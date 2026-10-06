Travel insurance in Canada for visitors and expats

Insurance
This guide explains how travel insurance for visitors to Canada depends on your traveller type and immigration/provincial status, and what to compare in a policy (medical cover, exclusions, deductibles, claims, cost, and super visa/IEC requirements) before you buy.
Travel insurance in Canada can look simple until you realize that visitors, newcomers, snowbirds, and super visa applicants may all need different cover. The key question is whether you could access and pay for care quickly if something goes wrong. This guide focuses on insurance needs for people travelling to Canada, not Canadians travelling abroad. Eligibility depends on your province or territory, immigration status, and timing, while coverage, exclusions, deductibles, and claim rules vary by insurer and policy wording. It covers medical protection, common exclusions, costs, super visa and IEC rules, longer-stay options, and practical points to compare before you buy.
This guide is for general information only, not insurance, legal, or immigration advice.
If you’re buying visitor or super visa insurance, you may need to pay premiums in Canadian dollars while your funds are in another currency. Where available, a Wise account can help you convert to CAD and send the payment with upfront fees and an exchange rate you can check before you pay.
For most foreign visitors, some form of private cover is strongly recommended. Canada’s publicly funded healthcare plans are generally for eligible residents. Visitors should not assume that medical treatment will be covered, and some immigration programs, such as the super visa and IEC, have specific insurance requirements.
In practice, tourists usually need emergency medical travel insurance, super visa applicants need to match IRCC rules, newcomers may need temporary protection while waiting for public eligibility, and snowbirds may want longer stays and clearer wording on stable pre-existing conditions.
If you are deciding between short-term emergency protection and longer-term healthcare planning, that distinction matters. Travel insurance usually suits the first need, while broader private or international insurance may suit the second. For a wider overview of public and private cover, see Expatica’s Insurance in Canada: a guide for expats.
Existing cover from a home-country insurer, employer, or a bank-linked policy from RBC, TD, or Scotiabank can have trip caps, destination limits, or strict contact rules. Check the medical limit, whether Canada is included, and whether you must call 24/7 assistance before treatment.
Most readers searching for travel insurance in Canada are really asking about medical risk, not luggage. A useful plan may help with emergency room treatment, hospital stays, physician care, ambulance transport, eligible prescription drugs, emergency dental treatment, medical evacuation where relevant, repatriation, and 24/7 assistance.
Repatriation can mean transporting an insured person back to their home country following severe illness or injury, subject to the policy and medical assistance team’s approval. Depending on the policy, it can also cover returning the person’s remains to their home country after death.
Some plans add baggage or trip interruption, but those extras do not replace medical protection if you end up in a walk-in clinic or emergency room.
|Core medical benefits
|Optional extras
|Emergency medical treatment
|Trip interruption
|Hospitalisation and ambulance
|Baggage or personal effects
|Emergency prescriptions and dental
|Cancellation or delay cover
|Medical evacuation and repatriation
|Side trips outside Canada
Benefits, limits, exclusions, and claim rules vary by insurer and policy wording.
The premium is shaped by risk, not just destination. Age, length of stay, deductible, coverage amount, health history, number of travellers, super visa requirements, and winter activity add-ons can all change the price.
A deductible is the amount you pay yourself before insurance starts covering eligible costs. A higher deductible can reduce the premium, but it also increases your out-of-pocket risk if you need care.
To compare quotes fairly, check:
The safest way to choose is by situation, not by brand.
|Traveller type
|What to prioritise
|Common pitfall
|What to verify
|Short-stay visitor
|Emergency medical, hospital, ambulance, 24/7 help
|Focusing on baggage perks instead of medical limits
|Start date, deductible, side trips
|Super visa applicant
|IRCC-compliant health insurance, one-year validity, hospitalisation, repatriation
|Assuming any visitor policy will qualify
|Current IRCC rules, insurer eligibility, proof of payment
|Newcomer waiting for public cover
|Emergency bridge cover
|Assuming public cover starts right away
|Provincial eligibility, registration timing, stopgap options
|Long-stay snowbird or expat
|Higher limits, longer duration, stable-condition wording
|Using short-trip insurance for ongoing care needs
|Renewal rules, routine care, when international health insurance fits better
Visitors usually need fixed-term emergency cover. Snowbirds often need longer duration, clearer wording on stable pre-existing conditions, and enough cover for repeat or seasonal stays.
