How to invest in Australian government bonds

Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- Step 1: Understand how Australian government bonds work
- Step 2: Choose a licensed broker and get your account ready
- Step 3: Compare available bonds before you buy
- Step 4: Place your order and avoid common buying mistakes
- Step 5: Plan for income, tax, and selling before maturity
- Step 6: Fund your investment from overseas if needed
Key takeaways
Here are the main points to know before you start.
- What are eAGBs? Exchange-traded Australian Government Bonds are retail-friendly government bonds you can buy on the ASX through a licensed broker — most retail investors don’t buy government bonds directly from the government.
- What types can you buy? eTBs pay fixed coupons, while eTIBs link payments and the capital value to inflation — this is the main product choice you make before investing.
- What is the minimum investment? Usually one unit with a $100 face value, but the market price can be higher or lower — your total cost depends on the live price plus brokerage.
- Can you sell before maturity? Yes, you can generally sell on the ASX via your broker — but you may sell for more or less than face value, so you can make a gain or a loss.
- What should you check before buying? Use a licensed broker and confirm live prices and yields, ex-interest dates, fees, tax treatment, and scam risks on official sources — timing and costs can affect both your first coupon and overall return.
Step 1: Understand how Australian government bonds work
Retail investors usually buy exchange-traded Australian Government Bonds on the ASX, not directly from the government. That means you need to understand fixed payments, inflation-linked payments, maturity, market price, and yield before you choose a bond.
Exchange-traded Treasury Bonds and exchange-traded Treasury Indexed Bonds
Exchange-traded Treasury Bonds, or eTBs, are the simpler option for many beginners. They pay a fixed coupon on set dates and return face value at maturity, assuming you hold the bond to the end.
Exchange-traded Treasury Indexed Bonds, or eTIBs, work differently. Their capital value and coupon payments move with inflation, so they are designed to help protect purchasing power when prices rise in Australia.
In practical terms, fixed income means you know the coupon rate from the start, while inflation-linked income means the payment amount can change because the bond’s indexed value changes. If predictability matters most, eTBs are usually easier to follow. If inflation protection is the priority, eTIBs are the type to study more closely.
|Bond type
|How payments work
|Inflation link
|Common use case
|eTB
|Fixed coupon, usually paid every six months
|No
|Predictable income and easier planning
|eTIB
|Fixed rate applied to an inflation-adjusted value
|Yes
|Protecting spending power over time
|Both
|Traded on the ASX through a broker
|Depends on the bond type
|Retail access to Australian government debt
Payment frequency and indexed values depend on the individual bond. Check the official eAGB information for the bond you are considering.
What returns, risks, and minimum investment mean in practice
The official minimum is usually one unit, with a $100 face value, but face value and market price are not the same. If a bond trades above $100, you will pay more than face value to buy it. If it trades below $100, you may pay less.
A government bond is generally lower risk than many other investments, but it is not risk-free in every circumstance. Prices move when interest rates change, inflation can reduce the real value of fixed payments, and selling before maturity can mean receiving more or less than face value.
Before you compare returns:
- Check the live market price, not just the $100 face value.
- Separate the coupon from the yield to maturity.
- Decide whether you expect to hold to maturity or might sell early.
- Remember that a lower-risk asset can still fall in market value.
Step 2: Choose a licensed broker and get your account ready
You buy exchange-traded Australian Government Bonds through a licensed broker, and your holding is usually recorded in a CHESS-sponsored setup. The key question is not which brand is most familiar, but which broker gives you the market access, cost clarity, and account setup you need.
Compare broker access, CHESS support, and costs
Start with four checks. First, confirm that the broker lets you buy ASX-listed government bonds, not just shares or funds. Second, find out how your holdings are recorded, whether through CHESS sponsorship or another custody model. Third, review the brokerage, platform, and settlement fees. Fourth, check how you fund the account and receive payments.
The ASX publishes a list of full-service and online brokers, which is a sensible place to start. Some readers also compare international brokers such as Interactive Brokers, but what matters is whether the provider currently offers ASX exchange-traded Treasury Bonds, clear pricing, suitable account eligibility, and a setup you understand.
|What to compare
|Why it matters
|How to verify
|Beginner signal
|ASX bond access
|Not every broker offers every product
|Check the broker product page and ASX broker resources
|You can find eAGBs in the trading list
|CHESS support or custody model
|This affects how holdings are recorded
|Read the account terms
|You understand where the bond is held
|Brokerage and platform fees
|Small costs matter on small trades
|Use the live fee schedule
|You know the total cost before trading
|Funding options
|Delays often start here
|Check bank transfer and AUD funding methods
|You can move money in without guesswork
Broker access, custody arrangements, eligibility, and fees can change. Verify them directly with the provider before opening or funding an account.
What documents and account details you may need
Most brokers will ask for identity documents, tax residency information, and linked payment details before you can place a first order. If you are new to the country, set this up early rather than assuming you can resolve it after choosing a bond.
Having an Australian dollar account can also make settlement and incoming payments easier.
