Import tax in Belgium: customs, VAT, and fees

Understanding how these charges work can help you estimate the real cost of an overseas purchase and avoid surprises when your parcel reaches Belgium. This guide explains when import charges can apply, how they are calculated, how customs clearance works, and what to check for shipments from countries such as the US and UK.

Key takeaways Commercial parcels entering Belgium from outside the EU usually trigger Belgian import VAT, often 21% for many goods, even at low order values.

Since 1 July 2026, qualifying e-commerce consignments worth up to €150 can face a temporary €3 customs duty per tariff-classification item. For higher-value imports, the normal customs duty rate depends on factors including the product, origin, and commodity code.

Courier or postal clearance fees are separate from government taxes, so customs fees Belgium can include both public charges and carrier admin costs.

Gifts sent from one private person to another can qualify for relief below €45 if the shipment is genuinely non-commercial and conditions are met.

For product-specific rates, check Tarbel. For parcel process questions, check FPS Finance and bpost. Save on cross-border payments with Wise Paying overseas sellers or settling customs fees in foreign currencies can quickly add up. Wise lets you hold multiple currencies and transfer money internationally at the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees, helping you avoid hidden markups on cross-border purchases. Open a Wise account

What import tax in Belgium actually includes Import VAT, customs duty, and clearance fees When people search for import tax Belgium, they usually mean three different charges: import VAT, customs duty, and clearance or handling fees charged by the postal operator or courier. A single shipment can involve one, two, or all three. What you pay depends on factors such as the type of shipment, the product, its value and origin, and whether VAT was already collected at checkout. Import VAT is a government tax that generally applies to commercial goods imported from outside the EU, although it may already have been collected by the seller or marketplace.

is a government tax that generally applies to commercial goods imported from outside the EU, although it may already have been collected by the seller or marketplace. Customs duty is a government charge. The applicable rules and rates depend on factors including the value, product classification, and origin of the goods.

is a government charge. The applicable rules and rates depend on factors including the value, product classification, and origin of the goods. Clearance fees are charged by the postal operator or courier, such as bpost, for handling customs formalities. They are separate from government taxes and duties. When charges apply and common exemptions Commercial orders, private gifts, and relocation shipments when moving to Belgium do not all follow the same rules. Commercial imports are generally subject to VAT, including low-value purchases. Since 1 July 2026, qualifying e-commerce consignments worth up to €150 can also face a temporary €3 customs duty per tariff-classification item, while higher-value imports can be subject to normal tariff-based customs duty. Gifts can qualify for relief up to €45 if they are occasional, sent free of charge from one private person to another, and genuinely non-commercial. Certain goods and publications can also qualify for reduced VAT rates, so the product category matters. Personal belongings imported when moving to Belgium from outside the EU can sometimes qualify for relief from import duties and taxes, but specific eligibility, timing, ownership, and documentation requirements apply.

How to calculate your total landed cost Start with the customs value The customs value is not always just the item price. It is normally based on the transaction value of the imported goods, with certain costs added or deducted under EU customs rules. For example, relevant shipping and insurance costs up to the point of entry into the EU can form part of the customs value. As a rough illustration, you can think of it as: Goods price + relevant shipping and insurance costs = customs value If you buy clothing for €120 and pay €25 for shipping from outside the EU, some or all of that shipping cost may therefore be taken into account when establishing the customs value. Be careful not to confuse customs value with the intrinsic value of the goods. For some low-value import rules, separately stated transport and insurance costs are excluded when determining whether the goods fall within the €150 threshold. Add duty, VAT, and courier fees Once you know the relevant values, you can work through the other potential costs: Customs duty: since 1 July 2026, relevant low-value consignments up to €150 can face the EU’s temporary €3 customs duty per tariff-classification item. For imports outside this regime, normal customs duty can depend on factors including the product classification, customs value, and origin. Import VAT: VAT is calculated on a broader taxable amount. This generally includes the customs value plus customs duty and certain other taxes, charges, and incidental expenses that have not already been included. Clearance fees: the postal operator or courier may charge a separate administration or customs-clearance fee for handling the import formalities. Illustrative example: if a US parcel has goods worth €90 and shipping of €15, import VAT may be due and the shipment may also fall within the temporary low-value customs-duty regime. The carrier may then charge a separate clearance fee. For goods worth more than €150, normal tariff-based customs duty may apply before import VAT is calculated. Customs value + Customs duty + Import VAT + Clearance fee = Total landed cost How to verify the rate before you buy Check Tarbel for the commodity code and applicable tariff, and FPS Finance for Belgian guidance on import costs. Normal customs duty rates depend on factors including the product’s classification, customs value, and origin. Separately, check whether VAT has already been collected at checkout and whether your postal operator or courier will charge a customs-clearance fee.

How customs clearance works in Belgium Documents and information you may need When a parcel from outside the EU goes through customs clearance in Belgium, accurate paperwork can help avoid unnecessary delays. Depending on the shipment, you may need: proof of purchase or invoice

proof of payment

shipment or tracking details

a description of the goods

any exemption or supporting documents for gifts, relocation imports, or controlled goods Exact requirements can vary by product, carrier, and shipment type. Who collects the charges and when you pay Belgian Customs and Excise (Douane en Accijnzen / Douanes et Accises) is the competent customs authority, but the postal operator, courier, or customs representative often handles the declaration and collects import charges from the recipient. With bpost customs guidance, for example, you may be asked to pay import charges through My bpost or Track & Trace before the parcel can proceed. Remember that part of the amount charged may be the carrier’s own customs-clearance or administration fee rather than a government tax. What to do if your parcel is held If your parcel is held or customs clearance cannot be completed, start by checking the carrier’s message and tracking information. Find out what information is missing and make sure documents such as the invoice or proof of payment match the description and value of the goods. When bpost asks for additional information or documents, provide exactly what it asks for through the channel specified in the notification. If the issue concerns the customs decision itself rather than missing carrier information, you may need to contact Belgian Customs and Excise.