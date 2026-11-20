How to move money between Australia and Hong Kong Wise, a specialist online provider rather than a bank can handle each part of a transfer between Hong Kong dollars (HKD) and Australian dollars (AUD). You can send AUD from Australia to a Hong Kong bank account in HKD, or to an FPS ID. An FPS ID is a 7 or 9 digit number, an email address, or a mobile number linked to a Hong Kong bank account, and FPS is Hong Kong’s Faster Payment System. You can also send HKD from Hong Kong to an AUD Australian bank account or PayID. PayID is Australia’s instant payment system. Your recipient doesn’t need a Wise account. Wise also shows the fee upfront and converts money at the mid-market rate, which is the midpoint between buy and sell prices on currency markets. This guide will work through the stages to move your funds between Australia and Hong Kong.

Route 1: From Australia to Hong Kong (AUD to HKD) Stage 1: pay into Wise in AUD from your Australian bank account using PayID PayID is an Australian payment system that links a mobile number or email address to a bank account. It only works inside Australia, so you use it to pay Wise in AUD. It can’t pay Hong Kong, which is why Stage 2 uses FPS, Hong Kong’s local real-time payment network. Create and verify your account. Sign up on Wise Australia and complete identity verification (known as KYC, or know your customer, checks). Wise may request additional documents to verify a customer’s identity. Choose Add money. In the Wise app or website, choose Add money, enter the amount in AUD, and pick PayID. Your bank must support PayID. Pay by email in your banking app. Wise gives you a unique PayID email address. Open your Australian banking app, choose the pay by email option, and send the exact amount Wise shows. Confirm the money arrived. Check your AUD balance in Wise. Wise says your first PayID payment can take up to 24 hours while your bank verifies it. Wise’s help page lists a limit of up to 50,000 AUD per PayID transfer, but limits can change, so check yours in the app. Tips and common mistakes: Pay from your own account. According to Wise, you can only send AUD to it from a bank account in your name within Australia.

According to Wise, you can only send AUD to it from a bank account in your name within Australia. Send the exact amount. A different amount can delay your transfer, so copy the figure from your order. Open a Wise account Stage 2: send money from Wise AUD to an FPS ID or Hong Kong bank account Wise says your recipient receives HKD from a Wise local account in Hong Kong, so they don’t need a Wise account. Pick the path that matches the details your recipient can give you. Start your transfer. Choose AUD to send and HKD to receive, enter the amount, and pay with your Wise balance. Add your recipient. Choose a bank account or an FPS ID, then enter the details listed under Path A or Path B below. Review the rate and fee. Wise says it converts at the mid-market rate and shows its fee in your quote. Compare the HKD amount your recipient gets, not only the fee. Confirm and track. Confirm the transfer, then follow its status in your Wise account. Path A: send to a Hong Kong bank account Their full name in Latin letters

The 9 to 12 digit account number

The 3-digit bank code

Their local address Path B: send to an FPS ID Their full name and address

Their FPS ID, an identifier linked to their account. It can be a 7 or 9 digit number, an email address, or a mobile number written as +852-12345678 Wise’s Hong Kong page says money typically arrives in seconds, while its FAQ says 1 to 3 working days. The speed of transaction claims depends on individual circumstances and may not be available for all transactions. Tips and common mistakes: Match the name. Enter the recipient’s name as it appears on the account, in Latin letters, and ask them to confirm it.

Enter the recipient’s name as it appears on the account, in Latin letters, and ask them to confirm it. Double-check numbers. A single wrong digit in the account number or FPS ID can delay or return a payment.

A single wrong digit in the account number or FPS ID can delay or return a payment. Check the account format. Wise needs the number that starts with a 3-digit branch code, like 123-456789-111. Send AUD to Hong Kong with Wise

