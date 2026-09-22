Getting paid by a foreign company in Australia

Living in Australia while being paid from abroad can raise practical questions about payment methods, exchange rates, fees, and tax. It can also be difficult to know which checks matter before the first payment arrives and which details your employer or client will need. Whether you are an employee, contractor, or freelancer, the way you get paid can affect the fees you face, the currency you receive, and the records you need to keep. Some foreign companies pay directly into an Australian bank account, while others use international transfers, payroll platforms, or multi-currency payment services. This guide explains the main ways to receive overseas income in Australia, what to check before setting up payments, how currency conversion can affect what you receive, and the key tax and record-keeping points to consider. If you have moved to Australia and are still sorting out opening a bank account in Australia, the key question is not just whether a foreign company can pay you, but whether the setup works smoothly in daily life, from the account details you share to the records you keep. This guide is for general information only and does not replace tax, legal, payroll, or migration advice. It covers the main ways to receive overseas pay, payment setup, fees and exchange rates, Australian tax basics, record keeping, and when a multi-currency account may give you more control.

Key takeaways Start by identifying your setup: Employee pay, contractor pay, and freelance invoices can follow different rules, documents, and tax steps.

Employee pay, contractor pay, and freelance invoices can follow different rules, documents, and tax steps. The payment route matters: A bank transfer, payroll platform, or local account details setup can change fees, timing, and the exchange rate you end up with.

A bank transfer, payroll platform, or local account details setup can change fees, timing, and the exchange rate you end up with. Check the Australian tax position: Foreign income may still need to be declared in Australia, particularly when you are an Australian resident for tax purposes.

Foreign income may still need to be declared in Australia, particularly when you are an Australian resident for tax purposes. Look beyond the visible fee: Exchange-rate margins, intermediary charges, or automatic conversion into AUD can affect the amount you finally receive.

Exchange-rate margins, intermediary charges, or automatic conversion into AUD can affect the amount you finally receive. Consider currency flexibility: A multi-currency account can help if you want to receive or hold supported foreign currencies before converting them, but features and fees vary by provider and route. Wise for receiving overseas pay in Australia If you’re paid from overseas, the real cost is often a mix of transfer fees and exchange-rate margins. A Wise account can let eligible users receive supported foreign currencies, hold balances, and convert to AUD when it suits them, with fees shown upfront. Open a Wise account No commitment required

What affects how you get paid There is no single setup for getting paid by a foreign company. The right route depends on your work status, how the payer sends money, and whether the payment is salary, contractor pay, or platform income. Employee, contractor or freelancer? This is the first distinction to get right, because it changes what happens next. In Australia, employee income, contractor income, and freelance business income are not handled in exactly the same way. If you are an employee, the company may pay you through payroll and may use a local entity, an employer of record, or an overseas payroll system. In some cases, Pay As You Go (PAYG) withholding may be handled through that setup before you are paid. If you are a contractor or freelancer, you will usually invoice for your work and take care of more of your own admin. That can include checking whether an Australian business number (ABN), goods and services tax (GST), or other local steps apply. A quick sense check helps: Employees are more likely to have their hours, tools, and daily work controlled by the company.

Contractors are more likely to work under their own business setup and carry some financial risk.

Freelancers often invoice several clients for separate projects or services. Having an ABN or sending invoices does not settle your status by itself. Fair Work and tax treatment can look at the real working relationship, not just the label on the contract. Salary, invoices and payroll setups Overseas pay can arrive in several ways. A foreign employer may run salary through payroll, a client may pay an invoice directly, or a platform may sit in the middle and process the payout. This affects who starts the payment, which details they need, and what references appear on the transfer. A payroll team may ask for bank-style receiving details and tax information, while a client paying an invoice may focus on currency, due date, and your invoice number. From the first payment, keep a record of the gross amount, any fees, the currency received, the exchange rate used, and any tax already withheld elsewhere. If something looks wrong later, those details make it much easier to work out whether the issue came from payroll, the payment route, or conversion.

