Electricity prices in Belgium for expats: bills, tariffs and how to save

Key takeaways Eurostat price benchmark : €34.99 per 100 kWh in late 2025; above EU average of €28.96; represents a full household cost rather than a live market rate.

: €34.99 per 100 kWh in late 2025; above EU average of €28.96; represents a full household cost rather than a live market rate. Bill composition : combines supplier energy charges, network distribution and transmission costs, taxes, levies, and VAT.

: combines supplier energy charges, network distribution and transmission costs, taxes, levies, and VAT. Regional market structure : federal-level CREG plus regional oversight by VREG (Flanders), BRUGEL (Brussels), and CWAPE (Wallonia) for local tariffs.

: federal-level CREG plus regional oversight by VREG (Flanders), BRUGEL (Brussels), and CWAPE (Wallonia) for local tariffs. Tariff types : fixed for stability, variable for market-linked pricing, and dynamic (requires digital meter/flexible usage).

: fixed for stability, variable for market-linked pricing, and dynamic (requires digital meter/flexible usage). Pre-signing checklist: verify your region, EAN code, meter type, and whether quotes include VAT and network costs. House & Home Connecting utilities, internet, and TV in Belgium Read more

What electricity costs in Belgium There is no single national rate for electricity cost per kWh in Belgium, because the figure you see online might be a household price average, a supplier tariff, or a wholesale market price. One thing worth knowing is that ct/kWh means euro cents per kilowatt-hour, while MWh means megawatt-hour, a larger wholesale unit equal to 1,000 kWh. For day-to-day cost of living budgeting, a full household retail price is much more useful than a short-term wholesale market price. Source Figure What it measures Date Eurostat €34.99 per 100 kWh Household electricity price in Belgium, including taxes and levies Second half of 2025 Eurostat €28.96 per 100 kWh EU household electricity average, including taxes and levies Second half of 2025 CREG 6% VAT Current household VAT rate on most electricity bill components CREG page updated July 2026 Elia €181.10 per MWh Belgian day-ahead reference price for one quarter-hour, wholesale only, not a normal home bill 26 August 2026 *Information correct on 26th August 2026 Average household prices and what they include Eurostat’s Belgium figure is useful as a benchmark because it reflects what households actually pay, including taxes and levies, not just the supplier’s headline rate. However, the €34.99 figure is an average for households consuming 2,500–5,000 kWh a year, not the exact price for your flat or house. Energy and supplier charges: the electricity you consume, based on your contract, plus any applicable fixed supplier fees.

the electricity you consume, based on your contract, plus any applicable fixed supplier fees. Network charges: distribution and transmission costs charged through the bill.

distribution and transmission costs charged through the bill. Taxes and levies: federal and regional surcharges that vary by place and policy.

federal and regional surcharges that vary by place and policy. VAT: currently 6% on most household electricity bill components, though some local charges can be treated differently. About Belgium The cost of living in Belgium Read more Why national averages can mislead Wholesale electricity prices can be very low, very high, or even negative during particular trading periods. That does not mean your household electricity price will move by the same amount. Your final cost depends on factors including your region, supplier and pricing formula, meter setup, consumption pattern, and whether you have a fixed, variable, or dynamic tariff.

Why bills vary across Belgium Belgium’s electricity market is split between federal and regional responsibilities. The federal regulator CREG oversees areas including the transmission network and aspects of the national energy market, while regional regulators oversee distribution tariffs and provide regional comparison tools and consumer information. For expats, the first question is simple: which region is your home in, and which local rules apply? Your distribution system operator (DSO) runs the local electricity grid, while the regulated costs of using that network normally appear on the bill you receive from your supplier. Flanders, Brussels, and Wallonia Region Regulator What to check Flanders VREG Capacity tariff rules, V-test comparison results, digital meter context Brussels BRUGEL Brusim offers, supplier availability, local protected-customer support Wallonia CWAPE CompaCWaPE results, dynamic offer availability, local network tariffs *Information correct on 26th August 2026 Network charges, taxes, and VAT A cheap energy-only rate does not guarantee a cheap total bill. Always check whether the quote includes supplier charges, distribution and transmission costs, taxes or levies, and VAT. Confirm whether the quoted price includes VAT.

