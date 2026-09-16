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Best internet providers in Australia for 2026

Compare Australian internet providers based on your address, connection type, speed needs, and budget. Plans vary by NBN availability, 5G coverage, fixed wireless, or satellite. This guide compares major providers, pricing, speeds, modem terms, and tips for renters and expats.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Last updated

Key takeaways

This shortlist is based on value, speed availability, setup ease, local support, flexibility, and how practical each option is for expats or renters. Pricing and plan terms were checked on September 2026, but live offers can change quickly.

  • Aussie Broadband: A strong option for support and straightforward setup, usually on fixed-line NBN. The main trade-off is a higher ongoing price than many budget-focused rivals.
  • Dodo: Suits households focused on cheap internet plans and promotional pricing. Check the standard monthly price carefully because it can rise after the introductory offer.
  • Superloop: Worth comparing for faster NBN plans, particularly on FTTP and HFC addresses. Strong promotions on higher-speed plans can come with modem conditions if you leave early.
  • Telstra: Offers big-brand convenience across NBN and eligible 5G home internet services. Premium pricing and optional extras can make it more expensive than simpler alternatives.
  • Optus: Useful for comparing NBN with 5G home internet at the same address. Wireless performance can vary with signal strength and local congestion.
  • TPG: A budget-conscious option across NBN and home wireless plans, with promotions that can make common speed tiers more competitive. Check the ongoing price and modem return or payout conditions before signing up.
  • Starlink: Most relevant for regional, remote, or hard-to-serve premises where fixed-line or mobile options are limited. Hardware terms, availability, and total setup costs are important considerations when comparing it with mainstream connections.

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Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband is a strong pick if you want local support and a setup process that feels straightforward rather than sales heavy. It is one of the best NBN providers Australia readers often shortlist when they care about service quality and clear plan information, not just the lowest headline price.

Its plans span common fixed-line NBN tiers, with faster options available on FTTP and HFC addresses. That matters in practice because a provider can advertise fast plans, but your premises still decide what you can actually order and what typical evening speed is realistic. Before signing up, use the nbn address checker and then compare the provider’s stated typical evening speed with your address result.

  • Usually suits households that want responsive Australian-based support.
  • Good fit for expats or renters who want less setup friction.
  • Often costs more each month than budget-first rivals.
  • Best checked against your address before assuming fast tiers are available.
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Dodo

Dodo is the value-led option in this list, and it regularly appears when people search for cheap internet plans Australia wide. The appeal is simple: big promotional discounts and broad NBN availability across common speed tiers.

The catch is that promo pricing only tells part of the story. One thing worth knowing is that Dodo’s standard monthly price after the first discount period can look very different from the opening offer, so check both numbers before you decide. It also offers a modem choice, which can help if you want plug-and-play setup, but an upfront or instalment modem cost may change the real value.

  • Good for price-sensitive households comparing first-year cost.
  • Broad NBN coverage across common fixed-line connection types.
  • Worth checking whether BYO modem or provider modem is cheaper overall.
  • Better value when your household does not need premium support extras.

Superloop

Superloop stands out for households looking at faster NBN tiers without jumping straight to the most expensive brand. It is especially relevant if you are comparing fastest internet Australia options on FTTP or HFC and want a strong speed-to-price balance.

A common mistake is to compare only the promo rate. Superloop often pushes strong offers on higher tiers, but you should also check the ongoing price and any modem conditions. This matters because some households only need NBN 50 or 100, while others working from home, gaming, and streaming at the same time may benefit from 500 Mbps or more. The ACCC’s final Measuring Broadband Australia data can provide historical context on real-world busy-hour performance across major providers.

  • Best for households considering 100 Mbps and above.
  • Strong value on FTTP and HFC speed tiers.
  • Often includes modem promotions that need careful reading.
  • Smart choice if you want speed without paying pure premium-brand prices.
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Telstra

Telstra is still the premium benchmark many newcomers recognise first. If you want a familiar big-name provider, broad support channels, and extras such as bundled services or mobile backup on some plans, Telstra may feel easier to trust at first glance.

The trade-off is price. Telstra can make sense if convenience matters more than finding the cheapest monthly bill, but many households pay for extras they do not really need. One thing worth checking is whether your address supports the higher speed tier you are considering, especially on older NBN technologies. Telstra also sells 5G home internet in eligible areas, so compare fixed-line and wireless terms rather than assuming the largest brand is the best fit.

  • Good for readers who value brand familiarity and support options.
  • Offers both NBN and 5G home internet in eligible areas.
  • Premium pricing can outweigh benefits for simple households.
  • Best to check if included hardware and extras are genuinely useful to you.

Optus

Optus matters because it is one of the clearest side-by-side NBN and 5G home internet Australia options. If you are not sure whether fixed-line or wireless is better for your home, Optus gives you an easier direct comparison than many providers.

For renters, 5G home internet can be attractive because setup is usually simpler and you do not always need the same premises hardware as a fixed-line service. But wireless is different from fixed-line. Your signal strength, local congestion, and even modem placement near a window can affect the result. That is why the best move is to check your address eligibility first, then compare the typical busy-period speed and the price after the introductory offer.

  • Useful when deciding between NBN and 5G at the same address.
  • Good option for renters who want fast setup and flexibility.
  • Wireless speeds can vary more than fixed-line performance.
  • Check the modem repayment terms before switching.
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TPG

TPG remains a mainstream budget-conscious pick for internet plans Australia readers who want a familiar provider with plenty of entry- and mid-tier options. It also matters because it spans both NBN and home wireless products, which helps if you want a lower-cost alternative to fixed-line.

