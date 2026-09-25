Canada Tax Identification Numbers Explained: SIN, BN, and ITN

Government & Law
Canada does not rely on a single, universal tax number for every financial situation. The specific identifier you need depends entirely on whether you are taking a local job, filing a personal return, owning property, or managing a corporate entity. Using the wrong number can easily trigger administrative delays, rejected forms, or problems confirming your legal status.
This guide helps newcomers identify whether a Social Insurance Number, Business Number, or Individual Tax Number fits their situation. By understanding where each identifier belongs, you can complete your application with confidence and avoid sharing sensitive tax details unnecessarily.
|Number
|Who it is for
|Issued by
|Typical use
|TIN
|Umbrella term, not one Canadian number
|Varies
|General label for tax identifiers
|SIN
|People allowed to work or access programs in Canada
|Service Canada
|Employment, tax filing, income-reporting accounts
|ITN
|Non-residents not eligible for a SIN
|CRA
|Filing taxes, rental income, property-related tax matters
|BN
|Businesses and some self-employed people
|CRA
|GST/HST, payroll, corporation tax, business reporting
Some people need more than one identifier. A sole proprietor, for example, may use a SIN for personal tax filing and a BN for specific business dealings with the CRA.
In Canada, tax identification number, or TIN, is a useful umbrella term, not the name of one universal number. The number you need depends on your role, your tax situation, and whether the CRA is dealing with you as an individual or a business.
That is where many newcomers get confused. Tax residency, immigration status, and work permission are connected, but they are not the same thing.
|Reader type
|Number
|Main use
|Issuing body
|Eligible worker, permanent resident, or work-authorized student
|SIN
|Employment, tax slips, benefits, and personal tax filing
|Service Canada
|Business, partnership, corporation, or sole proprietor with a CRA trigger
|BN
|GST/HST, payroll, corporation tax, and some import or export activity
|CRA
|Non-resident, or student without work authorization, who still needs a Canadian tax number
|ITN
|Filing a return, withholding requests, property-related tax filings, and other CRA processes
|CRA
A Social Insurance Number (SIN) is the main personal tax and work identifier for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and many temporary residents who are allowed to work. You usually need it to start a job, file a tax return, or open an income-reporting financial account.
If you need to meet Canadian tax requirements but are not eligible for a SIN, you will likely need an Individual Tax Number (ITN). Non-residents reporting local income, individuals filing specific tax relief claims, and students without work conditions on their permits often use an ITN to complete their CRA filings. Keep in mind that an ITN exists purely for tax tracking, so it cannot be used to take up employment in Canada.
A Business Number (BN) is the business identifier used for dealing with the CRA. It does not replace a personal SIN. Self-employed people, sole proprietors, and corporations may need one depending on what they do, and the BN acts as the root number for program accounts such as GST/HST or payroll.
For more context, the articles below can be helpful:
This guide is informational only and not tax, immigration, or legal advice.
Definitions are helpful, but most people just need to know which option fits their immediate situation. The right tax identifier comes down to your current activities in Canada, as taking up employment, managing local property, and running a business all trigger different document rules.
If you are working in Canada, you will usually need a SIN, not an ITN. Service Canada says eligible workers can start work before they receive the number if they apply within the required time, but your employer will still need it for payroll reporting. One thing worth knowing is that temporary SINs start with 9 and should match the expiry date on your immigration document.
If you are not eligible for a SIN but need to file a Canadian return, report rental income, or deal with taxable Canadian property, an ITN may be the right fit. This is different from work authorization, which comes from your immigration status, not from the tax number. If property disposal is part of your case, the CRA’s guidance on taxable Canadian property is worth checking early.
If you invoice clients in Canada, you may need a BN as well as your personal identifier. A common question is whether a sole proprietor uses only one number, but many use a SIN for personal tax reporting and a BN for business program accounts or registrations.
If you freelance or consult, our guides below can be practical next reads:
Application routes are simple once you know which number applies, but the risk is using the wrong form or waiting too late. Always check the live government page before you submit anything, because forms, access rules, and online entry points can change.
Check first whether you already have one through incorporation or an earlier CRA registration.
Quebec businesses should also check Revenu Québec for GST/HST administration.
The simplest way to compare these numbers is to ask who they identify and what they let you do in practice. SIN and ITN are personal identifiers, while a BN is a business identifier.
The biggest mistakes usually come from mixing up tax, work, and privacy rules.
To avoid problems, match the number to the job it does, check the live official page before you apply, and use Service Canada’s guidance on protecting your SIN if someone asks for it and you are unsure why.
Once your tax details are sorted, figuring out how to move funds without taking a hit on exchange fees usually comes next. A Wise Account lets you hold Canadian dollars alongside your home currency and manage international payments using mid-market conversion rates, making it easier to collect rental income, pay for initial setup costs, or get paid by global clients.
If you haven’t made the move to Canada yet, you don’t necessarily have to wait until landing to get started. You can check Wise’s country availability guide to see if you qualify to set up and fund your CAD balance from your current location before you fly.
For the practical next step, see Expatica’s guide on How to use Wise in Canada as an expat.
FAQ
Many non-residents who are not eligible for a SIN will need an Individual Tax Number (ITN) for non-residents so they can meet Canadian tax filing or reporting obligations. The exact trigger depends on the income type and the filing requirement, so check the CRA ITN page before you apply.
No, not in the normal work-permission sense. An ITN is a tax identifier for people who are not eligible for a SIN, but your right to work depends on your immigration status and work-authorizing documents.
Sometimes, yes. A sole proprietor may use a SIN for personal tax matters and may also need a BN for business dealings with the CRA, depending on the kind of business activity and registrations involved.
A SIN should only be shared when it is legally required. A landlord usually should not need it, while some financial institutions may need it for income-reporting accounts, so ask why it is being requested and offer other ID where appropriate.
ITNs usually take longer, and the CRA says to allow 6 to 8 weeks after it receives a complete ITN application. BN timing depends on the registration route, so check the live CRA page before you start.
Information checked 31st August 2026
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