How to pay taxes in Australia: guide for expats

Learn how to pay taxes in Australia after you lodge a return or receive an ATO notice, whether you are in Australia or overseas. Paying your tax bill is a separate step from filing your return, so it is important to check the amount due, the payment deadline, and the correct payment reference before sending money. The method you choose can also affect processing time, fees, and how quickly the payment appears on your ATO account, especially if you are paying from another country. This guide explains how to confirm what you owe, find your PRN, compare ATO payment methods, pay from overseas, and understand what to do if you cannot pay on time. This guide focuses on the payment step, not the full tax system, and is for general information only rather than tax, legal, or financial advice. If you also need the wider picture, see Expatica’s guide to the tax system in Australia.

Key takeaways When you usually pay: Payment normally follows an ATO Notice of Assessment or another notice rather than simply starting when you fill in a return. Check the due date that applies to your lodgement circumstances.

Payment normally follows an ATO Notice of Assessment or another notice rather than simply starting when you fill in a return. Check the due date that applies to your lodgement circumstances. Where to find the PRN and due date: Check your notice, statement of account, payment slip, or ATO online services. Use the correct PRN for the relevant tax debt.

Check your notice, statement of account, payment slip, or ATO online services. Use the correct PRN for the relevant tax debt. How you can pay: Options can include BPAY, ATO online services, bank transfer, card payment, Australia Post, and overseas payment methods. Consider processing time, fees, limits, and the accounts you already use.

Options can include BPAY, ATO online services, bank transfer, card payment, Australia Post, and overseas payment methods. Consider processing time, fees, limits, and the accounts you already use. Paying from overseas: Follow the ATO’s international payment instructions, send the required amount in Australian dollars, and allow enough time for bank processing and possible handling costs.

Follow the ATO’s international payment instructions, send the required amount in Australian dollars, and allow enough time for bank processing and possible handling costs. If you cannot pay on time: Contact the ATO early rather than ignoring the debt. Depending on your circumstances, support or a payment plan may be available.

Contact the ATO early rather than ignoring the debt. Depending on your circumstances, support or a payment plan may be available. When to get advice: Consider tailored advice if foreign income, tax residency, treaty questions, or obligations in more than one country make your tax position more complicated. Wise for paying the ATO from overseas If you’re paying an ATO bill from another country, you may need to convert funds into AUD and allow extra time for banking cut-offs and international processing. A Wise account can help eligible users hold supported currencies and convert to AUD with transparent fees before you send a payment. Go to website No commitment required

Step 1: confirm what you need to pay and when Start by confirming that you actually owe money, which document it relates to, and when it is due. A common question is whether lodging and paying are the same step. They are usually separate. Amount due

Due date

PRN or payment reference number

Whether the notice is for income tax or PAYG instalments Australia’s tax year runs from 1 July to 30 June, and most people who lodge their own return need to do so by 31 October. If you still need help with the filing stage, Expatica’s Filing your income tax in Australia guide explains the wider process. Your Notice of Assessment or statement of account should show the amount due, payment information, and the due date. Do not assume the payment date is the same as the day you lodged, because payments can still take business days to appear on your ATO account.

Step 2: get your tax details and payment setup ready Before you start a payment, make sure you have the right reference, the right account access, and enough time. Your TFN, or tax file number, identifies you as a taxpayer, but it is not usually the number used to allocate a payment. If you are a sole trader or pay PAYG instalments, the payment type matters because different debts can use different payment references. Expatica’s freelance tax in Australia guide provides more context on instalments and self-employed tax rules. Your PRN from the correct notice or ATO online service

Access to myGov linked to the ATO or your bank app

Enough funds and enough room within any bank or card limit

Time for cut-off times, weekends, and public holidays Find your PRN and access ATO online services The ATO uses a PRN, or payment reference number, to help credit money to the correct account. Individuals and sole traders can usually find the relevant reference in ATO online services, on a notice, or on a payment slip. Use the PRN exactly as instructed. Avoid adding your TFN, name, invoice wording, or other notes to a payment reference field when the ATO instructs you to enter the PRN only, because extra information can delay allocation.

