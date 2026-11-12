How Telehealth services work in Australia

Key takeaways Telehealth in Australia usually happens by phone or video, and it works best when a physical examination is not needed.

Medicare-funded GP telehealth often depends on having seen that GP, or that practice, in person within the last 12 months, although some exceptions exist.

If you are not eligible for Medicare, you may still be able to book telehealth, but you may need to pay privately and claim through your insurer if your policy allows it.

Telehealth is often useful for repeat prescriptions, test results, referrals, and straightforward follow-up care.

Urgent, serious, or unclear symptoms may need an in-person appointment, an urgent care pathway, or emergency treatment instead.

Availability, fees, and rebates vary, so confirm the rules with the clinic, Medicare, or your insurer before you book.

What are telehealth services in Australia? In Australia, telehealth means speaking to a healthcare professional by phone or video when an in-person examination is not needed. The Australian Government Department of Health telehealth guidance explains that telehealth is now an ongoing part of Medicare and can be used by GPs, specialists, allied health professionals, midwives, and nurse practitioners. For expats, telehealth is often the quickest way to deal with a straightforward health task while you are still learning how healthcare in Australia fits together. It can help with follow-up questions, test results, referrals, and some prescription requests without another trip across town. Phone vs video appointments A phone appointment is usually the easier option. It works well for short follow-ups, repeat prescriptions, medication questions, or problems where the doctor mainly needs your history rather than a visual check. Video is not always better. It can help when the clinician needs to see you, for example with some skin issues, visible swelling, or mental health reviews where face-to-face conversation matters. Many providers still use phone appointments often because they are simpler to organize and do not rely on a strong internet connection.

Who can use telehealth in Australia? Telehealth is widely available in Australia, but access is not identical everywhere. The main variables are whether the provider offers it, whether your issue is suitable for remote care, and how the appointment will be billed. If you have Medicare, GP telehealth rebates generally depend on meeting the established relationship requirements. You may qualify if you are registered with a practice through MyMedicare and receive the telehealth service from that practice. Alternatively, you may qualify if you have received an eligible face-to-face Medicare service from the GP or another practitioner at the same practice within the past 12 months. Specific exemptions also apply, including certain urgent after-hours services and care pathways. Check the Services Australia telehealth eligibility rules before booking. Medicare, private insurance, and international cover Telehealth access and telehealth rebates are different things. A clinic may offer you a telehealth appointment even if you are not eligible for a Medicare rebate, but you may need to pay the full private fee. Cover type What it can mean for telehealth What to check before booking Medicare You may be eligible for Medicare telehealth rebates if the provider and appointment type qualify Whether you qualify through your registered MyMedicare practice, a previous face-to-face visit within the past 12 months, or an applicable exemption, and whether the clinic bulk bills Private health insurance Some policies may help with outpatient or specialist costs, depending on the product Whether your plan includes outpatient benefits, specialist cover, or claim rules for virtual care International or visa-linked cover Access may depend on your insurer network or whether you pay first and claim later Whether GP telehealth, specialist telehealth, and prescriptions are included, and how claims work If your cover comes through a student or Temporary Graduate visa pathway, the details can look different. Student medical insurance in Australia and best health insurance for 485 visa in Australia are useful references alongside your own policy documents. Healthcare Basics Medical Insurance in Australia for International Students Read more What expats should check before booking Before you book, confirm that the provider can handle your issue remotely and explain what happens if the doctor decides the call is not enough. A practical checklist is: does the clinic accept new telehealth patients or only existing ones

do you need your Medicare or insurer details ready

can the doctor send prescriptions electronically

is interpreter support available if you need language help

can the clinic move you into an in-person appointment if necessary

How to book a telehealth appointment Booking telehealth is usually similar to booking a normal GP appointment, but you need to confirm the appointment type, how the clinic will contact you, and whether the issue is suitable for remote care. The Australian Digital Health Agency telehealth page gives a simple starting point: ask your usual provider first, then look for another clinic if they do not offer telehealth. If you are new to the system, keep in mind that some practices will only offer GP telehealth after a first face-to-face visit. With a regular GP or new clinic If you already have a regular GP, booking is usually easier because the practice has your records and can check your Medicare telehealth eligibility. This may depend on your MyMedicare registration, previous in-person visits, or an applicable exemption. That can make repeat prescriptions, referrals, and follow-up care much smoother. If you do not yet have a regular practice, you may need to ring around or use clinic directories to find one taking new patients. Do not assume every online doctor service works the same way. Some clinics only offer telehealth to existing patients, while others accept new patients but charge private fees. What details you may need to provide Most clinics ask for the same basic information they need for any appointment. Having it ready can save time and avoid missed calls or delayed prescriptions. You may be asked for: your full name, date of birth, and mobile number

