Canada Tax Identification Numbers Explained: SIN, BN, and ITN

This guide helps newcomers identify whether a Social Insurance Number, Business Number, or Individual Tax Number fits their situation. By understanding where each identifier belongs, you can complete your application with confidence and avoid sharing sensitive tax details unnecessarily.

Key takeaways Number Who it is for Issued by Typical use TIN Umbrella term, not one Canadian number Varies General label for tax identifiers SIN People allowed to work or access programs in Canada Service Canada Employment, tax filing, income-reporting accounts ITN Non-residents not eligible for a SIN CRA Filing taxes, rental income, property-related tax matters BN Businesses and some self-employed people CRA GST/HST, payroll, corporation tax, business reporting Official application routes and processing times last checked: 31st August 2026. Some people need more than one identifier. A sole proprietor, for example, may use a SIN for personal tax filing and a BN for specific business dealings with the CRA.

What counts as a tax identification number in Canada? In Canada, tax identification number, or TIN, is a useful umbrella term, not the name of one universal number. The number you need depends on your role, your tax situation, and whether the CRA is dealing with you as an individual or a business. That is where many newcomers get confused. Tax residency, immigration status, and work permission are connected, but they are not the same thing. Reader type Number Main use Issuing body Eligible worker, permanent resident, or work-authorized student SIN Employment, tax slips, benefits, and personal tax filing Service Canada Business, partnership, corporation, or sole proprietor with a CRA trigger BN GST/HST, payroll, corporation tax, and some import or export activity CRA Non-resident, or student without work authorization, who still needs a Canadian tax number ITN Filing a return, withholding requests, property-related tax filings, and other CRA processes CRA Social Insurance Number (SIN) A Social Insurance Number (SIN) is the main personal tax and work identifier for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and many temporary residents who are allowed to work. You usually need it to start a job, file a tax return, or open an income-reporting financial account. Individual Tax Number (ITN) If you need to meet Canadian tax requirements but are not eligible for a SIN, you will likely need an Individual Tax Number (ITN). Non-residents reporting local income, individuals filing specific tax relief claims, and students without work conditions on their permits often use an ITN to complete their CRA filings. Keep in mind that an ITN exists purely for tax tracking, so it cannot be used to take up employment in Canada. Business Number (BN) A Business Number (BN) is the business identifier used for dealing with the CRA. It does not replace a personal SIN. Self-employed people, sole proprietors, and corporations may need one depending on what they do, and the BN acts as the root number for program accounts such as GST/HST or payroll. For more context, the articles below can be helpful: Taxes The tax system in Canada: A complete guide for expats Read more Taxes Filing your income tax in Canada as an expat Read more This guide is informational only and not tax, immigration, or legal advice.

Which number do you need in common expat scenarios? Definitions are helpful, but most people just need to know which option fits their immediate situation. The right tax identifier comes down to your current activities in Canada, as taking up employment, managing local property, and running a business all trigger different document rules. If you live and work in Canada If you are working in Canada, you will usually need a SIN, not an ITN. Service Canada says eligible workers can start work before they receive the number if they apply within the required time, but your employer will still need it for payroll reporting. One thing worth knowing is that temporary SINs start with 9 and should match the expiry date on your immigration document. If you are a non-resident with Canadian income or property If you are not eligible for a SIN but need to file a Canadian return, report rental income, or deal with taxable Canadian property, an ITN may be the right fit. This is different from work authorization, which comes from your immigration status, not from the tax number. If property disposal is part of your case, the CRA’s guidance on taxable Canadian property is worth checking early. If you are self-employed or running a business If you invoice clients in Canada, you may need a BN as well as your personal identifier. A common question is whether a sole proprietor uses only one number, but many use a SIN for personal tax reporting and a BN for business program accounts or registrations. If you freelance or consult, our guides below can be practical next reads: Taxes Taxes for freelancers and the self-employed in Canada in 2026 Read more Self-employment Starting a business in Canada Read more

