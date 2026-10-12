Expat or international student in Canada? Choosing a student bank account with no monthly fee can help you keep everyday banking costs down while you study. Many Canadian student accounts waive monthly fees, but eligibility rules, ATM access, perks, and post-graduation conditions differ between banks. International students may also need to check which identity, study permit, and enrollment documents a provider accepts. This guide compares major student accounts and explains eligibility, hidden costs, post-graduation rules, and when a Wise account may complement your Canadian banking.

Key takeaways A no-fee student bank account usually stays free only while you meet age or enrolment rules.

Unlimited Interac e-Transfers and nearby ATM access matter more in practice than a flashy welcome offer.

Major local banks can suit students who want branches, while digital alternatives can suit phone-first banking.

International students should check whether the bank accepts their passport, study permit, and proof of enrolment.

Wise can complement a Canadian student chequing account when you receive or spend money across currencies. Wise isn’t a bank, but does have handy tools for money management across borders. Wise for managing student money across currencies Get money from family abroad and convert to CAD with transparent pricing.

Hold multiple currencies for travel, online shopping, and subscriptions.

Spend abroad with the Wise card (where available) to cut FX markups. Get a Wise account for international student money No commitment required

Compare the best student bank accounts in Canada Provider/account Fee status Student eligibility Key features Watch-outs RBC Advantage Banking for students Fee waived for full-time students, and for younger applicants up to age 25 Full-time students, or age 24 and under; proof may be requested Unlimited debit in Canada, free Interac e-Transfers, strong branch and ATM reach If you are 25 or older, you may need to confirm student status in branch; fee waiver ends after your expected graduation date TD Student Chequing Account $0 while you qualify No monthly fee to age 23, then full-time proof of enrolment can extend it Unlimited transactions, free Interac e-Transfers, no TD fee for overdraft plan Non-TD ATM fees still apply, so campus ATM access matters CIBC Smart Start / Smart for Students $0, but account depends on age and status Smart Start to age 25, Smart for Students for full-time students graduating at 25 and up Unlimited transactions, free Interac e-Transfers, one rebated non-CIBC ATM withdrawal in Canada each month Check which version you qualify for, and note the six month post-graduation period on Smart for Students Scotiabank Preferred Package for Students and Youth $0 if you are under 25 or a full-time post-secondary student Under 25, or full-time study in Canada or the US; proof of enrolment required when asked Unlimited debit and Interac e-Transfers, strong everyday banking features If your student status expires or you do not confirm it, the account converts to the standard Preferred Package BMO Performance Plan for students $0 while enrolled, plus up to 12 months after graduation Full-time university, college, or registered private vocational school students Unlimited transactions and Interac e-Transfers, one accidental fee reversal, up to 12 months after graduation You may need to prove graduation by the bank’s deadline to keep the extra year Methodology: In this guide we have reviewed official bank product pages for monthly fees, including transactions, Interac e-Transfer access, ATM access, student eligibility, and what happens when student status ends. Fees, offers, and deadlines can change, so always confirm the provider page before you apply. Details correct at time of research – 12th October 2026. RBC, TD, CIBC, Scotiabank, and BMO all tie their fees to age, full-time status, or both.

If you are choosing between similar accounts, look at the post-graduation rule. That is where surprise monthly fees often start.

ATM access near campus can matter more than a sign-up bonus if you use cash often.

Digital alternatives such as Simplii and Tangerine are true no-fee options, but they are not student-branded packages and may offer less branch support. If you need a broader overview before choosing a provider, read Expatica’s guide to banking in Canada. Banking Banking in Canada: Complete guide for expats Read more

How to choose the right student account for your situation If you are not sure whether to pick a major local bank or an online-only option, start with how you actually bank. Students who need branch help, campus ATMs, or cash deposits often do better with RBC, TD, CIBC, Scotiabank, or BMO. If you mostly bank on your phone, a digital provider can feel simpler. One thing worth knowing is that monthly fees are more common than annual fees for student chequing accounts in Canada – annual fees can apply but are usually tied to separate card products, not the account itself. You can also read more about mobile banking in Canada. Welcome offers can still help, but treat them as a tie-breaker. The key question is whether the account still works for you after the welcome period and after you graduate. Check the nearest fee-free ATM or ABM you can realistically use each week.

Confirm whether Interac e-Transfers are included and whether there are any daily or monthly limits.

Look at debit card usability for online shopping, transit, and travel.

Ask what happens when your student status ends, or when you turn the age limit.

Shortlist two accounts, then verify the latest fee schedule and student status rules before you apply.

Student account eligibility, documents, and age limits Student bank account eligibility and requirements are not identical across providers. Age cutoffs, full-time rules, and online application options can vary by bank, and age of majority can also affect who can open an account alone in your province. International students can often open a student account in Canada, but banks may ask for extra checks before full use is activated. A common question is whether a study permit is enough, but banks may also want proof of enrolment, a Canadian address, or an in-Canada contact number. To apply for a student bank account in Canada you may find you’re asked to provide any of the following: Passport or other government-issued ID

Proof of enrolment, such as an acceptance letter, student card, timetable, or tuition receipt

Study permit or other immigration document, if you are an international student

Canadian address details and sometimes a local phone number

Social Insurance Number if the bank asks for it Before you apply, check both the student account page and the bank’s account-opening requirements page. Banking How to open a bank account in Canada in 2026 Read more