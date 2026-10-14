Unemployment insurance in Canada: EI for expats

When people search for unemployment insurance in Canada, they are usually looking for Employment Insurance, or EI. EI can apply to eligible workers who have been laid off and need government financial support while they look for work or improve their skills. This guide is for expats, temporary foreign workers, and permanent residents who need clear next steps after losing work in Canada. It explains eligibility, insurable hours, what to prepare, how to apply, what EI may pay, and the extra questions that can come up if your status or finances cross borders. Service Canada makes the final decision on every claim, and rules can change, especially temporary measures. Use this guide for orientation, then confirm current details with Service Canada and IRCC before you act.

Key takeaways Canada’s main income support after job loss through no fault of your own is called Employment Insurance (EI).

You may qualify if you lost work involuntarily, had seven days without work and pay, built enough insurable hours, and remain available for work.

The minimum qualifying insurable-hours requirement usually falls between 420 and 700 hours.

If eligible, apply online through Service Canada as soon as you stop working; waiting too long can risk lost benefits.

Most people receive 55% of average insurable weekly earnings, up to the current cap.

Regular benefits usually last 14 to 45 weeks, depending on your hours and regional unemployment. Wise: manage CAD and international money during a job transition Hold CAD and other currencies in one account while plans change.

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What EI regular benefits cover in Canada Employment Insurance regular benefits are the federal support program used when you lose your job through no fault of your own. In practice, that usually means a layoff, a shortage of work, or a business closure rather than a voluntary resignation. One thing worth knowing is that EI covers several different situations, and regular benefits are only one part of the system. Regular benefits are for job loss, while other EI streams cover situations such as sickness, maternity, parental leave, and caregiving, so it helps to check that you are in the right category before you apply. EI regular benefits are mainly designed for situations such as: layoffs caused by a shortage of work

seasonal or mass layoffs

business closures or similar employer-driven job losses

Do you qualify for EI in Canada? You may qualify for EI regular benefits if you meet the main conditions below: you lost your job through no fault of your own

you have been without work and without pay for at least seven consecutive days in the last 52 weeks

you built enough insurable hours in the qualifying period

you are ready, willing, and able to work each day

you are actively looking for work and keeping records of that search How the insurable hours rule works To qualify for EI benefits, you must meet the insurable-hours minimum. This can be complex because there is not one fixed hours rule. The minimum qualifying insurable-hours requirement usually ranges from 420 to 700 hours, depending on the unemployment rate in your EI region and your qualifying period, which is usually the last 52 weeks or since your last claim if that period is shorter. To verify your hours threshold: 1 Check your total insurable hours from your recent jobs. 2 Use your postal code to find your EI economic region. 3 Compare your region’s unemployment rate with the current hours table on Service Canada. What expats and foreign workers should check If your SIN (Social Insurance Number) starts with 9, Service Canada may ask for proof of immigration status and your valid work permit. Whether or not you’re then entitled to EI benefits depends on your situation and permit type. Bear in mind that if your permit is tied to one employer, Service Canada may assess your claim more closely to check your work authorization remains in place. Check your immigration status and rights, and get professional help if needed.

How to apply for EI through Service Canada How to apply for EI benefits through Service Canada is fairly simple at a high level, but the timing matters. Apply as soon as you stop working. If you wait more than four weeks after your last day, you may lose benefits for part of the claim. The process usually looks like this: 1 Complete the online EI application through Service Canada. 2 Wait for processing and reply quickly if Service Canada asks for more information. 3 Keep the claim active by filing EI reports every two weeks. What to prepare before you apply Before you start, have the following ready: your SIN

proof of immigration status and work permit if your SIN begins with 9

your mailing and residential addresses, including postal codes

your banking details for direct deposit

your work history for the last 52 weeks, including employer names, dates, and addresses

your reason for separation from each job

your records of employment, or ROEs, if already issued You should still apply right away even if your record of employment for a Canada EI claim has not shown up yet. If direct deposit details are new to you, it may help to understand how to open a bank account in Canada. Banking How to open a bank account in Canada in 2026 Read more What happens after you apply Service Canada aims to issue a decision within 28 days of your application in most cases, and your first payment often arrives about 28 days after you apply if you qualify and all required information is in place. You should also watch for your benefit statement by mail, because it includes the four-digit access code you need for reporting. Set up or sign in to My Service Canada Account so you can check claim status, messages, and personal details. You must submit EI reporting every two weeks to keep payments going, and with direct deposit, payments usually land two to three business days after a report is processed. Service Canada may email you to ask you to call, but it does not ask you to send sensitive personal information by email.

How much EI pays and how long it lasts For most claimants, EI pays 55% of average insurable weekly earnings up to a maximum. As of 1 January 2026, the maximum yearly insurable earnings amount is CAD 68,900, which means the maximum weekly EI amount is CAD 729. Regular benefits usually last 14 to 45 weeks, depending on how many insurable hours you built and the unemployment rate in your region. EI is taxable, so federal and provincial or territorial tax can be deducted from payments. At publication, a temporary measure also waives the usual one-week waiting period for new claims that start between 30 March 2025 and 10 October 2026, but you should still recheck the current temporary-measures page before relying on that rule. Element Current rule What it means in practice Basic rate 55% of average insurable weekly earnings EI replaces part of your income, not all of it Weekly maximum CAD 729 Higher earners still face the cap Regular benefit duration 14 to 45 weeks More hours and weaker regional job markets can extend support Tax treatment Taxable income Your net payment may be lower than the headline amount Details correct at time of research – 2 September 2026. A simple example is this: if a claimant’s average insurable weekly earnings fall below the yearly cap, EI usually replaces 55% of that amount. Service Canada still makes the final calculation using the claimant’s best weeks and regional rules. Lower-income families with children may also qualify for a family supplement in some cases. Taxes Filing your income tax in Canada as an expat Read more