The key question is what the total deal looks like after the promotion. TPG often promotes price-lock or discount periods on NBN 100 and NBN 500, but you still need to read the reversion price and modem conditions. If you are moving into a rental, this is especially important because short stays can turn a cheap first year into a more expensive exit if hardware terms apply.

  • Solid for budget-first shoppers comparing standard NBN tiers.
  • Also offers 4G and 5G-style home wireless alternatives.
  • Promo terms can look better than the longer-term cost.
  • Check for modem return rules or payout conditions before ordering.
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Starlink is not the first recommendation for a strong metro fixed-line address, but it becomes much more interesting in regional or remote Australia. If your realistic options are weak fixed wireless, poor mobile signal, or no useful fixed-line choice, satellite internet Australia plans can become a practical option.

This is different from NBN fixed-line because Starlink requires dedicated hardware, the hardware terms can vary by offer and location, a clear view of the sky matters, and performance can change with conditions at your site. Weather, obstructions, and setup position can all affect the result. If your address can get a good FTTP, HFC, or well-performing fixed wireless service, that may still offer better value. But for remote premises, farms, and patchy regional locations, Starlink may be a serious alternative.

  • Best for regional, remote, or hard-to-serve premises.
  • Strong option when fixed-line and mobile choices are poor.
  • Check current hardware terms, availability, and total setup cost before deciding.
  • Check sky visibility and total first-year cost before deciding.
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Conclusion

Australia’s best internet provider depends on what your address can actually access, not only the cheapest headline offer. Compare connection type, typical busy-period performance, the ongoing price after promotions, hardware terms, and support before signing up. Renters may prioritise simple setup and flexibility, while regional households may need to compare fixed wireless and satellite options. Check live address eligibility and provider terms before ordering, especially if you expect to move again.

FAQ

Best internet providers in Australia

What is the best NBN provider in Australia?

There is no single winner for every household. The best NBN providers Australia wide depend on your address, your connection type, the typical evening speed on the plan, and whether you value lower cost or better support. If your premises has FTTP or HFC, you may have stronger high-speed options than someone on FTTN. Use the nbn speed plans guide to understand what different speed tiers are designed for, then compare promo pricing with the standard monthly fee before you choose.

Is 5G home internet better than NBN in Australia?

Sometimes, yes, but not by default. 5G home internet can be easier to set up and more flexible for renters, while NBN is often better for stable performance at a strong fixed-line address. Before ordering, check whether your address is eligible, what typical busy-period speed the provider states, and whether your home gets strong mobile signal where the modem will sit.

Which internet provider is best for renters and expats in Australia?

Renters and expats usually need flexible terms, quick setup, clear support, and low risk if they move again. A practical first step is checking whether the property already has an NTD, which means Network Termination Device, or another active service on site, because “nbn ready” does not always mean the equipment is actually there. If you are still settling in, Expatica’s moving to Australia checklist can help with the wider setup process.

What internet speed do I need for streaming or gaming in Australia?

For one person or light use, 25 Mbps can cover browsing, calls, and one HD stream. For couples or small households, 50 Mbps is often the practical middle ground, while 100 Mbps suits families, heavier streaming, and larger downloads. Faster tiers make more sense when many devices are active at once or you want quicker file transfers, not just because they sound better. Typical evening speed figures matter more than the plan label alone, because a 100 Mbps plan on paper does not guarantee the same real result at every address.

How do I switch internet providers in Australia?

Switching is usually simple, but the risk is paying two providers or being caught by hardware terms. Start by checking whether your current plan has a modem payout fee, notice period, or final bill condition.

  1. Compare plans for your exact address.
  2. Sign up with the new provider.
  3. Ask whether the old service cancels automatically.
  4. Do not disconnect too early if you want to avoid downtime.

If a switching problem is still unresolved after you contact the provider, you can lodge a case with the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman.

What is the best internet option in regional or remote Australia?

In regional areas, the best option is often the one that is genuinely available and reliable at your exact address. That may mean fixed wireless internet Australia options, Sky Muster satellite, or Starlink rather than the same metro-style NBN shortlist used in big cities. Price alone can be misleading because fixed wireless and satellite performance can vary with location, terrain, weather, and local network load. If you want broader move-in help beyond internet alone, Expatica’s living in Australia hub is a useful starting point.

Sources

  • nbn: address checker for premises-specific connection type and availability, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • nbn: residential speed-plan guidance and technology availability, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Australian Competition and Consumer Commission: final Measuring Broadband Australia performance report, including real-world and busy-hour broadband performance context, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman: official complaints process, including guidance to raise the problem with the provider before escalating an unresolved complaint, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Australian Communications and Media Authority: official guidance on switching phone or internet providers, including contract checks, possible early-termination costs, and service transfers, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Australian Communications and Media Authority: NBN continuity-of-service rules, including guidance that an existing service should not be stopped before a replacement NBN service is working, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Aussie Broadband: NBN plan structure, speeds, Australian-based support information, promotions, and plan terms, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Dodo: NBN promotions, modem options and repayment conditions, connection types, and speed disclosures, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Superloop: NBN speed tiers, promotional offers, router terms, and speed information, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Telstra: NBN plan structure, promotional pricing, hardware information, and home internet options, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Optus: 5G home internet eligibility, promotional pricing, speed information, and modem conditions, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • TPG: NBN and home internet pricing structure, promotions, modem conditions, and plan terms, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Starlink Australia: Residential satellite internet plans, hardware terms, setup requirements, speeds, and regional or remote suitability, checked on 31 August 2026.
  • Wise Australia: official Wise Account information covering sending, receiving, holding, spending, and converting money, checked on 31 August 2026.
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

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