US Citizenship Guide [2026]: Requirements, Steps, and Timeline

Who can apply for U.S. citizenship? For most expat readers, the main path is naturalization after enough time as a Green Card holder, formally a lawful permanent resident. Personal facts still matter, especially long trips outside the country. The usual route is the five-year rule. A shorter three-year route can apply if you’re married to a U.S. citizen and meet extra conditions, including living in marital union during the qualifying period. Some military cases and some children of U.S. citizens follow different rules. Five-year route: This applies for the majority of lawful permanent residents age 18 or older.

This applies for the majority of lawful permanent residents age 18 or older. Three-year marriage route: This is an option for some lawful permanent residents married to U.S. citizens. We discuss it in more detail below.

This is an option for some lawful permanent residents married to U.S. citizens. We discuss it in more detail below. Military or child cases: There are special rules that may apply and can work very differently from the standard expat path. This guide focuses on expats already living in the U.S. with lawful permanent resident status. It is general information only and not legal advice. Individual facts can change eligibility.

Requirements for U.S. citizenship The key question is not just how long you have had a Green Card. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also looks at where you actually lived, how much time you spent in the U.S., whether you can meet the English and civics requirements, and whether your records and conduct support the application. Continuous residence and physical presence Continuous residence means keeping your main home in the U.S. for the required period. Physical presence is different, it measures how much time you were actually inside the country before filing. USCIS explains both rules in its continuous residence and physical presence guidance. In practice, most applicants need 30 months in the U.S. out of five years, or 18 months out of three. Short trips do not automatically cause a problem, but longer absences can. More than six months can raise questions, and one year or more can break continuous residence in many cases. Review every trip in the three-year or five-year lookback period before filing.

Compare passport stamps, flight bookings, and old calendars to rebuild your travel history.

Get advice before filing if you had a long absence or are unsure how USCIS will count it. English, civics test, and exemptions Most applicants must show basic English ability and pass a civics test at the naturalization interview. USCIS updates test details and exemption rules, so you should check the official exceptions and accommodations page before you prepare. Some older applicants may qualify for English exemptions based on age and time as a permanent resident. Some people with qualifying physical, developmental, or mental impairments may request an exception or accommodation, but that process uses specific medical forms and should not be guessed. Age-based English exemptions may apply in some cases.

Disability-related exceptions or accommodations may apply in some cases.

If test rules changed after you started preparing, check the live USCIS pages again before your interview.

How to apply for U.S. citizenship from a Green Card The naturalization process is sequential and accuracy matters more than speed. In practice, that means gathering your history first, filing Form N-400 carefully, then following each USCIS notice for biometrics, interview, testing, and Oath of Allegiance. Documents and information to gather Before you open the application, collect the details you will need to answer it cleanly. The official Form N-400 page lists filing options and required evidence, but the real challenge for many expats is rebuilding years of travel, address, and work history. Filling in the form is relatively straightforward, but trying to find missing travel dates, old addresses, prior marriages, and documents tied to taxes, arrests, or long trips abroad can take a lot of time. Green Card details

Current and past addresses

Work or school history

Dates of trips outside the U.S.

Marriage, divorce, or other supporting records if relevant Moving to the US checklist Filing online or by mail Many applicants can submit Form N-400 online through a USCIS account. This can make it easier to track messages, upload evidence, and follow case updates. However, not every case can use online filing. If you’re asking for a reduced fee or fee waiver, USCIS says you generally need to file on paper, so make sure you’re across the current rules on the Form N-400 page before choosing your route. Biometrics, interview, and Oath of Allegiance After filing, USCIS may schedule biometrics, then an interview where an officer reviews your application and handles the English and civics testing if required. After that, you may receive an approval, a request for more evidence, or a continuation if USCIS needs something else. The process usually ends with the Oath of Allegiance. Some applicants attend an Oath of Allegiance ceremony the same day as the interview, while others receive a later ceremony notice. 1. First: You’ll be required to attend biometrics if USCIS requires them. 2. Next: You’ll go to the interview and complete the test if you’re not exempt. 3. Last: If you’re approved, you’ll then need to take the Oath of Allegiance and receive your Certificate of Naturalization.

