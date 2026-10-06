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Travel insurance in Canada for visitors and expats

This guide explains how travel insurance for visitors to Canada depends on your traveller type and immigration/provincial status, and what to compare in a policy (medical cover, exclusions, deductibles, claims, cost, and super visa/IEC requirements) before you buy.

Jason Loewenthal
Written by
Jonathan Rigottier
Reviewed by
Last updated

Travel insurance in Canada can look simple until you realize that visitors, newcomers, snowbirds, and super visa applicants may all need different cover. The key question is whether you could access and pay for care quickly if something goes wrong. This guide focuses on insurance needs for people travelling to Canada, not Canadians travelling abroad. Eligibility depends on your province or territory, immigration status, and timing, while coverage, exclusions, deductibles, and claim rules vary by insurer and policy wording. It covers medical protection, common exclusions, costs, super visa and IEC rules, longer-stay options, and practical points to compare before you buy.

This guide is for general information only, not insurance, legal, or immigration advice.

Key takeaways

  • Most foreign visitors to Canada should consider private travel medical insurance, even when it is not a legal entry requirement.
  • Emergency medical care, hospital stays, ambulance costs, and repatriation are usually the most important benefits to compare first.
  • Super visa applicants have specific insurance rules, so check current IRCC guidance before you buy.
  • Price depends on age, stay length, deductible, coverage amount, health history, and add-ons.
  • Travel insurance is mainly for sudden emergencies, while international health insurance may fit longer stays or ongoing care better.

Wise for paying travel insurance in Canada

If you’re buying visitor or super visa insurance, you may need to pay premiums in Canadian dollars while your funds are in another currency. Where available, a Wise account can help you convert to CAD and send the payment with upfront fees and an exchange rate you can check before you pay.

Do you need travel insurance in Canada?

For most foreign visitors, some form of private cover is strongly recommended. Canada’s publicly funded healthcare plans are generally for eligible residents. Visitors should not assume that medical treatment will be covered, and some immigration programs, such as the super visa and IEC, have specific insurance requirements.

In practice, tourists usually need emergency medical travel insurance, super visa applicants need to match IRCC rules, newcomers may need temporary protection while waiting for public eligibility, and snowbirds may want longer stays and clearer wording on stable pre-existing conditions.

If you are deciding between short-term emergency protection and longer-term healthcare planning, that distinction matters. Travel insurance usually suits the first need, while broader private or international insurance may suit the second. For a wider overview of public and private cover, see Expatica’s Insurance in Canada: a guide for expats.

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Insurance in Canada: A guide for expats

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When public or existing cover may not be enough

Existing cover from a home-country insurer, employer, or a bank-linked policy from RBC, TD, or Scotiabank can have trip caps, destination limits, or strict contact rules. Check the medical limit, whether Canada is included, and whether you must call 24/7 assistance before treatment.

What travel insurance in Canada usually covers

Most readers searching for travel insurance in Canada are really asking about medical risk, not luggage. A useful plan may help with emergency room treatment, hospital stays, physician care, ambulance transport, eligible prescription drugs, emergency dental treatment, medical evacuation where relevant, repatriation, and 24/7 assistance.

Repatriation can mean transporting an insured person back to their home country following severe illness or injury, subject to the policy and medical assistance team’s approval. Depending on the policy, it can also cover returning the person’s remains to their home country after death.

Some plans add baggage or trip interruption, but those extras do not replace medical protection if you end up in a walk-in clinic or emergency room.

Core medical benefitsOptional extras
Emergency medical treatmentTrip interruption
Hospitalisation and ambulanceBaggage or personal effects
Emergency prescriptions and dentalCancellation or delay cover
Medical evacuation and repatriationSide trips outside Canada

Benefits, limits, exclusions, and claim rules vary by insurer and policy wording.

