Key takeaways Brand-new arrival: Prepaid is usually a flexible first step because it’s easier to budget and simpler to leave if the network fit is wrong.

Prepaid is usually a flexible first step because it’s easier to budget and simpler to leave if the network fit is wrong. Settled expat: A month-to-month SIM-only plan often works better once you know your data habits and can handle recurring billing.

A month-to-month SIM-only plan often works better once you know your data habits and can handle recurring billing. Calling home: Don’t assume every plan includes international minutes. Compare destination lists, caps, and whether a cheaper data-first plan would do the job.

Don’t assume every plan includes international minutes. Compare destination lists, caps, and whether a cheaper data-first plan would do the job. Regional living: Coverage is more important than the headline deal. A provider that uses a major network may still have different map access, speeds, or extras.

Coverage is more important than the headline deal. A provider that uses a major network may still have different map access, speeds, or extras. Fast setup: eSIM can be the quickest route if your phone supports it and you want service before finding a shop or waiting for delivery.

eSIM can be the quickest route if your phone supports it and you want service before finding a shop or waiting for delivery. Before checkout: Live offers change quickly, so recheck the latest plan summary before you pay.

Providers to compare Network operators Telstra: broad regional reach, a good choice for inland travel.

Optus: a strong middle ground for metro and suburban users, with prepaid and SIM-only options.

Vodafone: well suited to city-based users who value included features. Smaller providers Boost Mobile: prepaid plans with spend-control features.

Felix Mobile: SIM-only plans with a focus on unlimited data.

ALDI Mobile: budget prepaid and SIM-only plans.

Lebara: prepaid plans, worth comparing if you call overseas often.

amaysim: prepaid and SIM-only plans, with several network options. Smaller providers are often cheaper, but compare coverage, speed policies, international calling, and eSIM availability, not just price.

Best prepaid mobile plan for new arrivals Prepaid is often the lowest-stress place to start. You pay before use, can test real coverage around home and work, and avoid the surprise of a first bill landing before the rest of your setup is ready. It’s usually better than a SIM-only month-to-month plan if you’ve just landed, are still finalizing your address, or aren’t sure how much data you need. In Australia, “monthly” may mean 28 days, 30 days, 186 days, or 365 days, so compare expiration periods as carefully as data and call inclusions. What to verify before you activate Check what ID the provider needs for activation.

Make sure your phone is unlocked and supports the SIM size or eSIM option you want to use.

Confirm whether the plan auto-renews or needs a manual recharge.

Open the provider’s Critical Information Summary before you pay.

Keep your passport and local address details ready, because Australian providers verify identity on activation. Wise Account for your first costs in Australia Hold and convert money in Australian dollars.

Manage money while moving between countries.

Check payment options for eligible mobile bills. Go to website

Best SIM-only month-to-month plan for settled expats Once you have a compatible handset and a steadier routine, a SIM-only month-to-month plan can feel cleaner than prepaid. Billing is more predictable, data value can be stronger, and add-ons may be easier to manage. Optus, Vodafone, and Felix Mobile all offer SIM-only plans, so compare their current conditions before choosing. The following table compares prepaid and SIM-only plans across billing, data, commitment, and extras. Decision point Stay on prepaid Move to SIM-only What to check Billing control Best for hard spending limits Better for automatic monthly billing Card or direct-debit setup Data value Good for light or flexible use Often better for regular heavy use Slowdown rules or extra charges Commitment Easy to stop or switch Usually still no lock-in, but fully recurring Notice and billing dates Extras Often simpler More likely to include add-ons or perks International calls, eSIM, roaming

Best plan for calling home If you call family abroad regularly, don’t assume every Australian plan includes international minutes. Some include only selected countries, and some are better value if you rely mostly on WhatsApp, FaceTime, or similar apps over wifi. Lebara is one provider worth checking if international calling is a priority. Check the destination list, not just the phrase “international calls included”.

Look for minute caps, fair-use limits, and whether texts are included as well.

Confirm whether roaming add-ons help when you travel back home.

If you rely on banking or login codes from abroad, make sure your setup still receives two-factor texts.

A slightly higher plan can be worth it if it removes the need for separate add-ons.

Best plan for regional or rural coverage If you live outside central metro areas or travel inland often, coverage matters more than the promo. Telstra is commonly chosen for broader regional reach, while Optus and Vodafone can be strong in many city and suburban areas. A smaller provider that uses a major network may not mirror every part of the parent service. Map access, 5G availability, wifi calling, speed settings, or regional reach can differ, so check the provider’s own map and plan terms. Coverage maps to check: Vodafone coverage checker

Telstra coverage

Optus coverage How to check the network map properly Search your exact home postcode or suburb, not just the nearest city. Check your workplace, campus, and the routes you travel most often, especially if you commute or do weekend regional trips. Switch between 4G and 5G views where the provider offers them, and note that most maps describe outdoor predictions rather than indoor certainty. Confirm which network your chosen provider runs on, and whether it’s the full network or a wholesale version.