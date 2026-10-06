Travel insurance in Canada for visitors and expats

Travel insurance in Canada can look simple until you realize that visitors, newcomers, snowbirds, and super visa applicants may all need different cover. The key question is whether you could access and pay for care quickly if something goes wrong. This guide focuses on insurance needs for people travelling to Canada, not Canadians travelling abroad. Eligibility depends on your province or territory, immigration status, and timing, while coverage, exclusions, deductibles, and claim rules vary by insurer and policy wording. It covers medical protection, common exclusions, costs, super visa and IEC rules, longer-stay options, and practical points to compare before you buy. This guide is for general information only, not insurance, legal, or immigration advice.

Key takeaways Most foreign visitors to Canada should consider private travel medical insurance, even when it is not a legal entry requirement.

Emergency medical care, hospital stays, ambulance costs, and repatriation are usually the most important benefits to compare first.

Super visa applicants have specific insurance rules, so check current IRCC guidance before you buy.

Price depends on age, stay length, deductible, coverage amount, health history, and add-ons.

Travel insurance is mainly for sudden emergencies, while international health insurance may fit longer stays or ongoing care better. Wise for paying travel insurance in Canada If you’re buying visitor or super visa insurance, you may need to pay premiums in Canadian dollars while your funds are in another currency. Where available, a Wise account can help you convert to CAD and send the payment with upfront fees and an exchange rate you can check before you pay. Open a Wise account

Do you need travel insurance in Canada? For most foreign visitors, some form of private cover is strongly recommended. Canada’s publicly funded healthcare plans are generally for eligible residents. Visitors should not assume that medical treatment will be covered, and some immigration programs, such as the super visa and IEC, have specific insurance requirements. In practice, tourists usually need emergency medical travel insurance, super visa applicants need to match IRCC rules, newcomers may need temporary protection while waiting for public eligibility, and snowbirds may want longer stays and clearer wording on stable pre-existing conditions. If you are deciding between short-term emergency protection and longer-term healthcare planning, that distinction matters. Travel insurance usually suits the first need, while broader private or international insurance may suit the second. For a wider overview of public and private cover, see Expatica’s Insurance in Canada: a guide for expats. Insurance Insurance in Canada: A guide for expats Read more When public or existing cover may not be enough Existing cover from a home-country insurer, employer, or a bank-linked policy from RBC, TD, or Scotiabank can have trip caps, destination limits, or strict contact rules. Check the medical limit, whether Canada is included, and whether you must call 24/7 assistance before treatment.

What travel insurance in Canada usually covers Most readers searching for travel insurance in Canada are really asking about medical risk, not luggage. A useful plan may help with emergency room treatment, hospital stays, physician care, ambulance transport, eligible prescription drugs, emergency dental treatment, medical evacuation where relevant, repatriation, and 24/7 assistance. Repatriation can mean transporting an insured person back to their home country following severe illness or injury, subject to the policy and medical assistance team’s approval. Depending on the policy, it can also cover returning the person’s remains to their home country after death. Some plans add baggage or trip interruption, but those extras do not replace medical protection if you end up in a walk-in clinic or emergency room. Core medical benefits Optional extras Emergency medical treatment Trip interruption Hospitalisation and ambulance Baggage or personal effects Emergency prescriptions and dental Cancellation or delay cover Medical evacuation and repatriation Side trips outside Canada Benefits, limits, exclusions, and claim rules vary by insurer and policy wording. Common exclusions and claim traps Pre-existing conditions: Some policies only cover stable conditions. A stability clause means your condition, treatment, or medication must not have changed for a set period before the policy starts.

Some policies only cover stable conditions. A stability clause means your condition, treatment, or medication must not have changed for a set period before the policy starts. Pregnancy and non-emergency care: Routine checkups and other non-urgent care may be excluded or limited.

Routine checkups and other non-urgent care may be excluded or limited. High-risk activities: Skiing, climbing, or other adventure sports may need an add-on.

Skiing, climbing, or other adventure sports may need an add-on. Late purchase rules: Some insurers apply a waiting period if you buy after arrival.