Step 3: choose how to pay the ATO in Australia If you already use Australian online banking, local ATO payment methods may be the simplest option. BPAY is familiar to customers of major Australian banks, while card payments or Australia Post can provide alternatives. If you are still setting up local banking, Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in Australia can help. Method Best for What you need Possible fee or limit What to verify BPAY People with an Australian bank account Biller code 75556, your PRN, and online or phone banking Your bank may set daily limits Check the payment date and allow enough processing time Online services Card users who want to pay through ATO online services or myGov PRN, card details, billing details, and any required security information Card fees can depend on the payment method Check the total charge before confirming Direct transfer People paying from an Australian account without BPAY The ATO’s current bank details and your PRN Bank cut-off times vary Check the ATO instructions and use the required reference Australia Post People who prefer an eligible in-person payment method A valid payment slip Payment-method limits may apply Check the current ATO options and that you have the correct slip International transfer People paying from abroad in AUD Current international payment details, the AUD amount, and the correct PRN Exchange and handling costs can affect the amount received Check timing and make sure the required AUD amount can reach the ATO Payment methods, card fees, banking limits, and processing times can change. Check the current ATO instructions and your bank or card provider before making a payment. Use BPAY if you already bank locally and want a familiar Australian payment flow.

Use ATO online services if an eligible card payment suits your situation.

Use Australia Post only if an eligible in-person payment method genuinely suits you better. Compare BPAY, online payment, bank transfer, and Australia Post For many residents, BPAY or another online payment method fits normal Australian banking habits. A common question is whether card payment is faster. In practice, the important point is not only how quickly you confirm the transaction but whether the payment reaches and appears on your ATO account in time. Payment costs and timing can differ by method. Bank cut-off times, weekends, public holidays, card charges, and processing windows can all affect the final result, so leaving payment until the last day can create unnecessary risk. Banking How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 Read more

Step 4: pay from overseas without avoidable delays If you need to pay income tax in Australia from another country, plan further ahead than you would for a local payment. Follow the ATO’s current overseas payment instructions carefully, including its requirements around Australian dollars, payment references, and bank details. For example, an expat who lodged through myTax while visiting family abroad might have enough money in their home account but still miss the Australian tax payment due date if the transfer uses the wrong currency, carries deductions along the way, or arrives after a weekend. Paying the ATO from overseas is therefore a timing and reference problem as well as a money-transfer problem. 1 Confirm the exact AUD amount due and the payment due date. 2 Copy the current international payment and SWIFT details from the official ATO instructions. 3 Enter the correct PRN in the payment reference field exactly as instructed. 4 Allow enough time for currency conversion, intermediary handling, bank cut-off times, weekends, and public holidays. 5 Keep proof of payment until the transaction appears on your ATO account. Money Management International money transfers in Australia Read more Use the correct international payment details and reference Before you send anything, compare the ATO’s current international transfer instructions with what your bank asks you to enter. Where the ATO instructs you to use only the PRN in the payment reference field, do not add extra wording that could make matching the payment more difficult. Check the bank identifier or SWIFT code, account details, account name, required currency, and payment reference before you confirm. Do not leave the transfer until the last day, because international and domestic processing times can delay when the payment becomes visible on your ATO account. Send the required payment in AUD where instructed by the ATO.

Use the current ATO payment details exactly.

Enter the correct PRN in the required reference field.

Keep your transfer receipt or other proof of payment. Use Wise when you need to convert and send AUD from another country If you hold money in another currency, a Wise account may be one option to compare for holding supported currencies and converting funds into AUD before an overseas payment. Wise is a money transfer provider, not a bank, and it does not change your tax liability, payment deadline, or the ATO’s official payment instructions. Always use the correct ATO payment details and PRN for the debt you are paying.