How to invest in Australian government bonds

Key takeaways Here are the main points to know before you start. What are eAGBs? Exchange-traded Australian Government Bonds are retail-friendly government bonds you can buy on the ASX through a licensed broker — most retail investors don’t buy government bonds directly from the government.

What types can you buy? eTBs pay fixed coupons, while eTIBs link payments and the capital value to inflation — this is the main product choice you make before investing.

What is the minimum investment? Usually one unit with a $100 face value, but the market price can be higher or lower — your total cost depends on the live price plus brokerage.

Can you sell before maturity? Yes, you can generally sell on the ASX via your broker — but you may sell for more or less than face value, so you can make a gain or a loss.

What should you check before buying? Use a licensed broker and confirm live prices and yields, ex-interest dates, fees, tax treatment, and scam risks on official sources — timing and costs can affect both your first coupon and overall return.

Step 1: Understand how Australian government bonds work Retail investors usually buy exchange-traded Australian Government Bonds on the ASX, not directly from the government. That means you need to understand fixed payments, inflation-linked payments, maturity, market price, and yield before you choose a bond. Exchange-traded Treasury Bonds and exchange-traded Treasury Indexed Bonds Exchange-traded Treasury Bonds, or eTBs, are the simpler option for many beginners. They pay a fixed coupon on set dates and return face value at maturity, assuming you hold the bond to the end. Exchange-traded Treasury Indexed Bonds, or eTIBs, work differently. Their capital value and coupon payments move with inflation, so they are designed to help protect purchasing power when prices rise in Australia. In practical terms, fixed income means you know the coupon rate from the start, while inflation-linked income means the payment amount can change because the bond’s indexed value changes. If predictability matters most, eTBs are usually easier to follow. If inflation protection is the priority, eTIBs are the type to study more closely. Bond type How payments work Inflation link Common use case eTB Fixed coupon, usually paid every six months No Predictable income and easier planning eTIB Fixed rate applied to an inflation-adjusted value Yes Protecting spending power over time Both Traded on the ASX through a broker Depends on the bond type Retail access to Australian government debt Payment frequency and indexed values depend on the individual bond. Check the official eAGB information for the bond you are considering. What returns, risks, and minimum investment mean in practice The official minimum is usually one unit, with a $100 face value, but face value and market price are not the same. If a bond trades above $100, you will pay more than face value to buy it. If it trades below $100, you may pay less. A government bond is generally lower risk than many other investments, but it is not risk-free in every circumstance. Prices move when interest rates change, inflation can reduce the real value of fixed payments, and selling before maturity can mean receiving more or less than face value. Before you compare returns: Check the live market price, not just the $100 face value.

Separate the coupon from the yield to maturity.

Decide whether you expect to hold to maturity or might sell early.

Remember that a lower-risk asset can still fall in market value.

Step 2: Choose a licensed broker and get your account ready You buy exchange-traded Australian Government Bonds through a licensed broker, and your holding is usually recorded in a CHESS-sponsored setup. The key question is not which brand is most familiar, but which broker gives you the market access, cost clarity, and account setup you need. Compare broker access, CHESS support, and costs Start with four checks. First, confirm that the broker lets you buy ASX-listed government bonds, not just shares or funds. Second, find out how your holdings are recorded, whether through CHESS sponsorship or another custody model. Third, review the brokerage, platform, and settlement fees. Fourth, check how you fund the account and receive payments. The ASX publishes a list of full-service and online brokers, which is a sensible place to start. Some readers also compare international brokers such as Interactive Brokers, but what matters is whether the provider currently offers ASX exchange-traded Treasury Bonds, clear pricing, suitable account eligibility, and a setup you understand. What to compare Why it matters How to verify Beginner signal ASX bond access Not every broker offers every product Check the broker product page and ASX broker resources You can find eAGBs in the trading list CHESS support or custody model This affects how holdings are recorded Read the account terms You understand where the bond is held Brokerage and platform fees Small costs matter on small trades Use the live fee schedule You know the total cost before trading Funding options Delays often start here Check bank transfer and AUD funding methods You can move money in without guesswork Broker access, custody arrangements, eligibility, and fees can change. Verify them directly with the provider before opening or funding an account. What documents and account details you may need Most brokers will ask for identity documents, tax residency information, and linked payment details before you can place a first order. If you are new to the country, set this up early rather than assuming you can resolve it after choosing a bond. Having an Australian dollar account can also make settlement and incoming payments easier. Set up your AUD funding before you choose a bond If you’re opening a brokerage account and you’re still sorting out how to hold and move Australian dollars, a Wise account can help you get the basics in place before you invest. You can hold and convert money into AUD and send AUD to an Australian bank account using fees shown upfront, which can make it easier to fund your broker once you’re ready to buy. Open a Wise account

