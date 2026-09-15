Jobs for students in Australia

Key takeaways Common job types: Retail, cafés, events, delivery, tutoring, campus roles, and office support are common starting points and often offer shifts that can fit around classes.

Retail, cafés, events, delivery, tutoring, campus roles, and office support are common starting points and often offer shifts that can fit around classes. Work limit: Many student visa holders can work up to 48 hours per fortnight during study periods, with different rules during official breaks. Going over your permitted limit can create visa problems.

Many student visa holders can work up to 48 hours per fortnight during study periods, with different rules during official breaks. Going over your permitted limit can create visa problems. Casual vs part-time: Casual work can offer more flexibility and may include a loading, while part-time work generally has set hours and leave entitlements. The better fit depends on your timetable and need for stable income.

Casual work can offer more flexibility and may include a loading, while part-time work generally has set hours and leave entitlements. The better fit depends on your timetable and need for stable income. Pay and tax: You usually need a TFN, legal pay, and payslips, while your rate may depend on your award, age, and job type. Keeping the right records helps you spot pay and tax issues.

You usually need a TFN, legal pay, and payslips, while your rate may depend on your award, age, and job type. Keeping the right records helps you spot pay and tax issues. Extra certificates: Some jobs may require RSA, White Card, food handling, or WWCC checks, with requirements varying by role and state or territory.

Some jobs may require RSA, White Card, food handling, or WWCC checks, with requirements varying by role and state or territory. Money setup: If you receive financial support from family abroad, you may need to budget across currencies as well as in AUD and compare the costs involved in receiving and converting money. Wise for managing pay from student jobs in Australia If you’re earning wages in AUD but still receive support from home, managing day-to-day spending across currencies can get messy. A Wise account lets you hold multiple currencies, convert to AUD at transparent rates, and track money in one place while you budget around casual, variable income. Open a Wise account No commitment required If you are still getting set up, Expatica’s moving to Australia checklist can help you plan the basics before classes and work both start competing for your time.

What jobs can students do in Australia? Most students begin with casual or part-time work in hospitality, retail, delivery, admin, or on campus. Below, you will learn which jobs are realistic, how student visa work rights in Australia work, how to avoid unsafe or underpaid roles, and how to set up your money if you are earning in AUD while still receiving support from home. The best student job in Australia depends on your schedule, commute, English confidence, and whether you need quick income or experience that helps your long-term plans. Before you apply, compare how each role fits your weekly routine, not just the hourly rate. Role type Common schedule Common requirements Typical fit Key watch-outs Hospitality and retail Evenings, weekends, split shifts Customer service, good availability, sometimes RSA Students who need fast-entry work Shifts can change week to week Delivery and event work Peak meal times, weekends, one-off events Licence, bike or car in some roles, app setup Students wanting flexible blocks Income can vary and contractor terms may differ Campus and admin roles Weekdays, shorter shifts Basic office skills, student status, clear communication Students who want work close to class Openings can be limited and competitive Tutoring and study support After school, evenings, exam periods Strong subject knowledge, patience, sometimes references Students with academic strengths Hours may be seasonal Internships and research support Fixed project hours Relevant study background, strong CV Students targeting career growth Hiring can be slower and entry standards higher Jobs with low entry barriers Many jobs for international students in Australia sit in sectors that hire often and train quickly. Retail assistant, café all-rounder, kitchen hand, event staff, customer service, delivery work, and basic admin support are common examples. What matters most in these roles is usually not deep experience. Employers often care more about reliability, clear communication, neat presentation, and whether you can work when they need staff most, especially evenings, weekends, and busy seasonal periods. Retail assistant in shops, supermarkets, or pop-up stores

Café all-rounder, barista support, or front counter staff

Kitchen hand or back-of-house support

Delivery work or app-based driving, where permitted

Event staff for stadiums, venues, and festivals

Customer service or reception support in small businesses One thing worth knowing is that shift-based roles can suit class timetables well, but weekly income may change a lot. Some hospitality jobs may need an RSA certificate if alcohol is served, and some delivery roles may need a valid driver licence and your own transport. Jobs that build relevant experience If you already know your field, it may be worth targeting work that adds useful experience, even if the hours are lower at first. Tutoring, campus jobs, student ambassador roles, research assistance, internships, and office support can all strengthen your CV. These roles are often more competitive because they offer more than income. They may give you local references, better professional language, and experience that is easier to explain to future employers in Australia or back home. A simple way to compare them is this: Choose hospitality first if you need income quickly and can work odd hours.

Choose campus or office roles if commute time is a problem.

Choose tutoring if you have strong grades and want better hourly value.

Choose internships or research support if career relevance matters more than immediate earnings.

What are the work rules for student jobs in Australia? Students need more than job ideas. You also need to understand your visa conditions, how legal pay works, what paperwork employers should give you, and how to spot risky work arrangements early. How the 48-hours-per-fortnight rule works For most Student visa (subclass 500) holders, the work limit is 48 hours per fortnight while their course is in session. Scheduled course breaks have different work-hour rules. Work experience generally counts toward the 48-hour limit whether it is paid or unpaid, unless it is a mandatory course component included in the course’s CRICOS registration. A common question is whether exams count. In practice, if your course is still in session, exam periods may still sit inside the work cap, so do not assume you can take extra shifts just because classes are lighter. Some students, such as higher degree by research students, may have different conditions, which is why you should always check your own student visa (subclass 500) conditions before accepting more hours. Check your visa grant details and your provider’s official teaching calendar.

