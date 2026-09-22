How to pay taxes in Australia: guide for expats

Taxes
This guide explains how to pay an Australian tax bill after lodging a return or receiving an ATO notice, including how to confirm the amount and deadline, find your PRN, choose a payment method (including from overseas), and what to do if you can’t pay on time.
Learn how to pay taxes in Australia after you lodge a return or receive an ATO notice, whether you are in Australia or overseas. Paying your tax bill is a separate step from filing your return, so it is important to check the amount due, the payment deadline, and the correct payment reference before sending money. The method you choose can also affect processing time, fees, and how quickly the payment appears on your ATO account, especially if you are paying from another country. This guide explains how to confirm what you owe, find your PRN, compare ATO payment methods, pay from overseas, and understand what to do if you cannot pay on time.
This guide focuses on the payment step, not the full tax system, and is for general information only rather than tax, legal, or financial advice. If you also need the wider picture, see Expatica’s guide to the tax system in Australia.
If you’re paying an ATO bill from another country, you may need to convert funds into AUD and allow extra time for banking cut-offs and international processing. A Wise account can help eligible users hold supported currencies and convert to AUD with transparent fees before you send a payment.
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Start by confirming that you actually owe money, which document it relates to, and when it is due. A common question is whether lodging and paying are the same step. They are usually separate.
Australia’s tax year runs from 1 July to 30 June, and most people who lodge their own return need to do so by 31 October. If you still need help with the filing stage, Expatica’s Filing your income tax in Australia guide explains the wider process.
Your Notice of Assessment or statement of account should show the amount due, payment information, and the due date. Do not assume the payment date is the same as the day you lodged, because payments can still take business days to appear on your ATO account.
Before you start a payment, make sure you have the right reference, the right account access, and enough time. Your TFN, or tax file number, identifies you as a taxpayer, but it is not usually the number used to allocate a payment.
If you are a sole trader or pay PAYG instalments, the payment type matters because different debts can use different payment references. Expatica’s freelance tax in Australia guide provides more context on instalments and self-employed tax rules.
The ATO uses a PRN, or payment reference number, to help credit money to the correct account. Individuals and sole traders can usually find the relevant reference in ATO online services, on a notice, or on a payment slip.
Use the PRN exactly as instructed. Avoid adding your TFN, name, invoice wording, or other notes to a payment reference field when the ATO instructs you to enter the PRN only, because extra information can delay allocation.
If you already use Australian online banking, local ATO payment methods may be the simplest option. BPAY is familiar to customers of major Australian banks, while card payments or Australia Post can provide alternatives. If you are still setting up local banking, Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in Australia can help.
|Method
|Best for
|What you need
|Possible fee or limit
|What to verify
|BPAY
|People with an Australian bank account
|Biller code 75556, your PRN, and online or phone banking
|Your bank may set daily limits
|Check the payment date and allow enough processing time
|Online services
|Card users who want to pay through ATO online services or myGov
|PRN, card details, billing details, and any required security information
|Card fees can depend on the payment method
|Check the total charge before confirming
|Direct transfer
|People paying from an Australian account without BPAY
|The ATO’s current bank details and your PRN
|Bank cut-off times vary
|Check the ATO instructions and use the required reference
|Australia Post
|People who prefer an eligible in-person payment method
|A valid payment slip
|Payment-method limits may apply
|Check the current ATO options and that you have the correct slip
|International transfer
|People paying from abroad in AUD
|Current international payment details, the AUD amount, and the correct PRN
|Exchange and handling costs can affect the amount received
|Check timing and make sure the required AUD amount can reach the ATO
Payment methods, card fees, banking limits, and processing times can change. Check the current ATO instructions and your bank or card provider before making a payment.
For many residents, BPAY or another online payment method fits normal Australian banking habits. A common question is whether card payment is faster. In practice, the important point is not only how quickly you confirm the transaction but whether the payment reaches and appears on your ATO account in time.
Payment costs and timing can differ by method. Bank cut-off times, weekends, public holidays, card charges, and processing windows can all affect the final result, so leaving payment until the last day can create unnecessary risk.
If you need to pay income tax in Australia from another country, plan further ahead than you would for a local payment. Follow the ATO’s current overseas payment instructions carefully, including its requirements around Australian dollars, payment references, and bank details.
For example, an expat who lodged through myTax while visiting family abroad might have enough money in their home account but still miss the Australian tax payment due date if the transfer uses the wrong currency, carries deductions along the way, or arrives after a weekend. Paying the ATO from overseas is therefore a timing and reference problem as well as a money-transfer problem.
Confirm the exact AUD amount due and the payment due date.
Copy the current international payment and SWIFT details from the official ATO instructions.
Enter the correct PRN in the payment reference field exactly as instructed.
Allow enough time for currency conversion, intermediary handling, bank cut-off times, weekends, and public holidays.
Keep proof of payment until the transaction appears on your ATO account.
Before you send anything, compare the ATO’s current international transfer instructions with what your bank asks you to enter. Where the ATO instructs you to use only the PRN in the payment reference field, do not add extra wording that could make matching the payment more difficult.
Check the bank identifier or SWIFT code, account details, account name, required currency, and payment reference before you confirm. Do not leave the transfer until the last day, because international and domestic processing times can delay when the payment becomes visible on your ATO account.
If you hold money in another currency, a Wise account may be one option to compare for holding supported currencies and converting funds into AUD before an overseas payment. Wise is a money transfer provider, not a bank, and it does not change your tax liability, payment deadline, or the ATO’s official payment instructions. Always use the correct ATO payment details and PRN for the debt you are paying.
If money is tight, ignoring the bill can make the situation harder to manage. Depending on your circumstances, the ATO may be able to discuss support or a payment plan, but eligibility and terms are not automatic.
Contact the ATO before the due date if you can. Have your amount owing, due date, recent income information, and a realistic repayment amount ready. If you want to plan ahead for a future liability, Expatica’s Australia Income Tax Calculator can help you estimate Australian income tax at a high level.
Late payment can lead to general interest charges and other debt-management action depending on the circumstances. Payments can also take time to appear, so a payment not showing immediately does not necessarily mean it is missing.
If a payment still does not appear after the expected processing window, check your proof of payment, PRN, and amount sent, then follow the ATO’s current guidance for missing payments or contact the ATO.
Paying an Australian tax bill is easier when you separate the payment step from filing. Check the notice, due date, and correct PRN first, then choose a method that leaves enough processing time. If you are paying from overseas, make sure the required AUD amount can reach the ATO and keep proof of payment. If you cannot pay in full on time, contact the ATO early to discuss the options available for your circumstances. For complex residency, foreign-income, treaty, or multi-country issues, consider advice from a registered tax agent.
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