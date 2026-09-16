Best travel money cards in Australia in 2026

Key takeaways Wise card: Built for multi-country trips and transparent FX. Wise uses the mid-market rate when conversion is needed and shows a conversion fee; ATM withdrawals have no Wise fee up to 400 AUD a month, then 2.69% applies to the amount above that allowance. Independent ATM operator fees may still apply.

Built for multi-country trips and transparent FX. Wise uses the mid-market rate when conversion is needed and shows a conversion fee; ATM withdrawals have no Wise fee up to 400 AUD a month, then 2.69% applies to the amount above that allowance. Independent ATM operator fees may still apply. CommBank Travel Money Card: A branch-backed prepaid option that can hold up to 16 currencies. CommBank applies its retail foreign exchange rate when you load foreign currency, and overseas ATM withdrawals cost 3.50 AUD plus any operator fee.

A branch-backed prepaid option that can hold up to 16 currencies. CommBank applies its retail foreign exchange rate when you load foreign currency, and overseas ATM withdrawals cost 3.50 AUD plus any operator fee. Travelex Money Card: A classic prepaid budgeting option that can hold up to 10 currencies. Travelex does not charge its own international ATM withdrawal fee, but operator fees can apply, and inactivity and top-up rules are worth checking.

A classic prepaid budgeting option that can hold up to 10 currencies. Travelex does not charge its own international ATM withdrawal fee, but operator fees can apply, and inactivity and top-up rules are worth checking. Australia Post Travel Platinum Mastercard: A familiar prepaid option with Post Office and app access. International ATM fees vary by wallet currency, and zero conversion-fee wording applies when you load and spend in the same currency rather than every possible transaction. Wise for managing travel spending from Australia If you want a travel card where the exchange cost is clear, Wise combines a multi-currency account with a linked card for eligible purchases and ATM withdrawals. You can hold funds in multiple currencies, convert when needed, and track spending in the app while abroad. Always check current Australian fees, card availability, and ATM limits before you travel. Open a Wise account No commitment required We shortlisted these cards using transparent criteria: fee visibility, exchange-rate approach, ATM access, supported currencies, app controls, and how practical each card feels for Australian travellers. Fees and features were checked on July 2026 from official provider pages, and this is general information only, not personal financial advice. Always check current pricing, the PDS, TMD, and eligibility before applying.

1. Wise card The Wise card is built for people who spend in more than one currency and want to see exchange costs clearly before they convert. For Australia-based travellers taking a multi-country trip, that makes it a flexible option to compare with more traditional prepaid travel cards. In practice, the card behaves differently depending on what you already hold. If you already have the spend currency in your Wise balance, the card uses that balance first. If you do not, Wise converts from another available balance using the mid-market rate and a stated conversion fee, which can make the conversion cost easier to identify than with cards that build the margin into the exchange rate. The Wise app lets eligible customers manage their card, including freezing it directly from the card controls. That matters because a low headline card fee does not tell you much on its own. The real question is whether you can see the exchange cost before you spend, whether you want to convert in advance, and whether the app makes it easy to freeze, unfreeze, or manage the card while travelling. One-time physical card fee: see the current Wise AU pricing page.

40++ supported currencies for holding and spending.

ATM use with no Wise fee up to 400 AUD a month, then 2.69% on the amount above that allowance; additional charges may apply from independent ATM networks.

Digital card, instant freeze or unfreeze, spending alerts, and in-app controls. If you want a multi-currency card option with clear pricing and strong app control, these features are worth comparing with the prepaid alternatives below. Fees, currencies and app controls Wise charges a one-time card fee rather than a monthly subscription on the standard personal card. When you spend in a currency you already hold, there is no extra conversion step. When you spend in a currency you do not hold, Wise converts at the mid-market rate and applies a stated fee, which helps you see the conversion cost directly. Supported currencies matter because the card is most useful when your trip crosses borders. If you are heading to Japan and still hold AUD, you can either convert some funds to JPY in advance or leave the money in AUD and let Wise convert when you pay. The choice depends on whether you prefer budgeting certainty or more flexibility. One-time card fee, with no monthly plan fee on the standard personal card.

40++ currencies supported for holding and spending.

Digital card for online and wallet use.

In-app balance management, card controls, and instant notifications.