Last checked: 29 August 2026. IRCC says super visa applicants must show private health insurance valid for at least one year from entry, with at least CAD 100,000 in emergency coverage, plus healthcare, hospitalisation, and repatriation. It needs to be issued by a Canadian insurance company or a company outside Canada that meets the current IRCC requirements, and paid in full or in instalments with a deposit.
Immigration requirements tell you what is mandatory, while policy shopping is about choosing enough protection after arrival.
IRCC says IEC participants must have health insurance for their full stay, covering medical care, hospitalisation, and repatriation. You may be refused entry without it, and a shorter policy can mean a shorter work permit.
Border officers may check the policy end date, not just whether you have insurance. If your cover is shorter than your planned stay, your work permit can be shortened to match it. If this happens, IRCC says you cannot extend the work permit later simply because you extended your insurance.
Some newcomers and temporary residents face a gap before public coverage begins, while others qualify only if they meet local residence and permit rules.
To reduce the risk of a gap:
Some newcomers and temporary residents need emergency cover while they wait for a provincial or territorial health plan to start. Because timing varies by location and status, avoid blanket advice and check local eligibility before you rely on public cover.
If your stay is turning into a longer move, compare stopgap travel insurance with broader private options. Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Canada can help you understand longer-term private insurance.
Travel insurance is usually built for sudden, unexpected problems during a temporary stay. International health insurance is more likely to suit ongoing care, longer stays, wider provider choice, and an expat lifestyle that crosses borders regularly.
This is different from assuming one policy can do everything. Travel insurance may be ideal for an emergency claim during a visit, but it may not be designed for routine care, ongoing prescriptions, or a longer relocation.
If you are settling in Canada for longer or need broader ongoing medical insurance across more than one country, Cigna Health may be worth comparing as an international health insurance option. It is not automatically a substitute for super visa insurance or any policy with specific visa requirements, so confirm the policy details and suitability for your needs directly with the provider before you buy.
When moving to Canada, you may need to pay for insurance in Canadian dollars while your money is still held in another currency. A Wise account can help you convert money to CAD and make the payment when your funds are held elsewhere.
You can also use Wise to hold and manage multiple currencies, which may be helpful when covering relocation expenses or receiving money from abroad.
The right travel insurance for Canada depends on why you are coming, how long you will stay, and what other coverage you already have. Compare medical limits, exclusions, deductibles, claim rules, and any visa-specific requirements before relying on a policy. If your visit becomes a longer move, recheck provincial eligibility and consider whether broader health insurance fits your situation better.
FAQ
Travel insurance is not a universal entry requirement for every visitor to Canada, but it can be required in specific cases. Super visa applicants and IEC participants should check the current IRCC rules that apply to their status.
Check the current IRCC rules before purchase. Confirm the required policy period, minimum coverage threshold, healthcare, hospitalisation, repatriation, insurer eligibility, and proof-of-payment requirements.
IEC participants need health insurance for the full stay, covering medical care, hospitalisation, and repatriation. Check IRCC before travel because shorter cover can result in a shorter work permit.
Some insurers let you buy after arrival, but waiting periods or stricter start rules may apply. Check the effective date, exclusions, and when emergency cover begins before you rely on the policy.
Some policies may cover stable pre-existing conditions, while others exclude them or use strict stability rules. Check the stability window, medication changes, recent treatment, and exact policy wording.
Often, but not always. Check whether cancellation, interruption, baggage delay, and lost luggage are included or sold as add-ons.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
Did you find this guide helpful?