Route 2: From Hong Kong to Australia (HKD to AUD) Stage 1: send HKD from your Hong Kong bank account to your Wise HKD account details Wise HKD account details let someone pay HKD into your Wise balance with a local transfer. Wise’s help page says they accept FPS and CHATS, another Hong Kong local payment system, from Hong Kong bank accounts. Example of a Wise HKD bank account details you can receive if you are eligible Wise’s eligibility depends on your account type and the ID document you used to verify your identity. A Hong Kong passport is not eligible. An Australian ID document may be an option for you, but check Wise’s current requirements for your account type before you rely on it. Get your HKD account details. In Wise, add HKD as a currency, then select Get your account details and follow the steps. Wise may ask for more verification, and extra checks can take up to 60 working days. Pay from your Hong Kong account. In your Hong Kong banking app, make a local transfer or FPS payment to your Wise HKD details, using the full name, account number, bank name and code, and branch code Wise shows. Convert HKD to AUD. Open your HKD balance in Wise, choose Convert, and pick AUD. Check the conversion fee on Wise pricing first. Wise’s help page lists FPS receiving as instant with no receiving fee, while CHATS carries a 10 HKD fee. The speed of transaction claims depends on individual circumstances and may not be available for all transactions. If Wise doesn’t offer you HKD account details, ask your Hong Kong bank how it sends money to Australia, and compare the fees. Tips and common mistakes: Check your Hong Kong bank’s fees. Wise says Hong Kong banks may charge the sender, so the amount that arrives can be lower than the amount you sent.

Wise says Hong Kong banks may charge the sender, so the amount that arrives can be lower than the amount you sent. Send only supported currencies. Wise says HKD details accept HKD, USD, CNY and EUR, and other currencies bounce back to the sender. Open a Wise account Stage 2: send AUD from Wise to your Australian bank account or PayID Once your money sits in your Wise AUD balance, you can send it to an Australian recipient, including your own account. This is a local AUD payment, so no currency conversion happens. Wise’s help pages, checked on November 2026, say you can send AUD to any bank account or PayID account in Australia. PayID here only identifies an Australian recipient, not a Hong Kong one. Option A: send to an Australian bank account with BSB and account number Open your AUD balance. In Wise, go to Home, choose your AUD balance, and select Send. Add the recipient. Choose Add a recipient and select AUD. Enter their full legal name as it appears on the account, the 6-digit BSB (bank state branch code) and the 5 to 9 digit account number. Wise’s Australia page also asks for a full address and doesn’t accept PO boxes. Review and send. Enter the AUD amount, pay with your Wise balance, check the fee and arrival estimate, then select Confirm and send. Option B: send to a PayID recipient Wise’s PayID recipient help page says this option needs a registered Wise address in Australia, and only residents of Australia can use it. Start the transfer to AUD. Set up your transfer to AUD and pay with your Wise balance. Search for the PayID. Select Add a recipient, choose AUD, then select Search PayID and Wise. Enter the mobile number or email address linked to their PayID and select Search. Pick them and send. Select your recipient from the On PayID list, review the transfer, then send it. If their PayID is an ABN (Australian Business Number), or the option doesn’t appear in your app, use Option A instead. Wise’s AUD guide says that, once Wise has received and converted your money, an AUD transfer usually takes 0 to 2 working days to reach the recipient’s bank account. Wise shows an estimate when you set up each transfer. The speed of transaction claims depends on individual circumstances and may not be available for all transactions. According to Wise’s pricing page, fees vary by currency, and your fee shows before you confirm. Wise says that if you send your exact full balance in the same currency, nothing remains to cover the fee, so send slightly less. Wise’s pages list different per-transfer limits for AUD, so check your limit in the app first. Tips and common mistakes: Match the name. Enter the name exactly as it appears on the Australian account, even when you pay your own account.

Enter the name exactly as it appears on the Australian account, even when you pay your own account. Start small. Send a small test amount first, then send the rest once it arrives.

Send a small test amount first, then send the rest once it arrives. What to check: the recipient name, the BSB and account number or PayID name, the AUD amount, any fee, and the estimated arrival time on the review screen.

What HSBC’s retail wind-down means for you HSBC says it’s winding down its Australian retail banking business over the next 18 months, with branches closing in phases. Its important notices say credit cards closed on 18 November 2026 and six branches have a last trading date of 14 December 2026. HSBC’s notices also say home and personal loans are transferring to Pepper Money, subject to regulatory approval. Dates differ by product, and this guide doesn’t assume a closure date for your account. Check the notice for each product you hold. Practical steps: Read HSBC’s notice for each account, card or loan you hold

List your direct debits, salary deposits and regular transfers to Hong Kong

Open a replacement account and move those payments across, so payments don’t bounce