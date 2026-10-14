Unemployment insurance in Canada: EI for expats

When people search for unemployment insurance in Canada, they are usually looking for Employment Insurance, or EI. EI can apply to eligible workers who have been laid off and need government financial support while they look for work or improve their skills. This guide is for expats, temporary foreign workers, and permanent residents who need clear next steps after losing work in Canada. It explains eligibility, insurable hours, what to prepare, how to apply, what EI may pay, and the extra questions that can come up if your status or finances cross borders. Service Canada makes the final decision on every claim, and rules can change, especially temporary measures. Use this guide for orientation, then confirm current details with Service Canada and IRCC before you act.
Key takeaways
- Canada’s main income support after job loss through no fault of your own is called Employment Insurance (EI).
- You may qualify if you lost work involuntarily, had seven days without work and pay, built enough insurable hours, and remain available for work.
- The minimum qualifying insurable-hours requirement usually falls between 420 and 700 hours.
- If eligible, apply online through Service Canada as soon as you stop working; waiting too long can risk lost benefits.
- Most people receive 55% of average insurable weekly earnings, up to the current cap.
- Regular benefits usually last 14 to 45 weeks, depending on your hours and regional unemployment.
Wise: manage CAD and international money during a job transition
- Hold CAD and other currencies in one account while plans change.
- Convert at the mid-market rate, with fees shown upfront.
- Send money internationally with tracking when you need to.
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What EI regular benefits cover in Canada
Employment Insurance regular benefits are the federal support program used when you lose your job through no fault of your own. In practice, that usually means a layoff, a shortage of work, or a business closure rather than a voluntary resignation.
One thing worth knowing is that EI covers several different situations, and regular benefits are only one part of the system. Regular benefits are for job loss, while other EI streams cover situations such as sickness, maternity, parental leave, and caregiving, so it helps to check that you are in the right category before you apply.
EI regular benefits are mainly designed for situations such as:
- layoffs caused by a shortage of work
- seasonal or mass layoffs
- business closures or similar employer-driven job losses
Do you qualify for EI in Canada?
You may qualify for EI regular benefits if you meet the main conditions below:
- you lost your job through no fault of your own
- you have been without work and without pay for at least seven consecutive days in the last 52 weeks
- you built enough insurable hours in the qualifying period
- you are ready, willing, and able to work each day
- you are actively looking for work and keeping records of that search
How the insurable hours rule works
To qualify for EI benefits, you must meet the insurable-hours minimum. This can be complex because there is not one fixed hours rule. The minimum qualifying insurable-hours requirement usually ranges from 420 to 700 hours, depending on the unemployment rate in your EI region and your qualifying period, which is usually the last 52 weeks or since your last claim if that period is shorter.
To verify your hours threshold:
Check your total insurable hours from your recent jobs.
Use your postal code to find your EI economic region.
Compare your region’s unemployment rate with the current hours table on Service Canada.
What expats and foreign workers should check
If your SIN (Social Insurance Number) starts with 9, Service Canada may ask for proof of immigration status and your valid work permit.
Whether or not you’re then entitled to EI benefits depends on your situation and permit type. Bear in mind that if your permit is tied to one employer, Service Canada may assess your claim more closely to check your work authorization remains in place. Check your immigration status and rights, and get professional help if needed.
How to apply for EI through Service Canada
How to apply for EI benefits through Service Canada is fairly simple at a high level, but the timing matters. Apply as soon as you stop working. If you wait more than four weeks after your last day, you may lose benefits for part of the claim.
The process usually looks like this:
Complete the online EI application through Service Canada.
Wait for processing and reply quickly if Service Canada asks for more information.
Keep the claim active by filing EI reports every two weeks.
What to prepare before you apply
Before you start, have the following ready:
- your SIN
- proof of immigration status and work permit if your SIN begins with 9
- your mailing and residential addresses, including postal codes
- your banking details for direct deposit
- your work history for the last 52 weeks, including employer names, dates, and addresses
- your reason for separation from each job
- your records of employment, or ROEs, if already issued
You should still apply right away even if your record of employment for a Canada EI claim has not shown up yet.
If direct deposit details are new to you, it may help to understand how to open a bank account in Canada.
What happens after you apply
Service Canada aims to issue a decision within 28 days of your application in most cases, and your first payment often arrives about 28 days after you apply if you qualify and all required information is in place. You should also watch for your benefit statement by mail, because it includes the four-digit access code you need for reporting.
Set up or sign in to My Service Canada Account so you can check claim status, messages, and personal details. You must submit EI reporting every two weeks to keep payments going, and with direct deposit, payments usually land two to three business days after a report is processed. Service Canada may email you to ask you to call, but it does not ask you to send sensitive personal information by email.
How much EI pays and how long it lasts
For most claimants, EI pays 55% of average insurable weekly earnings up to a maximum. As of 1 January 2026, the maximum yearly insurable earnings amount is CAD 68,900, which means the maximum weekly EI amount is CAD 729. Regular benefits usually last 14 to 45 weeks, depending on how many insurable hours you built and the unemployment rate in your region.