Set up your AUD funding before you choose a bond
If you’re opening a brokerage account and you’re still sorting out how to hold and move Australian dollars, a Wise account can help you get the basics in place before you invest. You can hold and convert money into AUD and send AUD to an Australian bank account using fees shown upfront, which can make it easier to fund your broker once you’re ready to buy.
Step 3: Compare available bonds before you buy
The issuer may be the Australian Government, but you still need to compare the individual bond line. In practice, that means looking at maturity, coupon timing, inflation linkage, current market price, and the yield shown by your broker or market tools before placing an order.
How to read ASX codes, coupon dates, maturity, and yield to maturity
The official available eAGBs list gives you the bond’s ASX code, coupon rate, maturity date, and payment dates. The ASX bond prices page adds delayed market prices and the next ex-date, which helps you see what you would actually be buying. Prices on that ASX page were delayed by at least 20 minutes when checked on 21 July 2026, so verify the live quote in your broker before trading.
As a worked example, the ASX prices page showed GSBG27 with a 4.75% coupon, maturity in April 2027, a last trade of 101.420, and a next ex-date of 12 October 2026 when checked on 21 July 2026. The last-trade price was above the bond’s $100 face value, but ASX market prices include accrued interest. Check the live yield and accrued-interest information shown by your broker rather than inferring yield to maturity from the displayed price alone.
Coupon and yield are not the same. The coupon is the fixed rate written into the bond. Yield to maturity is the return implied by the price you pay today and the cash flows you receive if you hold the bond to maturity. The RBA’s bond explainer shows why bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.
When fixed-rate eTBs may suit you versus inflation-linked eTIBs
Official Australian Government Bonds guidance states that both eTIB interest payments and the capital value payable at maturity are adjusted with changes in the Consumer Price Index. This is the key structural difference to consider when comparing eTIBs with fixed-rate eTBs.
Think about the job the bond is doing for you, not just its label:
- Consider eTBs when you want simpler cash-flow planning and easier comparison of coupon dates.
- Study eTIBs when protecting spending power matters more than having a fixed payment amount.
- Be careful with long maturities if you may need to sell early, because price movements can be larger.
If your first goal is better day-to-day budgeting before you invest, Expatica’s guide on saving money in Australia may help you work out where bonds fit.
Step 4: Place your order and avoid common buying mistakes
Buying eAGBs feels similar to buying shares on the ASX, but the timing details matter more than many beginners expect. The trade is not fully complete when you click buy, and coupon entitlement and settlement timing may still affect the outcome.
How settlement, record dates, and ex-interest periods work
ASX guidance says settlement for exchange-traded Australian Government Bonds usually takes place two settlement business days after the trade, often called T+2. The trade date and legal settlement date are therefore not the same, which matters around coupon dates.
For coupon entitlement, the key dates are the record date and the ex-interest period. ASX says investors holding the bond at the close of business on the record date are entitled to the next coupon payment, and the record date is eight calendar days before the payment date. If your trade settles during the ex-interest period, you are generally not entitled to that next coupon.
What to do in practice:
- Check the next ex-date before placing an order.
- Work out whether your trade will settle before the record date.
- Do not assume that buying just before a coupon date guarantees that coupon.
Common mistakes and how to verify prices, fees, and entitlements
Most beginner mistakes come from mixing up headline numbers. Coupon is not yield, face value is not always the purchase price, and the next payment date does not by itself tell you whether you will receive the next coupon.
To avoid expensive confusion:
- Do not confuse the coupon rate with yield to maturity.
- Do not assume that $100 face value is today’s buy price.
- Do not ignore brokerage or account fees.
- Do not buy near an ex-interest date without checking entitlement.
- Do not rely on stale screenshots or old prices.
Be cautious of unsolicited Australian Government Bond offers, guaranteed high returns, or requests for personal details. Australian Treasury Bonds are issued by the Australian Government and traded through authorised platforms, and the government does not contact investors directly with bond investment offers.
Step 5: Plan for income, tax, and selling before maturity
Buying the bond is only part of the process. You also need to know how payments arrive, what happens at maturity, and which tax questions need checking before the investment works smoothly for you.
How coupon payments, maturity repayment, and direct deposit work
For eTBs, coupon payments are usually made every six months. For eTIBs, payments are usually quarterly, and the amount can move because the indexed value changes with inflation. If you hold the bond to maturity, the maturity payment is paid through the registered payment setup.
Official guidance states that, from 1 December 2026, interest and maturity payments for eAGBs will only be made by direct deposit into an Australian dollar bank account for all investors, regardless of residency or jurisdiction. If you need a refresher on moving money into Australia or keeping local payment details ready, Expatica’s guide to international money transfers in Australia may help.
Make sure you can receive bond payments in AUD
Because coupon and maturity payments for eAGBs are paid by direct deposit into an Australian dollar bank account (including the updated requirement noted in this guide), it’s worth getting your AUD payment setup sorted well before your first payment date. A Wise account can help you hold AUD and manage conversions when you need to move money between currencies later, with transparent pricing, which can be especially helpful if you’re an expat managing income and savings across countries.
Before your first payment, check:
Your payment instructions are correct.
Your linked account is in Australian dollars.
Your broker and registry details match.
