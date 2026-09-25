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Relocation

Moving to Canada from Mexico: Work, study, and money guide

Plan your move to Canada from Mexico with a clearer view of visas, money, and first-month admin.

Adam Nowek
Written by
Last updated

Relocating from Mexico to Canada successfully relies on choosing a pathway tailored to your goals while navigating Canada’s updated entry rules for Mexican citizens.

This guide is for Mexican professionals, students, remote workers, and families comparing next steps. It also covers practical setup, including how to move money from Mexico to Canada, open a chequing account, and handle early tasks like your SIN and provincial health card after you land.

Disclaimer: This guide is general information only, not legal, immigration, or tax advice. Check IRCC, CRA, provincial websites, and current provider terms before you apply, book travel, or move funds.

Key takeaways

  • Multiple pathway choices: Most Mexican newcomers migrate through Express Entry, CUSMA work permits, study permits, or family sponsorship, with each route carrying distinct requirements and timelines.
  • Permits vs. travel documents: A work or study permit grants legal status inside Canada, but you still need a valid eTA or a visitor visa to physically board your flight.
  • Pre-application checks: You should verify your passport validity, language tests, financial proof, and current IRCC entry rules before applying to prevent costly delays.
  • Pre-arrival money setup: Financial preparation, including initial rent deposits, living costs, and converting Mexican Pesos to Canadian Dollars, needs to start well before departure.
  • Essential post-landing tasks: Your Social Insurance Number, a chequing account, provincial health coverage, and tax basics are critical first steps to unlock work and pay.
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Which route to Canada fits your plan?

Most readers are choosing between permanent residence, temporary work, study, or family-based routes. Start with the route that matches your main goal, then confirm the exact documents and timing before you spend money on tests or travel.

RouteTypical reader profileWhat to verify next
Express Entry or PNPSkilled worker seeking permanent residenceLanguage tests, education assessment, funds, and eligibility
CUSMAProfessional, trader, investor, or company transfereeCategory fit, employer details, and travel documents
Study permitStudent planning education firstSchool acceptance, proof of funds, and permit rules
Family sponsorshipSpouse, partner, child, or other eligible relativeSponsor eligibility and application location

Express Entry and provincial nomination

If you want permanent residence and have skilled work experience, Express Entry is often the first place to look. A provincial nomination can strengthen your case if a province wants your profile, but it is not the same thing as entering the federal pool.

Before you go deeper, check your work history, approved language tests, education assessment, and settlement funds where required. One thing worth knowing is that Express Entry Mexico is not a separate program, and Mexican applicants have to use the same system as other candidates. Verify live criteria through IRCC’s permanent residence programs.

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CUSMA work permit for professionals

If you want to work in Canada from Mexico and already have a Canadian employer or intra-company move in view, the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) route may be quicker to assess than a permanent route. Professionals, investors, traders, and some company transferees benefit the most.

Keep in mind that CUSMA coverage is restricted to a specific list of over 60 eligible professions, meaning general skilled roles do not automatically qualify. In addition to meeting professional credential standards, you must also secure the appropriate travel document, such as an eTA or visitor visa, to enter Canada. You can verify eligible job categories and step-by-step application requirements using IRCC’s free-trade business people tool.

Study, family sponsorship, and other common routes

If you plan to study, a study permit may make more sense than trying to immigrate to Canada from Mexico straight away. If you have an eligible spouse, partner, parent, or child in Canada, family sponsorship can also be a more direct route than Express Entry or CUSMA.

Other temporary work pathways also exist, but they depend on job type and employer setup. Additionally, remote workers should not assume that working online from Canada automatically fits visitor status, because visitor entry rules and work authorization are different.

moving your finances abroad

What you need before you apply

Most application delays happen long before a file reaches the processing stage. Securing clear supporting documents and verifying current immigration rules early ensures a smoother process, whereas rushing to book travel before approval often leads to costly mistakes.

Documents, language tests, and proof of funds

The exact list depends on whether you want to work, study, or pursue permanent residence. Still, most applicants end up pulling together the same core documents first.

  • Valid passport with enough validity for your planned timeline
  • Education records and, where needed, an educational credential assessment
  • Approved language test results for English or French programs
  • Police certificates, if your route asks for them
  • Biometrics appointment records or instructions
  • Canadian job offer or school acceptance letter, where relevant
  • Proof of funds or settlement money, where required

Fees, biometrics, and timelines

Application fees represent only a portion of your total moving budget. You will also need to account for government processing charges, document translations, medical examinations, biometrics, courier services, and initial living expenses for your first weeks in Canada.

Rather than relying on outdated forum posts or social media estimates, check the official IRCC processing times tool close to your planned submission date. Official published processing times serve as general estimates rather than guarantees, so try to build some flexibility into your schedule.