your current Australian address

your Medicare number or insurer membership details, if relevant

the reason for the appointment

your current medicines, allergies, and usual pharmacy

How much do telehealth services cost? Telehealth costs in Australia vary more than many newcomers expect. Some GP telehealth consultations are bulk billed, some attract a gap fee, and some private telehealth services charge the full amount upfront. Telehealth is not free just because it happens online. Price depends on the provider, your eligibility, and how the consultation is billed. Medicare rebates and bulk billing If you are eligible for Medicare and the appointment fits the rules, part or all of the consultation cost may be covered. Bulk billing means the clinic bills Medicare directly and you do not pay out of pocket for that service. Not every provider bulk bills telehealth, and bulk billing is not guaranteed just because you have seen the practice before. Ask before you confirm the appointment, especially if you are comparing several clinics. Private health and international cover If you are not using Medicare, the clinic will usually treat the consultation as private. You may need to pay upfront and then check whether your insurer reimburses any part of the fee. That is where it helps to understand how insurance in Australia works, especially if your cover comes through an employer, a visitor policy, or a global plan. If you freelance or run your own business, health insurance for self-employed in Australia also gives useful context on how local and international cover can overlap. Healthcare Basics Best health insurance for 485 visa in Australia Read more

When telehealth is useful, and when it is not Telehealth is most useful when you need advice or follow-up, but not a hands-on examination. It can save travel time and help you deal with smaller health tasks quickly, especially while you are still building local routines. Before using telehealth, ask whether it is safe and suitable for your situation. If the doctor needs to examine you properly, run urgent tests, or rule out something serious, an in-person visit is the better route. Common suitable uses Telehealth is often used for: repeat prescriptions and script renewals

reviewing blood test or scan results

mild infections, coughs, rashes, or medication side effects

referrals to specialists, pathology, or imaging

follow-up mental health or chronic condition reviews A doctor may still start with telehealth and then ask you to come in if the picture is not clear enough. When to seek in-person or emergency care Do not rely on telehealth if you have chest pain, severe shortness of breath, signs of stroke, heavy bleeding, severe dehydration, major injury, or symptoms that are worsening quickly. In an emergency, call 000. For urgent but non-life-threatening issues, some states use virtual or urgent care pathways. The healthdirect virtual care clinics guide explains that these services can help with urgent non-emergency problems, but they are only available in some states and access routes differ.

Can expats get prescriptions, referrals, and medical certificates? Often, yes, when the clinician decides a phone or video consultation gives enough information. Telehealth can cover many of the practical follow-up tasks that newcomers worry about most. It is still the doctor, not the format, that decides what can be issued safely and appropriately. Prescriptions and repeats After a telehealth consultation, a doctor may be able to issue an electronic prescription. The Australian Digital Health Agency electronic prescriptions page explains that you can receive a prescription token by SMS or email, then take it to a pharmacy or forward it for delivery where available. This is especially helpful if you are unwell, short on time, or still getting used to local clinic routines. If you take regular medicine, ask before the appointment whether the clinic can manage repeat prescriptions remotely. Referrals and certificates Telehealth appointments can also lead to referrals for specialists, imaging, blood tests, or allied health services where appropriate. Some clinics can issue a medical certificate after a phone or video appointment if the doctor believes the consultation provides enough information. A medical certificate is not automatic. The doctor still has to decide whether the telehealth consultation gives enough information for the document or referral requested.

What to do if you don’t have a regular GP yet You do not need everything set up perfectly before using telehealth. What you do need is a sensible first route and a backup plan if that route does not work. Finding a clinic or virtual care service Start with clinics near your home or work, then ask whether they take new patients and offer telehealth. If your records, prescriptions, or diagnosis history are in another language, medical translation services in Australia for expats can help you prepare before the appointment. Healthcare Services Medical translation services in Australia for expats Read more It also helps to keep your passport, visa details, Medicare card if you have one, and insurer information together. New patient forms are much easier when you are not searching for documents mid-call. Using urgent care pathways for non-emergencies If you need advice quickly and cannot get a GP appointment, healthdirect also runs a 24-hour helpline on 1800 022 222. In some states, the nurse can connect you to virtual urgent care or guide you to the right next step. Virtual urgent care access varies by state. According to healthdirect, public virtual care clinics are available for direct access in Victoria and Queensland, while services in New South Wales, South Australia, and Western Australia may require a referral from a healthcare professional. You can also call healthdirect on 1800 022 222 for advice about available pathways. Check the current eligibility and registration process in your state before relying on a service.