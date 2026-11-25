Choosing among the best mobile phone plans in Australia can feel harder than it should when you’ve just arrived. Prepaid, SIM-only, eSIM, coverage, and international calls all matter, but the right answer depends on how settled you are and where you’ll live.
For most expats, the choice comes down to three things: how much commitment you want, how good coverage is where you actually live, and whether you need an easy way to call home or pay your first bill.
Australian plans often renew every 28 days. Many smaller providers run on the networks of the big three, Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone (which now includes TPG), so the network label alone doesn’t tell you everything.
Plan details were checked against official provider pages, coverage tools, and Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) guidance, but you should still read the latest Critical Information Summary before you buy.
Key takeaways
- Brand-new arrival: Prepaid is usually a flexible first step because it’s easier to budget and simpler to leave if the network fit is wrong.
- Settled expat: A month-to-month SIM-only plan often works better once you know your data habits and can handle recurring billing.
- Calling home: Don’t assume every plan includes international minutes. Compare destination lists, caps, and whether a cheaper data-first plan would do the job.
- Regional living: Coverage is more important than the headline deal. A provider that uses a major network may still have different map access, speeds, or extras.
- Fast setup: eSIM can be the quickest route if your phone supports it and you want service before finding a shop or waiting for delivery.
- Before checkout: Live offers change quickly, so recheck the latest plan summary before you pay.
Providers to compare
Network operators
- Telstra: broad regional reach, a good choice for inland travel.
- Optus: a strong middle ground for metro and suburban users, with prepaid and SIM-only options.
- Vodafone: well suited to city-based users who value included features.
Smaller providers
- Boost Mobile: prepaid plans with spend-control features.
- Felix Mobile: SIM-only plans with a focus on unlimited data.
- ALDI Mobile: budget prepaid and SIM-only plans.
- Lebara: prepaid plans, worth comparing if you call overseas often.
- amaysim: prepaid and SIM-only plans, with several network options.
Smaller providers are often cheaper, but compare coverage, speed policies, international calling, and eSIM availability, not just price.
Best prepaid mobile plan for new arrivals
Prepaid is often the lowest-stress place to start. You pay before use, can test real coverage around home and work, and avoid the surprise of a first bill landing before the rest of your setup is ready.
It’s usually better than a SIM-only month-to-month plan if you’ve just landed, are still finalizing your address, or aren’t sure how much data you need. In Australia, “monthly” may mean 28 days, 30 days, 186 days, or 365 days, so compare expiration periods as carefully as data and call inclusions.
What to verify before you activate
- Check what ID the provider needs for activation.
- Make sure your phone is unlocked and supports the SIM size or eSIM option you want to use.
- Confirm whether the plan auto-renews or needs a manual recharge.
- Open the provider’s Critical Information Summary before you pay.
- Keep your passport and local address details ready, because Australian providers verify identity on activation.
Wise Account for your first costs in Australia
- Hold and convert money in Australian dollars.
- Manage money while moving between countries.
- Check payment options for eligible mobile bills.
Best SIM-only month-to-month plan for settled expats
Once you have a compatible handset and a steadier routine, a SIM-only month-to-month plan can feel cleaner than prepaid. Billing is more predictable, data value can be stronger, and add-ons may be easier to manage. Optus, Vodafone, and Felix Mobile all offer SIM-only plans, so compare their current conditions before choosing.
The following table compares prepaid and SIM-only plans across billing, data, commitment, and extras.
|Decision point
|Stay on prepaid
|Move to SIM-only
|What to check
|Billing control
|Best for hard spending limits
|Better for automatic monthly billing
|Card or direct-debit setup
|Data value
|Good for light or flexible use
|Often better for regular heavy use
|Slowdown rules or extra charges
|Commitment
|Easy to stop or switch
|Usually still no lock-in, but fully recurring
|Notice and billing dates
|Extras
|Often simpler
|More likely to include add-ons or perks
|International calls, eSIM, roaming
Best plan for calling home
If you call family abroad regularly, don’t assume every Australian plan includes international minutes. Some include only selected countries, and some are better value if you rely mostly on WhatsApp, FaceTime, or similar apps over wifi. Lebara is one provider worth checking if international calling is a priority.
- Check the destination list, not just the phrase “international calls included”.
- Look for minute caps, fair-use limits, and whether texts are included as well.
