Electricity prices in Belgium for expats: bills, tariffs and how to save

What you pay depends on your region, network charges, meter type, and energy contract, so there is no single Belgian electricity price that applies to everyone.
This guide explains what a Belgian electricity bill includes, why prices differ across Flanders, Brussels, and Wallonia, and how to compare offers without mixing up wholesale headlines with normal household tariffs.
Key takeaways
- Eurostat price benchmark: €34.99 per 100 kWh in late 2025; above EU average of €28.96; represents a full household cost rather than a live market rate.
- Bill composition: combines supplier energy charges, network distribution and transmission costs, taxes, levies, and VAT.
- Regional market structure: federal-level CREG plus regional oversight by VREG (Flanders), BRUGEL (Brussels), and CWAPE (Wallonia) for local tariffs.
- Tariff types: fixed for stability, variable for market-linked pricing, and dynamic (requires digital meter/flexible usage).
- Pre-signing checklist: verify your region, EAN code, meter type, and whether quotes include VAT and network costs.
What electricity costs in Belgium
There is no single national rate for electricity cost per kWh in Belgium, because the figure you see online might be a household price average, a supplier tariff, or a wholesale market price.
One thing worth knowing is that ct/kWh means euro cents per kilowatt-hour, while MWh means megawatt-hour, a larger wholesale unit equal to 1,000 kWh. For day-to-day cost of living budgeting, a full household retail price is much more useful than a short-term wholesale market price.
|Source
|Figure
|What it measures
|Date
|Eurostat
|€34.99 per 100 kWh
|Household electricity price in Belgium, including taxes and levies
|Second half of 2025
|Eurostat
|€28.96 per 100 kWh
|EU household electricity average, including taxes and levies
|Second half of 2025
|CREG
|6% VAT
|Current household VAT rate on most electricity bill components
|CREG page updated July 2026
|Elia
|€181.10 per MWh
|Belgian day-ahead reference price for one quarter-hour, wholesale only, not a normal home bill
|26 August 2026
Average household prices and what they include
Eurostat’s Belgium figure is useful as a benchmark because it reflects what households actually pay, including taxes and levies, not just the supplier’s headline rate. However, the €34.99 figure is an average for households consuming 2,500–5,000 kWh a year, not the exact price for your flat or house.
- Energy and supplier charges: the electricity you consume, based on your contract, plus any applicable fixed supplier fees.
- Network charges: distribution and transmission costs charged through the bill.
- Taxes and levies: federal and regional surcharges that vary by place and policy.
- VAT: currently 6% on most household electricity bill components, though some local charges can be treated differently.
Why national averages can mislead
Wholesale electricity prices can be very low, very high, or even negative during particular trading periods. That does not mean your household electricity price will move by the same amount.
Your final cost depends on factors including your region, supplier and pricing formula, meter setup, consumption pattern, and whether you have a fixed, variable, or dynamic tariff.
Why bills vary across Belgium
Belgium’s electricity market is split between federal and regional responsibilities. The federal regulator CREG oversees areas including the transmission network and aspects of the national energy market, while regional regulators oversee distribution tariffs and provide regional comparison tools and consumer information.
For expats, the first question is simple: which region is your home in, and which local rules apply? Your distribution system operator (DSO) runs the local electricity grid, while the regulated costs of using that network normally appear on the bill you receive from your supplier.
Flanders, Brussels, and Wallonia
|Region
|Regulator
|What to check
|Flanders
|VREG
|Capacity tariff rules, V-test comparison results, digital meter context
|Brussels
|BRUGEL
|Brusim offers, supplier availability, local protected-customer support
|Wallonia
|CWAPE
|CompaCWaPE results, dynamic offer availability, local network tariffs
Network charges, taxes, and VAT
A cheap energy-only rate does not guarantee a cheap total bill. Always check whether the quote includes supplier charges, distribution and transmission costs, taxes or levies, and VAT.
- Confirm whether the quoted price includes VAT.
- Check whether network costs are included or shown separately.
- Look for fixed fees as well as the kWh price.
- In Flanders, check whether the capacity tariff affects the network side of the bill.
Fixed, variable, and dynamic tariffs
Most expats end up choosing between fixed, variable, and dynamic electricity contracts. None is universally best, because the right option depends on your budget, consumption pattern, and willingness to respond to changing energy prices.
|Tariff type
|How pricing works
|Best for
|Watch-outs
|Fixed
|Contractual energy price is fixed for a specified period
|Households that value price certainty
|You may miss out if market prices fall; network charges and taxes can still change
|Variable
|Formula tracks market movements monthly or quarterly
|People comfortable with changing bills
|Can rise quickly after market increases
|Dynamic
|Price changes by hour or quarter-hour using market data
|Highly flexible households, often with EVs or heavy shiftable use
|Usually needs a digital meter, and network charges and taxes still apply
Which contract suits your household
If you want predictable monthly planning, a fixed tariff is often the easiest first contract for a renter or newly arrived household. You gain greater certainty over the energy-price component, although you may miss out if market prices fall.
A variable tariff can suit households willing to accept changing energy prices. A dynamic tariff is generally most useful if you can shift significant consumption, such as EV charging or running large appliances, into lower-priced periods.
When a digital meter matters
Dynamic contracts generally require a compatible digital meter because billing relies on consumption recorded at specific time intervals. A day/night tariff distinguishes between different pricing periods, but it is not the same as true dynamic pricing.