How to verify current rules before booking travel

Mexico-specific travel rules changed in 2024, which means checking current entry requirements is something you should do well before making travel plans.

A common point of confusion is how work and study permits interact with visitor entry clearance. While a permit authorizes your stay, you still need a valid visitor visa or an eTA to enter the country. Reviewing IRCC’s current page for Mexican passport holders before booking flights helps you confirm exactly which travel clearance applies to your situation.

Your first-month money setup in Canada

Most newcomers focus heavily on visa paperwork, only to hit an unexpected wall during their first week in Canada when trying to pay for basics. Landlords usually expect CAD for initial rental deposits, local phone plans require a Canadian card, and relying on a Mexican credit card means watching foreign transaction fees add up quickly. Planning how you will convert and access your money before you board your flight takes the friction out of those first crucial payments.

Banking, rent, and moving money from MXN to CAD

Many newcomers open a chequing account with major local banks such as RBC, TD, or Scotiabank after arrival, once they have local documents. Before then, some people keep part of their funds accessible through a cross-border money tool so they can pay rent, deposits, or tuition without waiting for a full bank setup.

A multi-currency Wise Account can be particularly useful if you need to transfer funds from Mexico to cover an initial rental deposit or emergency fund. You can hold and convert both MXN and CAD in a single balance, allowing you to lock in transparent mid-market exchange rates ahead of your move. Converting funds in advance makes it easier to wire landlord payments or pay initial Canadian expenses directly from your account without incurring large foreign exchange markup fees.

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Tax residency, SIN, health coverage, and next admin steps

After arrival, focus on the admin items that unlock everyday life. Canada uses terms that may be new at first, but are actually fairly simple.

  1. Get your SIN: Your Social Insurance Number is the number you need for work, taxes, and many financial tasks. Apply through Service Canada, and keep it secure.
  2. Open or finish setting up your chequing account: The everyday account most Canadians use for salary, bills, and debit card spending.
  3. Check provincial health coverage: A provincial health card gives access to public healthcare in your province, but start dates and waiting periods can differ.
  4. Understand tax residency: Tax residency depends on your residential ties and circumstances, not just your visa label. CRA’s newcomer guide explains the basics at a high level.
  5. Keep your first records: Save permit letters, lease papers, job or school documents, and transfer receipts in one place for taxes and future applications.

Where Mexican newcomers often settle in Canada

Where you live can shape both your job options and your budget. Many Mexican expats in Canada start by comparing labour markets, language needs, and rent, rather than just choosing the biggest city.

  • Greater Toronto Area: Large job market, strong services, and broad international communities, but high housing costs.
  • Montreal: Strong student appeal and lower housing costs than Toronto or Vancouver in many cases, but French may be needed for work and daily life.
  • Calgary: Energy, engineering, logistics, and business roles attract many newcomers, with lower housing costs than Vancouver or central Toronto.
  • Vancouver: Strong lifestyle appeal, trade links, and a large international population, but some of the highest living costs in the country.

If you are still comparing destinations, Best places to live in Canada as an expat can help you think through the trade-offs.

Common mistakes to avoid

A few planning mistakes cause most of the last-minute problems. The good news is that they are usually avoidable.

  • Confusing a permit with the travel document you need to board a flight
  • Using old timelines or outdated forum advice
  • Underbudgeting the first month, especially rent, deposits, and transport
  • Assuming every province handles health coverage or settlement the same way
  • Ignoring exchange rate costs and transfer fees when moving larger amounts

FAQ

FAQs

Do Mexican citizens need a visa or eTA for Canada?

It depends on your travel history, permit status, and the current IRCC rules. A work or study permit is not the same as the document you need to board a flight, so check the current IRCC page for Mexican citizens before you travel.

How does Express Entry work for applicants from Mexico?

Express Entry ranks eligible applicants using a federal points system, then invites some candidates to apply for permanent residence. Express Entry is not a separate stream, so Mexican applicants should check the live IRCC criteria, score rules, and document requirements.

Can I get a CUSMA work permit for Canada from Mexico?

Some Mexican citizens can qualify if their job, employer setup, and category fit the current Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement rules. Not all occupations are included, so confirm category fit and travel-document requirements before making plans.

Where do Mexican expats in Canada usually settle?

Many newcomers look at the GTA, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver because they combine jobs, schools, and larger international communities. The best choice depends more on language, work, and budget than on nationality alone.

Useful resources

Information correct 15th August 2026

Adam Nowek

About the author

Originally from Vancouver, Adam has lived in Belgium and Hong Kong and is currently residing in the Netherlands.

His interests range a wide spectrum of topics, from digital nomads and modern conflict to sports and local craft beer.

More articles by Adam Nowek
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