- Confirm whether roaming add-ons help when you travel back home.
- If you rely on banking or login codes from abroad, make sure your setup still receives two-factor texts.
- A slightly higher plan can be worth it if it removes the need for separate add-ons.
Best plan for regional or rural coverage
If you live outside central metro areas or travel inland often, coverage matters more than the promo. Telstra is commonly chosen for broader regional reach, while Optus and Vodafone can be strong in many city and suburban areas.
A smaller provider that uses a major network may not mirror every part of the parent service. Map access, 5G availability, wifi calling, speed settings, or regional reach can differ, so check the provider’s own map and plan terms.
Coverage maps to check:
How to check the network map properly
- Search your exact home postcode or suburb, not just the nearest city.
- Check your workplace, campus, and the routes you travel most often, especially if you commute or do weekend regional trips.
- Switch between 4G and 5G views where the provider offers them, and note that most maps describe outdoor predictions rather than indoor certainty.
- Confirm which network your chosen provider runs on, and whether it’s the full network or a wholesale version.
Best eSIM plan for fast setup
eSIM is often the fastest route if you want service quickly without finding a shop or waiting for a delivery. That makes it useful in your first week, when you may want data immediately for maps, banking logins, and transport apps. Boost Mobile and amaysim both list setup options you can check before you buy.
Before you compare offers, confirm that your phone supports eSIM and that the provider allows the setup path you want. For a deeper look at arrival-stage options, see Expatica’s Best eSIM for Australia. A physical SIM may suit you better if your handset is older or you prefer an in-store setup.
Best long-expiry plan if you want fewer recharges
Long-expiry prepaid plans can suit you if you want fewer admin tasks, predictable spending over 6 or 12 months, or a backup line that needs little attention. ALDI Mobile and Lebara both offer prepaid options worth comparing on expiry period.
The trade-off is upfront cost and the risk of buying the wrong fit. Work out the effective monthly cost only after you’ve checked the expiry period, included data, and the provider’s coverage map. If you’re moving from heavy tethering to a home connection, compare with Expatica’s Best internet providers in Australia.
- Pros: Fewer recharges and clearer longer-term budgeting.
- Cons: Weaker value if the network is wrong for you or your needs change.
The bottom line
For most new arrivals in Australia, prepaid gives you room to test coverage and understand your usage before committing to recurring billing. Once you’ve settled in, compare SIM-only and long-expiry plans from providers such as Felix Mobile, amaysim, or ALDI Mobile based on your data needs, international calls, and coverage where you spend your time. If you’re still managing money across currencies during your move, Wise Account may also be useful for holding or converting AUD, subject to the payment methods accepted by your mobile provider.
FAQ
Best mobile phone plans in Australia
Is prepaid or postpaid better for most expats in Australia?
For most new arrivals, prepaid is the simpler first step. Month-to-month SIM-only or postpaid can make more sense later, once you know your data habits and have a local payment setup.
Can foreigners buy a SIM card in Australia?
Yes. The harder part is activation, not purchase. Prepaid services involve identity checks, so prepare your details and check the official ACMA prepaid ID guidance.
Which mobile network has the best coverage in Australia?
Do I need ID for a prepaid SIM in Australia?
Yes, prepaid activation usually involves identity verification, including for eSIM setups. The ACMA prepaid mobile ID page explains what providers must collect.
Can I keep my number when switching mobile providers in Australia?
Usually, yes, if the number is still active and the new provider accepts the transfer. Don’t cancel your old service first; start the port with the new provider. See ACMA’s guide to keeping or porting your number.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- ID checks for prepaid mobiles, Australian Communications and Media Authority
- Keep or transfer your phone number, Australian Communications and Media Authority
- How the law protects telecommunications customers, Australian Communications and Media Authority
- Complaints and dispute resolution for phone and internet services, Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman
- Our network coverage and rollout maps, Telstra
- Network coverage maps, Optus
- Check 4G and 5G network coverage in your area, Vodafone Australia
- Critical Information Summaries and plan conditions, Vodafone Australia
- Optus Flex Plus prepaid Critical Information Summary, Optus
- SIM-only mobile plans and conditions, Optus
- Compare mobile phone plans in Australia, October 2026, Finder
- Compare prepaid SIM plans and recharge options, Optus
- SIM-only plans and eSIM availability, Vodafone Australia