Best internet providers in Australia for 2026

Key takeaways This shortlist is based on value, speed availability, setup ease, local support, flexibility, and how practical each option is for expats or renters. Pricing and plan terms were checked on September 2026, but live offers can change quickly. Aussie Broadband: A strong option for support and straightforward setup, usually on fixed-line NBN. The main trade-off is a higher ongoing price than many budget-focused rivals.

A strong option for support and straightforward setup, usually on fixed-line NBN. The main trade-off is a higher ongoing price than many budget-focused rivals. Dodo: Suits households focused on cheap internet plans and promotional pricing. Check the standard monthly price carefully because it can rise after the introductory offer.

Suits households focused on cheap internet plans and promotional pricing. Check the standard monthly price carefully because it can rise after the introductory offer. Superloop: Worth comparing for faster NBN plans, particularly on FTTP and HFC addresses. Strong promotions on higher-speed plans can come with modem conditions if you leave early.

Worth comparing for faster NBN plans, particularly on FTTP and HFC addresses. Strong promotions on higher-speed plans can come with modem conditions if you leave early. Telstra: Offers big-brand convenience across NBN and eligible 5G home internet services. Premium pricing and optional extras can make it more expensive than simpler alternatives.

Offers big-brand convenience across NBN and eligible 5G home internet services. Premium pricing and optional extras can make it more expensive than simpler alternatives. Optus: Useful for comparing NBN with 5G home internet at the same address. Wireless performance can vary with signal strength and local congestion.

Useful for comparing NBN with 5G home internet at the same address. Wireless performance can vary with signal strength and local congestion. TPG: A budget-conscious option across NBN and home wireless plans, with promotions that can make common speed tiers more competitive. Check the ongoing price and modem return or payout conditions before signing up.

A budget-conscious option across NBN and home wireless plans, with promotions that can make common speed tiers more competitive. Check the ongoing price and modem return or payout conditions before signing up. Starlink: Most relevant for regional, remote, or hard-to-serve premises where fixed-line or mobile options are limited. Hardware terms, availability, and total setup costs are important considerations when comparing it with mainstream connections. Wise for paying internet and utility bills in Australia Setting up home internet often means timing your first payments around move‑in dates, bond, and other utility costs. A Wise account can help you hold and manage AUD, receive money from overseas, and keep household spending organized while you get established. Open a Wise account No commitment required

Aussie Broadband Aussie Broadband is a strong pick if you want local support and a setup process that feels straightforward rather than sales heavy. It is one of the best NBN providers Australia readers often shortlist when they care about service quality and clear plan information, not just the lowest headline price. Its plans span common fixed-line NBN tiers, with faster options available on FTTP and HFC addresses. That matters in practice because a provider can advertise fast plans, but your premises still decide what you can actually order and what typical evening speed is realistic. Before signing up, use the nbn address checker and then compare the provider’s stated typical evening speed with your address result. Usually suits households that want responsive Australian-based support.

Good fit for expats or renters who want less setup friction.

Often costs more each month than budget-first rivals.

Best checked against your address before assuming fast tiers are available. Relocation Moving to Australia, the ultimate checklist Read more

Dodo Dodo is the value-led option in this list, and it regularly appears when people search for cheap internet plans Australia wide. The appeal is simple: big promotional discounts and broad NBN availability across common speed tiers. The catch is that promo pricing only tells part of the story. One thing worth knowing is that Dodo’s standard monthly price after the first discount period can look very different from the opening offer, so check both numbers before you decide. It also offers a modem choice, which can help if you want plug-and-play setup, but an upfront or instalment modem cost may change the real value. Good for price-sensitive households comparing first-year cost.

Broad NBN coverage across common fixed-line connection types.

Worth checking whether BYO modem or provider modem is cheaper overall.

Better value when your household does not need premium support extras.

Superloop Superloop stands out for households looking at faster NBN tiers without jumping straight to the most expensive brand. It is especially relevant if you are comparing fastest internet Australia options on FTTP or HFC and want a strong speed-to-price balance. A common mistake is to compare only the promo rate. Superloop often pushes strong offers on higher tiers, but you should also check the ongoing price and any modem conditions. This matters because some households only need NBN 50 or 100, while others working from home, gaming, and streaming at the same time may benefit from 500 Mbps or more. The ACCC’s final Measuring Broadband Australia data can provide historical context on real-world busy-hour performance across major providers. Best for households considering 100 Mbps and above.

Strong value on FTTP and HFC speed tiers.

Often includes modem promotions that need careful reading.

Smart choice if you want speed without paying pure premium-brand prices.

Telstra Telstra is still the premium benchmark many newcomers recognise first. If you want a familiar big-name provider, broad support channels, and extras such as bundled services or mobile backup on some plans, Telstra may feel easier to trust at first glance. The trade-off is price. Telstra can make sense if convenience matters more than finding the cheapest monthly bill, but many households pay for extras they do not really need. One thing worth checking is whether your address supports the higher speed tier you are considering, especially on older NBN technologies. Telstra also sells 5G home internet in eligible areas, so compare fixed-line and wireless terms rather than assuming the largest brand is the best fit. Good for readers who value brand familiarity and support options.

Offers both NBN and 5G home internet in eligible areas.

Premium pricing can outweigh benefits for simple households.

Best to check if included hardware and extras are genuinely useful to you.

Optus Optus matters because it is one of the clearest side-by-side NBN and 5G home internet Australia options. If you are not sure whether fixed-line or wireless is better for your home, Optus gives you an easier direct comparison than many providers. For renters, 5G home internet can be attractive because setup is usually simpler and you do not always need the same premises hardware as a fixed-line service. But wireless is different from fixed-line. Your signal strength, local congestion, and even modem placement near a window can affect the result. That is why the best move is to check your address eligibility first, then compare the typical busy-period speed and the price after the introductory offer. Useful when deciding between NBN and 5G at the same address.

Good option for renters who want fast setup and flexibility.

Wireless speeds can vary more than fixed-line performance.

Check the modem repayment terms before switching. Banking How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 Read more

TPG TPG remains a mainstream budget-conscious pick for internet plans Australia readers who want a familiar provider with plenty of entry- and mid-tier options. It also matters because it spans both NBN and home wireless products, which helps if you want a lower-cost alternative to fixed-line. The key question is what the total deal looks like after the promotion. TPG often promotes price-lock or discount periods on NBN 100 and NBN 500, but you still need to read the reversion price and modem conditions. If you are moving into a rental, this is especially important because short stays can turn a cheap first year into a more expensive exit if hardware terms apply. Solid for budget-first shoppers comparing standard NBN tiers.

Also offers 4G and 5G-style home wireless alternatives.

Promo terms can look better than the longer-term cost.

Check for modem return rules or payout conditions before ordering.