Best apps to make money in Australia for expats

Self-Employment
This guide helps new expats in Australia choose money-making apps by comparing platforms for remote freelancing, local gigs, and casual shifts, and by highlighting key checks such as visa work rights, fees, payouts, location, and local demand.
The right platform depends on your skills, visa conditions, location, and whether you want remote freelance work, local gigs, or casual shifts. This guide focuses on six apps that are relevant to expats in Australia.
It is general information only, not legal, migration, tax, or financial advice, and visa conditions, app fees, and platform availability can change, so check VEVO and current platform rules before you start.
These six apps are useful starting points for expats in Australia who want flexible work.
If you use apps like Upwork or Freelancer.com and your clients pay in USD, EUR, or another currency, a Wise account can help you hold supported balances, convert to AUD when you need to cover local costs, and see fees before you exchange. Always check each platform’s official withdrawal options, holding periods and charges first.
If you expect overseas clients, compare how each platform pays out against receiving money through Commonwealth Bank, NAB, Westpac, or an alternative such as a Wise account if you need to hold or manage multiple currencies. If you are still setting up an Australian bank account, it is worth sorting that out early because platform withdrawals are often easier once your local details are ready.
Next step: shortlist two apps, then compare payout costs, setup friction, and work type before you create profiles.
If you want remote, skills-based work that is not tied to one Australian city, Upwork is usually the first app worth trying. It works well for expats who have no local network yet because you can pitch for writing, design, development, virtual support, marketing, bookkeeping, and similar roles without needing local transport or in-person availability.
Upwork is usually a stronger fit than local gig apps when you want repeat clients and rates based on expertise rather than travel time. A common mistake is bidding on every cheap project just to get moving. In practice, that can lead to poor-fit work, weak reviews, and rates that are hard to raise later. Upwork says freelancer fees can vary by contract and withdrawal methods can change by location, so check the live fee and payout pages before you price your first jobs.
Mentioning AEST or AEDT availability and one Australia-relevant niche, such as APAC customer support or local ecommerce content, can make your time-zone availability and positioning clearer to potential clients, even when the job is fully remote.
Airtasker is one of the clearest gig-work apps in Australia for local, practical jobs. It suits expats who want in-person work such as moving help, cleaning, photography, admin support, assembly, delivery, or small repair tasks in major cities.
The big catch is that a task price is not your take-home pay. Airtasker applies a Tasker service fee based on your current tier, and its current public pages do not all display the same fee range. Check the fee shown in your Airtasker account before accepting a task. Once you add travel, tolls, parking, equipment, and time spent messaging, a low-budget task can stop making sense very quickly.
Same-day city jobs can move quickly, especially in Sydney and Melbourne. New arrivals often do better with short, well-defined tasks near dense transport areas than with bigger jobs that look attractive but hide more travel and setup friction.
Fiverr suits expats who would rather sell a defined service than pitch from scratch every time. It is often a better starting point when you can turn your skill into a clear offer, such as copy editing, logo refreshes, subtitle cleanup, voice work, or weekly virtual assistant support.
Fiverr’s payment terms say sellers earn 80% of the order value, and its help pages say standard earnings become available only after the platform’s safety clearance period. That means the model works best when your service is easy to describe, easy to prove, and easy to deliver on time. It is less useful when every job needs long discovery calls or a custom quote before the work starts.
A Brisbane-based virtual assistant, for example, might list a starter inbox tidy, a standard weekly admin support package, and a premium ongoing support option. Before you rely on any payout route, check Fiverr’s current withdrawal methods, timing, and provider fees on its official help pages.
Freelancer.com can appeal if you want access to several work models in one place. It mixes project bidding, contests, fixed-price jobs, and hourly work, which gives you more volume than a narrower platform but also more noise to screen out.
That variety is useful for expats in Australia, but it still means competing in a global marketplace. Freelancer’s fees page says fixed-price project fees for freelancers are 10% or USD 5, whichever is greater, and hourly project fees are 10%. So the real question is not whether there is a lot of work. It is whether the listing is specific, realistic, and worth your admin time after fees.