Check the latest fees and limits on the official AU pricing page before you travel. Who it may suit and trade-offs The Wise card may suit frequent travellers, expats visiting home, and anyone planning a multi-stop trip where preloading one currency is not enough. It can also work for people who prefer to manage balances and card controls in an app and want to see the conversion cost before they pay. The trade-off is that it is less attractive for heavy cash use once you move beyond the monthly ATM allowance, and it will not suit everyone who wants in-person support. If you prefer a branch counter or a more traditional prepaid setup, CommBank or Australia Post may feel more familiar. Check the latest ATM rules, delivery times to Australia, and card availability on the official Wise pages before applying. Money Management How to use the Wise card in Australia Read more

2. CommBank Travel Money Card CommBank Travel Money Card is a more traditional prepaid travel card, and that familiarity matters for some travellers. If you already bank with CommBank and want branch help, app access, and a recognisable major local bank brand, this card may feel easier to organise than a fully digital alternative. Its main selling point is exchange-rate certainty. You load supported currencies in advance, and if that local currency is already on the card, your travel budget does not move with later market changes. The trade-off is that CommBank sets its own retail exchange rate when you load currencies, so the total cost can still be higher than the headline card fees suggest. Prepaid Visa travel card with branch and app access.

Up to 16 currencies can be loaded.

0 AUD card issue fee and 0 AUD reload fee.

3.50 AUD overseas ATM withdrawal fee, plus operator charges. Fees and features were checked on 9 July 2026 from the official CommBank Travel Money Card page. Fees, currencies and branch support CommBank says the card has no international transaction fees and no card issue fee, which makes the offer look straightforward. But the exchange rate is set when you load or reload foreign currency, and that retail rate is part of the real cost. The card supports 16 currencies, and existing CommBank customers may find the branch and app journey convenient. Still, zero foreign transaction fees do not automatically mean the lowest overall trip cost. 16 supported currencies.

0 AUD card issue fee.

0 AUD reload fee.

3.50 AUD per overseas ATM withdrawal, plus any local ATM operator fee. Confirm the current fees, exchange rates, PDS, and TMD on the official CommBank product pages before deciding. Who it may suit and trade-offs This card may suit travellers who want a familiar major local bank, plan to preload a holiday budget, or like the idea of branch-backed support before departure. It can also work as a separate pot for travel spending. The trade-off is flexibility. CommBank applies its retail foreign exchange rate when you load or reload foreign currency, so compare that rate alongside the card’s headline fees when assessing the overall cost. Banking Best credit cards in Australia: complete guide 2026 Read more

3. Travelex Money Card Travelex Money Card represents the classic prepaid travel card model that many Australians still search for. Its appeal is simple: preload travel funds, lock in currencies ahead of time, and keep your holiday money separate from your everyday banking. That structure may help with budgeting, but it also means you need to pay attention to smaller fees and operational rules. Zero commission or zero currency conversion wording does not necessarily make the card cheaper overall, because the spend rate, inactivity fees, and some top-up methods can still affect the final cost of a trip. Prepaid Mastercard travel card.

Up to 10 currencies can be loaded.

No Travelex international ATM fee; operator fees may still apply.

App features include card lock, balance checks, and top-ups. Fees and features were checked on 9 July 2026 from the official Travelex Money Card page. Fees, loaded currencies and travel support Travelex positions the card around loaded currencies, app management, and fee-free international ATM withdrawals from its side. That may be attractive if you want to preload and avoid linking travel spend to your everyday account. It also offers emergency cash support and replacement features, which some travellers value. The important friction points sit in the small print. Inactivity fees can apply after a period of no use, and some load methods can cost more than expected. Review the PDS and fee schedule carefully before loading large amounts. Up to 10 loaded currencies.

No initial card purchase fee online.

No Travelex international ATM fee.

4 AUD monthly inactivity fee after 12 months of no use. Who it may suit and trade-offs Travelex may suit budget-focused travellers who want a classic prepaid travel money card and prefer to separate holiday funds from their main banking. It can also suit people who like to preload before departure and keep spending tightly ring-fenced. The drawback is flexibility. Frequent travellers, or anyone who cares deeply about exchange-rate transparency, may find a multi-currency debit card easier to manage day to day.