Getting around: public transport apps Whether you’re a recently-arrived expat or simply enjoying a fun weekend, mastering public transport in Austria can be challenging. Knowing which bus to catch or when the last metro runs back to your new neighborhood can be tricky; especially if you don’t speak German. However, with the right app, getting from A to B in Austria can be a whole lot easier. Wegfinder If you’re new in town, the Wegfinder app should be one of the first apps you download in Austria. Created by the OBB (Österreichische Bundesbahnen) – Austria’s national train operator – the app gives you all your mobility options in one place. Whether you’re catching the metro, taking an intercity bus, or even renting an e-scooter, you’ll find all the information you need on the app. Citymapper A popular transport planner for urban areas across Europe and beyond, Citymapper can help you navigate your way in and around Vienna. You can use this lively mobility app to buy your transport tickets, plan your journey, and see which transport lines are operating near you in real time. WienMobil WienMobil helps you keep track of all the transport routes operating in Vienna. The app provides the services of Vienna’s various transport providers in one convenient place, to help you make the best journey possible. From buses and trams to cycle paths and carshares, you’ll never get lost in Austria’s capital with this handy app.

Entertainment and leisure Are you trying to find ways to integrate into Austrian culture? What better way to get to grips with the Austrian mindset than by checking out the local TV channels? Whether you’re into sports, news and current affairs, or gripping dramas, this can be a great way to find out what makes the Austrians tick. It’s also a great – and entertaining – way to brush up on your German language skills. ORF TVthek If you’re in Austria, you’ll quickly become aware of ORF (Österreichischer Rundfunk), the country’s public broadcaster. As well as providing a wide range of programming, the broadcaster also offers the ORF TVthek app. It offers a range of streaming and catch-up programs that you can enjoy at your leisure. The vast majority of programming on the app is in German, giving you an excellent chance to brush up on your language skills. Meetup If you’re looking to make friends in Austria, Meetup is the app for you. Whether you’re looking to meet locals or other expats, this app notifies you of events and social groups that share your interests, to connect you to like-minded people.

Outdoor apps When it comes to life on the piste, Austria might not have quite the same reputation as some of its Alpine neighbors. However, the country’s ski scene is an absolute joy, whether you’re Olympic standard or just starting out on the junior slopes. With picturesque mountain villages, a friendly après-ski scene, and over 7,000 kilometers of ski runs to choose from, you and your family could be jumping on those ski lifts before you know it. iSKI Austria To get the most out of skiing in Austria, the iSKI Austria app provides everything you need to know before hitting the slopes. On the app, you’ll find weather forecasts, detailed snow reports, and even live camera footage. You can also access the latest safety warnings with the app, ensuring you and your loved ones stay safe on the slopes. Wetter.at If you’re not on the slopes, you can keep track of the weather in Austria with Wetter.at. With updated weather forecasts for every location in Austria, you can keep track of the weather all over the country. What’s more, it also tracks the weather of other international cities – perfect if you’re planning a trip out of the country. Outdooractive Get more out of your hike with Outdooractive. With maps, hiking routes, and travel information available in one place, all you need is a pair of sturdy boots and this app for an active day out. There’s also no need to worry about having an internet connection while you’re out and about – the app works without the need for a phone signal.

Living a sustainable lifestyle If you’re a green-minded expat arriving in the country, knowing how to live sustainably in Austria can be challenging. However, if you know where to start, adopting the right habits can be easier than you think. One simple first step is knowing which apps to download onto your phone. After all, the right apps can help make those all-important green choices in your everyday life a little bit easier. Housing Sustainable housing in Austria Read more Too Good To Go Too Good To Go is a great place to start. This easy-to-use app helps you cut down on food waste in your community by connecting you with local cafés, restaurants, and bakeries. Through the app, you’ll be able to grab some delicious, fresh food bargains that would otherwise be thrown away. So why not join Too Good To Go’s digital community of waste warriors today and see just how tasty saving the planet can be? Ecosia Search the web while helping the environment with Ecosia. This extension for your web browser uses the profit generated from online searches to plant trees around the world. The app is free and connects to the web browser on your phone. Good On You To build a greener wardrobe in Austria, download Good On You. Providing ratings based on sustainability, this app uses expert research to help you see how ‘green’ fashion brands are. With this ethical app, you’ll do your part in putting fast fashion back on the rack.