The latest official payment guidance is still current.
What to check on tax and non-resident rules
Tax treatment varies. Official guidance says interest or capital gains may be taxable, depending on your circumstances.
TFN details matter for residents: the official tax considerations page says Australian resident investors who do not provide a TFN or ABN may have tax deducted from interest payments.
Non-resident withholding tax and treaty rules can vary, and individual circumstances differ widely. This article is not tax advice. If you are non-resident, dual resident, or moving countries, confirm the position with official sources or a tax adviser before investing.
Step 6: Fund your investment from overseas if needed
Many expats won’t be funding a bond purchase entirely from within Australia. If your money is currently in another currency, you’ll typically need a simple way to convert it to AUD and get it into the Australian bank account you use for brokerage funding and settlements before you can place a trade.
When a Wise account can help with AUD conversion and transfers
If you need a straightforward tool for managing currency conversion and moving money across borders, Expatica’s Wise review in Australia explains how the service works. A Wise account lets you hold multiple currencies, convert to AUD when you’re ready, and send AUD to an Australian bank account with fees shown upfront, which can be useful when you’re topping up your investment funding from overseas. Always check your broker’s accepted deposit methods before you send money, and keep the roles clear: Wise helps with converting and transferring money, but it isn’t a broker and you can’t buy Australian government bonds directly through Wise. If you’re still comparing options, Expatica’s guide to the best multi-currency account in Australia can also help you decide what fits your situation.
Funding your investment from overseas? Convert to AUD with upfront fees
If you’re sending money to Australia to fund a brokerage account, the key steps are usually converting into AUD and getting the funds into the right Australian account in time to trade and settle. A Wise account lets you hold and convert multiple currencies and send AUD to an Australian bank account with fees shown upfront, which can reduce friction when you’re moving money across borders.
Where Interactive Brokers may fit as a neutral broker example
Interactive Brokers is one example of a broker readers may compare, particularly when reviewing international platform options alongside local brokers. It should not be treated as the default choice for everyone.
Before choosing a broker, verify:
- Current access to ASX exchange-traded Treasury Bonds.
- Live commissions and other trading costs.
- Account eligibility, custody model, and funding rules.
Conclusion
Australian government bonds can offer a comparatively lower-risk way to hold AUD assets, but choosing an eAGB requires more than checking the coupon. Compare eTBs and eTIBs, review the live price and yield, understand settlement and ex-interest timing, and confirm how payments and tax rules apply to you. Use a licensed broker and verify current market, fee, and payment information before placing an order. If you are funding the investment from abroad, keep currency conversion and broker funding separate from the investment decision itself.
FAQ
Investing in Australian government bonds
What is the minimum amount to invest in Australian government bonds?
Exchange-traded Australian Government Bonds can usually be bought from one unit, with a $100 face value. The live market price can be above or below $100, and brokerage still affects your total cost.
Can foreigners or non-residents buy Australian government bonds?
Access may be possible, but the route depends on your broker, residency status, and the rules that apply in your jurisdiction. Check official investor and tax information before proceeding.
Are Australian government bonds safe?
They are generally viewed as lower risk because they are backed by the Australian Government. Lower risk does not mean risk-free, particularly if you sell before maturity or inflation reduces the real value of fixed payments.
How often do Australian government bonds pay interest?
It depends on the bond type and schedule. eTBs usually pay every six months, while eTIBs usually pay quarterly. Entitlement also depends on record dates and ex-interest timing.
What is the difference between eTBs and eTIBs?
eTBs pay fixed coupon interest, while eTIBs are linked to inflation and can help protect purchasing power. Compare the payment structure and maturity of the individual bond before buying.
Can you sell Australian government bonds before maturity?
Yes, exchange-traded bonds can generally be sold on the ASX through your broker before maturity. The price may be higher or lower than face value, depending on market yields, liquidity, and timing.
Do you pay tax on Australian government bond income in Australia?
Tax treatment depends on your circumstances, residency, and the type of payment involved. Check official tax guidance and seek professional advice if you need a position tailored to your situation.
Sources
- Australian Government Bonds: retail access, broker requirements, minimum units, and general investor information, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Australian Government Bonds: available eTB and eTIB lines, coupon rates, maturity dates, and payment dates, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Australian Government Bonds: direct-deposit requirements applying from 1 December 2026, checked on 21 July 2026.
- Australian Government Bonds: CPI-linked adjustments to eTIB interest payments and capital value, checked on 21 July 2026.
- ASX: CHESS, settlement, record dates, and ex-interest mechanics, checked on 6 July 2026.
- ASX: delayed bond prices, next ex-dates, and the dated GSBG27 example, checked on 21 July 2026
- Australian Government Bonds: TFN, ABN, and general tax considerations, checked on 6 July 2026.
- ASIC Moneysmart: bond risks, coupons, and scam awareness, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Reserve Bank of Australia: the relationship between bond prices and yields, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Interactive Brokers Australia: ASX Exchange Traded Treasury Bond access and published commissions, checked on 21 July 2026.
- Wise Australia: Wise account features relevant to holding AUD and moving money across borders, checked on 6 July 2026.