Common exclusions and claim traps

  • Pre-existing conditions: Some policies only cover stable conditions. A stability clause means your condition, treatment, or medication must not have changed for a set period before the policy starts.
  • Pregnancy and non-emergency care: Routine checkups and other non-urgent care may be excluded or limited.
  • High-risk activities: Skiing, climbing, or other adventure sports may need an add-on.
  • Late purchase rules: Some insurers apply a waiting period if you buy after arrival.
  • Claims process: Check the certificate wording, direct billing process, and emergency contact number before you travel.

How much travel insurance in Canada costs

The premium is shaped by risk, not just destination. Age, length of stay, deductible, coverage amount, health history, number of travellers, super visa requirements, and winter activity add-ons can all change the price.

A deductible is the amount you pay yourself before insurance starts covering eligible costs. A higher deductible can reduce the premium, but it also increases your out-of-pocket risk if you need care.

To compare quotes fairly, check:

  • Whether medical limits are high enough for your stay
  • Whether the plan uses direct billing or reimbursement only
  • Whether side trips are included
  • Whether after-arrival cover starts immediately
  • Whether pre-existing conditions are covered, excluded, or only covered if stable

How to choose the right cover for your situation

The safest way to choose is by situation, not by brand.

Traveller typeWhat to prioritiseCommon pitfallWhat to verify
Short-stay visitorEmergency medical, hospital, ambulance, 24/7 helpFocusing on baggage perks instead of medical limitsStart date, deductible, side trips
Super visa applicantIRCC-compliant health insurance, one-year validity, hospitalisation, repatriationAssuming any visitor policy will qualifyCurrent IRCC rules, insurer eligibility, proof of payment
Newcomer waiting for public coverEmergency bridge coverAssuming public cover starts right awayProvincial eligibility, registration timing, stopgap options
Long-stay snowbird or expatHigher limits, longer duration, stable-condition wordingUsing short-trip insurance for ongoing care needsRenewal rules, routine care, when international health insurance fits better

Visitors, super visa applicants, and snowbirds

Visitors usually need fixed-term emergency cover. Snowbirds often need longer duration, clearer wording on stable pre-existing conditions, and enough cover for repeat or seasonal stays.

Last checked: 29 August 2026. IRCC says super visa applicants must show private health insurance valid for at least one year from entry, with at least CAD 100,000 in emergency coverage, plus healthcare, hospitalisation, and repatriation. It needs to be issued by a Canadian insurance company or a company outside Canada that meets the current IRCC requirements, and paid in full or in instalments with a deposit.

IEC visa holders and new arrivals: rules to know

Immigration requirements tell you what is mandatory, while policy shopping is about choosing enough protection after arrival.

IRCC says IEC participants must have health insurance for their full stay, covering medical care, hospitalisation, and repatriation. You may be refused entry without it, and a shorter policy can mean a shorter work permit.

Border officers may check the policy end date, not just whether you have insurance. If your cover is shorter than your planned stay, your work permit can be shortened to match it. If this happens, IRCC says you cannot extend the work permit later simply because you extended your insurance.

Provincial waiting periods and longer stays

Some newcomers and temporary residents face a gap before public coverage begins, while others qualify only if they meet local residence and permit rules.

To reduce the risk of a gap:

  • Apply for your health card as soon as your province allows.
  • Check your province or territory’s eligibility and waiting-period rules.
  • Keep private insurance active until your public eligibility is confirmed.

Newcomers and temporary residents in waiting periods

Some newcomers and temporary residents need emergency cover while they wait for a provincial or territorial health plan to start. Because timing varies by location and status, avoid blanket advice and check local eligibility before you rely on public cover.

If your stay is turning into a longer move, compare stopgap travel insurance with broader private options. Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Canada can help you understand longer-term private insurance.

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Health insurance in Canada

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Travel insurance vs international health insurance

Travel insurance is usually built for sudden, unexpected problems during a temporary stay. International health insurance is more likely to suit ongoing care, longer stays, wider provider choice, and an expat lifestyle that crosses borders regularly.