Writer
Gary Buswell
Insider Tip
If you are moving into a Belgian rental, ask for the EAN code and confirm the meter type before comparing contracts. The EAN is the unique 18-digit identifier for your electricity connection, and having it ready can make setting up or switching your contract easier.
How to compare suppliers as an expat
Confirm your region and postcode, because tools and supplier availability differ across Flanders, Brussels, and Wallonia.
Gather your EAN code, meter type, move-in date, and estimated annual use if you have it.
Start with the official comparison tool for your region: V-test in Flanders, Brusim in Brussels, or CompaCWaPE in Wallonia. You can also use CREG Scan to compare an existing contract with current market offers.
Open the tariff card before choosing. Check whether the contract is fixed, variable, or dynamic, whether VAT is included, and whether there are fixed annual fees or renewal terms.
Submit accurate opening meter readings on move-in day so your first bill is based on your use, not an estimate.
Expatica’s utility providers directory can help you identify suppliers, but check the final offer using the relevant official comparison tool and the supplier’s tariff information. Switching supplier is normally an administrative process and does not require a physical interruption to your electricity supply.
What you need before you switch
- Address and postcode
- EAN code
- Meter details, including whether you have a digital meter and single-rate or day/night metering
- Estimated annual usage or last annual bill
- Move-in date
- Opening meter readings
Expatica Tip: Photograph the meter on move-in day and keep a copy of the signed energy transfer document. It gives you evidence of the starting reading if there is later a dispute over which consumption belongs to you.
Where to compare offers safely
Each region has an official comparison tool: V-test in Flanders, Brusim in Brussels, and CompaCWaPE in Wallonia. CREG Scan serves a slightly different purpose, allowing you to compare your existing contract with current offers, including older products that may no longer be actively marketed.
Before choosing, open the tariff information and check whether prices include VAT, whether the energy price is fixed, variable, or dynamic, and whether fixed fees, promotional conditions, or renewal terms apply. Official comparison tools make it easier to compare estimated annual costs rather than focusing only on the headline price per kWh.
How bills, direct debits, and payments work
Belgian energy suppliers typically bill by direct debit or bank transfer, often using monthly advance payments followed by an annual reconciliation based on your actual consumption. Check your first bills carefully to make sure the meter readings, tariff, and estimated usage match what you agreed.
If you have recently moved from abroad, a Wise multi-currency account can be useful for converting money into euros and managing funds while you set up your Belgian finances. However, check that your supplier accepts the account details you plan to use for direct debits, and compare Wise’s fees and exchange rate with your existing bank before transferring money.
How to lower your electricity bill
The safest savings usually come from accurate billing, lower consumption, and choosing a contract that fits your household, rather than trying to predict where energy prices will go next.
Everyday savings that matter
- Review your contract regularly: Your current or renewed tariff may no longer be the best fit.
- Check meter readings and bills: Errors at move-in or annual settlement can lead to incorrect advance payments or settlement bills.
- Shift high-use appliances only if your tariff rewards timing: This matters more on day/night or dynamic setups than on a standard single-rate contract.
- If you have a digital meter in Flanders, watch your peak demand: The capacity tariff partly bases distribution costs on your monthly peak, so running several high-powered appliances at once can matter.
- Recheck your setup after major changes: A home office, EV, heat pump, or solar installation can make a previously suitable contract less competitive.
Support if your bill is hard to afford
Some households may qualify for the social tariff or regional protected-customer support, though expat eligibility depends on your specific status and region. If you are struggling to pay, contact your supplier early to discuss available payment arrangements before arrears build up. Should you be unable to resolve a dispute directly with your supplier, you can escalate the matter to Belgium’s Ombudsman Service for Energy.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about electricity prices in Belgium
Is electricity expensive in Belgium compared with the rest of Europe?
Yes, Belgium has recently ranked near the higher end of EU household electricity prices. Eurostat put Belgium at €34.99 per 100 kWh in the second half of 2025, versus an EU average of €28.96, but one home’s bill can still sit above or below that benchmark.
What is included in a Belgian electricity bill?
A Belgian electricity bill usually includes the supplier’s energy charge, network charges for distribution and transmission, taxes or levies, and VAT. The mix can vary slightly by region, meter setup, and contract type.
Is a fixed or variable electricity contract better in Belgium?
Fixed contracts suit households that want predictable costs, while variable contracts rise or fall with market formulas. The better choice depends on your risk tolerance, usage pattern, and whether you want price certainty or more exposure to market moves.
Do you need a digital meter for a dynamic tariff in Belgium?
Usually yes. Dynamic tariffs rely on detailed time-based consumption data from a digital meter, and even then the full bill still includes network charges and taxes.
Can you change the electricity supplier when you move home in Belgium?
Usually yes. Changing suppliers is normally an administrative process rather than a physical cut, but you still need correct EAN details, opening meter readings, and attention to move-in timing or notice rules.
Useful resources
(checked 26 August 2026)
- CREG – federal market information, price studies, and the CREG Scan route
- VREG – Flanders-specific tariff guidance, digital meter context, and comparison information
- BRUGEL – Brussels-specific supplier, tariff, and consumer guidance
- CWAPE – Wallonia-specific market and tariff information
- Eurostat electricity price statistics – Belgium-versus-EU comparisons and dated household electricity benchmarks
- Belgian Energy Ombudsman – complaint and dispute escalation guidance
- Expatica utilities in Belgium – main internal companion resource for setting up electricity and other utilities