Count paid and unpaid work across all jobs, unless an official visa-condition exception applies.

If you are unsure whether a break is official, ask your education provider before working extra hours. What students need before they start work Before your first shift, make sure your setup is legal and practical. This reduces stress later when you need to prove your hours, check your pay, or file tax. You will usually also need a simple account or money setup to receive wages and cover everyday costs. If you are still comparing options, Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in Australia explains the basics. Banking How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 Read more Compliance checklist Apply for a TFN through the Australian Taxation Office so your employer can tax you correctly.

Be ready for right-to-work checks, usually using your passport and visa details.

Ask how and when you will be paid, and keep every payslip.

Check whether superannuation applies to your job and income level.

Confirm the award or agreement that sets your pay and conditions.

For some roles, check whether you need RSA, food handling, WWCC, or White Card training.

If requirements seem unclear, verify them with the employer and the relevant state or territory authority. For tax, do not assume every student is treated the same. Your situation may depend on your residency status, earnings, and work type, so read Expatica’s overview of the tax system in Australia and check ATO guidance if anything is unclear. Taxes The tax system in Australia: A complete guide for expats Read more

How can students find jobs in Australia faster? Finding work while you study in Australia usually takes a mix of online applications, local effort, campus channels, and follow-up. Students who rely on only one method often wait longer than students who combine them. Best places to look on campus, online and locally Start where the response time may be shortest. University career services, student unions, campus noticeboards, SEEK, Indeed, LinkedIn, employer career pages, recruitment agencies, suburb walk-ins, and local Facebook groups can all help, but they work differently. Online applications are useful for structured roles and larger employers. In-person resume drops may help more for cafés, small retailers, and local venues, especially in busy student areas where managers hire quickly and value availability over perfect experience. University career service and campus job boards

Student unions, faculty newsletters, and noticeboards

SEEK, Indeed, and LinkedIn

Employer websites for supermarkets, chains, and major venues

Local Facebook groups and suburb community pages

Walk-ins for nearby cafés, restaurants, and small shops If you want a broader picture of Australian hiring norms, read Expatica’s guide on how to find a job in Australia. Finding a Job Find a job in Australia Read more How to make your resume and application stand out Australian employers usually prefer a clear, simple resume that gets to the point. If you do not have local experience yet, focus on transferable skills such as customer service, teamwork, cash handling, organisation, reliability, or speaking more than one language. One thing worth knowing is that employers may ignore vague applications. If your availability, work rights, and contact details are not obvious, the employer may move on to someone easier to assess. Application checklist Keep your resume short, clean, and easy to scan.

State your availability clearly, including evenings and weekends if true.

Mention that you have valid work rights and can work within visa conditions.

Use examples from study, volunteering, or home-country jobs if you lack Australian experience.

If you have no references, ask a lecturer, volunteer supervisor, or previous manager from home.

Add a short cover note when the role is customer-facing or competitive.

Follow up politely after a few days if the employer invites that kind of contact.

Which student jobs fit different schedules and goals? Not every role suits every student. The key question is not just what pays more, but what you can sustain without hurting your study, sleep, or transport budget. Student situation Better-fit roles Why they fit What to watch for Heavy course load Campus jobs, library support, short admin shifts Close to class and easier to manage Fewer openings Weekends only Hospitality, events, retail Peak demand often falls on weekends Busy periods can be intense Long commute On-campus work, tutoring online, nearby retail Saves travel time and cost Lower job volume near some campuses Limited English confidence Kitchen hand, stock work, cleaning, back-of-house roles Less customer-facing pressure at first Slower language growth if isolated Career-focused Tutoring, internships, research, student ambassador work Stronger CV relevance Hiring may take longer If you are not sure whether to choose casual hospitality or tutoring, think about what problem you need to solve first. Hospitality may be better when you need shifts now. Tutoring may be better when you need fewer hours at a stronger rate and you already know the subject well. Campus jobs versus delivery work is another common choice. Campus roles may offer steadier routines and better convenience. Delivery may feel flexible, but your costs, demand, and working pattern can vary more than many students expect.

How can students avoid underpaid or unsafe work? Some of the biggest risks for students are not about finding a job, but about accepting the wrong one. The risk here is that a role can look flexible at first, then turn into underpayment, missing records, or pressure to work above your visa limit. The Fair Work Ombudsman’s international students fact sheet explains that international students have the same workplace rights as other employees in Australia. It also makes clear that cash payment can be legal if tax is withheld and you receive a payslip, while cash-in-hand payments where tax has not been taken out are against the law. Warning checklist Avoid jobs that offer cash-in-hand without tax being withheld or a proper payslip.

Be cautious with unpaid trial shifts that go beyond a short skills test.

Check your rate using the Fair Work Pay and Conditions Tool.

Keep rosters, timesheets, contracts, and screenshots of shift messages.

Walk away if an employer pressures you to work above visa limits.

Ask questions if superannuation, penalty rates, or break times are missing.

Do not accept a vague hourly rate that changes after you start. A common misconception is that students have to stay quiet if they have been underpaid. In fact, you can still ask the Fair Work Ombudsman for help. That does not mean you should ignore your visa conditions, but it does mean you do not have to accept exploitation as part of student life.