This is different from assuming one policy can do everything. Travel insurance may be ideal for an emergency claim during a visit, but it may not be designed for routine care, ongoing prescriptions, or a longer relocation.

When Cigna Health may be worth comparing

If you are settling in Canada for longer or need broader ongoing medical insurance across more than one country, Cigna Health may be worth comparing as an international health insurance option. It is not automatically a substitute for super visa insurance or any policy with specific visa requirements, so confirm the policy details and suitability for your needs directly with the provider before you buy.

Paying for insurance when moving to Canada with Wise

When moving to Canada, you may need to pay for insurance in Canadian dollars while your money is still held in another currency. A Wise account can help you convert money to CAD and make the payment when your funds are held elsewhere.

You can also use Wise to hold and manage multiple currencies, which may be helpful when covering relocation expenses or receiving money from abroad.

Conclusion

The right travel insurance for Canada depends on why you are coming, how long you will stay, and what other coverage you already have. Compare medical limits, exclusions, deductibles, claim rules, and any visa-specific requirements before relying on a policy. If your visit becomes a longer move, recheck provincial eligibility and consider whether broader health insurance fits your situation better.

FAQ

FAQs

Is travel insurance mandatory for Canada?

Travel insurance is not a universal entry requirement for every visitor to Canada, but it can be required in specific cases. Super visa applicants and IEC participants should check the current IRCC rules that apply to their status.

What does super visa insurance need to cover?

Check the current IRCC rules before purchase. Confirm the required policy period, minimum coverage threshold, healthcare, hospitalisation, repatriation, insurer eligibility, and proof-of-payment requirements.

What insurance do IEC visa holders need for Canada?

IEC participants need health insurance for the full stay, covering medical care, hospitalisation, and repatriation. Check IRCC before travel because shorter cover can result in a shorter work permit.

Can I buy visitor insurance after arriving in Canada?

Some insurers let you buy after arrival, but waiting periods or stricter start rules may apply. Check the effective date, exclusions, and when emergency cover begins before you rely on the policy.

Does travel insurance in Canada cover pre-existing conditions?

Some policies may cover stable pre-existing conditions, while others exclude them or use strict stability rules. Check the stability window, medication changes, recent treatment, and exact policy wording.

Does travel insurance in Canada cover trip cancellation and lost luggage?

Often, but not always. Check whether cancellation, interruption, baggage delay, and lost luggage are included or sold as add-ons.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. General travel-health insurance guidance on policy limits, exclusions, pre-existing conditions, evacuation, and claims, Travel.gc.ca — Trip interruption and travel health insurance
  2. Health insurance requirements for International Experience Canada participants, IRCC Help Centre — What type of insurance do I need for International Experience Canada?
  3. Overview of the super visa program for parents and grandparents, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada — Super visa for parents and grandparents
  4. Applicant eligibility, including the minimum one-year private health insurance requirement, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada — Super visa: Who can apply
  5. Super visa health insurance policy details, payment rules, coverage threshold, and insurer requirements, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada — Super visa forms and documents
  6. Overview of Canada's publicly funded healthcare system and provincial or territorial administration, Health Canada — About Canada's health care system
  7. Provincial guidance on MSP eligibility and coverage timing in British Columbia, Province of British Columbia — Coverage wait period for the Medical Services Plan
  8. Eligibility conditions and coverage timing for Quebec's public health insurance plan, Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec — Know the eligibility conditions for health insurance
  9. Consumer guidance on travel health insurance and policy considerations, Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association — Guide to travel health insurance
  10. Example insurer guidance on visitor-to-Canada travel insurance and post-arrival purchase conditions, Manulife CoverMe — Guide to travel insurance for visitors to Canada
Jason Loewenthal

About the author

Jason is an author at Expatica. He grew up between South London and Northern NSW and has lived in four continents, so he has first-hand experience of navigating different countries. He’s previously written for sites such as Finder.

More articles by Jason Loewenthal
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