. Although, going over the limit can risk your student status and future permit applications. To stay on the safe side:

  • Add up hours across every off-campus job
  • Track freelance and self-employed time carefully
  • Treat unpaid internships cautiously if the role would normally be paid
  • Keep records of all work hours during term

Scheduled breaks, remote work, and self-employment

During scheduled breaks set by your DLI, such as summer holidays, winter holidays, or reading week, eligible students can usually work unlimited off-campus hours. Likewise, remote work for an employer outside Canada usually does not count toward the off-campus weekly limit, but you still need to meet your study permit conditions.

The main risk for self-employed students is weak hour tracking, so check with the IRCC and your school calendar before you take on more work.

  • Confirm the break on your DLI calendar
  • Keep records of paid hours and client work
  • Remember that gig work can still count as work
  • Check again before adding more hours during term

Understand co-op placements, internships, and PGWP next steps

Required placements follow different rules from ordinary part-time jobs. That is why co-op and internship programs often confuse students.

What changed for post-secondary co-op and internship programs

As of 1 April 2026, post-secondary international students generally do not need a separate co-op work permit for required student work placements. Secondary-level students still follow different co-op rules.

The placement must still be required to complete the program, tied to a DLI, and usually total 50% or less of the program. Confirm whether your school needs a placement letter or other documents before the start date.

  • The placement must be a required part of the program
  • You need a valid study permit and ongoing eligibility
  • Your school may need to confirm the placement in writing
  • Secondary students may still need a separate co-op permit

What happens after graduation and how PGWP fits in

Completing your studies is often just the first step toward building a long-term career in Canada, which is where the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) comes in. Because application timing directly impacts your ability to stay and work, submitting your paperwork early is vital.

Some graduates may be able to work unlimited hours while waiting for a decision if they were eligible to work during their studies and apply before their study permit expires. Check official IRCC eligibility before making plans, and use a dedicated PGWP guide for full details.

Find student jobs and protect your status

Once you know the rules, the next step is finding student jobs that fit your timetable. The safest way of maintaining study permit status is to choose flexible work and track hours carefully.

Where to look for jobs in Canada

Campus roles are often the easiest place to start because they understand class schedules. Many students find work through career centres, departments, student unions, libraries, and dining services.

Off campus, look for sectors that regularly hire students, such as retail, food service, customer support, tutoring, and campus-adjacent admin work. Job Bank can also help you compare openings and expectations. Start by looking at:

  • Campus career centre listings
  • Departmental jobs and faculty assistant roles
  • Student union, library, and dining jobs
  • Job Bank and local job boards
  • Referrals through classmates, professors, and seasonal hiring drives

Final semester, authorized leave, and other mistakes that can risk your permit

  • ⚠️ Stop working if you go on authorized leave.
  • ⚠️ Check again before working in your final semester. The part-time exception is narrow.
  • ⚠️ Do not start work before classes begin.
  • ⚠️ Track combined off-campus hours across multiple jobs.
  • ⚠️ Do not assume unpaid or gig work does not count.

Your rights at work, pay, and taxes

Your immigration permission and your workplace rights are different issues, so it helps to understand basic labour law in Canada. Students are usually covered by provincial or territorial employment standards, but minimum wage, overtime, and breaks vary by location.

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Labor law

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Keep payslips and tax forms once you start earning. If you want a province-level pay reference, Expatica’s guide to minimum wage and average salaries in Canada is a useful starting point.

Topic💡 What you should expect⚖️ Where rules vary☑️ How to verify
Minimum wageAt least the legal minimum for your roleProvince, territory, and sometimes sectorProvincial standards office
Pay recordsClear payslips and hour recordsLocal payroll rulesContract and payslips
Hours and overtimeBreak and overtime rules may applyProvince, sector, and ageEmployment standards guidance
TaxesDeductions may come off each paychequeProvince, income, and creditsCRA guidance or campus tax clinic

Manage your finances as an international student with Wise

Balancing student life in Canada usually involves managing money across more than one currency. While local banks handle everyday Canadian transactions, a Wise Account gives you a flexible, low-cost way to manage cross-border funds on the side.

Wise allows you to hold CAD and other currencies in a single account, converting funds in the app whenever you need them. For example, if you earn money through off-campus shifts, you can easily pay your local living costs in Canada while using Wise to send a portion back home or keep funds ready for international travel.

How Wise can help while studying in Canada:

  • Receive financial support from family abroad using multi-currency account details
  • Keep your CAD savings and home currency organized together in one app.
  • Convert money for local rent or upcoming trip expenses with upfront, transparent rates
  • Move money internationally without paying the steep foreign exchange fees often charged by local banks
Go to Wise
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How to use Wise in Canada as an expat

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FAQ

FAQs

Can international students work more than 24 hours off campus in Canada?

During regular study periods, eligible students can usually work up to 24 hours per week off campus. The main exception is a scheduled break, so do not rely on older 20-hour advice without checking current IRCC guidance.

Can international students work before their classes start in Canada?

Usually, no. For most students, work can begin only after the study program has started.

Do international students need a SIN to work in Canada?

Yes, students generally need a SIN to work in Canada. Their study permit must include the right work conditions first, so check that before applying through Service Canada.

Do post-secondary students still need a co-op permit in Canada?

This is usually not for required post-secondary placements, because the rule changed on 1 April 2026. Secondary-level students can still have different requirements, so confirm the current rule with both IRCC and your school.

Resources

Information last checked: 31st August 2026.

Adam Nowek

About the author

Originally from Vancouver, Adam has lived in Belgium and Hong Kong and is currently residing in the Netherlands.

His interests range a wide spectrum of topics, from digital nomads and modern conflict to sports and local craft beer.

More articles by Adam Nowek
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