EI is taxable, so federal and provincial or territorial tax can be deducted from payments. At publication, a temporary measure also waives the usual one-week waiting period for new claims that start between 30 March 2025 and 10 October 2026, but you should still recheck the current temporary-measures page before relying on that rule.
|Element
|Current rule
|What it means in practice
|Basic rate
|55% of average insurable weekly earnings
|EI replaces part of your income, not all of it
|Weekly maximum
|CAD 729
|Higher earners still face the cap
|Regular benefit duration
|14 to 45 weeks
|More hours and weaker regional job markets can extend support
|Tax treatment
|Taxable income
|Your net payment may be lower than the headline amount
Details correct at time of research – 2 September 2026.
A simple example is this: if a claimant’s average insurable weekly earnings fall below the yearly cap, EI usually replaces 55% of that amount. Service Canada still makes the final calculation using the claimant’s best weeks and regional rules. Lower-income families with children may also qualify for a family supplement in some cases.
Common EI mistakes after a layoff
- Waiting too long to apply: Apply as soon as work stops. Waiting for certainty can cost you benefits if the delay goes past four weeks.
- Assuming the ROE must arrive first: Apply first, then follow up if your employer has not issued the ROE within the normal timeframe.
- Skipping job-search records: Keep notes of employers contacted, dates, and outcomes. If Service Canada asks later, vague answers can create problems.
- Forgetting to report work, earnings, or travel: Even part-time hours, training, or time outside Canada can affect the claim. Report honestly to avoid overpayments.
- Mixing up termination pay and EI rules: Notice pay and severance can vary by province or territory, but EI is a federal program with its own rules.
Managing job loss when your money or status is cross-border
Job loss can create two problems at once: your right to stay and work in Canada, and your need to manage money across countries.
If you need to leave Canada, regular EI benefits are not usually payable while you are abroad, although limited exceptions may apply for short trips such as a genuine job search or a job interview. If your permit is tied to one employer, losing that job may also mean you need to look at IRCC rules on changing employers or applying for a new work permit.
If your permit is tied to one employer, separate the EI question from the immigration question and track both timelines at once.
If your EI payments arrive in a Canadian account and you still need to hold CAD, convert part of your money, or send funds internationally, the Wise Account is one option some expats compare for practical money management. You should confirm current direct-deposit and account-detail requirements before changing how you manage your money.
For a wider view, Expatica also has guides on the best way to receive money from abroad in Canada and international money transfers in Canada.
These topics are separate from the EI claim itself, but they can become important when a loss of employment affects both your finances and your immigration or work situation.
Conclusion
If you lose your job in Canada, applying for EI quickly and keeping track of your insurable hours, job search, reports, and supporting documents can help you manage the claim process. Temporary foreign workers and other expats may also need to deal with separate immigration or work-permit questions. EI eligibility, payment amounts, and claim decisions remain with Service Canada. Temporary measures can change, so check current government guidance rather than relying on an older rule or figure. If your situation crosses borders, treat the EI, immigration, tax, and money-management questions as separate issues and verify each one with the appropriate authority.
FAQ
FAQs
Can temporary foreign workers get EI in Canada?
Temporary foreign workers may qualify if they meet the standard EI conditions, but eligibility can be more complex when work authorization is limited. Service Canada decides the EI claim, while permit questions may also require separate IRCC review.
How many insurable hours do you need for EI in Canada?
The minimum qualifying insurable-hours requirement usually runs from 420 to 700 hours. The exact number depends on the unemployment rate in your EI region, so check your region by postal code rather than relying on one national figure.
Can you apply for EI without a record of employment?
Yes. You should still apply right away even if the ROE has not been issued yet. Service Canada still needs the ROE to assess the claim, but waiting for it can delay or reduce benefits.
Can you get EI if you leave Canada?
Regular EI benefits are not usually payable while you are outside Canada, but limited exceptions may apply to some short trips, such as a genuine job interview or job search. Report travel honestly and verify the current outside-Canada rules before you leave.
How long does Service Canada take to process EI?
Service Canada’s general standard is a decision within 28 days of filing the application, and the first payment often follows on a similar timeline if the claim is approved and complete. Applying early matters more than waiting for every document to be perfect.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Official overview of Employment Insurance programs and benefit pathways, Government of Canada — Employment Insurance
- Overview of EI regular benefits and guidance on applying after job loss, Government of Canada — EI regular benefits
- Eligibility conditions, insurable-hours requirements, and exclusions, Government of Canada — EI regular benefits eligibility
- Application requirements, documents, SIN guidance, and application timing, Government of Canada — Apply for EI regular benefits
- Benefit formula, weekly maximum, duration tables, and family supplement information, Government of Canada — EI benefit amount
- Rights and support information for temporary foreign workers, Government of Canada — Temporary foreign workers: Your rights are protected
- Account access for checking EI claims, messages, and personal information, Government of Canada — My Service Canada Account
- Bi-weekly EI reporting requirements and ongoing claim management, Government of Canada — Employment Insurance reporting
- Rules for changing jobs or employers when work authorization is employer-specific, IRCC — Changing jobs or employers
- Official Canadian job-search tools and employment listings, Government of Canada — Job Bank
- Processing, access-code, ROE, and first-payment guidance after submitting a claim, Government of Canada — EI regular benefits after you apply
- Temporary Employment Insurance measures and time-limited rule changes, Government of Canada — Temporary EI measures
- Rules on work, earnings, travel, and other obligations while receiving EI, Government of Canada — While on EI