Freelancer.com sits between Upwork and Fiverr in how it works. It usually has more contest-style options than Upwork and far less of Fiverr’s packaged-service feel. That means you need a sharp pitch, a strong niche, and a habit of rejecting weak briefs quickly.
Used well, Freelancer.com is not a volume game. It is a filtering game. The freelancers who do best there usually ignore most listings and focus on the few that genuinely fit.
Sidekicker is a better fit for expats who need casual shifts in hospitality, events, logistics, and business support rather than classic freelance projects. The key difference is that Sidekicker says workers on the platform are employees, not contractors, so the pay and rights framework is different from apps built around independent bidding.
That can make Sidekicker more practical if you want visible hourly rates, clearer shift details, and work that starts faster once you are approved. Sidekicker’s worker pages say you can see the pay rate, company, timing, uniform requirements, ratings, and location in the app before applying, and that weekly pay is made on Thursdays. City coverage and onboarding demands vary by role, so not every expat will have the same route in.
If you can work weekends, public events, and peak venue periods, Sidekicker can move faster than a remote freelance app. That is especially true for new arrivals who need local earnings before they build a longer-term client base.
SEEK is not a pure freelance marketplace, but it is still one of the most useful routes for expats who want contract, casual, temp, or project-based work in Australia. It reflects how the broader job market in Australia works, which matters if you want better-structured local work rather than scattered micro-gigs.
It can outperform gig apps when you want roles that come through recruiters, agencies, or employers directly. Some of those listings are genuinely short-term and flexible, but they are not all the same. A contract role may be employment, temp agency work, or independent contracting. That difference matters for tax, super, and work-rights checks, so do not treat every short-term listing as freelance work.
If you want more formal short-term work and a clearer path into local experience, SEEK can be a smarter long-term move than chasing one-off app gigs alone.
If freelance work becomes a regular part of your income, check how your setup affects tax and business administration. The guides to freelance tax in Australia and starting a business in Australia explain the wider issues to consider.
The best app depends on whether you need remote freelance projects, local practical jobs, shift work, or a more formal contract role. Start with one or two platforms that match your skills and visa conditions rather than trying to use everything at once. Compare fees, payout routes, travel costs, and employment status before accepting work. As your income becomes more regular, make sure your tax and business setup still matches the way you are working.
FAQ
The best starting point depends on how you want to work. Fiverr can suit a clearly packaged service, Airtasker can work for local hands-on jobs, and Upwork can suit remote skill-based projects. Choose based on your current skills, location, visa conditions, and how quickly you need work.
If you are genuinely operating as an independent contractor, you will generally need an ABN. However, having an ABN does not by itself make someone a contractor, and the correct setup depends on how the work relationship is structured. See Expatica’s freelance tax in Australia guide and its guide to starting a business in Australia.
Sometimes, but never assume that your visa permits freelance or gig work. Work rights depend on the visa and its conditions, and some visas restrict hours or types of work. Check VEVO before accepting app-based work. A TFN or Medicare card does not by itself prove work rights.
Airtasker is a clear option for physical local tasks, while Sidekicker focuses more on structured casual shifts in areas such as hospitality, events, and logistics. SEEK may suit people looking for a more formal casual or contract role. Consider city size, transport time, and whether you need immediate shifts or steadier local work.
Remote platforms may offer local bank transfers and third-party payout methods, but availability, fees, timing, and supported currencies vary. Compare the official withdrawal options for each platform with the account you plan to receive money into, and check holding periods and currency conversion costs before relying on one route.
Look for clear fee pages, published withdrawal rules, recent help content, visible support channels, and active job demand in Australia. Be cautious if a service pushes you off-platform, hides its pricing, or relies on vague jobs and unrealistic promises. Even legitimate platforms can contain weak listings, so assess individual jobs carefully.
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