Handling your finances If you’re relocating to Austria, one of the first things you’ll need to do is open a local bank account. Not only will having an Austrian account make everyday life that little bit easier in your new home, but it will also make you feel more like a local. Whether you’re buying the essentials at your nearest supermarket, or treating your new friends and colleagues to that second round of schnapps, you’ll be surprised by just how convenient life becomes. N26 If you’re considering your banking options in Austria, why not open a mobile bank account? Downloading the N26 app is a great place to start, letting you apply for an account in minutes from the comfort of your own phone. This will give you access to the bank’s range of financial services, including current accounts, mobile payment options, and more. The N26 app can even give you an insight into your spending habits, helping you to manage your money better in Austria. Wise If you want to make international transfers from your phone, look no further than Wise. Operating in 175 countries and across 50 currencies, you can easily use the app to send your money to and from Austria. CurrencyFair CurrencyFair is a world-leading peer-to-peer international money transfer service. If you need to transfer funds to or from Austria, it’s worth trying out their app, which is available for Android and iOS. They offer secure transfers at competitive rates, meaning you’ll save money and have peace of mind.

Eating and food delivery If you’re a new arrival in Austria, a great way to explore the country is through your tastebuds. From schnitzel to Sachertorte, Austria boasts a rich and hearty cuisine just waiting for you to get your teeth stuck into. As an expat, you have plenty of options when it comes to exploring Austrian food, from visiting your local supermarket to checking out the best restaurants in Vienna. And, of course, there’s even an app to make it easier for you. HelloFresh The HelloFresh app allows you to have meal kits delivered directly to your door. You can choose from a number of colorful, innovative recipes from Austria and beyond. Whether you’re after fresh meal ideas for the kids, or quick-and-easy date night delights to impress that special someone, you’ll find lots to choose from on this handy app. Lieferando.at If you’re in the mood for takeaway, Lieferando.at is a great option. Operating in nine of Austria’s larger cities, you’ll find plenty of delicious restaurants and eateries to choose from. From fried chicken to fresh salads, this app will deliver your favorite food directly to your door. Foodora Get your groceries delivered to your door with the help of Foodora. An online supermarket for your daily needs, household goods, and much more, you can use the app across the country. With a wide variety of products to choose from and speedy delivery times, this handy app will save you the time (and weight) of going to the supermarket.

Mobility apps in Austria Looking to make more environmentally-friendly transport choices? One of the best ways you can help cut your carbon footprint is by leaving the car at home. Thankfully, you have plenty of other options in Austria; from the excellent local public transport networks to hopping on your saddle and taking off on two wheels. And, of course, there are plenty of apps to help you get to your destination without needing your car. nextbike If you’re living and working in Austria, make sure you download the nextbike app. The country’s largest rental bike network is available throughout Austria, including in Vienna, Innsbruck, and many more towns and cities. The app is easy to use, and it gives you cheap and efficient access to hundreds of bikes. And, if you feel like traveling, you can use your nextbike app in several neighboring countries, too. Bird Looking for an easier way to travel around Vienna? Download Bird, one of the country’s most popular e-scooter rental services. Great for moving around and exploring the city, this easy-to-use app will show you where your nearest e-scooter can be located. And, for those days that you’re feeling more active, you can also use the app to rent bikes. Uber Discover your ride-sharing options with Uber. One of the most popular ride-hailing apps, you can use Uber in Innsbruck, Salzburg, and Vienna to conveniently move from one place to another. Simply put in your location, choose your vehicle, confirm the price, and your driver will pick you up in no time.

When moving to another country, learning the local language is a great way to feel at home. Not only will you be able to read all those official documents coming through your letterbox, but you'll also be able to understand what's being said on the streets. As an expat living in Austria, learning the official language of Austria means brushing up on your German. Babbel Babbel is a language-learning app that can help you brush up on your German on the go. Its easy-to-follow courses are designed by language professionals, so you know you are in good hands as soon as you download the app. You can learn German at your own pace, and take a look at other great language courses, too. Duolingo Follow Duo the owl as you learn German with Duolingo. The free app will help you learn German in bitesize chunks and with its game-styled lessons. With exercises to test your listening, speaking, and reading skills, you'll be catching on to German in no time. Tandem Chat with native speakers from Austria to improve your language skills with the Tandem app. With its chat and video features, you can type, speak, and call your language buddy to practice the German language. After all, since conversation is one of the best ways to learn a language, you'll build confidence in speaking the native language in your daily life.

Finding housing Knowing where to find your next home abroad can be challenging, even for the most well-versed expat. Indeed, getting to grips with the local housing market and which neighborhoods you should be looking at can be a daunting prospect. However, with the right housing and property apps downloaded onto your phone, househunting as an expat can be a breeze. ImmoScout24 ImmoScout24 is a leading Austrian property portal that offers an easy-to-use app that gives you access to thousands of potential new homes across the country. Whether you’re looking for a city-center studio in Salzburg or an indulgent family home in Innsbruck, you’ll be able to find it here. The app allows you to search homes, arrange viewings, and receive new listings straight to your phone. Airbnb One of the most popular renting apps, Airbnb will help you find short and long-term rentals across Austria. With their filters, you can select your preferences for location, types of property, dates of availability, and prices to make your search easier and faster.