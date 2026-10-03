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Import tax in Belgium: customs, VAT, and fees

Many people in Belgium face unexpected import VAT, customs duty, and parcel handling fees when they order goods from outside the EU. A package that looked cheap at checkout can cost much more once taxes, duties, and customs clearance costs are added.

Gary Buswell
Written by
Roy Pallas
Reviewed by
Last updated
Parcel packaging

Understanding how these charges work can help you estimate the real cost of an overseas purchase and avoid surprises when your parcel reaches Belgium. This guide explains when import charges can apply, how they are calculated, how customs clearance works, and what to check for shipments from countries such as the US and UK.

Key takeaways

  • Commercial parcels entering Belgium from outside the EU usually trigger Belgian import VAT, often 21% for many goods, even at low order values.
  • Since 1 July 2026, qualifying e-commerce consignments worth up to €150 can face a temporary €3 customs duty per tariff-classification item. For higher-value imports, the normal customs duty rate depends on factors including the product, origin, and commodity code.
  • Courier or postal clearance fees are separate from government taxes, so customs fees Belgium can include both public charges and carrier admin costs.
  • Gifts sent from one private person to another can qualify for relief below €45 if the shipment is genuinely non-commercial and conditions are met.
  • For product-specific rates, check Tarbel. For parcel process questions, check FPS Finance and bpost.

Save on cross-border payments with Wise

Paying overseas sellers or settling customs fees in foreign currencies can quickly add up. Wise lets you hold multiple currencies and transfer money internationally at the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees, helping you avoid hidden markups on cross-border purchases.

What import tax in Belgium actually includes

Import VAT, customs duty, and clearance fees

When people search for import tax Belgium, they usually mean three different charges: import VAT, customs duty, and clearance or handling fees charged by the postal operator or courier.

A single shipment can involve one, two, or all three. What you pay depends on factors such as the type of shipment, the product, its value and origin, and whether VAT was already collected at checkout.

  • Import VAT is a government tax that generally applies to commercial goods imported from outside the EU, although it may already have been collected by the seller or marketplace.
  • Customs duty is a government charge. The applicable rules and rates depend on factors including the value, product classification, and origin of the goods.
  • Clearance fees are charged by the postal operator or courier, such as bpost, for handling customs formalities. They are separate from government taxes and duties.

When charges apply and common exemptions

Commercial orders, private gifts, and relocation shipments when moving to Belgium do not all follow the same rules.

Commercial imports are generally subject to VAT, including low-value purchases. Since 1 July 2026, qualifying e-commerce consignments worth up to €150 can also face a temporary €3 customs duty per tariff-classification item, while higher-value imports can be subject to normal tariff-based customs duty.

Gifts can qualify for relief up to €45 if they are occasional, sent free of charge from one private person to another, and genuinely non-commercial. Certain goods and publications can also qualify for reduced VAT rates, so the product category matters.

Personal belongings imported when moving to Belgium from outside the EU can sometimes qualify for relief from import duties and taxes, but specific eligibility, timing, ownership, and documentation requirements apply.

How to calculate your total landed cost

Start with the customs value

The customs value is not always just the item price. It is normally based on the transaction value of the imported goods, with certain costs added or deducted under EU customs rules. For example, relevant shipping and insurance costs up to the point of entry into the EU can form part of the customs value.

As a rough illustration, you can think of it as:

Goods price + relevant shipping and insurance costs = customs value

If you buy clothing for €120 and pay €25 for shipping from outside the EU, some or all of that shipping cost may therefore be taken into account when establishing the customs value.

Be careful not to confuse customs value with the intrinsic value of the goods. For some low-value import rules, separately stated transport and insurance costs are excluded when determining whether the goods fall within the €150 threshold.

Add duty, VAT, and courier fees

Once you know the relevant values, you can work through the other potential costs:

  1. Customs duty: since 1 July 2026, relevant low-value consignments up to €150 can face the EU’s temporary €3 customs duty per tariff-classification item. For imports outside this regime, normal customs duty can depend on factors including the product classification, customs value, and origin.
  2. Import VAT: VAT is calculated on a broader taxable amount. This generally includes the customs value plus customs duty and certain other taxes, charges, and incidental expenses that have not already been included.
  3. Clearance fees: the postal operator or courier may charge a separate administration or customs-clearance fee for handling the import formalities.

Illustrative example: if a US parcel has goods worth €90 and shipping of €15, import VAT may be due and the shipment may also fall within the temporary low-value customs-duty regime. The carrier may then charge a separate clearance fee. For goods worth more than €150, normal tariff-based customs duty may apply before import VAT is calculated.

Customs value + Customs duty + Import VAT + Clearance fee = Total landed cost

How to verify the rate before you buy

Check Tarbel for the commodity code and applicable tariff, and FPS Finance for Belgian guidance on import costs.

Normal customs duty rates depend on factors including the product’s classification, customs value, and origin. Separately, check whether VAT has already been collected at checkout and whether your postal operator or courier will charge a customs-clearance fee.

Shipping from the US or UK to Belgium

Shipping from the US to Belgium

Goods shipped from the US to Belgium are generally subject to EU import and customs rules. If you buy from a US store in USD, your overall cost can include currency conversion and shipping, as well as Belgian import VAT, customs duty where applicable, and carrier clearance fees.

Exchange rates can affect the overall cost too. Paying the seller in dollars and then covering import charges in euros can make the final amount different from what the original purchase price suggests.

#

Relocation

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Import taxes from the UK to Belgium

Since Brexit, goods sent from the UK to Belgium are generally treated as imports into the EU. Import costs can include Belgian import VAT, customs duty where applicable, and carrier clearance fees, depending on the goods and how the seller handled VAT.