Ways to get paid by a foreign company Most people in Australia receive international payments through a bank transfer, local account details, a payroll platform, or a wallet-style app. The best fit depends on how often you are paid, which currency the payer uses, and how much control you want over conversion. Method Best for Possible costs Currency flexibility What the payer usually needs SWIFT transfer One-off or less frequent international payments Transfer fees, intermediary fees, exchange-rate markup Low to medium Your name, bank name, SWIFT details, and account number Australian bank account Foreign company already set up to pay AUD Incoming bank charges or conversion costs Low Local AUD account details Local account details through a multi-currency setup Repeat payments in supported foreign currencies Receive-money fees may apply, plus conversion fees if you exchange later High Local receiving details for the supported currency Payroll platform or wallet Remote teams using a third-party payout system Platform fees, withdrawal fees, or conversion costs Medium Platform account details and identity checks This table is a practical comparison of the payment routes described in this guide. Provider fees, supported currencies, receiving methods, and conversion arrangements can vary. Bank transfers and SWIFT payments Many foreign companies will default to an international bank transfer. In practice, that usually means sending money either straight to your Australian account or through the SWIFT network. This route is familiar, but it can be less predictable than it first looks. A common question is why the amount received does not match the amount sent. The total cost may include an upfront fee, an exchange-rate margin, and sometimes intermediary bank charges along the way. If you use a major local bank such as CommBank, NAB, or Westpac, check in advance how international payments are received, whether the bank converts the money on arrival, and which fees can apply. Before the first payment is sent, ask the payer which currency they will send, whether they use SWIFT, and whether they can share a payment advice or transfer reference. Money Management International money transfers in Australia Read more Local account details and multi-currency accounts For repeat payments, local account details can remove some of the friction. Instead of asking a payer in the United States or Europe to send a full international wire, you may be able to give them local-style receiving details in their own currency where that route is supported. That helps most when the payer already uses domestic transfers and you do not want every payment converted into AUD the moment it arrives. It can be especially useful if you are paid in USD, EUR, or GBP while living in Australia and want to decide later whether to keep or convert the money. A multi-currency account such as Wise is one example of this setup. Wise is an international payment and account provider, not a bank. Where available, a Wise account can let eligible users receive supported currencies, hold balances, and convert when needed instead of converting immediately on arrival. This type of setup can suit repeat payments from abroad, regular freelance income, or anyone managing more than one currency at once. Before relying on a provider, check its current supported currencies, receiving details, verification requirements, and fees. Money Management Best multi-currency account in Australia Read more Payroll platforms and digital wallets Some foreign companies do not pay people directly from their own bank account. Instead, they use a payroll platform, contractor management tool, or digital wallet. That can be convenient for the payer, but the trade-off can fall on the recipient side. You may face withdrawal delays, platform charges, forced conversion into AUD, or limits on which currencies you can keep. Before you agree to this route, check when funds can move into an Australian account, whether conversion is forced, and whether the payment reference clearly shows salary, contractor income, or an invoice payment. Those details are easy to overlook at the start and difficult to untangle later.

How to set up payments without delays Once you know the likely payment route, the next step is setup. Many payment problems can be avoided by confirming the account details, currency, and supporting information before the payer sends the first transfer. Example of the payment details an overseas employer or client may ask for when sending money to Australia. The exact details required depend on the payment method and currency. Details your payer will usually ask for The exact list depends on whether you are being paid as an employee, contractor, or freelancer. Still, most foreign payers will ask for some version of the same core details. Use this checklist before the first payment: Full account holder name

Residential or business address

Local account details or international transfer details

SWIFT code, if relevant

Invoice number or payroll reference

Tax or business details, such as your tax file number (TFN) or Australian business number (ABN), if genuinely required for the setup Do not assume the payer’s payroll team understands Australian admin or your preferred currency. If you want to receive international payments in Australia without avoidable delays, confirm both the currency and the payment rail before they press send. Banking How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 Read more How to invoice and document payments If you invoice an overseas client from Australia, keep the invoice simple and complete. Include the service provided, invoice date, due date, currency, payment instructions, and any registration details that apply to your setup. If you invoice regularly, check whether you need an ABN, whether GST applies, and whether your records are good enough for tax time. The answer depends on how you work, not just on the fact that your client is overseas. Practical tip: If you have just moved to Australia, keep one folder with your contract, invoices, payment confirmations, and currency conversion records from day one. It can save time if a tax adviser later needs to confirm how and when the income was earned.

