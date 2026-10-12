Expat or international student in Canada? Choosing a student bank account with no monthly fee can help you keep everyday banking costs down while you study. Many Canadian student accounts waive monthly fees, but eligibility rules, ATM access, perks, and post-graduation conditions differ between banks. International students may also need to check which identity, study permit, and enrollment documents a provider accepts. This guide compares major student accounts and explains eligibility, hidden costs, post-graduation rules, and when a Wise account may complement your Canadian banking.
Key takeaways
- A no-fee student bank account usually stays free only while you meet age or enrolment rules.
- Unlimited Interac e-Transfers and nearby ATM access matter more in practice than a flashy welcome offer.
- Major local banks can suit students who want branches, while digital alternatives can suit phone-first banking.
- International students should check whether the bank accepts their passport, study permit, and proof of enrolment.
- Wise can complement a Canadian student chequing account when you receive or spend money across currencies. Wise isn’t a bank, but does have handy tools for money management across borders.
Wise for managing student money across currencies
- Get money from family abroad and convert to CAD with transparent pricing.
- Hold multiple currencies for travel, online shopping, and subscriptions.
- Spend abroad with the Wise card (where available) to cut FX markups.
No commitment required
Compare the best student bank accounts in Canada
|Provider/account
|Fee status
|Student eligibility
|Key features
|Watch-outs
|RBC Advantage Banking for students
|Fee waived for full-time students, and for younger applicants up to age 25
|Full-time students, or age 24 and under; proof may be requested
|Unlimited debit in Canada, free Interac e-Transfers, strong branch and ATM reach
|If you are 25 or older, you may need to confirm student status in branch; fee waiver ends after your expected graduation date
|TD Student Chequing Account
|$0 while you qualify
|No monthly fee to age 23, then full-time proof of enrolment can extend it
|Unlimited transactions, free Interac e-Transfers, no TD fee for overdraft plan
|Non-TD ATM fees still apply, so campus ATM access matters
|CIBC Smart Start / Smart for Students
|$0, but account depends on age and status
|Smart Start to age 25, Smart for Students for full-time students graduating at 25 and up
|Unlimited transactions, free Interac e-Transfers, one rebated non-CIBC ATM withdrawal in Canada each month
|Check which version you qualify for, and note the six month post-graduation period on Smart for Students
|Scotiabank Preferred Package for Students and Youth
|$0 if you are under 25 or a full-time post-secondary student
|Under 25, or full-time study in Canada or the US; proof of enrolment required when asked
|Unlimited debit and Interac e-Transfers, strong everyday banking features
|If your student status expires or you do not confirm it, the account converts to the standard Preferred Package
|BMO Performance Plan for students
|$0 while enrolled, plus up to 12 months after graduation
|Full-time university, college, or registered private vocational school students
|Unlimited transactions and Interac e-Transfers, one accidental fee reversal, up to 12 months after graduation
|You may need to prove graduation by the bank’s deadline to keep the extra year
Methodology: In this guide we have reviewed official bank product pages for monthly fees, including transactions, Interac e-Transfer access, ATM access, student eligibility, and what happens when student status ends. Fees, offers, and deadlines can change, so always confirm the provider page before you apply.
Details correct at time of research – 12th October 2026.
- RBC, TD, CIBC, Scotiabank, and BMO all tie their fees to age, full-time status, or both.
- If you are choosing between similar accounts, look at the post-graduation rule. That is where surprise monthly fees often start.
- ATM access near campus can matter more than a sign-up bonus if you use cash often.
- Digital alternatives such as Simplii and Tangerine are true no-fee options, but they are not student-branded packages and may offer less branch support.
If you need a broader overview before choosing a provider, read Expatica’s guide to banking in Canada.
How to choose the right student account for your situation
If you are not sure whether to pick a major local bank or an online-only option, start with how you actually bank. Students who need branch help, campus ATMs, or cash deposits often do better with RBC, TD, CIBC, Scotiabank, or BMO.
If you mostly bank on your phone, a digital provider can feel simpler. One thing worth knowing is that monthly fees are more common than annual fees for student chequing accounts in Canada – annual fees can apply but are usually tied to separate card products, not the account itself. You can also read more about mobile banking in Canada.
Welcome offers can still help, but treat them as a tie-breaker. The key question is whether the account still works for you after the welcome period and after you graduate.
- Check the nearest fee-free ATM or ABM you can realistically use each week.
- Confirm whether Interac e-Transfers are included and whether there are any daily or monthly limits.
- Look at debit card usability for online shopping, transit, and travel.
- Ask what happens when your student status ends, or when you turn the age limit.
- Shortlist two accounts, then verify the latest fee schedule and student status rules before you apply.