How long it takes and how much it costs Processing times vary by field office and how complex your application is. USCIS filing costs can vary by filing method and personal circumstances. As of July 14 2026, the filing fee is $710 online or $760 by paper. Some applicants may qualify for a reduced fee of $380 or a fee waiver in eligible cases. You can use the USCIS processing times tool to get an idea of timing for your specific field office. That information is still just an estimate, so make sure to plan accordingly. Topic 📥 What affects it ☑️ Where to check 💡 Practical note Filing fee Online or paper filing USCIS Form N-400 page Check again before you submit Reduced fee Household income and eligibility rules USCIS N-400 instructions Not everyone qualifies Fee waiver Personal circumstances and form eligibility USCIS fee waiver guidance Some applicants need paper filing Processing time Field office and case complexity USCIS processing times tool Do not plan around one estimate The best places to live in the US

How U.S. citizenship through marriage works Marrying a U.S. citizen doesn’t automatically make you a citizen. In most cases, you still need lawful permanent resident status first, then you must qualify under the three-year naturalization rule or another eligible route. The three-year route can help, but it has its own conditions. USCIS looks at whether you have been a permanent resident for three years, whether your spouse has been a U.S. citizen for that period, and whether you lived in marital union with the same spouse during the qualifying period. If the marriage is recent, separated, or legally complex, you should get expert legal advice before you apply. Myth: Marriage to a U.S. citizen gives immediate citizenship.

Marriage to a U.S. citizen gives immediate citizenship. Fact: Marriage can shorten the naturalization timeline for some people, but it doesn’t replace naturalization.

Marriage can shorten the naturalization timeline for some people, but it doesn’t replace naturalization. Myth: The three-year rule is always faster.

The three-year rule is always faster. Fact: If your marital history is complicated or the dates don’t line up, the five-year rule may be simpler or safer.

Common mistakes that delay or derail an application Most problems come from timing, paperwork gaps, or underestimating how USCIS reads travel and background issues. If you’re not sure whether an issue is minor or serious, the risk is filing too early and finding out after you’ve already paid. Filing too soon: It is sometimes possible to file early, but the dates still have to work.

It is sometimes possible to file early, but the dates still have to work. Treating travel as an afterthought: If you take repeated or long trips abroad they can affect residence requirements. Make sure you’re compliant before you apply.

If you take repeated or long trips abroad they can affect residence requirements. Make sure you’re compliant before you apply. Incomplete history: If you have missing addresses, jobs, or travel dates that can lead to delays in the application.

If you have missing addresses, jobs, or travel dates that can lead to delays in the application. Ignoring tax or legal issues: Tax debt, arrests, immigration violations, or unpaid support obligations can impact your application.

Tax debt, arrests, immigration violations, or unpaid support obligations can impact your application. Misreading Green Card expiry: An expired card is not the same as losing permanent resident status. For example, an applicant might think a seven-month work assignment abroad is harmless because the Green Card stayed valid, then struggle to prove continuous residence later. If you have criminal records, tax problems, long absences, prior immigration violations, complicated marriage histories, possible acquired or derivative citizenship, or disability waiver questions, you might want to seek advice from an immigration attorney or a DOJ accredited representative before filing.

What happens after approval? Once you take the Oath of Allegiance, you become a U.S. citizen and receive your Certificate of Naturalization. You’re then able to apply for a U.S. passport and register to vote where eligible. You’ll also update records with employers, banks, and relevant governement agencies. You should Check your Certificate of Naturalization for errors before leaving the ceremony.

Apply for a U.S. passport if you plan to travel.

Update employers, banks, and other records that still show your prior status.

Managing your finances internationally during the process If you need to send money internationally during your citizenship application, Wise money transfers can be a good option. Wise supports fast and safe international money transfers to 150+ countries, with the mid-market exchange rate. You can also open a multi-currency account with Wise to hold and manage money in 40+ currencies, including the USD. Learn more about Wise How to use Wise in the US as an expat

Check whether you’re already eligible to be a U.S. citizen Naturalization is not the only path to citizenship in the U.S. Some people born abroad may already be eligible to a citizenship through acquisition or derivation from a U.S.-citizen parent, so filing Form N-400 would be the wrong step. Check official USCIS guidance first if your family history is not straightforward. If you’re unsure then you should speak with an expert. This matters most if you were born abroad, moved to the U.S. as a child, or had a parent naturalize before you turned 18. You were born abroad to a U.S.-citizen parent.

You became a permanent resident as a child and a parent later became a U.S. citizen.

You already have or may qualify for a Certificate of Citizenship instead of naturalization. Best places to live in the US as an expat