However, customs duty is not automatically payable just because goods come from the UK. Qualifying goods of UK preferential origin can benefit from zero tariffs under the EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement if the relevant rules of origin and other requirements are met.

Northern Ireland follows special rules for goods under the post-Brexit arrangements, so check the official FPS Finance Brexit goods guidance if the shipment route or treatment is unclear.

Gifts, personal items, and relocation shipments

A genuine gift from family abroad is not the same as an online order simply marked as a gift. Qualifying private-to-private gifts can benefit from relief up to €45, subject to the relevant conditions.

If you are moving household goods instead of shopping, check your removals options as part of your overall relocation plan when immigrating to Belgium. You will also need to do your research if you are importing your car to Belgium.

Practical tip: If your family sends you a genuine gift from outside the EU, make sure the customs declaration accurately describes the contents and value, and keep supporting evidence of what was sent and by whom.

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Relocation

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How customs clearance works in Belgium

Documents and information you may need

When a parcel from outside the EU goes through customs clearance in Belgium, accurate paperwork can help avoid unnecessary delays.

Depending on the shipment, you may need:

  • proof of purchase or invoice
  • proof of payment
  • shipment or tracking details
  • a description of the goods
  • any exemption or supporting documents for gifts, relocation imports, or controlled goods

Exact requirements can vary by product, carrier, and shipment type.

Who collects the charges and when you pay

Belgian Customs and Excise (Douane en Accijnzen / Douanes et Accises) is the competent customs authority, but the postal operator, courier, or customs representative often handles the declaration and collects import charges from the recipient.

With bpost customs guidance, for example, you may be asked to pay import charges through My bpost or Track & Trace before the parcel can proceed.

Remember that part of the amount charged may be the carrier’s own customs-clearance or administration fee rather than a government tax.

What to do if your parcel is held

If your parcel is held or customs clearance cannot be completed, start by checking the carrier’s message and tracking information. Find out what information is missing and make sure documents such as the invoice or proof of payment match the description and value of the goods.

When bpost asks for additional information or documents, provide exactly what it asks for through the channel specified in the notification. If the issue concerns the customs decision itself rather than missing carrier information, you may need to contact Belgian Customs and Excise.

Common mistakes that make imports cost more

Undervaluing goods or missing product details

An inaccurate or vague declaration, such as simply writing “gift” or “clothes,” can lead to additional checks, requests for evidence, or delays if customs cannot establish what the goods are or what they are worth.

Always describe and value goods accurately, and keep invoices or proof of payment available in case they are requested.

Ignoring restricted goods, excise, or extra duties

Some categories can face additional taxes, restrictions, or customs checks, including:

  • alcohol and tobacco, which can be subject to excise rules
  • medicines and other regulated products, which can face specific import requirements
  • certain goods that can be subject to anti-dumping duties or other trade measures

Check the rules for the specific product before shipping, especially for excise goods, medicines, regulated products, or goods that may be subject to additional trade measures.

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Buying and selling a car in Belgium

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Pay overseas sellers and customs costs with less friction

If you are paying a US or UK seller, or reimbursing family abroad for a shipment, the real cost is not just the sticker price. Exchange rates and transfer fees can add to the purchase price, while shipping and import charges can increase the total further.

Wise offers international money transfers with the exchange rate and applicable fee shown before you confirm the transfer. A Wise account can also let eligible customers hold euros, US dollars, pounds, and other currencies, which can be useful when budgeting for an overseas purchase and its associated costs.

If you are making a high-value international payment, compare the total cost and amount the recipient will receive across providers such as BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC, ING Belgium, and Wise before choosing how to pay.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about import tax in Belgium

How much is import tax in Belgium?

There is no single flat import tax for all goods. Belgium import VAT, Belgium import duty, and carrier handling fees can all form part of the total, depending on the product, value, and route.

Do I pay VAT on gifts sent to Belgium?

Not always. A genuine private-to-private gift can qualify for relief up to €45 if it meets the official conditions, including that it is occasional, non-commercial, and sent without payment. Different rules or limits can apply to certain goods.

Are parcels from the UK taxed when sent to Belgium?

Goods sent from Great Britain to Belgium are generally treated as imports into the EU and are subject to import formalities. Import VAT can apply, but customs duty is not necessarily payable: qualifying goods of UK preferential origin can benefit from zero tariffs under the EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement if the relevant conditions are met. Northern Ireland follows special rules for goods, so some shipments should be checked separately.

What documents do I need for customs clearance in Belgium?

If the carrier or customs authority requests additional information, you may need to provide an invoice or proof of purchase, proof of payment, shipment details, and documents supporting any exemption or special treatment. Restricted or regulated goods may require additional documentation.

Why is my parcel stuck at customs in Belgium?

The most common reasons are missing value details, incomplete descriptions, unpaid charges, or checks on restricted goods. Start with the carrier message, send the requested documents quickly, and track the status through the official process.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Official guidance on parcel import costs, VAT, duties, gift relief, and worked examples, FPS Finance — Additional costs related to your parcel
  2. Official tariff browser for commodity codes, origin filters, duty, and VAT measures, TARBEL — Tariff Consultation
  3. Carrier guidance on customs documents, payment requests, and parcel release, bpost — Parcel must pass through customs
  4. Official Belgian guidance on post-Brexit goods movements and Northern Ireland cases, FPS Finance — Brexit: supply of goods from the United Kingdom to Belgium
  5. Official list of customs representatives, FPS Finance — Customs representatives list
  6. Provider pricing information used for the Wise payment section, Wise — Fees and pricing
  7. Provider information about the Wise account and supported currencies, Wise — Multi-currency account
Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
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