Check whether network costs are included or shown separately.

Look for fixed fees as well as the kWh price.

In Flanders, check whether the capacity tariff affects the network side of the bill.

Fixed, variable, and dynamic tariffs Most expats end up choosing between fixed, variable, and dynamic electricity contracts. None is universally best, because the right option depends on your budget, consumption pattern, and willingness to respond to changing energy prices. Tariff type How pricing works Best for Watch-outs Fixed Contractual energy price is fixed for a specified period Households that value price certainty You may miss out if market prices fall; network charges and taxes can still change Variable Formula tracks market movements monthly or quarterly People comfortable with changing bills Can rise quickly after market increases Dynamic Price changes by hour or quarter-hour using market data Highly flexible households, often with EVs or heavy shiftable use Usually needs a digital meter, and network charges and taxes still apply *Information correct on 26th August 2026 Which contract suits your household If you want predictable monthly planning, a fixed tariff is often the easiest first contract for a renter or newly arrived household. You gain greater certainty over the energy-price component, although you may miss out if market prices fall. A variable tariff can suit households willing to accept changing energy prices. A dynamic tariff is generally most useful if you can shift significant consumption, such as EV charging or running large appliances, into lower-priced periods. When a digital meter matters Dynamic contracts generally require a compatible digital meter because billing relies on consumption recorded at specific time intervals. A day/night tariff distinguishes between different pricing periods, but it is not the same as true dynamic pricing. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip If you are moving into a Belgian rental, ask for the EAN code and confirm the meter type before comparing contracts. The EAN is the unique 18-digit identifier for your electricity connection, and having it ready can make setting up or switching your contract easier.

How to compare suppliers as an expat 1 Confirm your region and postcode, because tools and supplier availability differ across Flanders, Brussels, and Wallonia. 2 Gather your EAN code, meter type, move-in date, and estimated annual use if you have it. 3 Start with the official comparison tool for your region: V-test in Flanders, Brusim in Brussels, or CompaCWaPE in Wallonia. You can also use CREG Scan to compare an existing contract with current market offers. 4 Open the tariff card before choosing. Check whether the contract is fixed, variable, or dynamic, whether VAT is included, and whether there are fixed annual fees or renewal terms. 5 Submit accurate opening meter readings on move-in day so your first bill is based on your use, not an estimate. Expatica’s utility providers directory can help you identify suppliers, but check the final offer using the relevant official comparison tool and the supplier’s tariff information. Switching supplier is normally an administrative process and does not require a physical interruption to your electricity supply. Expatica Directory Utility Providers Directory Read more What you need before you switch Address and postcode

EAN code

Meter details, including whether you have a digital meter and single-rate or day/night metering

Estimated annual usage or last annual bill

Move-in date

Opening meter readings Expatica Tip: Photograph the meter on move-in day and keep a copy of the signed energy transfer document. It gives you evidence of the starting reading if there is later a dispute over which consumption belongs to you. Where to compare offers safely Each region has an official comparison tool: V-test in Flanders, Brusim in Brussels, and CompaCWaPE in Wallonia. CREG Scan serves a slightly different purpose, allowing you to compare your existing contract with current offers, including older products that may no longer be actively marketed. Before choosing, open the tariff information and check whether prices include VAT, whether the energy price is fixed, variable, or dynamic, and whether fixed fees, promotional conditions, or renewal terms apply. Official comparison tools make it easier to compare estimated annual costs rather than focusing only on the headline price per kWh. How bills, direct debits, and payments work Belgian energy suppliers typically bill by direct debit or bank transfer, often using monthly advance payments followed by an annual reconciliation based on your actual consumption. Check your first bills carefully to make sure the meter readings, tariff, and estimated usage match what you agreed. If you have recently moved from abroad, a Wise multi-currency account can be useful for converting money into euros and managing funds while you set up your Belgian finances. However, check that your supplier accepts the account details you plan to use for direct debits, and compare Wise’s fees and exchange rate with your existing bank before transferring money. Discover Wise