Some insurers apply a waiting period if you buy after arrival. Claims process: Check the certificate wording, direct billing process, and emergency contact number before you travel.

How much travel insurance in Canada costs The premium is shaped by risk, not just destination. Age, length of stay, deductible, coverage amount, health history, number of travellers, super visa requirements, and winter activity add-ons can all change the price. A deductible is the amount you pay yourself before insurance starts covering eligible costs. A higher deductible can reduce the premium, but it also increases your out-of-pocket risk if you need care. To compare quotes fairly, check: Whether medical limits are high enough for your stay

Whether the plan uses direct billing or reimbursement only

Whether side trips are included

Whether after-arrival cover starts immediately

Whether pre-existing conditions are covered, excluded, or only covered if stable

How to choose the right cover for your situation The safest way to choose is by situation, not by brand. Traveller type What to prioritise Common pitfall What to verify Short-stay visitor Emergency medical, hospital, ambulance, 24/7 help Focusing on baggage perks instead of medical limits Start date, deductible, side trips Super visa applicant IRCC-compliant health insurance, one-year validity, hospitalisation, repatriation Assuming any visitor policy will qualify Current IRCC rules, insurer eligibility, proof of payment Newcomer waiting for public cover Emergency bridge cover Assuming public cover starts right away Provincial eligibility, registration timing, stopgap options Long-stay snowbird or expat Higher limits, longer duration, stable-condition wording Using short-trip insurance for ongoing care needs Renewal rules, routine care, when international health insurance fits better Visitors, super visa applicants, and snowbirds Visitors usually need fixed-term emergency cover. Snowbirds often need longer duration, clearer wording on stable pre-existing conditions, and enough cover for repeat or seasonal stays. Last checked: 29 August 2026. IRCC says super visa applicants must show private health insurance valid for at least one year from entry, with at least CAD 100,000 in emergency coverage, plus healthcare, hospitalisation, and repatriation. It needs to be issued by a Canadian insurance company or a company outside Canada that meets the current IRCC requirements, and paid in full or in instalments with a deposit. IEC visa holders and new arrivals: rules to know Immigration requirements tell you what is mandatory, while policy shopping is about choosing enough protection after arrival. IRCC says IEC participants must have health insurance for their full stay, covering medical care, hospitalisation, and repatriation. You may be refused entry without it, and a shorter policy can mean a shorter work permit. Border officers may check the policy end date, not just whether you have insurance. If your cover is shorter than your planned stay, your work permit can be shortened to match it. If this happens, IRCC says you cannot extend the work permit later simply because you extended your insurance. Provincial waiting periods and longer stays Some newcomers and temporary residents face a gap before public coverage begins, while others qualify only if they meet local residence and permit rules. To reduce the risk of a gap: Apply for your health card as soon as your province allows.

Check your province or territory’s eligibility and waiting-period rules.

Keep private insurance active until your public eligibility is confirmed. Newcomers and temporary residents in waiting periods Some newcomers and temporary residents need emergency cover while they wait for a provincial or territorial health plan to start. Because timing varies by location and status, avoid blanket advice and check local eligibility before you rely on public cover. If your stay is turning into a longer move, compare stopgap travel insurance with broader private options. Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Canada can help you understand longer-term private insurance. Insurance Health insurance in Canada Read more

Travel insurance vs international health insurance Travel insurance is usually built for sudden, unexpected problems during a temporary stay. International health insurance is more likely to suit ongoing care, longer stays, wider provider choice, and an expat lifestyle that crosses borders regularly. This is different from assuming one policy can do everything. Travel insurance may be ideal for an emergency claim during a visit, but it may not be designed for routine care, ongoing prescriptions, or a longer relocation. When Cigna Health may be worth comparing If you are settling in Canada for longer or need broader ongoing medical insurance across more than one country, Cigna Health may be worth comparing as an international health insurance option. It is not automatically a substitute for super visa insurance or any policy with specific visa requirements, so confirm the policy details and suitability for your needs directly with the provider before you buy.