Filing your first Canadian tax return: Guide for expats

Key takeaways Question Quick answer Where to verify When did my Canadian tax residency start? Usually when you establish enough residential ties in Canada. CRA newcomers guidance What income goes on the first return? World income from the part of the year you were a resident of Canada for income tax purposes, plus Canada-source income from before you became a resident. Completing your return for newcomers Do I report pre-arrival income as taxable in Canada? Usually not, but some pre-arrival income may still be needed to calculate certain benefits and credits. CRA newcomers guidance What if a treaty makes income exempt? You may still report the income, then deduct the treaty-exempt amount on line 25600 if the treaty supports it. Tax treaties What if both countries taxed the same income? A foreign tax credit may reduce Canadian tax, often through Form T2209 for federal credit and Form T2036 for provincial and territorial credit outside Quebec. CRA line 40500 guidance *Information correct on 11th August 2026 Note: This guide is general information only, not personal tax, legal, or accounting advice.

Check when you became a Canadian tax resident Your first Canadian tax return depends on the date you became a resident of Canada for income tax purposes. A common question is whether your visa, permit, or immigration arrival date decides your tax residency. It does not necessarily do so on its own. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) looks at your residential ties and the circumstances in which you established them in Canada. That means your tax residency can sometimes begin on a different date from the one shown on an immigration document. Checklist for a practical first review: Did you set up a home in Canada?

Did your spouse or common-law partner move with you or join you in Canada?

Did your dependants start living in Canada?

Did you establish other ties, such as provincial health coverage, a Canadian driver’s licence, or Canadian bank accounts?

Writer Gary Buswell Writer’s Tip Keep records showing when you established important ties in Canada, such as your lease or home purchase documents and records of when your spouse or dependants arrived. These can help establish the timeline if your residency date needs to be reviewed. Taxes The tax system in Canada Read more How the CRA looks at residential ties The most significant residential ties are usually: A home in Canada

A spouse or common-law partner in Canada

Dependants in Canada. The CRA can also consider secondary ties, such as personal property, social and economic ties, provincial or territorial health coverage, and a Canadian driver’s licence. This matters if you arrived on a work or study permit, moved first and brought family later, or maintained ties in another country. If you are unsure about your residency status, you can submit Form NR74, Determination of Residency Status (Entering Canada), to ask the CRA for an opinion on your status.

Work out which income goes on your first return Once you know your residency start date, split the year into two periods. For the period when you were a resident, you generally report worldwide income in Canadian dollars. This can include: Employment income

Self-employment income

Pension income

Rental income

Interest,

Dividends

Capital gains. What matters is your tax residency, not your passport or where the income was paid. Any income received or earned after you became a Canadian tax resident can therefore be reportable in Canada even if the payer, property, investment, or account remained abroad. Income timing 🔍 Examples ⚖️ How the CRA treats it Before Canadian tax residency Salary from your home country, pre-arrival rent, pre-arrival investment income Generally not taxable in Canada, though some amounts may be needed to calculate certain benefits and credits. After Canadian tax residency starts Salary, freelance income, rent, pensions, interest, dividends, capital gains Generally part of your world income for the resident period and reported in CAD Canadian-source income before residency Employment or business income in Canada, some taxable Canadian property gains May still need reporting under non-resident rules, depending on the income type and any treaty relief *Information correct on 11th August 2026 Income earned before and after you became resident Income from before your Canadian residency began is often confusing for first-time filers. In general, foreign income from this period is not taxed in Canada, but the CRA may still need information about your pre-residency world income when determining your entitlement to certain benefits and credits. Example: if Lea became a Canadian tax resident on 15 September, foreign salary she earned from January to August would generally not be taxable in Canada. However, rent she received from a foreign property in October would generally form part of her worldwide income reportable in Canada. How to convert foreign income and tax into Canadian dollars Foreign income and foreign taxes must generally be converted into Canadian dollars. The CRA generally uses the Bank of Canada exchange rate for the relevant date, although an average rate may be appropriate for amounts received throughout the year. Keep a record of the exchange rate and method you use. The CRA may also accept another exchange rate if it comes from a widely available, verifiable and independent source and is recognized by the market, so the rate charged by your bank or money transfer provider should not automatically be treated as the rate to use for tax reporting.

