Moving to Canada from Mexico: Work, study, and money guide

Relocating from Mexico to Canada successfully relies on choosing a pathway tailored to your goals while navigating Canada’s updated entry rules for Mexican citizens. This guide is for Mexican professionals, students, remote workers, and families comparing next steps. It also covers practical setup, including how to move money from Mexico to Canada, open a chequing account, and handle early tasks like your SIN and provincial health card after you land. Disclaimer: This guide is general information only, not legal, immigration, or tax advice. Check IRCC, CRA, provincial websites, and current provider terms before you apply, book travel, or move funds.

Key takeaways Multiple pathway choices: Most Mexican newcomers migrate through Express Entry, CUSMA work permits, study permits, or family sponsorship, with each route carrying distinct requirements and timelines.

Most Mexican newcomers migrate through Express Entry, CUSMA work permits, study permits, or family sponsorship, with each route carrying distinct requirements and timelines. Permits vs. travel documents: A work or study permit grants legal status inside Canada, but you still need a valid eTA or a visitor visa to physically board your flight.

A work or study permit grants legal status inside Canada, but you still need a valid eTA or a visitor visa to physically board your flight. Pre-application checks: You should verify your passport validity, language tests, financial proof, and current IRCC entry rules before applying to prevent costly delays.

You should verify your passport validity, language tests, financial proof, and current IRCC entry rules before applying to prevent costly delays. Pre-arrival money setup: Financial preparation, including initial rent deposits, living costs, and converting Mexican Pesos to Canadian Dollars, needs to start well before departure.

Financial preparation, including initial rent deposits, living costs, and converting Mexican Pesos to Canadian Dollars, needs to start well before departure. Essential post-landing tasks: Your Social Insurance Number, a chequing account, provincial health coverage, and tax basics are critical first steps to unlock work and pay. Relocation Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist Read more

Which route to Canada fits your plan? Most readers are choosing between permanent residence, temporary work, study, or family-based routes. Start with the route that matches your main goal, then confirm the exact documents and timing before you spend money on tests or travel. Route Typical reader profile What to verify next Express Entry or PNP Skilled worker seeking permanent residence Language tests, education assessment, funds, and eligibility CUSMA Professional, trader, investor, or company transferee Category fit, employer details, and travel documents Study permit Student planning education first School acceptance, proof of funds, and permit rules Family sponsorship Spouse, partner, child, or other eligible relative Sponsor eligibility and application location Express Entry and provincial nomination If you want permanent residence and have skilled work experience, Express Entry is often the first place to look. A provincial nomination can strengthen your case if a province wants your profile, but it is not the same thing as entering the federal pool. Before you go deeper, check your work history, approved language tests, education assessment, and settlement funds where required. One thing worth knowing is that Express Entry Mexico is not a separate program, and Mexican applicants have to use the same system as other candidates. Verify live criteria through IRCC’s permanent residence programs. Visas & immigration Express Entry Canada: Permanent Residence for Skilled Professionals Read more Visas & immigration CRS score explained: How the Express Entry calculator works in Canada Read more CUSMA work permit for professionals If you want to work in Canada from Mexico and already have a Canadian employer or intra-company move in view, the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) route may be quicker to assess than a permanent route. Professionals, investors, traders, and some company transferees benefit the most. Keep in mind that CUSMA coverage is restricted to a specific list of over 60 eligible professions, meaning general skilled roles do not automatically qualify. In addition to meeting professional credential standards, you must also secure the appropriate travel document, such as an eTA or visitor visa, to enter Canada. You can verify eligible job categories and step-by-step application requirements using IRCC’s free-trade business people tool. If you plan to study, a study permit may make more sense than trying to immigrate to Canada from Mexico straight away. If you have an eligible spouse, partner, parent, or child in Canada, family sponsorship can also be a more direct route than Express Entry or CUSMA. Other temporary work pathways also exist, but they depend on job type and employer setup. Additionally, remote workers should not assume that working online from Canada automatically fits visitor status, because visitor entry rules and work authorization are different.

What you need before you apply Most application delays happen long before a file reaches the processing stage. Securing clear supporting documents and verifying current immigration rules early ensures a smoother process, whereas rushing to book travel before approval often leads to costly mistakes. Documents, language tests, and proof of funds The exact list depends on whether you want to work, study, or pursue permanent residence. Still, most applicants end up pulling together the same core documents first. Valid passport with enough validity for your planned timeline

Education records and, where needed, an educational credential assessment

Approved language test results for English or French programs

Police certificates, if your route asks for them

Biometrics appointment records or instructions

Canadian job offer or school acceptance letter, where relevant

Proof of funds or settlement money, where required Fees, biometrics, and timelines Application fees represent only a portion of your total moving budget. You will also need to account for government processing charges, document translations, medical examinations, biometrics, courier services, and initial living expenses for your first weeks in Canada. Rather than relying on outdated forum posts or social media estimates, check the official IRCC processing times tool close to your planned submission date. Official published processing times serve as general estimates rather than guarantees, so try to build some flexibility into your schedule. How to verify current rules before booking travel Mexico-specific travel rules changed in 2024, which means checking current entry requirements is something you should do well before making travel plans. A common point of confusion is how work and study permits interact with visitor entry clearance. While a permit authorizes your stay, you still need a valid visitor visa or an eTA to enter the country. Reviewing IRCC’s current page for Mexican passport holders before booking flights helps you confirm exactly which travel clearance applies to your situation.

Where Mexican newcomers often settle in Canada Where you live can shape both your job options and your budget. Many Mexican expats in Canada start by comparing labour markets, language needs, and rent, rather than just choosing the biggest city. Greater Toronto Area: Large job market, strong services, and broad international communities, but high housing costs.

Large job market, strong services, and broad international communities, but high housing costs. Montreal: Strong student appeal and lower housing costs than Toronto or Vancouver in many cases, but French may be needed for work and daily life.

Strong student appeal and lower housing costs than Toronto or Vancouver in many cases, but French may be needed for work and daily life. Calgary: Energy, engineering, logistics, and business roles attract many newcomers, with lower housing costs than Vancouver or central Toronto.

Energy, engineering, logistics, and business roles attract many newcomers, with lower housing costs than Vancouver or central Toronto. Vancouver: Strong lifestyle appeal, trade links, and a large international population, but some of the highest living costs in the country. If you are still comparing destinations, Best places to live in Canada as an expat can help you think through the trade-offs.