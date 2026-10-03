Import tax in Belgium: customs, VAT, and fees

Taxes
Many people in Belgium face unexpected import VAT, customs duty, and parcel handling fees when they order goods from outside the EU. A package that looked cheap at checkout can cost much more once taxes, duties, and customs clearance costs are added.
Understanding how these charges work can help you estimate the real cost of an overseas purchase and avoid surprises when your parcel reaches Belgium. This guide explains when import charges can apply, how they are calculated, how customs clearance works, and what to check for shipments from countries such as the US and UK.
Paying overseas sellers or settling customs fees in foreign currencies can quickly add up. Wise lets you hold multiple currencies and transfer money internationally at the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees, helping you avoid hidden markups on cross-border purchases.
When people search for import tax Belgium, they usually mean three different charges: import VAT, customs duty, and clearance or handling fees charged by the postal operator or courier.
A single shipment can involve one, two, or all three. What you pay depends on factors such as the type of shipment, the product, its value and origin, and whether VAT was already collected at checkout.
Commercial orders, private gifts, and relocation shipments when moving to Belgium do not all follow the same rules.
Commercial imports are generally subject to VAT, including low-value purchases. Since 1 July 2026, qualifying e-commerce consignments worth up to €150 can also face a temporary €3 customs duty per tariff-classification item, while higher-value imports can be subject to normal tariff-based customs duty.
Gifts can qualify for relief up to €45 if they are occasional, sent free of charge from one private person to another, and genuinely non-commercial. Certain goods and publications can also qualify for reduced VAT rates, so the product category matters.
Personal belongings imported when moving to Belgium from outside the EU can sometimes qualify for relief from import duties and taxes, but specific eligibility, timing, ownership, and documentation requirements apply.
The customs value is not always just the item price. It is normally based on the transaction value of the imported goods, with certain costs added or deducted under EU customs rules. For example, relevant shipping and insurance costs up to the point of entry into the EU can form part of the customs value.
As a rough illustration, you can think of it as:
Goods price + relevant shipping and insurance costs = customs value
If you buy clothing for €120 and pay €25 for shipping from outside the EU, some or all of that shipping cost may therefore be taken into account when establishing the customs value.
Be careful not to confuse customs value with the intrinsic value of the goods. For some low-value import rules, separately stated transport and insurance costs are excluded when determining whether the goods fall within the €150 threshold.
Once you know the relevant values, you can work through the other potential costs:
Illustrative example: if a US parcel has goods worth €90 and shipping of €15, import VAT may be due and the shipment may also fall within the temporary low-value customs-duty regime. The carrier may then charge a separate clearance fee. For goods worth more than €150, normal tariff-based customs duty may apply before import VAT is calculated.
Customs value + Customs duty + Import VAT + Clearance fee = Total landed cost
Check Tarbel for the commodity code and applicable tariff, and FPS Finance for Belgian guidance on import costs.
Normal customs duty rates depend on factors including the product’s classification, customs value, and origin. Separately, check whether VAT has already been collected at checkout and whether your postal operator or courier will charge a customs-clearance fee.
Goods shipped from the US to Belgium are generally subject to EU import and customs rules. If you buy from a US store in USD, your overall cost can include currency conversion and shipping, as well as Belgian import VAT, customs duty where applicable, and carrier clearance fees.
Exchange rates can affect the overall cost too. Paying the seller in dollars and then covering import charges in euros can make the final amount different from what the original purchase price suggests.
Since Brexit, goods sent from the UK to Belgium are generally treated as imports into the EU. Import costs can include Belgian import VAT, customs duty where applicable, and carrier clearance fees, depending on the goods and how the seller handled VAT.
However, customs duty is not automatically payable just because goods come from the UK. Qualifying goods of UK preferential origin can benefit from zero tariffs under the EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement if the relevant rules of origin and other requirements are met.
Northern Ireland follows special rules for goods under the post-Brexit arrangements, so check the official FPS Finance Brexit goods guidance if the shipment route or treatment is unclear.
A genuine gift from family abroad is not the same as an online order simply marked as a gift. Qualifying private-to-private gifts can benefit from relief up to €45, subject to the relevant conditions.
If you are moving household goods instead of shopping, check your removals options as part of your overall relocation plan when immigrating to Belgium. You will also need to do your research if you are importing your car to Belgium.
Practical tip: If your family sends you a genuine gift from outside the EU, make sure the customs declaration accurately describes the contents and value, and keep supporting evidence of what was sent and by whom.
When a parcel from outside the EU goes through customs clearance in Belgium, accurate paperwork can help avoid unnecessary delays.
Depending on the shipment, you may need:
Exact requirements can vary by product, carrier, and shipment type.
Belgian Customs and Excise (Douane en Accijnzen / Douanes et Accises) is the competent customs authority, but the postal operator, courier, or customs representative often handles the declaration and collects import charges from the recipient.
With bpost customs guidance, for example, you may be asked to pay import charges through My bpost or Track & Trace before the parcel can proceed.
Remember that part of the amount charged may be the carrier’s own customs-clearance or administration fee rather than a government tax.
If your parcel is held or customs clearance cannot be completed, start by checking the carrier’s message and tracking information. Find out what information is missing and make sure documents such as the invoice or proof of payment match the description and value of the goods.
When bpost asks for additional information or documents, provide exactly what it asks for through the channel specified in the notification. If the issue concerns the customs decision itself rather than missing carrier information, you may need to contact Belgian Customs and Excise.
An inaccurate or vague declaration, such as simply writing “gift” or “clothes,” can lead to additional checks, requests for evidence, or delays if customs cannot establish what the goods are or what they are worth.
Always describe and value goods accurately, and keep invoices or proof of payment available in case they are requested.
Some categories can face additional taxes, restrictions, or customs checks, including:
Check the rules for the specific product before shipping, especially for excise goods, medicines, regulated products, or goods that may be subject to additional trade measures.
If you are paying a US or UK seller, or reimbursing family abroad for a shipment, the real cost is not just the sticker price. Exchange rates and transfer fees can add to the purchase price, while shipping and import charges can increase the total further.
Wise offers international money transfers with the exchange rate and applicable fee shown before you confirm the transfer. A Wise account can also let eligible customers hold euros, US dollars, pounds, and other currencies, which can be useful when budgeting for an overseas purchase and its associated costs.
If you are making a high-value international payment, compare the total cost and amount the recipient will receive across providers such as BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC, ING Belgium, and Wise before choosing how to pay.
FAQ
There is no single flat import tax for all goods. Belgium import VAT, Belgium import duty, and carrier handling fees can all form part of the total, depending on the product, value, and route.
Not always. A genuine private-to-private gift can qualify for relief up to €45 if it meets the official conditions, including that it is occasional, non-commercial, and sent without payment. Different rules or limits can apply to certain goods.
Goods sent from Great Britain to Belgium are generally treated as imports into the EU and are subject to import formalities. Import VAT can apply, but customs duty is not necessarily payable: qualifying goods of UK preferential origin can benefit from zero tariffs under the EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement if the relevant conditions are met. Northern Ireland follows special rules for goods, so some shipments should be checked separately.
If the carrier or customs authority requests additional information, you may need to provide an invoice or proof of purchase, proof of payment, shipment details, and documents supporting any exemption or special treatment. Restricted or regulated goods may require additional documentation.
The most common reasons are missing value details, incomplete descriptions, unpaid charges, or checks on restricted goods. Start with the carrier message, send the requested documents quickly, and track the status through the official process.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
Did you find this guide helpful?