Move and manage money from abroad with Wise If you continue to receive salary, pension, rent, or other payments from overseas after moving to Canada, you may need to manage that money across currencies while keeping clear records for your first tax return. A Wise Account can help you hold and manage supported currencies, while Wise international money transfers can help moving your money between countries with transparent fees. Transaction histories and transfer details can also help you keep track of what you received, converted, and transferred during the tax year. Major local banks such as RBC, TD, and Scotiabank may apply their own exchange rates and charge fees for some international transfers. Compare the total cost and exchange rate before moving money, and keep your financial records for tax purposes. Remember that the exchange rate used for a transfer is not necessarily the rate you should use when reporting foreign income to the CRA. Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in Canada as an expat Read more

Use tax treaties and foreign tax credits correctly When the same income is connected to two countries, the key question is how relief works in practice to prevent or reduce double taxation. A tax treaty and a foreign tax credit can both provide relief, but they work in different ways. Issue What it means What to report Where to verify Common mistake Tax residency start date Your filing position usually depends on when you became a Canadian tax resident Your residency start date and supporting ties CRA newcomer and residency guidance Assuming your visa or immigration date determines your tax residency Pre-residency vs post-residency income Your first return often splits the year into two periods Post-residency worldwide income, plus any other information the CRA requires CRA newcomer return instructions Reporting the whole year as resident income Spouse and benefit information Family income can affect credits and benefit calculations Net world income and other family income where required CRA newcomer instructions Ignoring non-resident spouse income Filing route and deadlines The T1 return is the main personal return, and most first-time filers can file online if eligible T1 return, slips, records, and payment by the deadline CRA NETFILE and first-time filing guidance Assuming first-time filers must file on paper Foreign asset reporting New residents are generally exempt from T1135 filing for the tax year in which they first become Canadian residents In later years, specified foreign property may need to be reported if the relevant threshold is exceeded CRA T1135 guidance Thinking all foreign assets over CAD 100,000 trigger first-year filing *Information correct on 11th August 2026 A simple way to approach potential double taxation is: : Report the income if the CRA requires it on the return. Check the relevant tax treaty to see how that type of income is treated. If it is treaty-exempt income, you can deduct the amount on line 25600. If both countries can tax the income, check whether you can claim a foreign tax credit instead. Example: Imagine you became a Canadian tax resident in July and continued receiving a foreign pension or rental income. You would generally start by reporting the relevant post-residency income, then check the applicable tax treaty and Canadian rules to determine whether treaty relief or a foreign tax credit applies. When treaty-exempt income may go on line 25600 Some foreign income must first be reported on your Canadian return even when a tax treaty makes it wholly or partly exempt from Canadian tax. Where the rules allow it, the treaty-exempt amount can then be deducted on line 25600. A common misunderstanding is that a tax treaty means “do not report the income.” In some cases, the correct treatment is to report the income first and then claim the appropriate deduction. Always check the current treaty and CRA guidance for the particular type of income involved. When to use Form T2209 and provincial foreign tax credits If foreign income is taxable in Canada and you paid foreign income or profits tax on it, you may be able to claim a foreign tax credit. At the federal level, Form T2209 is used to calculate the federal foreign tax credit, which is claimed on line 40500. For most provinces and territories outside Quebec, Form T2036 handles the provincial or territorial foreign tax credit. Quebec residents should check Revenu Québec guidance instead, because provincial treatment can differ and you may also need a separate Quebec return. Keep receipts, foreign tax slips, and copies of foreign returns, because the credit is tied to tax actually paid and the Canadian tax otherwise payable on that income.