What to check in Australia before tax time Tax is the part that makes many people hesitate, but the key questions are your tax residency, the type of income, where the work is performed, and whether tax was already paid somewhere else. As noted above, this guide is general information, not tax advice. If your setup crosses several countries, a tax adviser can help you check the details before lodging. Tax residency, foreign income and tax treaties For many readers, the starting point is tax residency rather than citizenship or visa status alone. Australian residents for tax purposes generally need to consider foreign and worldwide income, while different rules can apply to foreign residents and some temporary residents. A practical order is: 1 Work out your Australian tax residency first. 2 Check whether the income was already taxed or had tax withheld overseas. 3 Check whether a tax treaty or foreign income tax offset may affect double taxation. 4 Convert reportable foreign amounts into AUD using the appropriate Australian tax reporting method. Temporary residents can be treated differently for some foreign income, which is why a blanket answer from a forum often misses the point. If you need more local background, Expatica’s guide to the tax system in Australia is a helpful starting point before you go deeper into ATO guidance. Taxes The tax system in Australia: A complete guide for expats Read more Practical tip: If you became resident in Australia part-way through the year, keep dated evidence of your move, first workdays, and first overseas payments. That timeline can help when working out what belongs in your return. Local registration, GST and record keeping If you invoice as an independent business, you may need to check whether an ABN, GST registration, or another local process applies. The Australian Business Register states that an employee is not entitled to an ABN for employee activity alone. That is different from working as a genuine independent contractor or sole trader. If you are unsure, review your position carefully rather than copying what another freelancer does. Keep a basic record set from the start: Signed contract or written scope of work

Invoices issued

Payment confirmations

Foreign tax statements or withholding records

Exchange-rate records used for AUD reporting For large or unusual payments, banks and other reporting entities may also ask for additional identification or source-of-funds information as part of their compliance checks. If your work is becoming regular or business-like, Expatica’s guide to freelance tax in Australia can help you frame the next questions to ask your adviser.

How to reduce fees and exchange-rate loss The headline fee is only one part of the cost. When you get paid by an overseas employer or client, the amount you finally keep can also be affected by the exchange rate and whether the money is converted into AUD before you have any choice. If you invoice in AUD, the payer generally needs to deliver a fixed AUD amount. If you invoice in USD, EUR, or another foreign currency, the AUD value you ultimately receive can change depending on when and how the money is converted. That does not make one choice automatically better. If your rent and bills are in Australia, invoicing in AUD may give you more certainty. If you want to hold part of your pay in the original currency, receiving it first and converting later may give you more control. A simple comparison is often enough. One provider may show a low transfer fee but use a less favourable exchange rate, while another may let the money arrive in the original currency so you can decide when to convert. Compare the sender cost, recipient amount, exchange rate, and any receiving or intermediary charges for the same payment.

When a multi-currency account can make things easier A multi-currency account is most useful when your problem is not just getting paid, but managing what happens next. That often applies if you receive repeat overseas payments, work with more than one currency, or want to decide when to convert into AUD. The Wise account is one example. Subject to route and feature availability in Australia, it may help eligible users receive supported currencies, hold multiple balances, and convert when needed. A standard Australian account may still be enough if you are paid only in AUD, get paid infrequently, or want everything converted on arrival. A multi-currency setup becomes more relevant when you are paid in USD while living in Australia, invoice overseas clients regularly, or want more control over currency conversion. Before the next payment cycle, compare your current receiving route with the alternatives available to you, including fees, conversion, timing, verification requirements, and the exact details your payer must use.