Step 3: Compare available bonds before you buy The issuer may be the Australian Government, but you still need to compare the individual bond line. In practice, that means looking at maturity, coupon timing, inflation linkage, current market price, and the yield shown by your broker or market tools before placing an order. The official available eAGBs list gives you the bond’s ASX code, coupon rate, maturity date, and payment dates. The ASX bond prices page adds delayed market prices and the next ex-date, which helps you see what you would actually be buying. Prices on that ASX page were delayed by at least 20 minutes when checked on 21 July 2026, so verify the live quote in your broker before trading. As a worked example, the ASX prices page showed GSBG27 with a 4.75% coupon, maturity in April 2027, a last trade of 101.420, and a next ex-date of 12 October 2026 when checked on 21 July 2026. The last-trade price was above the bond’s $100 face value, but ASX market prices include accrued interest. Check the live yield and accrued-interest information shown by your broker rather than inferring yield to maturity from the displayed price alone. ASX pricing information for the GSBG27 Australian Government Bond, checked on 21 July 2026. Prices are delayed by at least 20 minutes. Coupon and yield are not the same. The coupon is the fixed rate written into the bond. Yield to maturity is the return implied by the price you pay today and the cash flows you receive if you hold the bond to maturity. The RBA’s bond explainer shows why bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. When fixed-rate eTBs may suit you versus inflation-linked eTIBs Official Australian Government Bonds guidance states that both eTIB interest payments and the capital value payable at maturity are adjusted with changes in the Consumer Price Index. This is the key structural difference to consider when comparing eTIBs with fixed-rate eTBs. Think about the job the bond is doing for you, not just its label: Consider eTBs when you want simpler cash-flow planning and easier comparison of coupon dates.

Study eTIBs when protecting spending power matters more than having a fixed payment amount.

Be careful with long maturities if you may need to sell early, because price movements can be larger. If your first goal is better day-to-day budgeting before you invest, Expatica’s guide on saving money in Australia may help you work out where bonds fit. Money Management How to save money in Australia as an expat Read more

Step 4: Place your order and avoid common buying mistakes Buying eAGBs feels similar to buying shares on the ASX, but the timing details matter more than many beginners expect. The trade is not fully complete when you click buy, and coupon entitlement and settlement timing may still affect the outcome. ASX guidance says settlement for exchange-traded Australian Government Bonds usually takes place two settlement business days after the trade, often called T+2. The trade date and legal settlement date are therefore not the same, which matters around coupon dates. For coupon entitlement, the key dates are the record date and the ex-interest period. ASX says investors holding the bond at the close of business on the record date are entitled to the next coupon payment, and the record date is eight calendar days before the payment date. If your trade settles during the ex-interest period, you are generally not entitled to that next coupon. What to do in practice: Check the next ex-date before placing an order.

Work out whether your trade will settle before the record date.

Do not assume that buying just before a coupon date guarantees that coupon. Common mistakes and how to verify prices, fees, and entitlements Most beginner mistakes come from mixing up headline numbers. Coupon is not yield, face value is not always the purchase price, and the next payment date does not by itself tell you whether you will receive the next coupon. To avoid expensive confusion: Do not confuse the coupon rate with yield to maturity.

Do not assume that $100 face value is today’s buy price.

Do not ignore brokerage or account fees.

Do not buy near an ex-interest date without checking entitlement.

Do not rely on stale screenshots or old prices. Be cautious of unsolicited Australian Government Bond offers, guaranteed high returns, or requests for personal details. Australian Treasury Bonds are issued by the Australian Government and traded through authorised platforms, and the government does not contact investors directly with bond investment offers.

Step 5: Plan for income, tax, and selling before maturity Buying the bond is only part of the process. You also need to know how payments arrive, what happens at maturity, and which tax questions need checking before the investment works smoothly for you. How coupon payments, maturity repayment, and direct deposit work For eTBs, coupon payments are usually made every six months. For eTIBs, payments are usually quarterly, and the amount can move because the indexed value changes with inflation. If you hold the bond to maturity, the maturity payment is paid through the registered payment setup. Official guidance states that, from 1 December 2026, interest and maturity payments for eAGBs will only be made by direct deposit into an Australian dollar bank account for all investors, regardless of residency or jurisdiction. If you need a refresher on moving money into Australia or keeping local payment details ready, Expatica’s guide to international money transfers in Australia may help. Make sure you can receive bond payments in AUD Because coupon and maturity payments for eAGBs are paid by direct deposit into an Australian dollar bank account (including the updated requirement noted in this guide), it’s worth getting your AUD payment setup sorted well before your first payment date. A Wise account can help you hold AUD and manage conversions when you need to move money between currencies later, with transparent pricing, which can be especially helpful if you’re an expat managing income and savings across countries. See how Wise works for AUD Before your first payment, check: 1 Your payment instructions are correct. 2 Your linked account is in Australian dollars. 3 Your broker and registry details match. 4 The latest official payment guidance is still current. What to check on tax and non-resident rules Tax treatment varies. Official guidance says interest or capital gains may be taxable, depending on your circumstances. TFN details matter for residents: the official tax considerations page says Australian resident investors who do not provide a TFN or ABN may have tax deducted from interest payments. Non-resident withholding tax and treaty rules can vary, and individual circumstances differ widely. This article is not tax advice. If you are non-resident, dual resident, or moving countries, confirm the position with official sources or a tax adviser before investing.