Student account eligibility, documents, and age limits
Student bank account eligibility and requirements are not identical across providers. Age cutoffs, full-time rules, and online application options can vary by bank, and age of majority can also affect who can open an account alone in your province.
International students can often open a student account in Canada, but banks may ask for extra checks before full use is activated. A common question is whether a study permit is enough, but banks may also want proof of enrolment, a Canadian address, or an in-Canada contact number.
To apply for a student bank account in Canada you may find you’re asked to provide any of the following:
- Passport or other government-issued ID
- Proof of enrolment, such as an acceptance letter, student card, timetable, or tuition receipt
- Study permit or other immigration document, if you are an international student
- Canadian address details and sometimes a local phone number
- Social Insurance Number if the bank asks for it
Before you apply, check both the student account page and the bank’s account-opening requirements page.
Student offers, hidden fees, and what happens after graduation
Student bank account offers can be useful, especially when books and rent are expensive, but they should not drive the whole decision. Many bonuses only pay out if you complete specific steps within a short deadline, such as setting up direct deposit, making debit purchases, or keeping the account open.
One thing worth knowing is that the hidden costs usually sit outside the headline monthly fee. Overdraft charges, NSF (Non-Sufficient Funds) fees, out-of-network ATM fees, foreign transaction costs, proof-of-enrolment renewals, and automatic conversion to a standard chequing account are the details most likely to catch you later.
Before you decide on the right account for your unique needs, check:
- Any opening offer deadline and the exact actions needed to qualify
- The monthly fee after graduation or after the age cutoff
- Overdraft, NSF, and non-network ATM fees
- Whether you must renew proof of enrolment each year
- Whether the debit card works well for online or international spending
Manage money in Canada and abroad with a Wise Account and Wise card
A local student chequing account is still the best fit for everyday Canadian banking, but some students have an extra cross-border problem. If you receive money from family abroad, hold more than one currency, travel often, or pay in currencies other than CAD online, Wise can complement your local account.
Wise is not a bank but does have a range of handy features which can appeal to students and particularly international students in Canada. The Wise account can let you hold 40+ currencies, receive money with account details for 20 supported currencies, see conversion costs clearly, and spend with the Wise card while travelling or shopping in another currency.
You might find Wise can help you if you:
- Receive money from family overseas
- Spend in a currency other than CAD online or offline
- Convert from CAD to your home currency or vice versa
- Send payments globally to cover bills in different currencies
For more practical information on card use, see Expatica’s guide to using a Wise card.
Conclusion
No-fee student accounts can work well in Canada, but the headline monthly fee is only one part of the decision. Compare eligibility rules, ATM access, Interac e-Transfers, card usability, and the account you will move to after graduation. International students should also confirm the documents required before applying. Check the latest provider terms shortly before opening an account, as fees, offers, and eligibility rules can change.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about best student bank accounts in Canada with no fees
What is the best student bank account in Canada?
There is no universal winner for the best bank for students in Canada. The best fit depends on fee rules, ATM access, digital tools, student eligibility, and whether you care more about a short-term offer or long-term no-fee use.
Can international students open a student bank account in Canada?
Yes, many providers allow international students to open a bank account. Banks commonly ask for ID, proof of enrolment, and, for international students, documents such as a passport, study permit, and Canadian contact details, so confirm the current list on the provider page before you apply.
What documents do you need to open a student bank account in Canada?
Most banks ask for proof of identity and proof of student status. International students may also need a passport, study permit, and Canadian address details, but exact student bank account eligibility and requirements vary by provider.
How old do you need to be for a student bank account in Canada?
Age rules vary by bank and may interact with provincial age-of-majority rules. Some providers let younger teens open youth or student-style accounts, while others rely more heavily on full-time student status once you are older.
What happens to a student bank account after graduation?
Some accounts stay fee-free for a grace period, while others switch to a standard chequing account once your student status ends or the age limit is reached. Check the conversion date, the new monthly fee, and whether switching early would save you money.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Bank account comparison tools and account features, Financial Consumer Agency of Canada account comparison tool
- Requirements and consumer guidance for opening a Canadian bank account, Opening a bank account in Canada — Canada.ca
- Canadian study permit information for international students, Study permit — Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
- Student eligibility, transactions, fees, and account conditions, RBC Advantage Chequing Account for students
- Student chequing eligibility, transactions, and fee information, TD Student Chequing Account
- Student account eligibility, fees, transactions, and ATM information, CIBC Smart for Students
- Additional CIBC banking information for students, Banking for Students — CIBC
- Student and youth package eligibility and account conditions, Scotiabank Student Banking
- Student banking eligibility, transactions, and post-graduation conditions, BMO Student Bank Accounts
- Wise account features for holding and managing multiple currencies, Wise account
- Canadian dollar account details and cross-border account features, Wise Canadian dollar account details