Gather the forms, records, and proof the CRA may ask for The challenge with a first Canadian tax return is often not whether you understand the rules, but having the records to support the figures you record. Get your documents together before you start, especially if you received income from more than one country or in more than one currency. Your first-return checklist should include: Your SIN, or another CRA-issued tax identification number such as a TTN or ITN if applicable

The date you became a Canadian resident for income tax purposes, plus records that help establish when you set up significant residential ties

Canadian tax slips such as T4s, plus foreign income statements for salary, pensions, rent, interest, dividends, or capital gains

Foreign tax receipts, withholding records, assessments, and copies of foreign tax returns if you plan to claim a foreign tax credit

A record or worksheet showing the exchange rates you used to convert foreign income and taxes into Canadian dollars

Acceptable translations for documents not in English or French, and a plan to keep supporting records for at least six years

Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip If your foreign tax slips, pension statements, or tax receipts are not in English or French, organise acceptable translations early. This can save time if you need to provide supporting documents for a foreign tax credit or a CRA review. If you receive ongoing income from abroad, keeping clear transfer records and any bank account statements can make personal record-keeping easier. However, the amounts reported on your Canadian tax return must follow CRA rules, including the applicable rules for converting foreign-currency amounts into Canadian dollars. Quebec residents generally also file a separate provincial income tax return with Revenu Québec. Banking Best ways to receive money from abroad in Canada Read more

Avoid the mistakes that can cause incorrect reporting or missed relief Treating immigration status as tax residency: Your visa, permit, or immigration status does not automatically determine when you became a Canadian resident for income tax purposes.

Your visa, permit, or immigration status does not automatically determine when you became a Canadian resident for income tax purposes. Reporting pre-residency foreign income as taxable Canadian income: Foreign income from before you became a Canadian tax resident is generally not taxable in Canada, although the CRA may still need pre-residency income information to calculate certain benefits and credits.

Foreign income from before you became a Canadian tax resident is generally not taxable in Canada, although the CRA may still need pre-residency income information to calculate certain benefits and credits. Using an exchange rate without checking CRA rules: The rate shown on a bank statement or money transfer is not automatically the rate you should use for Canadian tax reporting.

The rate shown on a bank statement or money transfer is not automatically the rate you should use for Canadian tax reporting. Claiming both treaty exemption and a foreign tax credit on the same income: These are different mechanisms for relieving double taxation. Check the applicable treaty and Canadian tax rules to determine which treatment applies.

These are different mechanisms for relieving double taxation. Check the applicable treaty and Canadian tax rules to determine which treatment applies. Leaving out required spouse or common-law partner income information: The CRA may need your spouse or partner’s net world income to calculate certain benefits and credits, even if they were not resident in Canada.

The CRA may need your spouse or partner’s net world income to calculate certain benefits and credits, even if they were not resident in Canada. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Before you start your return, build a simple worksheet recording the date, country, income type, amount in foreign currency, exchange rate used, amount in CAD, and foreign tax paid. This makes it easier to trace the figures on your Canadian return back to the original records. If your case involves Quebec, foreign corporations, trusts, large investment portfolios, or unclear treaty treatment, it is worth speaking to a CPA or cross-border tax specialist before filing. FAQ FAQs Do newcomers report income earned before moving to Canada? Generally, foreign income earned before you became a resident of Canada for income tax purposes is not taxable in Canada. However, the CRA may still need information about your pre-residency world income to calculate certain benefits and credits, including amounts relating to your spouse or common-law partner. How do I claim a foreign tax credit on my Canadian return? Start by reporting the foreign income that is taxable in Canada. You may then be able to claim a federal foreign tax credit using Form T2209 and line 40500. A provincial or territorial foreign tax credit may also apply, and you should keep supporting documents showing the foreign tax paid. What if my home country already taxed the same income? Check the applicable tax treaty to see how that type of income is treated. If the income remains taxable in Canada and you paid foreign tax on it, you may be able to claim a foreign tax credit to reduce double taxation. The treatment depends on the income, the treaty, and Canadian tax rules. Do I need Form T1135 on my first Canadian tax return? Generally, no. An individual does not have to file Form T1135 for the tax year in which they first become resident in Canada. In later years, it may be required if the total cost amount of your specified foreign property exceeds CAD 100,000 at any point during the year, so check the current CRA rules if you hold foreign assets. What if I live in Quebec when I file my first return? If you were resident in Quebec on 31 December, you generally file a federal income tax return with the CRA and a separate provincial income tax return with Revenu Québec. Check both sets of rules, as Quebec administers its own provincial income tax system and some credits, deductions, and filing requirements differ.