How to apply for the right number Application routes are simple once you know which number applies, but the risk is using the wrong form or waiting too late. Always check the live government page before you submit anything, because forms, access rules, and online entry points can change. How to apply for a SIN Apply through Service Canada online, by mail, or in person. Use the official document tool to confirm the right primary and secondary ID for your status in Canada. If your SIN starts with 9, make sure the expiry date matches your current work-authorized document. How to apply for an ITN Complete CRA Form T1261 and choose the correct reason for applying. Gather identity documents that meet the CRA rules, including translation or certification where required. Mail the package to the CRA and apply well before any filing or property deadline. The CRA says to allow 6 to 8 weeks after it receives the application, and ITN requests are handled separately from some other CRA processes. How to register for a BN Check whether you already have a BN through an earlier registration or incorporation step. Use the CRA registration route that matches your situation, because resident and non-resident businesses do not always follow the same path. Non-resident businesses can register online or via mail or fax Keep your business name, structure, address, owner details, and the program accounts you need ready before you begin. One thing worth knowing is that some readers get a BN while registering for a program account, and Quebec businesses may have different GST/HST administration steps. Check first whether you already have one through incorporation or an earlier CRA registration. Quebec businesses should also check Revenu Québec for GST/HST administration.

Key differences between SIN, BN, and ITN The simplest way to compare these numbers is to ask who they identify and what they let you do in practice. SIN and ITN are personal identifiers, while a BN is a business identifier. SIN: Issued to those who are legally authorized to work in Canada or require a personal government identifier for payroll, taxes, and benefits

Issued to those who are legally authorized to work in Canada or require a personal government identifier for payroll, taxes, and benefits ITN: Designed for non-residents and individuals ineligible for a SIN who still have to report income or file a tax return with the CRA

Designed for non-residents and individuals ineligible for a SIN who still have to report income or file a tax return with the CRA BN: Assigned to companies, sole proprietors, and partnerships to manage business-level tax accounts like GST/HST, payroll, and corporate tax

Assigned to companies, sole proprietors, and partnerships to manage business-level tax accounts like GST/HST, payroll, and corporate tax Service Canada issues SINs, while the CRA issues ITNs and BNs

Some readers need more than one number, especially sole proprietors and non-residents with business or property activity

Common mistakes expats make with Canadian tax numbers The biggest mistakes usually come from mixing up tax, work, and privacy rules. Assuming an ITN lets you work in Canada, when it only helps with tax identification

Treating tax residency as the same thing as immigration status

Sharing a SIN too widely, even when the request is optional

Thinking a BN replaces a personal identifier for an individual return

Leaving ITN or BN registration too late when a filing, payroll, or property deadline is close To avoid problems, match the number to the job it does, check the live official page before you apply, and use Service Canada’s guidance on protecting your SIN if someone asks for it and you are unsure why.

Manage cross-border money with Wise Once your tax details are sorted, figuring out how to move funds without taking a hit on exchange fees usually comes next. A Wise Account lets you hold Canadian dollars alongside your home currency and manage international payments using mid-market conversion rates, making it easier to collect rental income, pay for initial setup costs, or get paid by global clients. If you haven’t made the move to Canada yet, you don’t necessarily have to wait until landing to get started. You can check Wise’s country availability guide to see if you qualify to set up and fund your CAD balance from your current location before you fly. Go to Wise For the practical next step, see Expatica’s guide on How to use Wise in Canada as an expat. FAQ FAQs Do non-residents need an ITN to file taxes in Canada? Many non-residents who are not eligible for a SIN will need an Individual Tax Number (ITN) for non-residents so they can meet Canadian tax filing or reporting obligations. The exact trigger depends on the income type and the filing requirement, so check the CRA ITN page before you apply. Can you work in Canada with an ITN instead of a SIN? No, not in the normal work-permission sense. An ITN is a tax identifier for people who are not eligible for a SIN, but your right to work depends on your immigration status and work-authorizing documents. Do sole proprietors need both a SIN and a BN in Canada? Sometimes, yes. A sole proprietor may use a SIN for personal tax matters and may also need a BN for business dealings with the CRA, depending on the kind of business activity and registrations involved. Can a landlord or bank ask for your SIN in Canada? A SIN should only be shared when it is legally required. A landlord usually should not need it, while some financial institutions may need it for income-reporting accounts, so ask why it is being requested and offer other ID where appropriate. How long does it take to get a BN or ITN in Canada? ITNs usually take longer, and the CRA says to allow 6 to 8 weeks after it receives a complete ITN application. BN timing depends on the registration route, so check the live CRA page before you start.